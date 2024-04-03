Carlitos Barbecue Taqueria - Paramus One Garden State Plaza Blvd
Tacos
- Choose any 3 Tacos Special$11.96
Limit of 1 beef option per order
- Brisket Taco$5.00
Our O.G taco starts with a hand pressed to-order nixtamal tortilla (100% corn), and topped off with our signature juicy brisket. All our tacos come "con todo" on the side: Cilantro, Onion, Avocado sauce, and Salsa Roja.
- Birria Taco$5.00
Tender combination of beef cuts marinated and braised in a complex adobo. Comes with 2 oz of rich slightly spicy, sweet and sour melted butter-like textured consome. Our nixtamal tortillas are then dipped in the flavorful beef fat and warmed on a griddle until crisp and pliable. This might be the juiciest taco you’ve ever had, facts.
- Carne Asada taco$5.00
Tijuana carne asada on a hand pressed nixtamal corn tortilla.
- Chicken Taco$4.00
Oak-smoked all-natural chopped chicken on a hand-pressed to order nixtamal tortilla (100% corn). All our tacos come "con todo" on the side: Cilantro, Onion, Avocado sauce, and Salsa Roja.
- Crispy Fish Taco$4.50
Fish filet battered fresh to order served with jicama slaw and spicy morita mayo on a fresh hand-pressed corn tortilla
- Pulled Pork Taco$4.00
Award winning 16 hour oak smoked pulled pork, on a fresh hand-pressed nixtamal corn tortilla. All our tacos come "con todo" on the side: Cilantro, Onion, Avocado sauce, and Salsa Roja.
- Portobello Taco (VEGAN)$4.00
Panko breaded portobello, seared coconut quest, on an organic hand pressed tortilla (GF).
Quesatacos
- Choose any 3 Quesatacos Special$13.36
Choose 3 Quesataco (Limit 1 brisket). *It has dairy
- Brisket Quesataco$5.50
This award-winner starts with a hand-pressed nixtamal tortilla (100% corn), seared menonita cheese, and topped off with our signature juicy brisket.*It has dairy All our quesatacos come "con todo" on the side: Cilantro, Onion, Avocado sauce, and Salsa Roja.
- Birria Quesataco$5.50
Tender combination of beef cuts marinated and braised in a complex adobo. Comes with 2 oz of rich slightly spicy, sweet and sour melted butter-like textured consome. Our nixtamal tortillas are then dipped in the flavorful beef fat, topped with menonita cheese and warmed on a griddle until crisp and pliable. This might be the juiciest taco you’ve ever had, facts.
- Carne asada Quesataco$5.50
Tijuana carne asada, seared menonita on a hand pressed nixtamal corn tortilla. *It has dairy
- Chicken Quesataco$4.50
Oak-smoked all-natural chicken on a hand-pressed nixtamal tortilla (100% corn), with seared menonita cheese. *It has dairy All our quesatacos come "con todo" on the side: Cilantro, Onion, Avocado sauce, and Salsa Roja.
- Crispy Fish Quesataco$5.00
Fish filet battered fresh to order served with jicama slaw and spicy morita mayo, plus seared cheese on a fresh hand-pressed corn tortilla. It has gluten.
- Pulled Pork Quesataco$4.50
Award winning 16 hour oak smoked pulled pork, plus seared cheese on a fresh hand-pressed nixtamal corn tortilla. *It has dairy All our quesatacos come "con todo" on the side: Cilantro, Onion, Avocado sauce, and Salsa Roja.
- Sweet Plantain Quesataco (V)$4.00
A must try taco. This multiple award winner is packed with flavor and it starts with a hand-pressed corn tortilla, seared menonita cheese, caramelized sweet plantains and topped with grated cotija cheese. (Vegetarian, NOT vegan). *It has dairy All our quesatacos come "con todo" on the side: Cilantro, Onion, Avocado sauce, and Salsa Roja.
- Cheese Quesataco (V)$4.00
Platos
- Brisket Plato$14.25
Our signature chopped brisket served with a side of cilantro lime rice and caramelized sweet plantains. All our Platos come "con todo" on the side: Cilantro, Onion, Avocado sauce, and Salsa Roja.
- Carne Asada Plato$14.25
Our carne asada served with a side of cilantro lime rice and caramelized sweet plantains. *It has dairy All our Platos come "con todo" on the side: Cilantro, Onion, Avocado sauce, and Salsa Roja.
- Chicken Plato$11.25
All-natural oak-smoked chopped chicken served with a side of cilantro lime rice and caramelized sweet plantains. All our platos come "con todo" on the side: Cilantro, Onion, Avocado sauce, and Salsa Roja.
- Pork Plato$11.25
Our award winning smoked pulled pork butts are smoked slow and slow over oak wood, hand-pulled and served with a side of cilantro lime rice and caramelized sweet plantains. All our platos come "con todo" on the side: Cilantro, Onion, Avocado sauce, and Salsa Roja.
Sides
- Birria consome$3.00
8 oz of rich slightly spicy, sweet and sour melted butter-like textured consome which goes perfect over a side of rice
- Guacamole$3.75
One full Haas avocado per order with a hint of lime
- Chips$2.00
Our non GMO corn tortilla chips are made fresh daily
- Cilantro Lime Rice$3.25
8 oz serving of our tasty rice
- Sweet Plantain$3.50
6oz portion of sweet plantains caramelized to perfection. If you're a plantain lover, do yourself a favor and order the sweet plantain quesataco, satisfaction guaranteed!
- Black Beans$2.75
Prepared daily from scratch with our signature fresh sofrito and simmered until perfectly tender
- Tortilla$0.50
The one and only, New Jersey's best tortilla is hand pressed to order for you!
- Mexican Street Corn$4.25
Churros
Nacho Bowls
Beverages
Meats by the Pound
- Brisket 1/2 lb$15.00
1 Lb of black Angus brisket carefully smoked low and slow until fork tender
- Carne Asada 1/2 lb$15.00
- Pulled Pork 1/2 lb$10.00
1 Lb of our our award winning pulled pork butts are seasoned with our signature Carlitos dry rub and carefully smoked for 14-16 hours with oak wood.
- Chicken 1/2 lb$10.00
1 Lb of our award winning chopped chicken is smoked for 2 hours until it reaches mouth watering perfection.
Catering
- Tacos - Half Tray (10pc)
10 tacos
- Quesatacos - Half Tray (10pc)
10 quesatacos. It's a taco with Seared cheese on the tortilla!! (For cheese only it's two tortillas)
- Condiments - (16oz)
Your choice of our fresh store made condiments! (16oz. Portions)
- Black Beans - (80oz) Feeds aprx 10 ppl$28.00
Feeds 8-10 people
- Cilantro Lime Rice - Half Tray (3 lbs) Feed aprx 8-10 ppl$16.00
Feeds 8-10 people
- Sweet Plantain - Half Tray (3 lbs) Feeds aprx 8-10 ppl$22.00
Feeds 8-10 people
- Meat - Half Trays (3 lbs) Feed aprx 8-10ppl
Feeds 8-10 people
- Mexican Street Corn Half Tray (10 full corn on the cob)$40.00
10 full corns on the cob (10 people)
- Chips (10 bags)$20.00
10 Bags (10 servings)
- Guac (40oz)$38.00
40 oz serving. Feeds 8-10 people
- Tortillas (10)$5.00
10 tortillas per order
- Churros Tray (20 churro sticks) Feeds aprx 8-10
20 Churro sticks per order (Feeds 8-10 people)