Full Menu

Daily Specials

#1 2 Cheese Slices

$5.50

#2 2 Specialty Slices

$7.99

Choose from what is available at the counter

#3 Any Half Sub & Fries

$8.25

#4 Soup & Small Salad

$8.25

#5 Cheese Slice & Small Salad

$7.75

#6 Half Sub & Small Salad

$9.99

#7 Half Sub & Soup

$9.99

#8 Specialty Slice & Small Salad

$8.99

#9 Cheese Slice & Soup

$7.75

#10 Specialty Slice & Soup

$8.75

#11 Manicotti

$11.75

#12 Stuffed Shell

$11.75

#13 2 slices pepperoni

$6.70

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

$6.25

Kids Spaghetti with Meatball

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries

$6.25

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.25

Tiramisu

$4.25

Appetizers & Soup

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.25

5 pieces

French Fries

$3.25

Onion Rings

$5.50

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

5 pieces

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Meatball

$2.25

1 piece. In tomato sauce

6 Garlic Knots

$3.50

12 Pieces Garlic Knots

$6.99

Chicken Wings

$13.99

Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Homemade Soup

$4.00

Garlic knots

$0.60

Salads

Small Tossed Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers

Large Tossed Salad

$8.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers

Chef's Salad

$10.50

Ham, salami, turkey, egg, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers

Tuna Salad

$10.50

Tuna, mozzarella, egg, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers

Antipasto Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, salami, provolone, cucumbers, Kalamata olives & pepperoncini peppers

Steak Salad

$10.50

Steak, egg, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers

Small Caesar Salad

$4.99

Romaine, lettuce, Parmesan & croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine, lettuce, Parmesan & croutons

Large Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50

Chicken, egg, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers mozzarella, egg & breaded chicken

Chicken Caliente Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, egg & grilled chicken sautéed in hot sauce & bleu cheese

Italian Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, mozzarella & pepperoni

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta & black olives

Stromboli

Mini Boli

$10.50

Choice of 3 toppings/fillings (serves 1)

Medium Boli

$16.50

Large Boli

$20.99

Medium Ham & Cheese Boli

$16.50

Large Ham & Cheese Boli

$20.99

Medium Cheesesteak Boli

$16.50

Steak & onions

Large Cheesesteak Boli

$20.99

Steak & onions

Medium Vegetarian Boli

$16.50

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, broccoli & black olives

Large Vegetarian Boli

$20.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, broccoli & black olives

Medium Pepperoni Boli

$16.50

Large Pepperoni Boli

$20.99

Medium Deluxe Boli

$16.50

Ham, pepperoni, mushrooms & green peppers

Large Deluxe Boli

$20.99

Ham, pepperoni, mushrooms & green peppers

Medium Chicken Boli

$16.50

Chicken & onions

Large Chicken Boli

$20.99

Chicken & onions

Medium Chicken & Spinach Boli

$16.50

Large Chicken & Spinach Boli

$20.99

Medium Chicken & Broccoli Boli

$16.50

Chicken, garlic & broccoli

Large Chicken & Broccoli Boli

$20.99

Chicken, garlic & broccoli

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$10.50

Plus 3 traditional toppings/fillings

Ham Calzone

$10.50

Plus 2 traditional toppings/fillings

Spinach Calzone

$10.50

Plus 2 traditional toppings/fillings

Pasta

Spaghetti

$12.25

Ziti

$12.25

Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

Meat Ravioli

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan

$13.95

With pasta

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.95

With pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.75

Baked Pasta

Meat Lasagna

$13.50

Spinach Lasagna

$13.50

Manicotti

$12.99

Stuffed Shells

$12.99

Baked Ziti

$13.25

Potato Dumplings Gnocchi

$13.25

With our homemade tomato sauce & melted mozzarella

Extras

Sm sauce

$0.50

Lg sauce

$1.00

Lg ranch

$1.00

Pizza Menu

Build Your Own Pizza

14" Plain Cheese

$10.99

Medium. 8 slices

16" Plain Cheese

$13.99

Large. 8 slices

Gluten Free

$10.99

White Pizzas

14" Original White Pizza

$12.50

Fresh garlic, olive oil, oregano, Romano, & mozzarella

16" Original White Pizza

$15.50

Fresh garlic, olive oil, oregano, Romano & mozzarella

14" White Ricotta Pizza

$12.99

Fresh garlic, olive oil, parsley, oregano, ricotta, Romano & mozzarella

16" White Ricotta Pizza

$16.50

Fresh garlic, olive oil, parsley, oregano, ricotta, Romano & mozzarella

14" White Veggie Delight

$17.25

Broccoli, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, Romano & mozzarella

16" White Veggie Delight

$20.99

Broccoli, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, Romano & mozzarella

14" Romano Ranch Pizza

$17.25

Fresh garlic, ranch sauce, Romano, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, cubed tomatoes & olive oil

16" Romano Ranch Pizza

$20.99

Fresh garlic, ranch sauce, Romano, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, cubed tomatoes & olive oil

14" Chicken Ranch Pizza

$17.25

Chicken, fresh garlic, ranch sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, tomatoes, bacon, onions & olive oil

16" Chicken Ranch Pizza

$20.99

Chicken, fresh garlic, ranch sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar, tomatoes, bacon, onions & olive oil

14" Tomato Pizza

$14.00

Fresh tomatoes, basil, fresh garlic, olive oil & mozzarella

16" Tomato Pizza

$16.99

Fresh tomatoes, basil, fresh garlic, olive oil & mozzarella

14" Broccoli Pizza

$14.00

Broccoli, fresh garlic, olive oil & mozzarella

16" Broccoli Pizza

$16.99

Broccoli, fresh garlic, olive oil & mozzarella

14" Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$15.99

Chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic, olive oil, Romano, oregano & mozzarella

16" Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$18.99

Chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic, olive oil, Romano, oregano & mozzarella

14”Mediterranean pizza

$17.25

16”Mediterranean pizza

$20.99

Combination Pizzas

14" Cheesesteak Pizza

$15.99

Steak, ranch, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, & Cheddar

16" Cheesesteak Pizza

$18.75

Steak, ranch, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella & Cheddar

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Chicken, bleu cheese, hot sauce & mozzarella

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.75

Chicken, bleu cheese, hot sauce & mozzarella

14" Chicken BBQ Pizza

$15.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce & mozzarella

16" Chicken BBQ Pizza

$18.75

Chicken, BBQ sauce, & mozzarella

14" Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$17.25

Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, tomatoes & mozzarella

16" Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$20.99

Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, tomatoes & mozzarella

14" Margherita Pizza

$15.99

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil & basil

16" Margherita Pizza

$19.99

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil & basil

14" Vegetarian Pizza

$17.25

Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, sauce & mozzarella

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$20.99

Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, sauce & mozzarella

14" Taco Pizza

$17.25

Special taco meat, lettuce, diced tomatoes, Cheddar, mozzarella & sauce

16" Taco Pizza

$20.99

Special taco meat, lettuce, diced tomatoes, Cheddar, mozzarella & sauce

14" Hawaiian Style Pizza

$14.99

Ham & pineapple on top of sauce & mozzarella

16" Hawaiian Style Pizza

$18.99

Ham & pineapple on top of sauce & mozzarella

14" Meat Lover's Pizza

$17.25

Bacon, ham, sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, sauce & mozzarella

16" Meat Lover's Pizza

$20.99

Bacon, ham, sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, sauce & mozzarella

14" The Works Pizza

$17.25

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sauce & mozzarella

16" The Works Pizza

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sauce & mozzarella

14" Eggplant Parmesan

$17.25

Eggplant, tomatoes, spaghetti sauce & mozzarella

16" Eggplant Parmesan

$20.99

Eggplant, tomatoes, spaghetti sauce & mozzarella

Sicilian Pizza

8 Cut Grandma Pizza

$18.25

Pan pizza with special tomato sauce, fresh basil & mozzarella (one size)

8 Cut Plain Cheese

$13.99

12 Cut Plain Cheese

$18.50

8 Cut Sicilian Works

$20.99

Sicilian works pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, & onions

12 Cut Sicilian Works

$26.99

Sicilian works pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & onions

Stuffed Pizza

14" Stuffed Pizza

$17.50

Medium

16" Stuffed Pizza

$22.50

Large

Pizza by the Slice

Plain Slice

$2.00

Specialty Slice

$3.25

Upon availability

Pepperoni Roll

$5.50

Gluten free pizza

Gluten free plain

$10.99

Gluten free pepperoni

$12.49

Gluten free Mediterranean

$15.99

Gluten free cheese steak

$15.99

Gltuen free margarita

$15.99

Gluten free veggies

$15.99

Gluten free Hawaiin

$14.99

Subs Menu

Cold Subs

Tuna Sub

$9.99

Tuna & Cheese Sub

$10.25

Italian Sub

$10.25

Ham, salami & provolone

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Salami & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Turkey, Ham, & Cheese Sub

$10.25

6" Cold Subs

$6.50

Chicken Subs

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & American cheese

Honey Mustard Chicken Sub

$10.25

Sautéed with honey mustard, lettuce, tomatoes & American cheese

Chicken Caliente Sub

$10.25

Sautéed with hot sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & American cheese

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub

$10.25

Sautéed with ham & bleu cheese, topped with American cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.25

Breaded chicken breast baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce

Crispy Chicken Sub

$10.25

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo

6" Chicken Subs

$6.50

Hot Subs

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$10.25

Homemade meatballs baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella

Pizza Burger Sub

$10.25

Burger, baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.25

Burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$10.25

Breaded eggplant baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce

6" Hot Sub

$6.50

Philly Steaks

No Cheese Steak Sub

$9.75

With onions & mayo

Cheesesteak Sub

$10.25

Provolone, onions, & mayo

Cheesesteak Special Sub

$10.25

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, provolone & mayo

Mushroom Cheesesteak Sub

$10.25

Onions, mushrooms, provolone, & mayo

Pizza Steak Sub

$10.25

Onions, mozzarella and tomato sauce, baked in our oven

California Cheesesteak Sub

$10.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & provolone

Half sub phillysteak with onion

$6.50

half philly sub with mush and onion

$6.50

Half sub cheesesteak special

$6.50

Half california

$6.50

Catering Menu

Catering

Half Tray Italian Salad

$40.00

Full Tray Italian Salad

$55.00

Half Tray Chef Salad

$40.00

Full Tray Chef Salad

$65.00

Half Tray Antipasta Salad

$40.00

Full Tray Antipasta Salad

$65.00

Half Tray Tossed Salad

$30.00

Full Tray Tossed Salad

$40.00

Half Tray Garlic Knots

$17.00

Full Tray Garlic Knots

$29.00

Half Tray Stuffed Shells

$45.00

Full Tray Stuffed Shells

$85.00

Half Tray Manicotti

$45.00

Full Tray Manicotti

$85.00

Half Tray Baked Ziti

$45.00

Full Tray Baked Ziti

$90.00

Half Tray Lasagna

$50.00

Full Tray Lasagna

$100.00

Half Tray Meatballs (No Pasta)

$35.00

Full Tray Meatballs (No Pasta)

$70.00

Half Tray Chicken Parmesan (No Pasta)

$50.00

Full Tray Chicken Parmesan (No Pasta)

$100.00

Half Tray Eggplant Parmesan (No Pasta)

$50.00

Full Tray Eggplant Parmesan (No Pasta)

$100.00

Beverages Menu

Beverages

Soda Cans

$1.50

Water

$1.50

20oz Cup

$2.00

Refill

$2.00