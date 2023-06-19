Carlucci's Brick Oven Trattoria & Pizzeria NEW 3420 E Atlantic Blvd

Full Menu

Appetizers

Marinated oven baked, grilled topped with caramelized onions and served with grilled Italian bread
Small (10 Pcs) Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

Small (10 Pcs) Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

$15.99

Served with caramelized onions and focaccia bread

Large (20 Pcs) Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

Large (20 Pcs) Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

$26.99

Marinated oven baked and grilled topped with caramelized Served with caramelized onions and grilled Italian bread

Small 2 Meatballs Meatballs and Ricotta Cheese

Small 2 Meatballs Meatballs and Ricotta Cheese

$9.49

Handrolled meatballs, slowly cooked in our tomato sauce. Large size comes with grilled bread

Large 4 Meatballs Meatballs and Ricotta Cheese

Large 4 Meatballs Meatballs and Ricotta Cheese

$17.99

Handrolled meatballs, slowly cooked in our tomato sauce. Large size comes with grilled bread

Carlucci's Pizza Flats

Thin Pizza crust served with specialty toppings or choose from our preselected flats.
Margherita

Margherita

$12.99

Sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil

Roasted Chicken Pesto

Roasted Chicken Pesto

$12.99

Cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, mozzarella, and basil

Tomato, Basil, and Mozzarella

Tomato, Basil, and Mozzarella

$12.99

(No sauce) sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella

Antipasti (Tapas)

Cup Pasta Faggioli

Cup Pasta Faggioli

$5.99

Our home made cannellini beans soup. Pork and meat base hearty soup home made.

Bowl Pasta Faggioli

Bowl Pasta Faggioli

$7.99

Our home made cannellini beans soup

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$15.99

Lightly dusted in flour and fried, with marinara sauce

Mussels Marinara

Mussels Marinara

$14.99

House specialty, sautéed garlic, in marinara sauce

Homemade Fresh Mozzarella

$13.99

Tomatoes, basil, EVOO, drizzle balsamic glaze

Broccoli Rapini

$12.99

Italian bitter greens, EVOO, garlic

Grande Cheese Mozzarella Sticks

Grande Cheese Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Fried and served with marinara sauce

Eggplant Rollatini

Eggplant Rollatini

$10.99

Fried eggplant, ricotta, parmesan, sauce, topped with mozzarella

Bruschetta Alla Italiana

Bruschetta Alla Italiana

$10.99

Basil, EVOO, tomatoes, red onions, and balsamic vinegar served over toasted italian bread

Sicilian Specialty

Grilled Octopus Salad

Grilled Octopus Salad

$21.99

Grilled octopus served over homemade bean salad, and lemon wedges

Arancini Rice Balls

Arancini Rice Balls

$11.99

3 pcs. Risotto, ground beef, peas, mozzarella cheese, fried and with a side of ragu sauce

Healthy Salads - Dinner

Carlucci 's Original Italian Salad

Carlucci 's Original Italian Salad

$14.99

Romaine, tomatoes, chickpeas, boiled eggs, cucumbers, onions, and olives

Insalata Mista

Insalata Mista

$10.99

Organic mix greens, olives, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, and chick peas

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.99

Romaine, croutons, Romano cheese. With chicken add 3.99

Classic Greek Salad

$14.99

Fresh romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions large pitted olives, banana peppers, feta cheese. With chicken +3.99

Apple Gorgonzola

$15.99

Organic mix greens, tomatoes, walnuts, cranberries, green apples, gorgonzola cheese, and grilled chicken

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$14.99

Arugula, grilled chicken, tomatoes, apple smoked bacon, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and cranberries

Carlucci Shrimp Tropical Salad

Carlucci Shrimp Tropical Salad

$18.99

Baby fresh arugula, diced tomatoes, onions, avocado, bacon, pineapple, and shrimp

Side Dinner Salad

$5.99

Side Ceaser Salad

$5.99

Sandwiches Italian Style

Italian Job

Italian Job

$12.99

Sliced assorted Italian meats, fresh mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions

Philly Sub

$12.99

Thin sliced steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and grande mozzarella cheese

Mahi Mahi

$14.99

Fresh mahi grilled or blackened with lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Grilled Chicken and Broccoli Rabe

Grilled Chicken and Broccoli Rabe

$13.99

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, and sliced tomato

Meatball Parmigiana

$12.99

Meatballs with Sunday sauce, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.99

Lightly breaded chicken fried with tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella

Chicken Milanese

$13.99

Lightly breaded chicken, sliced tomatoes, lettuce, and fresh mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.99

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce topped with mozzarella

Carlucci's Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled sliced chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing

Carlucci's Wrap

$10.99

Chicken, onions, mushrooms, spinach, green peppers, and grande mozzarella cheese

Traditional Calzones and Strombolis

Arthur Avenue Stromboli

Arthur Avenue Stromboli

$12.99

Meatballs, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and sauce

Cheese Calzone Alla Napoletana

$13.99

Ricotta cheese, grande mozzarella cheese, topped with tomato sauce, basil, and baked

Fresh Homemade Pasta Specialties

Short Rib Parpadelle

Short Rib Parpadelle

$27.99

Four-hour slowly cooked boneless short ribs, demi glaze, and julienne vegetables

Black Seafood Linguini

$27.99

Linguini, shrimp, mussels, clams, and squid in a pink broth sauce

Bucatini Alla' Norma

Bucatini Alla' Norma

$19.99

Sauteéd garlic, onions, pancetta, san marzano tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil

Handmade Fusilli Alla Carlucci's

$25.99

Sauteéd shrimp, garlic, broccoli rapini, and fresh tomatoes

Handmade Fusilli Calabrese

$19.99

Pasta served with our Sunday sauce and topped with parmigiano grated cheese

Bucatini All' Amitriciana

$19.99

Thinly sliced quanciale, pancetta, bacon, onion, and san marzano tomatoes

Pasta Favorites - Dinner

Make Your Own Pasta

Make Your Own Pasta

$15.99

We exclusively use barrilla pasta and di cecco

Home-made Meat Lasagna

Home-made Meat Lasagna

$17.99

Ground Beef, Sunday Sauce, Ricotta Cheese topped with Mozzarella cheese and oven baked

Baked Ziti

$16.99

Add sausage or eggplant 3.00

Tortellini Alla Audrey

Tortellini Alla Audrey

$17.99

Sauteed garlic, chicken, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, and cream sauce

Penne Alla Vodka

$17.99

Roasted tomatoes, garlic, vodka, and a touch of heavy cream

Gnocchi Alla Vodka

Gnocchi Alla Vodka

$17.99

Roasted tomatoes, garlic, vodka, and a touch of heavy cream

Fettuccini Alfredo with Shrimp

Fettuccini Alfredo with Shrimp

$23.99

Sauteéd shrimp in alfredo cream sauce

Pasta Specialty - Dinner

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.99

Slow cooked 100% beef, ragu, peas and a touch of cream

Rigatoni Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

Rigatoni Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

$18.99

Italian sausage, garlic

Fettucini Alfredo

$18.99

Alfredo sauce, pecorino Romano cheese

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

$18.99

Parma prosciutto, garlic, onions, peas, in a cream sauce, and pecorino Romano

Penne Alla Gorgonzola

$18.99

Baby spinach, garlic, chicken, and gorgonzola cheese in a cream sauce

Spaghetti Bolognese

$18.99

Slow cooked 100% beef, ragu, peas and a touch of cream

Chicken Selections - Dinner

Chicken Alla Parmigiana

Chicken Alla Parmigiana

$21.99

Lightly breaded chicken cutlets, Sunday sauce, and topped with mozzarella

Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$21.99

Lightly egg battered scallopini, mushrooms, and lemon butter sauce

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.99

Scallopini of chicken, fresh mushrooms, and shallots, in a marsala wine sauce

Eggplant Selections - Dinner

Eggplant Alla Nonna Parmigiana

$18.99

Lightly breaded eggplant, topped with sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Rollatini

$21.99

Lightly breaded eggplant, ricotta, marinara, mozzarella, and basil

Veal Selections

Veal Alla Parmigiana

$23.99

Lightly breaded veal, topped with Sunday sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Veal Marsala

$23.99

Veal scallopini, fresh mushrooms, in a marsala sauce

Seafood Selections - Dinner

Linguini and Clams Sauce

$24.99

Fresh whole clams, white or red clam sauce

Linguini with Mussels* DINNER

Linguini with Mussels* DINNER

$21.99

Sautéed garlic, and fresh mussels, in a light marinara sauce

Risotto Pescatore

$26.99

Shrimp, scallops, musscles, clams, and squid

Salmon Arosto

$24.99

Grilled Atlantic salmon and served with mixed vegetables and risotto

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$24.99

Grilled mahi mahi cooked to perfection in a wine sauce and served on bed of spinach and risotto

Grouper Livornese

$27.99

Sauteed onions, garlic, capers, olives, san marsano tomatoes, side of risotto

Bronzini Alla Griglia

$27.99

Fillet of fresh bronzini grilled to perfection, served with broccoli rapini and risotto

Side Dishes

Steamed Broccoli

$6.99

Side Italian Sweet Sausage

$5.99

French Fries

$6.99

Fresh Spinach

$5.99

6 Pcs Garlic Rolls

$2.99

12 Pcs Garlic Rolls

$4.99

Garlic Cheesy Rolls

$6.99

Side of marinara sauce

Side Pasta W Sauce

$8.99

Side Chicken

$4.99

Side Grille Vggies

$6.99

Side Anchovies

$2.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.49

Lady Finger cookies dipped in expresso coffee and layered with Mascarpone creme topped in chocolate shaving. Whipped cream and fresh strawberry to decorate

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.95

Cannoli shell with cookie dough filling, decorated with chocolate drizzle fresh strawberry and powder sugar

Cheesecake

$6.99

Dessert Of The Day

$7.99

Pizza

10" GOURMET PIZZA

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$12.99

crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil

10" Fresh Mozzarella & Tomatoes

10" Fresh Mozzarella & Tomatoes

$12.99
10" Veggie Bomb

10" Veggie Bomb

$12.99

pizza sauce, grilled veggies and sprinkled pecorino romano cheese

10" Meatball & Ricotta

$12.99

Pizza sauce , ricotta , fresh ground beef meatballs, mozzarella cheese

10" Broccoli Rabe & Fennel Sausage

$12.99

10" White Pie

$12.99

10" Roasted Artichoke & Spinach

$12.99
10" Rosario's Pie

10" Rosario's Pie

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, meatballs, sausage choice of green peppers or hot peppers

10" The Americano

$12.99

10" Meat Lovers

$12.99
10" Prosciutto De Parma E Arugula

10" Prosciutto De Parma E Arugula

$12.99

10" Hawaiian Pie

$12.99

12" PIZZA GLUTEN FREE

12" Gluten Free Pizza Margherita

$17.99

Homemade fresh mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and basil

12" Gluten Free Pizza Fresh Mozzarella and Tomatoes

$18.99

(No sauce) sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and garlic

12" Gluten Free Pizza Veggie Bomb

$18.99

Sauce, mozzarella cheese, peppers, mushroom, broccoli, and grilled vegetables

12" Gluten Free Pizza Meatball and Ricotta

$18.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano cheese, meatballs, and ricotta

12" Gluten Free Pizza Broccoli Rabe and Fennel Sausage

$18.99

Fennel Italian sausage, sauteéd rapini, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese

12" Gluten Free Pizza White Pie

$17.99

(No sauce) ricotta cheese, Romano cheese, grande mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions

12" Gluten Free Pizza Roasted Artichoke and Spinach

$17.99

Tomato sauce, garlic, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, and caramelized onions

12" Gluten Free Pizza Rosario's Pie

$17.99

Meatballs, fennel Italian sausage, sweet pepper, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce

12" Gluten Free Pizza The Americano

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, mushrooms, peppers, sliced onions, mozzarella cheese, and sauce

12" Gluten Free Pizza Meat Lovers

$18.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, tomato sauce, and mozzarella

12" Gluten Free Pizza Prosciutto De Parma E Arugula

$18.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved cheese, and olive oil

12" Gluten Free Pizza Hawaiian Pie

$17.99

Pineapple, ham, bacon, sauce, and mozzarella

12" Gluten Free Cheese

$13.99

14" GOURMET PIZZA

14" Margherita

$16.99

Homemade fresh mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and basil

14" Fresh Mozzarella and Tomatoes

$17.99

(No sauce) sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and garlic

14" Veggie Bomb

$16.99

Sauce, mozzarella cheese, peppers, mushroom, broccoli, and grilled vegetables

14" Meatball and Ricotta

$18.49

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano cheese, meatballs, and ricotta

14" Broccoli Rabe and Fennel Sausage

$17.99

Fennel Italian sausage, sauteéd rapini, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese

14" White Pie

$15.99

(No sauce) ricotta cheese, Romano cheese, grande mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions

14" Roasted Artichoke and Spinach

$17.99

Tomato sauce, garlic, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, and caramelized onions

14" Rosario's Pie

$17.99

Meatballs, fennel Italian sausage, sweet pepper, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce

14" The Americano

$17.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, mushrooms, peppers, sliced onions, mozzarella cheese, and sauce

14" Meat Lovers

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, tomato sauce, and mozzarella

14" Prosciutto De Parma E Arugula

$18.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved cheese, and olive oil

14" Hawaiian Pie

$16.99

Pineapple, ham, bacon, sauce, and mozzarella

16" GOURMET PIZZA

16" Margherita

$24.99

Homemade fresh mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and basil

16" Fresh Mozzarella and Tomatoes

$23.99

(No sauce) sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and garlic

16" Veggie Bomb

$24.99

Sauce, mozzarella cheese, peppers, mushroom, broccoli, and grilled vegetables

16" Meatball and Ricotta

$23.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano cheese, meatballs, and ricotta

16" Broccoli Rabe and Fennel Sausage

$23.99

Fennel Italian sausage, sauteéd rapini, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese

16" White Pie

$22.99

(No sauce) ricotta cheese, Romano cheese, grande mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions

16" Roasted Artichoke and Spinach

$23.99

Tomato sauce, garlic, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, and caramelized onions

16" Rosario's Pie

$23.99

Meatballs, fennel Italian sausage, sweet pepper, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce

16" The Americano

$24.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, mushrooms, peppers, sliced onions, mozzarella cheese, and sauce

16" Meat Lovers

$23.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon, tomato sauce, and mozzarella

16" Prosciutto De Parma E Arugula

$24.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved cheese, and olive oil

16" Hawaiian Pie

$23.99

Pineapple, ham, bacon, sauce, and mozzarella

Brick Oven Traditional Pies

10" Brick Oven Pie

10" Brick Oven Pie

$9.59

Carlucci's traditional pie consists of the finest grande mozzarella cheese, Italian plum tomatoes, Romano cheese, fresh basil, and imported EVOO

14" Brick Oven Pie

14" Brick Oven Pie

$14.99

Carlucci's traditional pie consists of the finest grande mozzarella cheese, Italian plum tomatoes, Romano cheese, fresh basil, and imported EVOO

16" Brick Oven Pie

16" Brick Oven Pie

$17.99

Carlucci's traditional pie consists of the finest grande mozzarella cheese, Italian plum tomatoes, Romano cheese, fresh basil, and imported EVOO

Old Fashion Grand Ma's Pie

Old Fashion Grand Ma's Pie

$24.99

Grand'ma sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino, Romano cheese

Sicilian Square

Sicilian Square

$24.99

Grande mozzarella cheese, San Marzano pizza sauce

Extraordinary Pizza

Star Giancarlo

$17.99

13". Star pizza filled with ricotta cheese, sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved parmesan, e.v.o.o

Star Isabella

$17.99

13". Star pizza filled with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce, grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers

Star Rigoberto's

$17.99

13". Star shape pizza filled with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, bacon, onions, tomatoes, grilled chicken, ranch dressing and basil

Wine

Bottled Reds

BTL Pio Chianti Classico, Riserva, Italy

$60.00

BTL Chianti, Giacondi, Italy

$38.00

BTL Merlot, Giacondi, Italy

$38.00

BTL Nero D'avola, Giacondi, Sicily

$38.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Ombroso, Italy

$38.00

btl Giacondi cabernet Italy

$38.00

btl podere castorani

$69.00

btl cabernet riserva

$59.00

Pinot Noir Belles California

$39.00

Chianti Classico Sicellie

$45.00

btl White Wine

BTL Pinot Grigio, Giacondi, Italy

$38.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Santa Margherita, Alto Adige, Italy

$49.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Josh California

$39.00

BTL Casa D'ambra, Biancolella, Ischia, Italy

$49.00

BTL Casa D'ambra, Frassitelli, Ischia, Italy

$59.00

BTL Chardonay, Giacondi, Italy

$38.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Salis Terra, Italy

$38.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Ziobaffe, Sicily, Italy

$9.00

Champagne and Sparkling Wines

BTL Moët and Chandon Brut, France

$15.00

BTL Moscato, Italy

$9.00

BTL Prosecco, Italy

$9.00

BTL Moët and Chandon Brut Imperial, France

$85.00

Beverages

Cold Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Coke Can

$1.95

Coke Diet Can

$1.95

Sprite bottle

$2.99

Fanta bottle

$2.99

Pellegrino Small

$3.95

Panna Small

$3.95

Zeferhills Natural Water

$1.89

Root Beer Can

$1.99

Seltzer Glass

$1.75

Kids drink

$1.95

Coke Bottle 20oz

$3.15

Orange juice

$2.50

Cranberry juice

$2.50

Apple juice

$2.50

Hot Beverages

Hot Tea

$2.79

Coffee

$2.79

Decaf

$2.79

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$2.99

Double Espresso

$3.99

Macciatto

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

Ice Coffee

$4.00

Imported Beers

Peroni, Italy

$5.50

Corona, Mexico

$5.50

Heineken, Holland

$5.50

Modello, Mexico

$5.50

Stella Artois, Belguin

$5.50

Modello Dark

$5.50

Heineken 00

$5.50

Domestic Beers

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Goose Island Ipa

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00