Carl's Donuts 3170 E Sunset Rd
Build Your Own Box
Classic
Assorted Classic Donuts
Fancy
Fancy Donuts/Rolls
Specialty
Specialty Donuts/Rolls
Specialty Assorted
Pastries
Croissant
Almond Croissant
A flakey, twice-baked croissant filled to the brim with gooey almond paste and topped with sliced almonds and powder sugar dusting.
Chocolate Croissant
A rich and luxurious chocolate bar stuffed treat.
Double Chocolate Croissant
A signature take on a chocolate croissant featuring a beautiful classic and chocolate dough weaving and stuffed with chocolate.
Everything Seasoned Turkey and Jalapeño Croissant
A savory option that makes for a great breakfast or lunch. This croissant is made with sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese, jalapeno spears, and dusted with everything bagel seasoning.
Ham and Cheese Croissant
This savory croissant is made with sliced black forest ham and Swiss cheese, and makes for a wonderful breakfast or lunch.
Plain Croissant
A traditional and flakey butter croissant.
Cruffin
Danish
BBQ Chicken Danish
A savory pastry featuring a BBQ sauce base, thinly sliced chicken breast, red onion, and mozzarella cheese, baked until golden and served warm.
Cheese Danish
Our cheese Danishes feature a cream cheese mixture framed in a flakey braided crust and brushed with apricot glaze.
Cherry and Cheese Danish
A sweet pastry featuring a split cherry preserve and cream cheese mixture, circled by a braided crust and brushed with apricot glaze.
Cherry Danish
A sweet pastry featuring a cherry preserve filling, framed in a flakey braided crust and brushed with apricot glaze.
Chocolate Twist
Ham, Bacon, and Garlic Danish
A savory pastry featuring crispy diced bacon, thinly sliced black forest ham, garlic, and mozzarella cheese, baked until golden and served warm.
Maple Pecan Roll
Raspberry and Cheese Danish
A sweet pastry featuring a split raspberry jam and cream cheese mixture surrounded by a twisted crust and brushed with apricot glaze.
Turkey Pesto and Mushroom Danish
A savory pastry with a pinenut and basil pesto base, thinly sliced turkey breast, roasted mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese, baked until golden and served warm.
Quiche
Ham and Cheese Quiche
A breakfast classic, this simple quiche features egg, thinly sliced black forest ham, and a gooey and golden cheesy topping.
Turkey and Jalapeno Quiche
For those whose enjoy the spicier things in life, this quiche is made with egg, thin-sliced turkey breast, diced jalapeno, and cheese.
Roasted Veggie Quiche
A vegetarian friendly option, this quiche is made with egg, bell peppers, spinach, broccoli, onion, rosemary-roasted mushrooms, and features a cheesy top.
Chicken and Pesto Quiche
This flavorful quiche is made with egg, pinenut and basil pesto, thin-sliced chicken, and a features a golden cheesy top.
Donut holes
Half Dozen
Dozen
Beverages
Coffee
Add Flavor
Add Shot
Americano
A classic that combines freshly pulled double shots of espresso with hot water to give a bold, but less bitter, taste.
Cappuccino
Fresh double shots of espresso combined with steamed your milk of choice and topped with a thick layer of foam, creating a naturally sweeter and creamy coffee.
Coffee Box
Grab coffee for the whole team in our eco-friendly container holding 96 fl. oz of the perfect pastry-pairing medium roast from Dark Moon Coffee Roasters.
Cold Brew
Dark Moon Coffee's Nova Blend infused with chilled water for over 24 hours to slowly extract the flavor, resulting in a stronger, bolder, and less bitter coffee with notes of chocolate, berries, lime, and brown sugar.
Decaf
Drip Coffee
Hot cups of Dark Moon Sunset Blend filter-brewed coffee with a simple flavor profile that pairs perfectly with donuts.
Espresso
Flat White
A smaller and bolder version of a latte, our flat white combines a double shot of espresso with the steamed milk of your choice and topped with a very thin and flat layer of microfoam.
Hot Chocolate
Gooey chocolate combined with fresh whole milk, or a milk alternative of your choice, and steamed to perfection.
Latte
A fresh double shot of espresso paired with the steamed milk of your choice and a layer of foam that gives your drink a subtly sweet and velvety taste.
Nitro Brew
Dark Moon Cold Brew infused with nitrogen gas to give your drink a sweeter, smoother, and creamier experience.
Milk
Juice
Tea
Matcha Latte
Looking for low caffeine? Our matcha latte is made with authentic first flush Japanese matcha, pure cane sugar, and the milk of your choice to create a sweet and earthy drink enjoyed either hot or iced.
Chai Latte
A fragrant and full bodied black tea infused with spices such as cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves, paired with your milk of choice and enjoyed either hot or iced.
Tejava Black Tea
A small-batch brewed and bottled unsweetened black tea.