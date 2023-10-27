Carlyle Grill
Food
Starters
Two house made Shrimp Cakes, pan-fried, and served with house made romesco.
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips, served with house made salsa.
Breaded and fried, served over a bed of spinach with artichoke hearts, capers, cucumbers and bell peppers. Lemon caper sauce on the side for dipping.
Four house brined, battered, and fried chicken tenders. Served with your choice of dipping sauce on the side. (Tenders only)
House recipe loaded with artichokes, feta, spinach, and topped with toasted panko. Served with fresh fried tortilla chips.
Two 10 inch flour tortillas filled with smoked chicken, bell peppers, red onion, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and toasted golden brown. Served with house made salsa and sour cream for dipping.
Two 10 inch flour tortillas filled with black bean, bell peppers, red onion, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and toasted golden brown. Served with house made salsa and sour cream for dipping.
Soup/Salad
House lettuce mix with, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar, carrot, and bacon. Served with your choice of our scratch made salad dressings.
Romaine lettuce with shredded parmesan and croutons. House made Caesar dressing on the side.
Burgers/Sandwiches
Specialty Items
Cavatappi pasta with Vermont white cheddar and béchamel cooked golden brown.
Pappardelle pasta with bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, béchamel, parmesan, and basil
Pappardelle pasta with house-smoked chicken, spinach, mushrooms, tomato cream sauce, and parmesan
pappardelle pasta with sauteed shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, tomato cream sauce, and parmesan
Five hand breaded and fried chicken tenders, with shoe string fries and coleslaw. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Atlantic Cod, beer battered and fried, with shoestring fries and coleslaw. Served with tartar and ketchup.
Full rack of house smoked baby back ribs. Served with coleslaw and shoestring fries.
Half rack of house smoked baby back ribs, served with coleslaw and french fries.
Wild Mushroom ravioli served with spinach in a parmesan herb cream sauce.
Chicken breast tenderized, pecan crusted, pan fried, and topped with chicken jus. Served with Michigan mashed potatoes and our vegetable medley.
Miller Farms chicken seasoned and roasted to tender perfection. Served with chicken jus, redskin potatoes, and our vegetable medley.
Two house made Shrimp Cakes, pan-fried, with house made romesco, redskin potatoes and our vegetable medley.
Steak/Fish
Kids
Sides
6oz Sauteed Mushrooms
6oz Sauteed Onions
Shredded cabbage and vegetable mix tossed in a house made Slaw Dressing.
Shoestring French Fries, fried fresh and served hot, served with ketchup.
Redskin potatoes tossed in house blend of herbs and spices, and roasted to perfection.
Grilled Michigan Asparagus.
Cavatappi pasta with Vermont white cheddar and béchamel cooked golden brown.
Fresh Spinach sauteed with garlic, salt, and pepper.
Sweet potatoes hand cut and fried, served with our house made spicy mayo.
Michigan russet potato, baked to perfection, served with butter, sour cream, cheese, chives, and bacon.
Mashed potatoes made from Michigan potatoes, butter, garlic, and spices.
Steamed broccoli topped with an herbal finishing oil.
A medley of zucchini, summer squash, onion, carrots, red peppers, green beans, and asparagus.