Carmalt
Food
Soups
Salads
- Mixed Greens Salad$8.95
Bacon, cheddar, scallion, tomato and house made ranch / gluten free
- Romana Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce with pecorino romano cheese, candied walnuts and roasted garlic vinaigrette / vegetarian and gluten free
- Arugula Salad$8.95
Dried fruit, cashews, crumbled goat cheese and white balsamic vinaigrette / vegetarian and gluten free
- Quinoa Salad$8.95
Ancient grains, fresh vegetables, apple, scallion, toasted pine nuts and white balsamic dressing / vegan and gluten free
- Side Salad$5.00
A mix of fresh greens with tomato and your choice of house made dressing / vegan and gluten free
Sandwiches
- Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled chicken on fresh italian bread with roasted peppers, baby greens, basil aioli, chips and house pickles
- Veggie Burger$10.00
Vegan black bean patty served on a toasted potato roll with house pickles, greens and house made ranch on the side / vegetarian
- Porketta Sandwich$10.00
Lean pork tenderloin, marinated with garlic, pepper and fresh dill, grilled and shaved thin, layered with parmesan cheese on fresh italian bread with house made pickles, arugula and black pepper-lemon aioli on the side
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
Bacon and cheddar cheese on toasted farmhouse white bread, served with chips, house pickles and a cup of tomato soup
Dinners
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$13.95
Served with fresh herb oil / gluten free
- Pork Tenderloin Dinner$15.95
Served with fresh herb oil / gluten free
- Flank Steak Dinner$16.95
Served with fresh herb oil / gluten free
- Grilled Shrimp Dinner$18.95
Served with fresh herb oil / gluten free
- Atlantic Salmon Dinner$20.95
Served with fresh herb oil / gluten free
- Seared Tuna Steak Dinner$19.95
Served with fresh herb oil / gluten free
Sides
- Side Roasted Carrots .$3.00
Vegetarian and gluten free
- Side Sweet Potatoes$3.50
Vegetarian and gluten free
- Side Mashed Potatoes$3.00
Vegetarian and gluten free
- Side Hummus And Grilled Pita$5.00
Vegan
- Side Quinoa$4.50
Vegan and gluten free
- Side Sauteed Mushrooms$5.00
Vegetarian and gluten free
- Side Daily Vegetables$5.00
Vegetarian and gluten free
- Side Pickles$0.50
Vegan and gluten free
- Side Salad$5.00
Vegetarian and gluten free
- Chips$0.50
Vegetarian and gluten free
- Side Cole Slaw$3.50
Vegetarian and gluten free
Treats
- Olive Oil Cake$5.00
Pound cake baked with olive oil, accented with orange zest and dusted with sugar / vegetarian
- Fudge Brownie$6.00
Dusted with powdered sugar/ vegetarian and gluten free
- NY Cheesecake$6.50
No crust, with fresh berry sauce on the side/ vegetarian and gluten free
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Vegetarian
Specials
Daily Specials
Special Salad
- Pear And Pecan Salad$10.95
Mixed greens with crumbled blue cheese, fresh pear, candied pecans and white balsamic vinaigrette/ vegetarian and gluten free
- Beet Salad$11.95
Roasted baby red beets over mixed greens with fresh berries, crumbled goat cheese, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette/ vegetarian and gluten free