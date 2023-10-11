Appetizers

Starter

Mozzarella Sticks
$8.49

Crispy outside with melty mozzarella inside. Served with marinara.

Calamari
$12.99

Fried and breaded squid served with marinara and lemons.

Seafood Chips
$13.99

Our creamy seafood sauce on top of our house made Cap' Chips. Topped with grilled shrimp and green onions.

Fried Crab Claws
$24.00

House breaded and fried blue crab claws. Served with remoulade and lemon.

Fried Pickles
$6.99

House breaded dill pickles. Served with ranch dressing.

Caprese Salad
$9.99

Sliced ripe tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil, and a balsamic glaze.

Peel and Eat Shrimp
$11.99+

Fresh steamed large shrimp steamed to perfection topped with Old Bay. Served with cocktail sauce.

Salads

Wedge
$10.99

Crisp iceberg lettuce, bacon bits, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, served with blue cheese dressing

Cobb Salad
$14.99

Spring mix, boiled egg, bacon bits, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles, sliced grilled chicken breast, and blue cheese dressing

Green Salad
$7.99

Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, onion and tomato, with your choice of dressing.

Entree

Proteins

Pork Chop
$16.99

8 oz. bone-in pork chop grilled and served to perfection.

Beef Ribeye 16 oz.
$36.99

Hand cut 14 oz. upper 2/3 choice black Angus steak. Add a grilled shrimp skewer to create a surf and turf meal.

Catfish
$12.99

8oz. Mississippi raised catfish. Choice of grilled or fried.

Brisket Platter
$16.99Out of stock

Hand rubbed and smoked for 14 hours. topped with our homemade BBQ sauce

Filet 8 oz.
$39.99
Fried Shrimp Basket
$16.99

Hand Breaded golden fried shrimp

Chicken Joilee Blonde
$19.99

Sauteed chicken breast on a bed of mashed potatoes topped with creamy parmesan sauce.

Pasta

All pastas are served with a green salad and bread.
Cajun Pasta
$15.99

Creamy Alfredo sauce seasoned with cajun spices over a bed of penne pasta with andouille sausage and grilled chicken.

Shrimp and Crawfish Étouffée
$18.99

Creamy sauce over a bed of steamed rice topped with shrimp. A classic cajun dish.

Shrimp n Grits
$18.99

Louisiana style with cajun Tasso ham sauce over a bed of creamy grits A crowd favorite.

Steamers

Low Country Boil
$18.99

Served with andouille sausage, corn on the cob, red potatoes, and shrimp

Coral Boil
$10.99

All the fixings with none of the seafood. Served with Andouille sausage, corn on the cob, and red potatoes.

Handhelds

All handhelds are served with French fries or cap'n chips
Shrimp Po Boy
$9.99
Catfish Po Boy
$11.99
Hamburger
$8.99
Caprese Chicken Sandwich
$11.99
Brisket Sandwich
$10.99Out of stock

Tacos

2 tacos served on flour tortillas with a choice of 1 side.
Brisket Tacos
$11.99Out of stock

Our famous smoked brisket topped with cotija cheese crumbles, reed pickled onions, diced white onions, fresh pineapple, cilantro, fresh sliced jalapeños, and drizzled with our homemade BBQ sauce.

Shrimp Tacos
$13.49
Vegetarian Tacos
$9.99

Wings

10 Wings
$9.99
20 Wings
$18.99
50 Wings
$44.99

Oysters

1 dozen
$19.99

Kids Menu

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$5.99
Kids Wings
$5.99
Kids Fried Shrimp
$5.99
Kids Chicken Tenders
$5.99

Desserts

Sweets

Chocolate Overload
$5.99
Cheesecake w/ Strawberries
$6.99
Key Lime Pie
$5.99

Just Sides

Side Options

Loaded Mashed Potatoes
$4.99
French Fries
$4.99
Cap'n Chips
$4.99
Collards
$4.99
Side Salad
$4.99
Coleslaw
$4.99
Steamed Veggies
$4.99
Corn on the Cob
$4.99
Roasted Corn Medley
$4.99
Grits
$4.99
Steamed Rice
$4.99
Hushpuppies
$4.99
Shrimp Skewer
$6.99

Fountain Drinks

Soda

Coke
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.99
Lemonade
$2.99
Orange Fanta
$2.99Out of stock
Dr. Pepper
$2.99
Sprite
$2.99
Root Beer
$2.99
Coke Zero
$2.99
Sweet Tea
$2.99
Unsweet Tea
$2.99