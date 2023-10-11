Captain's Lagrange
Appetizers
Starter
Crispy outside with melty mozzarella inside. Served with marinara.
Fried and breaded squid served with marinara and lemons.
Our creamy seafood sauce on top of our house made Cap' Chips. Topped with grilled shrimp and green onions.
House breaded and fried blue crab claws. Served with remoulade and lemon.
House breaded dill pickles. Served with ranch dressing.
Sliced ripe tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil, and a balsamic glaze.
Fresh steamed large shrimp steamed to perfection topped with Old Bay. Served with cocktail sauce.
Salads
Crisp iceberg lettuce, bacon bits, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, served with blue cheese dressing
Spring mix, boiled egg, bacon bits, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles, sliced grilled chicken breast, and blue cheese dressing
Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, onion and tomato, with your choice of dressing.
Entree
Proteins
8 oz. bone-in pork chop grilled and served to perfection.
Hand cut 14 oz. upper 2/3 choice black Angus steak. Add a grilled shrimp skewer to create a surf and turf meal.
8oz. Mississippi raised catfish. Choice of grilled or fried.
Hand rubbed and smoked for 14 hours. topped with our homemade BBQ sauce
Hand Breaded golden fried shrimp
Sauteed chicken breast on a bed of mashed potatoes topped with creamy parmesan sauce.
Pasta
Creamy Alfredo sauce seasoned with cajun spices over a bed of penne pasta with andouille sausage and grilled chicken.
Creamy sauce over a bed of steamed rice topped with shrimp. A classic cajun dish.
Louisiana style with cajun Tasso ham sauce over a bed of creamy grits A crowd favorite.