Carbone's Pizza - River Falls 1025 S Main St
REGULAR MENU
Appetizers
- Garlic Toast w/ Sauce$2.00+
Simplicity done perfect. Fresh sliced bread brushed with garlic butter and toasted just right. Served with a side of Nana's house-made Italian red sauce.
- Cheese Toast w/ Sauce$3.50+
Our famous toasted Italian cheese bread takes the garlic and cheese relationship to the next level. Served with Nana's house-made Italian red sauce.
- 6 Chicken Wings (Plain, Hot, BBQ, Mild)$12.00
Six oven-baked bone-in wings with your choice of Plain, Mild, Hot, or BBQ. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
- 10" (Sm) Pizza Fries$11.00
Welcome to the wonder of Pizza and the miracle of The Fry. Light and crisp crust "fries" touched with garlic butter and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Nana's house-made Italian red sauce
- 14" (Lrg) Pizza Fries$15.00
Welcome to the wonder of Pizza and the miracle of The Fry. Light and crisp crust "fries" touched with garlic butter and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Nana's house-made Italian red sauce
Fresh Salads
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons, Served w/ Caesar Dressing. Add Grilled Chicken for a full meal!
- Chicken Salad$14.00
Crisp Romaine, Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, and Garlic Toast. Served w/ your choice of dressing.
- Side Salad$6.00
Crisp Romaine, Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, and Croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Hoagies and Wraps
- Whole Hoagies (Fresh or Toasted)$14.00
Made with crisp Romaine, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Mayonnaise, and Italian Dressing. Served on fresh hoagie bread w/ chips.
- Half Hoagies (Fresh or Toasted)$10.00
Made with crisp Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Mayonnaise, and Italian Dressing. Served on fresh hoagie bread w/ chips.
- Meatball Sub$14.00
Meatballs served on a toasted hoagie bun with melted Mozzarella cheese and our house-made Italian marinara. Served w/ chips.
- Hot Dago$13.00
Spicy sausage topped with melted mozzarella cheese, and served on toasted Vienna bread. Served w/ a side of hot peppers and our house-made Italian marinara.
- Grilled Chicken Wrap w/Chips$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing wrapped in an Herb Tortilla.
- Taco Wrap w/Chips$13.00
Taco Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Salsa, and Sour Cream wrapped in an Herb Tortilla.
- Steak Wrap w/Chips$13.00
Pizza
- 14" BYO$15.00
Build your own Pizza just the way you like!
- 10" BYO$11.00
Build your own Pizza just the way you like!
- 7" BYO$7.00
Build your own Pizza just the way you like!
- Cheese/BYO Pizza Sandwich$8.00
Our unique Italian Pizza Sandwich filled with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. You can have it with just cheese or choose up to 4 toppings.
- Hawaiian Pizza Sandwich$9.00
Our unique Italian Pizza Sandwich filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Canadian Bacon, and Pineapple.
- Super Pizza Sandwich$13.00
Our unique Italian Pizza Sandwich filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Hot Pepper Rings, and Extra Cheese
- Veggie Pizza Sandwich$13.00
Our unique Italian Pizza Sandwich filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Olives, and Tomatoes
- Meaty Pizza Sandwich$13.00
Our unique Italian Pizza Sandwich filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Italian Salami
- Chicken Alfredo Pizza Sandwich$13.00
Our unique Italian Pizza Sandwich filled with white sauce, Grilled Chicken, Garlic, and Two Cheeses
Specialty Pizzas
- 14" Super Pie$32.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Green Olives, Banana Peppers, Extra Cheese and Bacon Bits
- 10" Super Pie$22.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Green Olives, Banana Peppers, Extra Cheese and Bacon Bits
- 14" 5 Top Special$28.00
Our Classic Special we have been known for since 1954! Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onion
- 10" 5 Top Special$18.00
Our Classic Special we have been known for since 1954! Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onion
- 14" Veggie$26.00
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green and Black Olives
- 10" Veggie$16.00
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green and Black Olives
- 14" Meaty$28.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Salami and Bacon Bits
- 10" Meaty$18.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Salami and Bacon Bits
- 14" The Rodeo$26.00
Chicken, Onion, Bacon Bits and Buffalo Sauce
- 10" The Rodeo$16.00
Chicken, Onion, Bacon Bits and Buffalo Sauce
- 14" Taco Pizza$26.00
Seasoned ground beef and onions, topped with crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and salsa. Served with sour cream on the side
- 10" Taco Pizza$18.00
Seasoned ground beef and onions, topped with crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and salsa. Served with sour cream on the side
- 14" Cheeseburger Pizza$28.00
This is our classic House Special the way The Boss used to have it: All the same ingredients but with Tomato, Hot Peppers and Garlic added for extra oomph
- 10" Cheeseburger Pizza$18.00
This is our classic House Special the way The Boss used to have it: All the same ingredients but with Tomato, Hot Peppers and Garlic added for extra oomph
- 14'' Chicken Alfredo$26.00
Chicken, Onions, Alfredo Sauce, Tomatoes and Bacon Bits
- 10'' Chicken Alfredo$16.00
Chicken, Onions, Alfredo Sauce, Tomatoes and Bacon Bits
- 14" Hawaiian$26.00
Chicken, Onion, Bacon Bits and Barbecue Sauce
- 10" Hawaiian$16.00
Chicken, Onion, Bacon Bits and Barbecue Sauce
Cauliflower Crust
- Cauliflower Crust Build Your Own$15.00
Avoiding the carbs? No problem! Our 12" Cauliflower Crust is delicious and you can custom build it just the way you like it!
- Cauliflower Pizza Fry$14.00
Welcome to the wonder of Cauliflower Crust Pizza and the miracle of The Fry. Light and crisp Cauliflower crust "fries" touched with garlic butter and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Nana's house-made Italian red sauce
Pasta
GRAB & GO FROZEN/RETAIL
Frozen Pizzas
- Cheese - Frozen Pizza$8.00
Stock up your freezer and enjoy Carbone's in minutes with our delicious frozen pizzas! Our frozen cheese pizza includes our house-made Italian sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Sausage - Frozen Pizza$9.00
Stock up your freezer and enjoy Carbone's in minutes with our delicious Sausage pizzas! Our frozen cheese pizza includes our house-made Italian sauce, Sausage and mozzarella cheese.
- Pepperoni - Frozen Pizza$9.00
Stock up your freezer and enjoy Carbone's in minutes with our delicious frozen pizzas! Our frozen Pepperoni pizza includes our house-made Italian sauce, Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
- Sausage+Pepperoni - Frozen Pizza$10.00
Stock up your freezer and enjoy Carbone's in minutes with our delicious frozen pizzas! Our frozen Sausage & Pepperoni pizza includes our house-made Italian sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken Alfredo - Frozen Pizza$11.00
Stock up your freezer and enjoy Carbone's in minutes with our delicious frozen pizzas! Our frozen Chicken Alfredo pizza includes Grilled chicken, white sauce, garlic, and cheese.
- Hawaiian - Frozen Pizza$10.00
Stock up your freezer and enjoy Carbone's in minutes with our delicious frozen pizzas! Our frozen Hawaiian pizza includes our house-made Italian sauce, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
- Pizza Fry - Frozen Pizza$10.00
Stock up your freezer and enjoy Carbone's in minutes with our delicious frozen pizzas! Light and crisp crust "fries" touched with garlic butter and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Nana's house-made Italian red sauce
- Meaty - Frozen Pizza$11.00
Stock up your freezer and enjoy Carbone's in minutes with our delicious frozen pizzas! Our frozen Sausage & Pepperoni pizza includes our house-made Italian sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Salami and mozzarella cheese.
- 5-Top - Frozen Pizza$10.00
Stock up your freezer and enjoy Carbone's in minutes with our delicious frozen pizzas! Our frozen Sausage & Pepperoni pizza includes our house-made Italian sauce, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
Ice Cream
Take & Bake Frozen Meals
- Traditional Lasagna (Frozen Take & Bake)$25.00
Stock up your freezer with our homemade take & bake lasagna! This item is frozen for your convenience - pop it in the oven when you're ready for a home-cooked meal! Serves: 4-6
- Chicken Alfredo (Frozen Take & Bake)$25.00
Stock up your freezer with our homemade take & bake Chicken Alfredo! This item is frozen for your convenience - pop it in the oven when you're ready for a home-cooked meal! Serves: 4-6