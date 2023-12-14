Carluccio’s Trattoria
Carluccio's Trattoria
Antipasti
- Silician Potatoes$13.95
Golden brown Potatoes, thickly sliced with Prosciutto, Cherry Peppers, Bread Crumbs & Romano Cheese
- Fried Calamari$13.95
With Parsley, lightly Floured, served with Marinara & Lemon Wedge
- Clams Carluccio$15.95
Perfectly broiled with Bread Crumbs & Prosciutto
- Bruschetta$9.95
Thickly sliced, grilled Bread topped with freshly diced Roma Tomatoes, fresh Basil, Olive Oil, and Pecorino Romano
- Fungi Quattro Formaggio$16.95
Stuffed Mushrooms in a four Cheese Sauce on a bed of fresh Baby Spinach
- Mussels$16.95
Served in light White Wine Cream sauce with crusty Baguette
- Two Meatballs$7.95
House-made family recipe Meatballs with our House-made Red Sauce
- Garlic Bread$5.99
A basket of our fresh house made Garlic Bread
Insalata
- Caesar$12.95
Romaine Lettuce, Reggiano Parmigiano Croutons, our Signature House-made Caesar Dressing
- Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato$9.95
Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, with House-made Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Antipasto$15.95
Salami, Sopressata Capicola, Prosciutto, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini & Artichoke Hearts
- Artichoke & Prosciutto$13.95
Artichoke Hearts, thinly sliced Prosciutto, Roma Tomatoes, Olives, Cherry Peppers, Fresh Basil, with our House-made Italian Dressing
- Arugula Salad$12.95
Shaved Reggiano Parmigiano, Roma Tomatos, Pine Nuts, House-made Lemon Vinaigrette
- Side Garden Salad$4.99
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives and our House-Made Croutons
- Side Caesar Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, House-Made Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
- Large Garden Salad$12.95
- Large Caesar Salad$12.95
Panini Sandwiches
- Italian Panini$14.95
Prosciutto, Mortadella, Capicola, Sopressata, Salami, Provolone, Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive Oil Vinaigrette
- Meatball Panini$14.95
Our own House-Made Meatballs and Sauce topped with Mozzarella
- Chicken Parmesan Panini$15.95
Freshly pounded & breaded Chicken Cutlet topped with our House-made Sauce and Melted Mozzarella
- Veal Parmesan Panini$17.95
Freshly pounded & breaded Veal Cutlet topped with our House-made Sauce and Melted Mozzarella
- Eggplant Parmesan Panini$12.95
Freshly breaded Eggplant topped with our House-made Sauce and Melted Mozzarella
- Italian Burger$12.95
with Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto & Arugula
- Classic Burger$12.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Roll or over Salad
Pasta
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.95
Our Signature House-made Meatballs and Sauce
- Classic Spaghetti alla Carbonara$19.95
With Imported Pancetta, Eggs & Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Linguini Vongole (Red or White)$25.95
Local Little Necks in Our Classic White Wine and Fresh Herb Sauce or Light Marinara Broth
- Pesto alla Genovese$19.95
Fresh Basil Pesto, Parmigiano Reggiano with a touch of Heavy Cream, Potatoes and fresh Green Beans
- Lasagna Classico$21.95
Creamy Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, sauteed Ground Beef, Eggs, Parmigianno Reggiano, our Signature House-made Red Sauce topped with Mozzarella
- Pasta Primavera$17.95
Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms & Baby Spinach with White Beurre Blanc Sauce
- Chicken Alfredo$21.95
Pasta & Chicken Alfredo with four decadent Italian Cheeses
- Pasta Alfredo$17.95
Pollo & Vitello (Chicken & Veal)
- Chicken Parmesan$21.95
Freshly pounded breaded & sauteed cutlet topped with our Signature House-made Red Sauce & Mozzarella
- Veal Parmesan$27.95
Freshly pounded breaded & sauteed cutlet topped with our Signature House-made Red Sauce & Mozzarella
- Chicken Riempito$21.95
Stuffed with Pine Nuts, Bread Crumbs, Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella with White Wine Lemon Sauce
- Veal Riempito$27.95
Stuffed with Pine Nuts, Bread Crumbs, Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella with White Wine Lemon Sauce
- Chicken Scallopini$21.95
Roasted Red and Green Peppers and Mushrooms in a light savory Red Sauce
- Veal Scallopini$27.95
Roasted Red and Green Peppers and Mushrooms in a light savory Red Sauce
- Chicken Piccata$21.95
White Wine, Beurre Blanc, & Caper Sauce
- Veal Piccata$27.95
White Wine, Beurre Blanc, & Caper Sauce
- Chicken Piemontese$21.95
Freshly pounded, breaded & sauteed cutlet with Basil Butter Sauce
- Veal Piemontese$27.95
Freshly pounded, breaded & sauteed cutlet with Basil Butter Sauce
- Chicken Margherita$21.95
Freshly pounded, breaded & sauteed cutlet served over a bed of baby spinach, with fresh mozzarella, diced Roma tomatoes, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.
- Veal Margherita$27.95
Freshly pounded, breaded & sauteed cutlet served over a bed of baby spinach, with fresh mozzarella, diced Roma tomatoes, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.
- Chicken Marsala$21.95
Our House-made Marsala Wine Sauce with Mushrooms
- Veal Marsala$27.95
Our House-made Marsala Wine Sauce with Mushrooms
- Eggplant Parmesan$17.95
Breaded and topped with our Signature House-made Red Sauce and Mozzarella
Carni (Meat)
Pesce (Fish) & Frutti di Mare (Seafood)
Kid's Menu
Sides
Pizza & Calzones
Create Your Own Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Small Signature Pizza
- Small White$12.95
Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
- Small Caprese$13.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Fresh Basil, Tomato, Olive Oil, Garlic, No Sauce
- Small Margherita$11.95
Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
- Small Veggie Pie$12.95
Mushrooms, Onion, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers
- Small Meat Lover's$12.95
Large Signature Pizza
- Large White$18.95
Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
- Large Caprese$19.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Fresh Basil, Tomato, Olive Oil, Garlic, No Sauce
- Large Margherita$18.95
Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
- Large Veggie Pie$18.95
Mushrooms, Onion, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers
- Large Meat Lover's$19.95
Thick Crust Sicilian Signature Pizza
- Thick Crust White$18.95
Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
- Thick Crust Caprese$19.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Fresh Basil, Tomato, Olive Oil, Garlic, No Sauce
- Thick Crust Margherita$18.95
Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
- Thick Crust Tomato Pie$11.95
Red Sauce and Pecorino Romano
- Thick Crust Meat Lover's$19.95
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs with Red Sauce and Mozzarella
Calzones
Desserts
- Cannoli$4.99
Our own filling nessled in tasty Cannoli tubes
- Amaretto Pastry$8.99
- Carrot Pastry$8.99
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.99
- Eclair$8.99
- Hostess$8.99
- Key Tart Pastry$8.99
- Limoncello Pastry$8.99
- Mini Lobster Tail$8.99
- Chocolate Devil Mousse$8.99
- Pistachio Mousse Cake$8.99
- Red Velvet Cupcake$8.99
- Rum Savoy$8.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake$8.99
- Strawberry Shortcake$8.99
- Tiramisu Pastry$8.99
- Chocolate Mocha Mousse Roll$8.99
- Ricotta Pie$8.99
- Special Dessert$8.99