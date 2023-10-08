Capri Pizza & More
Full Menu
Daily Specials
#1 2 Cheese Slices
#2 2 Specialty Slices
Choose from what is available at the counter
#3 Any Half Sub & Fries
#4 Soup & Small Salad
#5 Cheese Slice & Small Salad
#6 Half Sub & Small Salad
#7 Half Sub & Soup
#8 Specialty Slice & Small Salad
#9 Cheese Slice & Soup
#10 Specialty Slice & Soup
#11 Manicotti
#12 Stuffed Shell
#13 2 slices pepperoni
Kids Menu
Dessert
Appetizers & Soup
Breaded Mushrooms
Mozzarella Sticks
5 pieces
French Fries
Onion Rings
Chicken Tenders
5 pieces
Ranch Dressing
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Meatball
1 piece. In tomato sauce
6 Garlic Knots
12 Pieces Garlic Knots
Chicken Wings
Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Homemade Soup
Garlic knots
Salads
Small Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers
Large Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers
Chef's Salad
Ham, salami, turkey, egg, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers
Tuna Salad
Tuna, mozzarella, egg, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, salami, provolone, cucumbers, Kalamata olives & pepperoncini peppers
Steak Salad
Steak, egg, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, lettuce, Parmesan & croutons
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, lettuce, Parmesan & croutons
Large Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken, egg, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers
Crispy Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers mozzarella, egg & breaded chicken
Chicken Caliente Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, egg & grilled chicken sautéed in hot sauce & bleu cheese
Italian Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, mozzarella & pepperoni
Mediterranean Salad
Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta & black olives
Stromboli
Mini Boli
Choice of 3 toppings/fillings (serves 1)
Medium Boli
Large Boli
Medium Ham & Cheese Boli
Large Ham & Cheese Boli
Medium Cheesesteak Boli
Steak & onions
Large Cheesesteak Boli
Steak & onions
Medium Vegetarian Boli
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, broccoli & black olives
Large Vegetarian Boli
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, broccoli & black olives
Medium Pepperoni Boli
Large Pepperoni Boli
Medium Deluxe Boli
Ham, pepperoni, mushrooms & green peppers
Large Deluxe Boli
Ham, pepperoni, mushrooms & green peppers
Medium Chicken Boli
Chicken & onions
Large Chicken Boli
Chicken & onions
Medium Chicken & Spinach Boli
Large Chicken & Spinach Boli
Medium Chicken & Broccoli Boli
Chicken, garlic & broccoli
Large Chicken & Broccoli Boli
Chicken, garlic & broccoli
Calzone
Pasta
Baked Pasta
Pizza Menu
Build Your Own Pizza
White Pizzas
14" Original White Pizza
Fresh garlic, olive oil, oregano, Romano, & mozzarella
16" Original White Pizza
Fresh garlic, olive oil, oregano, Romano & mozzarella
14" White Ricotta Pizza
Fresh garlic, olive oil, parsley, oregano, ricotta, Romano & mozzarella
16" White Ricotta Pizza
Fresh garlic, olive oil, parsley, oregano, ricotta, Romano & mozzarella
14" White Veggie Delight
Broccoli, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, Romano & mozzarella
16" White Veggie Delight
Broccoli, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, Romano & mozzarella
14" Romano Ranch Pizza
Fresh garlic, ranch sauce, Romano, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, cubed tomatoes & olive oil
16" Romano Ranch Pizza
Fresh garlic, ranch sauce, Romano, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, cubed tomatoes & olive oil
14" Chicken Ranch Pizza
Chicken, fresh garlic, ranch sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, tomatoes, bacon, onions & olive oil
16" Chicken Ranch Pizza
Chicken, fresh garlic, ranch sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, tomatoes, bacon, onions & olive oil
14" Tomato Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, basil, fresh garlic, olive oil & mozzarella
16" Tomato Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, basil, fresh garlic, olive oil & mozzarella
14" Broccoli Pizza
Broccoli, fresh garlic, olive oil & mozzarella
16" Broccoli Pizza
Broccoli, fresh garlic, olive oil & mozzarella
14" Chicken Broccoli Pizza
Chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic, olive oil, Romano, oregano & mozzarella
16" Chicken Broccoli Pizza
Chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic, olive oil, Romano, oregano & mozzarella
14”Mediterranean pizza
16”Mediterranean pizza
Combination Pizzas
14" Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, ranch, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, & Cheddar
16" Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, ranch, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella & Cheddar
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, bleu cheese, hot sauce & mozzarella
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, bleu cheese, hot sauce & mozzarella
14" Chicken BBQ Pizza
Chicken, BBQ sauce & mozzarella
16" Chicken BBQ Pizza
Chicken, BBQ sauce, & mozzarella
14" Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, tomatoes & mozzarella
16" Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, tomatoes & mozzarella
14" Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil & basil
16" Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil & basil
14" Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, sauce & mozzarella
16" Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, sauce & mozzarella
14" Taco Pizza
Special taco meat, lettuce, diced tomatoes, Cheddar, mozzarella & sauce
16" Taco Pizza
Special taco meat, lettuce, diced tomatoes, Cheddar, mozzarella & sauce
14" Hawaiian Style Pizza
Ham & pineapple on top of sauce & mozzarella
16" Hawaiian Style Pizza
Ham & pineapple on top of sauce & mozzarella
14" Meat Lover's Pizza
Bacon, ham, sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, sauce & mozzarella
16" Meat Lover's Pizza
Bacon, ham, sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, sauce & mozzarella
14" The Works Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sauce & mozzarella
16" The Works Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sauce & mozzarella
14" Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant, tomatoes, spaghetti sauce & mozzarella
16" Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant, tomatoes, spaghetti sauce & mozzarella
Sicilian Pizza
8 Cut Grandma Pizza
Pan pizza with special tomato sauce, fresh basil & mozzarella (one size)
8 Cut Plain Cheese
12 Cut Plain Cheese
8 Cut Sicilian Works
Sicilian works pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, & onions
12 Cut Sicilian Works
Sicilian works pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & onions
Pizza by the Slice
Gluten free pizza
Subs Menu
Cold Subs
Chicken Subs
Grilled Chicken Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & American cheese
Honey Mustard Chicken Sub
Sautéed with honey mustard, lettuce, tomatoes & American cheese
Chicken Caliente Sub
Sautéed with hot sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & American cheese
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub
Sautéed with ham & bleu cheese, topped with American cheese
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded chicken breast baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce
Crispy Chicken Sub
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo
6" Chicken Subs
Hot Subs
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Homemade meatballs baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Pizza Burger Sub
Burger, baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Cheeseburger Sub
Burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce
6" Hot Sub
Philly Steaks
No Cheese Steak Sub
With onions & mayo
Cheesesteak Sub
Provolone, onions, & mayo
Cheesesteak Special Sub
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, provolone & mayo
Mushroom Cheesesteak Sub
Onions, mushrooms, provolone, & mayo
Pizza Steak Sub
Onions, mozzarella and tomato sauce, baked in our oven
California Cheesesteak Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & provolone