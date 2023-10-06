Captains Galley Restaurant 825 Indian River Dr
Breakfast
Breakfast
1/2 B&G
Buttermilk biscuits made fresh daily, & topped with a heaping serving of homemade sausage gravy
B&G
Buttermilk biscuits made fresh daily, & topped with a heaping serving of homemade sausage gravy
Breakfast Burrito
Two eggs scrambled, choice of bacon, sausage OR ham, black beans, homemade pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Side of home fried OR grits. * Upgrade to chorizo +2
Breakfast Sandwich
One egg, bacon, sausage OR ham & choice of cheese. Served on your choice of toast, english muffin, or homemade grilled biscuit. SIde of home fries OR grits *Upgrade to a croissant or bagel +1
Captain's Feast
three farm fresh eggs, choice of bacon, ham, OR sausage. Served with three buttermilk pancakes, & choice of toast, biscuits, OR english muffin, and side of home fries OR grits
Catch Breakfast
Flakey white fish prepared grilled, blackened, OR fried, served with two eggs, choice of toast OR homemade biscuit. SIde of home fries OR grits *Upgrade to Mahi +4
Classic
two farm fresh eggs, choice of meat bacon, ham OR sausage. Served with choice of toast, biscuits, OR two buttermilk pancakes. Choice of home fries or grits
Country Fried Steak
Topped with homemade sausage gravy, served with two eggs, choice of toast OR homemade biscuit. Served with home fries OR grits
Diced Ham & Scram
A tasty combination of two eggs scrambled with diced ham & choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuits, OR buttermilk pancakes. Side of home fries OR grits
Edgartown Sunrise
One egg, grilled tomato slice, topped with hollandaise sauce, on a grilled croissant. Side of home fries OR grits
Hash & Eggs
Crispy grilled corned beef hash, served with two eggs, choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuits OR buttermilk pancakes. Side of home fries OR grits
Mini Mate
one egg, one piece of bacon, one buttermilk pancake. SIde of home fries OR grits
Pork Chop & Eggs
Center cut bone-in pork chop, grilled OR fried, served with two eggs & choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuits OR buttermilk pancakes. Side or home fries OR grits
Special Classic
Dine in only
Steak & Eggs
NY Strip perfectly seasoned, served with two farm fresh eggs, choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuits OR buttermilk pancakes. Choice of home fries OR grits. *Add on sauteed mushrooms & onions +2
Omletes
Build your own
3 farm fresh eggs, with your favorite toppings added inside. Served with choice of toast, homemade biscuits, buttermilk pancakes, OR english muffin
Country Club
Shaved turkey breast, diced tomatoes & American cheese. Topped with hollandaise sauce, bacon strip & fresh chives, served with your choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuts or buttermilk pancakes
Downtown
Diced ham, green peppers, onions, & mushrooms, topped with American cheese & a bacon strip. Served with your choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuits or buttermilk pancakes.
Granny's Griddle
Diced ham,green peppers, onions, home fries, & American cheese, served with your choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuts or buttermilk pancakes
Greek
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, & feta cheese, served with your choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuts or buttermilk pancakes
Mexican
House made chili and pepper jack cheese, topped with more chili and shredded lettuce, homemade pico de gallo, jalapenos, & black olives. Served with guacamole, sour cream, & tortilla chips, served with your choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuts or buttermilk pancakes.
Philly Cheesesteak
Shredded sirlon steak, sauteed onions & green pepperstopped with shredded mozzeralla cheese, served with your choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuts or buttermilk pancakes
Seafood
Fish, Shrimp, & krabmeat in rich au-gratin sauce and American cheese, finished with hollandaise & fresh chives, served with your choice of toast, english muffin, homemade biscuts or buttermilk pancakes
Griddle
Short Stack
Three of the Captains FAMOUS buttermilk pancakes piled high
Belgian Waffle
Thick & crispy, topped with whipped cream & dusted with powdered sugar *( add on two eggs & choice of bacon, sausage or ham
Belgian Waffle Breakfast
Thick & crispy, topped with whipped cream & dusted with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs & choice of meat.
Chicken n Waffle
Four hand breaded chicken tenders, fried golden, piled on top of a thick Belgian waffle. Served with side of house made spicy honey butter syrup.
Wicked Chicken & Waffles
Four hand breaded chicken tenders, fried golden, piled on top of a thick Belgian waffle, topped with two eggs & crumbled bacon, Served with side of house made spicy honey butter syrup.
French Toast
Four slices of real French bread dipped in vanilla & cinnamon egg batter, then grilled to perfection. Finished with dusting of powdered sugar.
French Toast Breakfast
Four slices of real French bread dipped in vanilla & cinnamon egg batter, then grilled to perfection. Finished with dusting of powdered sugar. Served with two eggs, & choice of meat.
Stuffed French Toast
Exactly like our traditional French toast, but stuffed with a sweet cream cheese filling & topped with choice of homemade seasonal fruit compote
Stuffed French Toast Breakfast
Exactly like our traditional French toast, but stuffed with a sweet cream cheese filling & topped with choice of homemade seasonal fruit compote. Served with two eggs & choice of meat
1 Pancake
One buttermilk pancake
2 Pancakes
Two buttermilk pancakes
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Six silver dollar sized buttermilk pancakes
Pigs in Blanket
Sausage links wrapped in three buttermilk pancakes
1/2 French Toast
Benedicts
1/2 Southern benedict
Sausage patty, one poached egg, served on top of a grilled home made biscuits & finished with sausage gravy.
1/2 Traditional benedict
Grilled ham, one poached egg, served on top of an english muffin, & topped with hollandaise sauce
California benedict
Fresh avocado, sliced tomato, two poached eggs served on an english muffin, & topped with hollandaise sauce, Served with a choice of home fries or grits
Crab cake benedict
Grilled crab cakes, crispy fried green tomatoes, two poached eggs, served on an english muffin & finished with hollandaise sauce. Served with a choice of home fries or grits
Southern benedict
Sausage patties, two poached eggs, served on top of a homemade buttermilk biscuit & finished with sausage gravy. Topped with crumbled bacon. Served with a choice of home fries or grits
Traditional benedict
Grilled ham, two poached eggs, served on top of an english muffin, & topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with a choice of home fries or grits
Breakfast Bowls
Farmers
Seasoned cubed potatoes, sauteed onions, green peppers, mushroom, & your choice of crumbled bacon, diced sausage, or ham. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese, & two eggs, served with grilled homemade buttermilk biscuits.
Huevos Rancheros
Seasoned cubed potatoes, spicy chorizo, sauteed onions, green peppers & black beans. Topped with two eggs, fresh avocado, queso fresco, homemade pico de gallo, a dollop of sour cream, & a sprig of cilantro. Served with grilled tortillas.
Rise-n-Shine
NY strip steak cooked to order & sliced, marinated onions, sauteed mushrooms, seasoned cubed potatoes, mozzarella cheese, & two eggs. Served with a grilled homemade buttermilk biscuit
Shrimp & Grits
Cheesy stone-ground grits served with six blackened shrimp, topped with our homemade creamy onion, tomato, garlic, & jalapeno gravy. Finished with crispy crumbled bacon & fresh chives
Light & Healthy
Acai Bowl
A perfect blend of chilled acai & bananas topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, & bananas. Finished with toasted honey almond granola & drizzled with honey
Avocado Toast
Chunky avocado served on thick multigrain toast, topped with EVOO, fresh lime juice & Maldon salt. Served with mixed greens & housemade pico de gallo
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Fresh seasonal fruit, served with two thick halves of grilled homemade seasonal bread
Power Omelet
Three egg whites, shaved turkey, sauteed spinach, diced tomatoes, & feta cheese. Served with thick cut multigrain toast
Side Avocado toast
Chunky avocado served on thick multigrain toast, topped with EVOO, fresh lime juice, housemade pico de gallo & Maldon salt.
Side Yogurt Scoop
One scoop of vanilla greek yogurt
Yogurt Parfait
Layers of fresh berries and bananas finished with toasted honey almond granola & drizzled with honey
Quiche
Caprese Quiche
Farm fresh eggs, fresh mozzeralla, roma tomatoes, basil, & balasmic drizzle
Meat Lovers Quiche
Farm fresh eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side
Quiche Lorriane
Farm fresh eggs, bacon, onions, & swiss. Served with choice of side
Sausage & Onion Quiche
Farm fresh eggs, sausage, onion, cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side
Seafood Quiche
Seafood medley, in creamy cheese sauce. Served with choice of side
Spinach & Cheddar Quiche
Farm fresh eggs, spinach, & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side
Club Quiche
Breakfast Sides
One Egg
one egg, cooked to order
Two Eggs
two eggs, cooked to order
Bacon
4 bacon strips
1 Strip Bacon
1 strip bacon
Sausage Patties
2 sausage patty
1 Sausage Patty
1 sausage patty
Sausage Links
4 sausage links
1 Sausage Link
1 sausage link
Turkey Sausage
2 turkey sausage patties
Ham Steak
Grilled ham slice
Side Hash
Cirspy grilled corned beef hash
SIde Chorizo
Side spicy chorizo sausage
Grits
Small side grits
Bowl Grits
Large side grits
Cheese Grits
Small side cheese grits
Bowl Cheese Grits
Large side cheese grits
Sliced Tomatoes
Side sliced tomato
Sliced Avocado
Side sliced avocado
Home Fries
Home fries
Loaded Homefries
Home fries loaded with sauteed onions & peppers, topped with cheddar cheese
Hash Brown Cakes
5 Crispy fried round potato cakes
Side Fried Green Tomatoes
4 Breaded fried green tomatoes
Side sausage gravy
Side homemade sausage gravy
Cubed Potatoes
Seasoned fried cubed potatoes
Fruit
Bread
White toast
White toast
1 white toast
1 slice white toast
Wheat toast
Wheat toast
1 wheat toast
1 slice wheat toast
Rye
Rye Toast
1 Rye
1 slice rye toast
Sour Dough
Sour Dough toast
1 sour dough
1 slice sour dough toast
Multi Grain toast
Multi Grain toast
1 Multi Grain Toast
1 slice multi grain toast
Crossiant
crossiant
Bagel (plain)
plain bagel - toasted
Everything Bagel
everything bagel - toasted
English Muffin
english muffin - toasted
Biscuits
(2) biscuits
Raisin Bread
Raisin Bread
1 Raisin Bread
1 raisin bread
Seasonal Bread
Homemade Seasonal Bread, served warm
Tortilla
Grilled tortilla
Sauces
Diablo Sauce (4oz)
Side Diablo Sauce
Hollandaise Sauce (4oz)
Side Hollandaise Sauce
Pure Maple Syrup
Pure Maple Syrup
Side Blueberry Comp (4oz)
Side Blueberry Comp
Side Apple Comp (4oz)
Side Apple Comp
Side Strawberry Comp (4oz)
Side Strawberry Comp
SIde Peanut Butter
Side Peanut Butter
Whipped Cream (4oz)
Side Whipped Cream
Side Pico (4oz)
Side Pico
Side Sour Cream (2oz)
Side Sour Cream
Cream Cheese
Side Cream Cheese
Buffalo Sauce (2oz)
Side Buffalo Sauce
SIde Salad Dressing (2oz)
Side Dressing
Side A1 Sauce (2oz)
Side A1 sauce
Side Caramel Sauce (2oz)
Side Caramel Sauce
Side Nutella (2oz)
Retail
Lunch
Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
Crispy bacon, lettuce, & tomato, served on your choice of toast. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Hand breaded chicken breast & fried golden brown, served on a brioche bun, topped with ham & swiss. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries
Chicken Philly
Chicken, smothered with marinated onions & mozzarella cheese served on a toasted roll. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla with stuffed with grilled chicken & pepper jack cheese, served with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, sour cream & guacamole.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homade chicken salad, made from all white meat chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, & onion, served on your choice of toast. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries
Crunchy Sandwich
A flaky white fish filet rolled in corn flakes & almonds and then deep fried to perfection. Served on a brioche bun. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries
Cuban Sandwich
Stuffed with sweet ham, mojo pork, dill pickles, swiss cheese & mustard, pressed until toasty. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries
Corned Beef Sandwich
Corned beef layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato, served with your choice of toast. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries
Ham Sandwich
Ham, layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato, served with your choice of toast. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato, served with your choice of toast. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries
Grilled Cheese
Choice of toast, with melted American cheese. Choice of side
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. Served on brioche bun, with choice of french fries or cole slaw
Lickity
Hand breaded chicken breast & fried golden brown, served on a brioche bun. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries
Mahi Rachel Sandwich
Fresh Mahi, blackened, topped with coleslaw & swiss cheese, served on grilled rye. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries
Mahi Sandwich
Grilled, blackened, or fried, served on a brioche bun. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries.
Mariner
Flaky white fish, fried golden brown, with lettuce tomato and pickles. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries
Marker
Perfectly blackened Mahi with both American & swiss cheeses, crisp red onion, & tomato, served on grilled rye. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries
Reuben - Corned beef
Lean corned beef, topped with swiss & sauerkraut on grilled rye bread. Homemade thousand island dressing available upon request. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries
Reuben - Fish
Grilled catch, topped with swiss & sauerkraut on grilled rye brea. Homemade 1000 Island dressing available upon request. Served with cole slaw or fries
Reuben - Mahi
Grilled mahi, topped with swiss & sauerkraut on grilled rye bread. Homemade thousand island dressing available upon request. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries
Steak Philly
Steak, smothered with marinated onions, & mozzarella cheese served on toasted roll. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries
Steak Quesadila
Grilled tortilla with stuffed with steak & pepper jack cheese, served with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, sour cream & guacamole
Tuna Melt
Freshly made tuna salad served on grilled rye bread, topped with a slice of tomato & swiss cheese. Served with choice of coleslaw or french fries
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Freshly made tuna salad, topped with lettuce, tomato, & onion. Served on your choice of toast, & your choice of cole slaw or french fries.
Burgers
Black-n-Bleu
Blackened burger, topped with melted bleu cheese. Served on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. Choice of cole slaw or french fries.
Buccaneer Burger
Topped with bacon & mac-n-cheese, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. Side of cole slaw or french fries
Galley Burger
Grilled just the way you like it, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. Served on a brioche bun, choice of cole slaw or french fries
Hangover Burger
Layered with grilled potatoes, bacon, cheese, & one farm fresh egg. Served on a brioche bun, with french fries or cole slaw.
Mushroom Meltdown Burger
Piled with grilled mushrooms & swiss cheese. topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. Served on a brioche bun with choice of french fries or cole slaw.
Patty Melt
Marinated onions, swiss cheese, on grilled rye bread. Choice of french fries or cole slaw
The Cowboy Burger
Bacon, jalapenos, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, & bbq sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles, served on a brioche bun. Choice of french fries & cole slaw
Lunch Platters
Chicken Finger Basket
Five chicken fingers hand breaded to order, served with french fries
Fish Finger Basket
Five fish finger hand breaded to order, served with french fries, cole slaw, & 2 hushpuppies
Fried Shrimp Basket
Six butterflied shrimp, hand breaded to order. Served with french fries, cole slaw, & hushpuppies
Seafood Combo
Three butterflied shrimp, and three fish fingers hand breaded to order, and deep fried to perfection. Served with hushpuppies, french fries, & coleslaw.
Lunch Entree
Catch Entree
Flaky white fish prepared grilled, blackened, or fish. Served with your choice of sides
Chopped Sirloin Steak
A half pound chopped sirloin steak smothered with mozzeralla cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, & brown gravy. Served with your choice of sides
Liver & Onions
Just the way grandma would make it! We suggest our homemade mashed potatoes with brown gravy, & green beans with bacon.
Lunch CFS
Topped with homemade sausage gravy & your choice of sides
Entree Fried Green Tomatoes
Eight thick slices of fresh green tomatoes seasoned, breaded & fried to perfection. Served with house made ranch dressing
Soup & Salad
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, homemade croutons, & parmesan cheese
Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, carrots, celey, cucumber, red onion & cheddar cheese
Chef Salad
Mixed greens , turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, & hard boilded egg
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, hard boiled egg, & bleu cheese crumbles
Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla shell, romaine lettuce, homemade chili, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh pico, jalapenos, topped with guacamole, & sour cream
SIde Salad Dressing (2oz)
SIde Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomaotes, carrots, celery, cucumber, red onion, & cheddar cheese
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, home made croutons, & parmesan cheese
Cup of Soup
Cup of homemade soup du jour
Bowl of Soup
Bowl of homemade soup du jour
Cup of Chili
Cup of homemade chili
Bowl of Chili
Bowl of homemade chili
Lunch Sides
MPG
Homemade mashed potatoes
Mashed Potatoes
Homemade mashed potatoes, & brown gravy
French Fries
Cole Slaw
Dennis's famous homemade cole slaw
Green Beans
Mac-n-cheese
Apple Sauce
Side Brown Gravy
Side Hushpuppies
Side Guacamole
Onions & Mushrooms
Sauteed Spinach
Side Potato Salad
Side Tortilla Chips
Lunch Add On's
Side Chicken breast
Side chicken breast
Side Chicken Fingers (3)
Three chicken fingers hand breaded to order
SIde Shrimp (6)
Prepared grilled, blackened, or fried
Single Shrimp
Prepared grilled, blackened, or fried
Side Mahi
Prepared grilled, blackened, or fried
Side Catch
Prepared grilled, blackened, or fried
Side Fish Fingers (3)
Three hand breaded to order fish fingers
1 Crab Cake
2 Crab Cakes
Side Liver
Cooked to order, topped with marinated onions & brown gravy
Side Steak
NY Strip steak, cooked to order
Side Pork Chop
Grilled or fried
Side scoop chicken salad
Homemade chicken salad, made from all white meat chicken
Side scoop tuna salad
Freshly made tuna salad
Side CFS
SIde Burger
Desserts
$10 Lunch Menu
Chicken Salad Sandwich W/ cup of soup
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato & onion
Tuna salad Sandwich w/ cup of soup
Freshly made tuna salad
Captain's Wrap - Turkery
Flour tortilla, thinly sliced turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, & may. Choice of side
Captain's Wrap - Ham
Flour tortilla, thinly sliced ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, & may. Choice of side
Caprese Salad
Spring mix greens, fresh mozzarella, sliced roma tomatoes, basil, & balasmic drizzle
Open faced Sandwich
Thinly slice roast beef, served on top of toasted white bread, smothered with gravy
Carolina Pork Sandwich
Sliced pork topped w/ bbq sauce & homemade cole slaw. Served on a brioche bun
Chili Dog
All beef hot dog, topped with homemade chili, diced red onions, & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side
Egg Rolls
2 egg rolls stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut, & swiss cheese. Served with homemade thousand island dressing,
Chicken Mac N Cheese Bowl
Fried chicken fingers, crumbled bacon, & chives
Beverages
Coffee Beverages
Coffee
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Decaf Cappuccino
Decaf Cappuccino
Espresso
Espresso
Decaf Espresso
Decaf Espresso
Double Espresso
Double Espresso
Decaf Double Espresso
Decaf Double Espresso
Latte
Latte
Decaf Latte
Decaf Latte
Americano
Americano
Decaf Americano
Decaf Americano
Macchiato
Macchiato
Decaf Macchiato
Decaf Macchiato
Vanilla Iced Coffee
Vanilla Iced Coffee
Caramel Iced Coffee
Caramel Iced Coffee
Spiked Seasonal Coffee
Spiked Seasonal Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Tea
Decaf Hot Tea
Decaf Hot tea
Fountain Drinks
Coke
Coke
Diet Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Coke Zero
Sprite
Sprite
Lemonade
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Ginger Ale
Mellow Yellow
Mellow Yellow
Orange Soda
Orange Soda
Club Soda
Club Soda
Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer
Unsweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Smart Water-Bottle
Smart Water-Bottle
Water
Juices & Milk
Orange Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Tomato Juice
Watermelon Juice
Watermelon Juice
Apple Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
Cocktail's
Bloody Mary
Vodka, bloody mix, & garnishes
Mimosa
Champagne & Juice
Bellini
Prosecco & nectar
Rum Punch
Rum, orange juice, pineapple, & grendaine
Screw Driver
vodka & orange juice
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila, orange juice, grendaine
Spiked Arnold Palmer
vodka, lemonade, & sweet tea
Spike Seasonal Cocktail
Spike Seasonal Cocktail
Strawberry Lemonade Splash
Strawberry Lemonade Splash
Vodka
Vodka
Rum
Rum
Tequila
Tequila
Virgin Mary
bloody mix, & garnishes