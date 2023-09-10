Build Your Own Box

BYOB

Half Dozen

$7.60

Dozen

$14.50

Classic

Classic Donuts

Individual Classic

$1.35

Half Dozen Classic

$7.60

Dozen Classic

$14.50

Assorted Classic Donuts

Half Dozen Assorted

$7.60

Dozen Asssorted

$14.50

Fancy

Fancy Donuts/Rolls

Single Fancy

$1.95

Half Dozen Fancy

$11.20

Dozen Fancy

$20.10

Fancy Assorted

Half Dozen Assorted Fancy

$11.20

Dozen Assorted Fancy

$20.10

Specialty

Specialty Donuts/Rolls

Individual Specialty

$2.75

Half Dozen Specialty

$16.30

Dozen Specialty

$32.30

Specialty Assorted

Half Dozen Assorted Specialty

$16.30

Dozen Assorted Specialty

$32.50

Pastries

Croissant

Our pastry chefs mix, roll, stuff, and bake the perfectly flakey and airy croissants by hand fresh every day. Grab them a la cart or by the dozen.

Almond Croissant

$4.25

A flakey, twice-baked croissant filled to the brim with gooey almond paste and topped with sliced almonds and powder sugar dusting.

Chocolate Croissant

$2.55

A rich and luxurious chocolate bar stuffed treat.

Double Chocolate Croissant

$2.65

A signature take on a chocolate croissant featuring a beautiful classic and chocolate dough weaving and stuffed with chocolate.

Everything Seasoned Turkey and Jalapeño Croissant

$4.50

A savory option that makes for a great breakfast or lunch. This croissant is made with sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese, jalapeno spears, and dusted with everything bagel seasoning.

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$4.50

This savory croissant is made with sliced black forest ham and Swiss cheese, and makes for a wonderful breakfast or lunch.

Plain Croissant

$2.00

A traditional and flakey butter croissant.

Cruffin

Homemade fresh everyday, we take our luxurious traditional croissant dough and roll it into a muffin tin to create a delicious and fun to tear apart and enjoy treat.

Ube Cruffin

$3.50

Our signature homemade croissant muffin hybrid featuring a generous ube and cream cheese filling.

Strawberry and Cream Cruffin

$3.50

Our signature homemade croissant muffin hybrid featuring a generous vanilla pastry cream and strawberry jam filling.

Danish

Our Danishes are made in-house daily and in various sweet and savory options and feature a flakey, braided crust.

BBQ Chicken Danish

$4.00

A savory pastry featuring a BBQ sauce base, thinly sliced chicken breast, red onion, and mozzarella cheese, baked until golden and served warm.

Cheese Danish

$3.95

Our cheese Danishes feature a cream cheese mixture framed in a flakey braided crust and brushed with apricot glaze.

Cherry and Cheese Danish

$3.95

A sweet pastry featuring a split cherry preserve and cream cheese mixture, circled by a braided crust and brushed with apricot glaze.

Cherry Danish

$3.95

A sweet pastry featuring a cherry preserve filling, framed in a flakey braided crust and brushed with apricot glaze.

Chocolate Twist

$3.95

Ham, Bacon, and Garlic Danish

$4.00

A savory pastry featuring crispy diced bacon, thinly sliced black forest ham, garlic, and mozzarella cheese, baked until golden and served warm.

Maple Pecan Roll

$3.95

Raspberry and Cheese Danish

$3.95

A sweet pastry featuring a split raspberry jam and cream cheese mixture surrounded by a twisted crust and brushed with apricot glaze.

Turkey Pesto and Mushroom Danish

$4.00

A savory pastry with a pinenut and basil pesto base, thinly sliced turkey breast, roasted mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese, baked until golden and served warm.

Quiche

Our quiche are made fresh and in-house daily by hand and feature a golden crust and signature thicky cheesy topping.

Ham and Cheese Quiche

$4.00

A breakfast classic, this simple quiche features egg, thinly sliced black forest ham, and a gooey and golden cheesy topping.

Turkey and Jalapeno Quiche

$4.00

For those whose enjoy the spicier things in life, this quiche is made with egg, thin-sliced turkey breast, diced jalapeno, and cheese.

Roasted Veggie Quiche

$4.00

A vegetarian friendly option, this quiche is made with egg, bell peppers, spinach, broccoli, onion, rosemary-roasted mushrooms, and features a cheesy top.

Chicken and Pesto Quiche

$4.00

This flavorful quiche is made with egg, pinenut and basil pesto, thin-sliced chicken, and a features a golden cheesy top.

Donut holes

Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$1.75

Dozen

Dozen

$3.25

Beverages

Coffee

Add Flavor

$0.50

Add Shot

$1.50

Americano

$3.00

A classic that combines freshly pulled double shots of espresso with hot water to give a bold, but less bitter, taste.

Cappuccino

$3.50

Fresh double shots of espresso combined with steamed your milk of choice and topped with a thick layer of foam, creating a naturally sweeter and creamy coffee.

Coffee Box

$25.00

Grab coffee for the whole team in our eco-friendly container holding 96 fl. oz of the perfect pastry-pairing medium roast from Dark Moon Coffee Roasters.

Cold Brew

$4.25

Dark Moon Coffee's Nova Blend infused with chilled water for over 24 hours to slowly extract the flavor, resulting in a stronger, bolder, and less bitter coffee with notes of chocolate, berries, lime, and brown sugar.

Decaf

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Hot cups of Dark Moon Sunset Blend filter-brewed coffee with a simple flavor profile that pairs perfectly with donuts.

Espresso

$2.50

Flat White

$3.25

A smaller and bolder version of a latte, our flat white combines a double shot of espresso with the steamed milk of your choice and topped with a very thin and flat layer of microfoam.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Gooey chocolate combined with fresh whole milk, or a milk alternative of your choice, and steamed to perfection.

Latte

$4.00+

A fresh double shot of espresso paired with the steamed milk of your choice and a layer of foam that gives your drink a subtly sweet and velvety taste.

Nitro Brew

$4.75

Dark Moon Cold Brew infused with nitrogen gas to give your drink a sweeter, smoother, and creamier experience.

Milk

Whole

$2.00

A classic pint of full-fat Anderson Dairy milk.

Reduced Fat

$2.00

A lightened pint of 2% Anderson Dairy milk.

Chocolate

$2.25

A rich and chocolatey pint of local Anderson Dairy milk.

Strawberry

$2.25

A sweetly nostalgic pint of Nesquik milk.

Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.50

All natural light pulp orange juice made from naval oranges squeezed daily in store.

Apple Juice

$1.50

Classic and crisp Martinelli's apple juice in the famous fruit shaped bottle.

Tea

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Looking for low caffeine? Our matcha latte is made with authentic first flush Japanese matcha, pure cane sugar, and the milk of your choice to create a sweet and earthy drink enjoyed either hot or iced.

Chai Latte

$4.00+

A fragrant and full bodied black tea infused with spices such as cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves, paired with your milk of choice and enjoyed either hot or iced.

Tejava Black Tea

$1.50

A small-batch brewed and bottled unsweetened black tea.

Water

Essentia 20 Ounce

$1.50

Rehydrate with a bottle of ionized alkaline water.

Essential 1 Liter

$3.00

Surpass your daily hydration quota with a bottle of ionized alkaline water.

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Merch

Hats

Dad Hat

$22.00

Trucker Hat

$22.00

Hoodies

Black Hoodie

$45.00

Brown Hoodie

$45.00

Shirts

5 Year Anniversary

$25.50

Doughies Tee

$25.50

Stickers

2 for 1

$1.50

Sweats

Sweats

$48.00