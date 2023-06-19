Carlucci's Brick Oven Trattoria & Pizzeria NEW 3420 E Atlantic Blvd
Full Menu
Appetizers
Small (10 Pcs) Oven Roasted Chicken Wings
Served with caramelized onions and focaccia bread
Large (20 Pcs) Oven Roasted Chicken Wings
Marinated oven baked and grilled topped with caramelized Served with caramelized onions and grilled Italian bread
Small 2 Meatballs Meatballs and Ricotta Cheese
Handrolled meatballs, slowly cooked in our tomato sauce. Large size comes with grilled bread
Large 4 Meatballs Meatballs and Ricotta Cheese
Handrolled meatballs, slowly cooked in our tomato sauce. Large size comes with grilled bread
Carlucci's Pizza Flats
Antipasti (Tapas)
Cup Pasta Faggioli
Our home made cannellini beans soup. Pork and meat base hearty soup home made.
Bowl Pasta Faggioli
Our home made cannellini beans soup
Calamari Fritti
Lightly dusted in flour and fried, with marinara sauce
Mussels Marinara
House specialty, sautéed garlic, in marinara sauce
Homemade Fresh Mozzarella
Tomatoes, basil, EVOO, drizzle balsamic glaze
Broccoli Rapini
Italian bitter greens, EVOO, garlic
Grande Cheese Mozzarella Sticks
Fried and served with marinara sauce
Eggplant Rollatini
Fried eggplant, ricotta, parmesan, sauce, topped with mozzarella
Bruschetta Alla Italiana
Basil, EVOO, tomatoes, red onions, and balsamic vinegar served over toasted italian bread
Sicilian Specialty
Healthy Salads - Dinner
Carlucci 's Original Italian Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, chickpeas, boiled eggs, cucumbers, onions, and olives
Insalata Mista
Organic mix greens, olives, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, and chick peas
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, Romano cheese. With chicken add 3.99
Classic Greek Salad
Fresh romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions large pitted olives, banana peppers, feta cheese. With chicken +3.99
Apple Gorgonzola
Organic mix greens, tomatoes, walnuts, cranberries, green apples, gorgonzola cheese, and grilled chicken
Arugula Salad
Arugula, grilled chicken, tomatoes, apple smoked bacon, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and cranberries
Carlucci Shrimp Tropical Salad
Baby fresh arugula, diced tomatoes, onions, avocado, bacon, pineapple, and shrimp
Side Dinner Salad
Side Ceaser Salad
Sandwiches Italian Style
Italian Job
Sliced assorted Italian meats, fresh mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions
Philly Sub
Thin sliced steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and grande mozzarella cheese
Mahi Mahi
Fresh mahi grilled or blackened with lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Grilled Chicken and Broccoli Rabe
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, and sliced tomato
Meatball Parmigiana
Meatballs with Sunday sauce, mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded chicken fried with tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella
Chicken Milanese
Lightly breaded chicken, sliced tomatoes, lettuce, and fresh mozzarella
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce topped with mozzarella
Carlucci's Wraps
Traditional Calzones and Strombolis
Fresh Homemade Pasta Specialties
Short Rib Parpadelle
Four-hour slowly cooked boneless short ribs, demi glaze, and julienne vegetables
Black Seafood Linguini
Linguini, shrimp, mussels, clams, and squid in a pink broth sauce
Bucatini Alla' Norma
Sauteéd garlic, onions, pancetta, san marzano tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil
Handmade Fusilli Alla Carlucci's
Sauteéd shrimp, garlic, broccoli rapini, and fresh tomatoes
Handmade Fusilli Calabrese
Pasta served with our Sunday sauce and topped with parmigiano grated cheese
Bucatini All' Amitriciana
Thinly sliced quanciale, pancetta, bacon, onion, and san marzano tomatoes
Pasta Favorites - Dinner
Make Your Own Pasta
We exclusively use barrilla pasta and di cecco
Home-made Meat Lasagna
Ground Beef, Sunday Sauce, Ricotta Cheese topped with Mozzarella cheese and oven baked
Baked Ziti
Add sausage or eggplant 3.00
Tortellini Alla Audrey
Sauteed garlic, chicken, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, and cream sauce
Penne Alla Vodka
Roasted tomatoes, garlic, vodka, and a touch of heavy cream
Gnocchi Alla Vodka
Roasted tomatoes, garlic, vodka, and a touch of heavy cream
Fettuccini Alfredo with Shrimp
Sauteéd shrimp in alfredo cream sauce
Pasta Specialty - Dinner
Rigatoni Bolognese
Slow cooked 100% beef, ragu, peas and a touch of cream
Rigatoni Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
Italian sausage, garlic
Fettucini Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, pecorino Romano cheese
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
Parma prosciutto, garlic, onions, peas, in a cream sauce, and pecorino Romano
Penne Alla Gorgonzola
Baby spinach, garlic, chicken, and gorgonzola cheese in a cream sauce
Spaghetti Bolognese
Slow cooked 100% beef, ragu, peas and a touch of cream
Chicken Selections - Dinner
Eggplant Selections - Dinner
Veal Selections
Seafood Selections - Dinner
Linguini and Clams Sauce
Fresh whole clams, white or red clam sauce
Linguini with Mussels* DINNER
Sautéed garlic, and fresh mussels, in a light marinara sauce
Risotto Pescatore
Shrimp, scallops, musscles, clams, and squid
Salmon Arosto
Grilled Atlantic salmon and served with mixed vegetables and risotto
Grilled Mahi Mahi
Grilled mahi mahi cooked to perfection in a wine sauce and served on bed of spinach and risotto
Grouper Livornese
Sauteed onions, garlic, capers, olives, san marsano tomatoes, side of risotto
Bronzini Alla Griglia
Fillet of fresh bronzini grilled to perfection, served with broccoli rapini and risotto
Side Dishes
Desserts
Tiramisu
Lady Finger cookies dipped in expresso coffee and layered with Mascarpone creme topped in chocolate shaving. Whipped cream and fresh strawberry to decorate
Cannoli
Cannoli shell with cookie dough filling, decorated with chocolate drizzle fresh strawberry and powder sugar
Cheesecake
Dessert Of The Day
Pizza
10" GOURMET PIZZA
10" Margherita
crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil
10" Fresh Mozzarella & Tomatoes
10" Veggie Bomb
pizza sauce, grilled veggies and sprinkled pecorino romano cheese
10" Meatball & Ricotta
Pizza sauce , ricotta , fresh ground beef meatballs, mozzarella cheese
10" Broccoli Rabe & Fennel Sausage
10" White Pie
10" Roasted Artichoke & Spinach
10" Rosario's Pie
Pizza Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, meatballs, sausage choice of green peppers or hot peppers
10" The Americano
10" Meat Lovers
10" Prosciutto De Parma E Arugula
10" Hawaiian Pie
12" PIZZA GLUTEN FREE
12" Gluten Free Pizza Margherita
Homemade fresh mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and basil
12" Gluten Free Pizza Fresh Mozzarella and Tomatoes
(No sauce) sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and garlic
12" Gluten Free Pizza Veggie Bomb
Sauce, mozzarella cheese, peppers, mushroom, broccoli, and grilled vegetables
12" Gluten Free Pizza Meatball and Ricotta
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano cheese, meatballs, and ricotta
12" Gluten Free Pizza Broccoli Rabe and Fennel Sausage
Fennel Italian sausage, sauteéd rapini, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese
12" Gluten Free Pizza White Pie
(No sauce) ricotta cheese, Romano cheese, grande mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions
12" Gluten Free Pizza Roasted Artichoke and Spinach
Tomato sauce, garlic, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, and caramelized onions
12" Gluten Free Pizza Rosario's Pie
Meatballs, fennel Italian sausage, sweet pepper, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
12" Gluten Free Pizza The Americano
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, mushrooms, peppers, sliced onions, mozzarella cheese, and sauce
12" Gluten Free Pizza Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, tomato sauce, and mozzarella
12" Gluten Free Pizza Prosciutto De Parma E Arugula
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved cheese, and olive oil
12" Gluten Free Pizza Hawaiian Pie
Pineapple, ham, bacon, sauce, and mozzarella
12" Gluten Free Cheese
14" GOURMET PIZZA
14" Margherita
Homemade fresh mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and basil
14" Fresh Mozzarella and Tomatoes
(No sauce) sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and garlic
14" Veggie Bomb
Sauce, mozzarella cheese, peppers, mushroom, broccoli, and grilled vegetables
14" Meatball and Ricotta
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano cheese, meatballs, and ricotta
14" Broccoli Rabe and Fennel Sausage
Fennel Italian sausage, sauteéd rapini, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese
14" White Pie
(No sauce) ricotta cheese, Romano cheese, grande mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions
14" Roasted Artichoke and Spinach
Tomato sauce, garlic, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, and caramelized onions
14" Rosario's Pie
Meatballs, fennel Italian sausage, sweet pepper, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
14" The Americano
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, mushrooms, peppers, sliced onions, mozzarella cheese, and sauce
14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, tomato sauce, and mozzarella
14" Prosciutto De Parma E Arugula
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved cheese, and olive oil
14" Hawaiian Pie
Pineapple, ham, bacon, sauce, and mozzarella
16" GOURMET PIZZA
16" Margherita
Homemade fresh mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and basil
16" Fresh Mozzarella and Tomatoes
(No sauce) sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and garlic
16" Veggie Bomb
Sauce, mozzarella cheese, peppers, mushroom, broccoli, and grilled vegetables
16" Meatball and Ricotta
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano cheese, meatballs, and ricotta
16" Broccoli Rabe and Fennel Sausage
Fennel Italian sausage, sauteéd rapini, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese
16" White Pie
(No sauce) ricotta cheese, Romano cheese, grande mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions
16" Roasted Artichoke and Spinach
Tomato sauce, garlic, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, and caramelized onions
16" Rosario's Pie
Meatballs, fennel Italian sausage, sweet pepper, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
16" The Americano
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, mushrooms, peppers, sliced onions, mozzarella cheese, and sauce
16" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, tomato sauce, and mozzarella
16" Prosciutto De Parma E Arugula
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved cheese, and olive oil
16" Hawaiian Pie
Pineapple, ham, bacon, sauce, and mozzarella
Brick Oven Traditional Pies
10" Brick Oven Pie
Carlucci's traditional pie consists of the finest grande mozzarella cheese, Italian plum tomatoes, Romano cheese, fresh basil, and imported EVOO
14" Brick Oven Pie
Carlucci's traditional pie consists of the finest grande mozzarella cheese, Italian plum tomatoes, Romano cheese, fresh basil, and imported EVOO
16" Brick Oven Pie
Carlucci's traditional pie consists of the finest grande mozzarella cheese, Italian plum tomatoes, Romano cheese, fresh basil, and imported EVOO
Old Fashion Grand Ma's Pie
Grand'ma sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino, Romano cheese
Sicilian Square
Grande mozzarella cheese, San Marzano pizza sauce
Extraordinary Pizza
Star Giancarlo
13". Star pizza filled with ricotta cheese, sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved parmesan, e.v.o.o
Star Isabella
13". Star pizza filled with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce, grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers
Star Rigoberto's
13". Star shape pizza filled with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, bacon, onions, tomatoes, grilled chicken, ranch dressing and basil