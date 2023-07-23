Carl's BBQ 21920 Northwest Freeway
Food Menu
BBQ Plates
Side Orders
Sandwiches
Burgers
Double Meat Bacon Cheeseburger
Two patties, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard
Double Meat Cheeseburger
Two patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard
Jalapeno Cheddar Burger
Fried jalapenos, cheddar cheese & creamy jalapeno sauce (served with french fries)
Bacon Avocado Burger
Bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado & mayo. Served with french fries
Carl Burger
1/2 pound patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard *cheese upon request* Served with french fries
Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard
Cheeseburger
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard
Double Meat Hamburger
two patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard
Spuds
Chicken Fried
Odd 'N' Ends
Chicken Finger Basket
4 chicken fingers with French fries and white gravy.
Carl Dogs
Two jalapeno sausage dogs with cheese, bacon, onions, pickles, and secret sauce. Served with French fries.
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Texas toast grilled cheese with sliced brisket.
Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla with brisket, cheese, pico de gallo, and creamy taco sauce.
Tacos
Two flour tortillas with brisket, cheese, pico de gallo, and creamy taco sauce.
Grilled Cheese
Texas toast grilled cheese served with French fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken on Texas toast with lettuce and tomato. Served with French fries.
Kraut Platter
Sour kraut with sliced sausage and BBQ sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
4 Buffalo chicken fingers with French fries and ranch
Hamburger Steak
Hamburger steak topped with grilled onions. Served with brown gravy and Texas toast.
Homemade Onion Rings
16 pieces
1/2 Order Onion Rings
8 pieces
Kid's Stuff
Kids Hamburger
Comes with French fries (or 1 side) and kid's 12oz drink.
Kids BBQ Sandwich
Choice of 1 meat. Comes with French fries (or 1 side) and kid's 12oz drink.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Comes with French fries (or 1 side) and kid's 12oz drink.
Kids Hot Dog
Comes with French fries (or 1 side) and kid's 12oz drink.
Kids Chicken Fingers
2 chicken fingers with French fries (or 1 side) and kid's 12oz drink.
Desserts
Beverages
Family Pack
Family Packs
No. 1 Family Pack
Serves 4-6 1.2 lbs Brisket / 1 lbs. Sausage / 1 Quart Potato Salad / 1 Pint Beans / 1 Pint Cole Slaw. Comes with BBQ sauce, bread, pickles, onions, and jalapenos.
No. 2 Family Pack
Serves 6 - 8 2 lbs. Brisket / 1 lbs. Sausage / 1 Quart Potato Salad / 1 Quart Beans / 1 Pint Cole Slaw. Comes with BBQ sauce, bread, pickles, onions, and jalapenos.
No. 3 Family Pack
Serves 8 - 10 2.5 lbs Brisket / 1.5 Sausage / 1.5 Quarts Potato Salad / 1 Quart Beans / 1 Quart Cole Slaw. Comes with BBQ sauce, bread, pickles, onions, and jalapenos.
No. 4 Family Pack
Serves 10 - 12 3 lbs Brisket / 2 lbs Sausage / 1.5 Quarts Potato Salad / 1.5 Quarts Beans / 1 Quart Cole Slaw. Comes with BBQ sauce, bread, pickles, onions, and jalapenos.
No. 5 Family Pack
Serves 14 - 18 4 lbs Brisket / 3 lbs Sausage / 2 Quarts Potato Salad / 2 Quarts Beans / 1 Quart Cole Slaw. Comes with BBQ sauce, bread, pickles, onions, and jalapenos.
No. 6 Family Pack
Serves 18 - 20 5 lbs Brisket / 3.5 lbs Sausage / 1 Gallon Potato Salad / 1 Gallon Beans / 2 Quarts Cole Slaw. Comes with BBQ sauce, bread, pickles, onions, and jalapenos.
Pounds To Go
Pounds To-Go
Beef 1 #
Beef 3/4 #
Beef 1/2 #
Beef 1/4 #
Sausage 1 #
Sausage 3/4 #
Sausage 1/2 #
Sausage 1/4 #
Turkey 1#
Turkey 3/4 #
Turkey 1/2 #
Turkey 1/4 #
Pulled Pork 1 #
24 Hour notice required for orders over 1 LB pulled pork