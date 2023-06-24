Carmellas Market LLC 86 Cottage St.

Market

A La Carte

Banana Cream Pie - Cup

$4.95

Carmella's Stuffed Cherry Peppers - Single

$2.75

Chicken Cutlet - Single

$12.99

Chocolate Ice Box Cake - Cup

$4.95

Meatball - Single

$2.50

Pickles - Single

$2.00

Virgie's Stuffed Peppers

$4.95

Breakfast & Bakery

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.49

Muffin

$1.99

Donut

$1.49

Bakery Brownie

$2.25

Bakery Macaroon

$2.25

Birthday Cake By The Slice

$3.95

Carrot Cake By Slice

$4.95

Cheesecake By the Slice

$4.95

Coffee Crumb Cake By The Slice

$4.95

Pizza Gaina Slice

$6.00

Tiramisu By The Slice

$4.95

Coffee

Cappuccino - Hot

$3.49+

Espresso Shot mixed with your choice of milk. 1 Shot included.

Coffee - Hot

$2.49+

Medium Roast Coffee. Served Black unless Creamers/Sweetners/Flavors added.

Espresso Shot

$1.99+

Hot Chocolate

$2.49+

Steamed milk of your choice mixed with hot cocoa powder.

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Latte - Hot

$3.49+

Tea - Hot

$2.49+

Deli: Grated or Whole Cheese

Aged Provolone

$11.99

Asiago

$11.99

Pecorino Romano

$11.99

Reggiano Parmigiano

$18.99

Deli: Meats & Cheeses

American Bologna

$9.99

American Cheese

$8.99

Black Forest Ham

$10.99

Buffalo Cheese

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Carando Prosciutto

$13.99

Cheddar Cheese

$12.99

Cole Slaw

$6.99

Corned Beef

$13.99

Dry Cured Capicola

$13.99

Dry Sausage

$15.99

Fontina Cheese

$11.99

Genoa Salami

$13.99

German Bologna

$9.99

Gouda Cheese

$11.99

Honey Baked Ham

$10.99

Honey Turkey

$13.99

Hot Capicola

$13.99

Imported Ham

$10.99

Imported Swiss Cheese

$10.99

Mignon Fantasia Tri Color Cheese Round

$14.99

Mortadella

$9.99

Mortadella w/Pistachio

$10.99

Mozzarella Fresh

$10.99

Mozzarella Slicing

$10.99

Munster Cheese

$10.99

New England Clam Chowda

$7.99

Olive Loaf

$10.99

Oven Roasted Turkey

$13.99

Pancetta

$12.99

Pastrami

$13.99

Pepato Cheese

$11.99

Pepperjack Cheddar Cheese

$12.99

Pepperoni

$11.99

Pepperoni Stick

$11.99

Prosciutto

$23.99

Provolone Cheese

$10.99

Roast Beef

$13.99

Sfizioso Pepe Nero Cheese Rounds

$14.99

Sfizioso Pepercino Cheese Rounds

$14.99

Sopresata Sliced

$15.99

Sopressata Stick

$15.99

Sweet Capicola

$13.99

Deli: Salad, Olives & Peppers

Antipasto Salad

$10.95

Artichokes With Stem Marinated In Oil

$7.99

Asian Sesame Noodle

$9.99

Carmella's Homemade Caprese Salad

$9.99

Carmella's Stuffed Cherry Peppers (16 Oz)

$20.00

Carmella's Stuffed Cherry Peppers (32 Oz)

$30.00

Carmella's Stuffed Ricotta Peppers

$14.95

Chef Salad

$10.95

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$11.99

Garden Salad

$8.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

Jeffries Pont Salad

$15.95

Macaroni Salad

$7.99

Mediterranean Bowtie Salad

$9.99

Potato Salad

$7.99

Seafood Salad

$11.99

Seafood Salad Sub

$8.95

Seafood Salad on a sub roll. Served plain unless cheese and toppings selected.

Silician Pitted Green Olives

$7.99

Tuna Salad

$6.99

White Meat Chicken Salad

$11.99

Deli: Subs

American Sub

$9.95+

Imported Ham, American Bologna and American Cheese. Served on a sub roll. No toppings unless otherwise added.

B.L.T

$9.95+

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Served on a Sub roll. Served plain unless cheese and/or additional toppings are selected.

Big Bambino

$11.95+

Pastrami, Corned Beed & Swiss Cheese w/ Mustard. Served Toasted

Big Daddy Meatball Parm Sub

$10.95+

Meatballs on top of Provolone topped with Grated Romano & Red Gravy served on a sub roll.

Big Nick - Chicken Cutlet Parmesan

$11.95+

Chicken Cutlet on top of Provolone Cheese topped with Grated Romano & Gravy served on a Sub Roll.

Big Tony

$13.95+

Meatball w/ Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Tomato Topped with Grated Cheese & Roasted Red Peppers served on a sub roll.

Bologna Sub

$9.95+

Bologna Only. Served plain unless cheese/toppings selected.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.95+

Deli Sliced Buffalo Chicken. Served Plain unless Cheese/Toppings selected. Served on a sub roll.

Build Your Own Sub

$9.95+

Your choice of meat and cheese. Up to two meats & one cheese included. Served plain unless toppings are selected. Served on a sub roll.

Capo Regime

$13.95+

Parma Prosciutto, Mortadella, Sweet Capicola, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Served Plain unless topping options selected. Served on a sub roll.

Caprese Sub

$9.95+

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil topped with Balsamic Glaze. Served on a Sub Roll.

Chicken Cutlet

$11.95+

Chicken Cutlet on a Sub roll. Served Plain unless Cheese and/or Toppings are selected.

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.95+

Chicken Salad only served on Sub roll unless cheese/toppings selected. Will need to select chicken salad type.

Chicky

$13.95+

Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Pesto Topped with Balsamic Glaze. Served on a sub roll.

Cini God Special

$14.95+

Chicken Cutlet Served with Broccoli Rabe, Hot Soppressata, Fresh Mozzarella, Hot Chopped Stuffed Peppers, Olive Oil and Balsamic Glaze. Served on a sub roll.

Classic Reuben

$9.95+

Corned Beef with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing Served on Rustic Bread. Toasted.

Corned Beef & Asiago

$9.95+

Corned Beef & Asiago Cheese served on s sub roll. Served plain unless otherwise selected.

Corned Beef Sub

$9.95+

Corned Beef Only. Served Plain unless cheese & toppings selected. Served on a sub roll.

Dante's Inferno

$10.95+

Roast Beef With Buffalo Cheddar Cheese Topped with Banana Peppers and James River BBQ Sauce and Black Pepper. Served on a sub roll.

Felicia Special

$13.95+

Chicken Cutlet with Prosciutto, Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze & Seasoning. Served on a Sub Roll.

Genoa Salami Sub

$9.95+

Genoa Salami Only. No cheese or toppings unless selected.

Ham Sub

$9.95+

Ham Only. Unless cheese and toppings selected. Served on a sub roll.

Hot Pastrami Sub

$9.95+

Hot Pastrami Only. Unless Cheese & Toppings selected.

Italian Sub

$9.95+

Mortadella, Sweet Capicola, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Served Plain unless toppings selected. Served on a sub roll.

Jeffries Point Special

$13.95+

Chicken Cutlet with Prosciutto, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive Oil and Seasoning. Served on a sub roll.

Little Nick

$13.95+

Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Sweet Capicola, Chicken Cutlet & Provolone Cheese Topped with Roasted Peppers, Olive Oil & Seasoning. Served on a sub roll.

Maverick Special

$13.95+

Chicken Cutlet, Meatball, Provolone Cheese topped with Grated Romano & Red Gravy. Served on a sub roll.

Nay Nay Tuna Bomb

$9.95+

Tuna, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, hots, Roasted Peppers & Black olives with Provolone Cheese. Toasted. Served on a sub roll.

Porky Special

$11.95+

Chicken Cutlet with American Cheese, Lettuce, Mayo & James River BBQ Sauce. Served on a sub roll.

Potato & Egg Sub

$9.95+

Potato & Egg Sub served on sub roll.

Prosciutto & Provolone Sub

$10.95+

Prosciutto & Provolone Sub served plain unless toppings are selected.

Roast Beef Sub

$9.95+

Sliced Roast Beef. Served with no cheese or toppings unless selected. Served on a sub roll.

Seafood Salad Sub

$10.95+

Seafood Salad on a sub roll. Served plain unless cheese and toppings selected.

Soppressata & Swiss Sub

$10.95+

Sopressata & Swiss. Served plain unless toppings selected.

Taft

$11.95+

Prosciutto & Soppresata topped with Imported Provolone Chunks & Vinegar Peppers. Served on a sub roll.

The Eagle Hill

$11.95+

Chicken Cutlet With Marinated Artichokes, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Balsamic Glaze And Seasoning. Served on a sub roll.

The Karla Sub

$11.95+

Chicken Cutlet Topped With Feta Cheese, Lettuce And Roasted Red Peppers. Served on a Sub Roll.

The Neptune

$10.95+

Pistachio Mortadella With Fig Spread, Imported Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers And Tomatoes. Served on a sub roll.

Tuna (American) Sub

$9.95+

Tuna in Water, Mixed with Mayo. Served Plain unless toppings selected.

Tuna (Italian) Sub

$10.95+

Tuna in Oil. Served Plain unless toppings selected.

Turkey Sub

$9.95+

Turkey only. Served plain unless cheese and toppings selected. Served on a sub roll.

Vegetarian Sub

$9.95+

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Hot Pepper Relish, Cucumbers, Black Olives. Served on a sub roll.

YaYa

$10.95+

Turkey with Swiss Cheese topped with Thousand Island Dressing and Cole Slaw served on Rustic bread. Toasted.

Grocery: Bread

A&L French Roll

$3.50

Grocery: Chips, Cookies & Sweets

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$0.99

Grocery: Sauces, Condiments, Oil & Seasoning

Carmella's Red Gravy (1 Pint)

$5.99

Carmella's Red Gravy (1 Quart)

$10.99

Holiday Pies

Cold Cut Ends - Cheese

$4.99

Cold Cut Ends - Meat

$6.99

Pizza

Pizza Slice - Cheese

$2.50

Retail

Deli: Salad, Olives & Peppers

Olives , Black Oil Cured

$7.99

Grocery: Bread

A & L Scali Bread

$2.99

A&L Small Spuckie

$1.25

Bimbo 100% Whole Wheat Bread (1 Lb)

$4.95

Bimbo Soft White Bread (1.25 Lb)

$4.50

Grocery: Candy

Ferrara Torrance (7.62 Oz)

$10.99

Grocery: Cento & Pastene

Cento All Purpose Crushed Tomatoes 28oz

$2.99

Cento Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (16.9 FL OZ)

$5.99

Cento Beef Flavored Stock (32 Fl Oz) (Gluten Free)

$4.99

Cento Caponata Eggplant Appetizer(14 Oz)

$6.99

Cento Chefs Cut Roasted Peppers W/Sea Salt (12 Oz)

$4.99

Cento Chicken Stock (32 Fl Oz) (Gluten Free)

$4.99

Cento Classico Olive Oil 33.8 Fl Oz

$12.99

Cento Extra Virgin Olive Oil (33.8 Fl Oz)

$12.99

Cento Flat Fillet Anchovies

$3.99

Cento Minestrone Soup (Canned, 15 Oz)

$2.99

Cento Natural Clam Juice (8 Fl Oz)

$2.99

Cento Red Wine Vinegar (25.4 FL OZ)

$4.99

Cento Solid Pack Light Tuna in Olive Oil(5 Oz)

$2.99

Cento Solid Pack Light Tune in Olive Oil (3 Oz)

$2.49

Cento Vegetable Stock (32 Fl Oz) (Gluten Free)

$4.99

Cento White Condiment w/ Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

$5.99

Cento Whole Shelled Baby Clams

$3.99

Pastene Anchovy Fillets 2oz

$3.99

Pastene Arborio Rice For Risotto

$5.99

Pastene Artichoke Hearts (Quartered & Marinated) (6.5 Oz)

$4.99

Pastene Artichoke Hearts Quartered And Marinated

$3.99

Pastene Balsamic Glaze 8.4oz

$5.99

Pastene Balsamic Vinegar 16.9 Oz

$5.99

Pastene Chick Peas (Ceci Cotti) (14 Oz)

$2.99

Pastene Deli Sliced Jalapeno Peppers 16oz

$4.99

Pastene Extra Virgin Olive Oil 16.9 Oz

$8.99

Pastene Extra Virgin Olive Oil 33.8oz

$12.99

Pastene Fancy Solid Light Tuna in Olive Oil (3 Oz)

$2.49

Pastene Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes 14.5oz

$3.99

Pastene Garlic Oil 8FlOz

$7.99

Pastene Garlic Stuffed Olives 7 oz

$7.99

Pastene Golden Greek Peperoncini (12 Fl Oz)

$4.99

Pastene Hot Cherry Peppers (32 Fl Oz)

$6.99

Pastene Hot Cherry Peppers 1 Gallon

$19.99

Pastene Hot Crushed Peppers

$5.99

Pastene Hot Deli Sliced Pepper Rings (16 Fl Oz)

$4.99

Pastene Instant Polenta

$3.99

Pastene Italian Flavored Bread Crumbs (15 Oz)

$2.99

Pastene Italian Flavored Bread Crumbs (24 Oz)

$3.99

Pastene Jalapeno Stuffed Olives 7oz

$7.99

Pastene Kalamata Olives (10 Oz)

$6.99

Pastene Kalamata Pitted Olives 6.5oz

$5.99

Pastene Kitchen Ready Crushed Peeled Tomatoes 28oz

$2.49

Pastene Kitchen Ready Ground Peeled Tomatoes (106 Oz)

$9.99

Pastene Marinated Mushrooms (16 Oz)

$7.99

Pastene Minced Garlic (4.5 Fl Oz)

$5.99

Pastene Non-Pareil Capers (3.5 Fl Oz)

$4.99

Pastene Pickled Vegetable Giardiniera (16 Fl Oz)

$5.99

Pastene Pignoli Nuts (2 Oz)

$6.99

Pastene Pitted Ripe Olives

$2.99

Pastene Plain Bread Crumbs (15 Oz)

$2.99

Pastene Prosecco Wine Vinegar

$6.99

Pastene Quartered Artichoke Hearts

$4.99

Pastene Red Kidney Beans (14 Oz)

$2.99

Pastene Red Wine Vinegar 25.4oz

$4.99

Pastene Roasted Peppers (12 Oz)

$4.99

Pastene Roasted Peppers (7 Oz)

$3.99

Pastene Sardines 4.4oz

$3.99

Pastene Sun Dried Tomatoes Julianne Cut 7oz

$6.99

Pastene Sunflower Oil 32oz

$7.99

Pastene Sweet Green Vinegar Peppers (32 Fl Oz)

$5.99

Pastene Tomato Paste 6oz

$1.49

Pastene Tonno in Olive Oil (Skipjack Solid Light Tuna) (5 Oz)

$2.99

Pastene Unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar Organic (16.9 Fl Oz)

$5.99

Pastene White Kidney Beans (14 Oz)

$2.99

Grocery: Chips, Cookies & Sweets

Bananarama - Penny Candy

$3.00

Bauducco Butter Cookies (12 Oz)

$5.99

Bauducco Chocolate Wafers 1.41oz

$1.99

Bauducco Classsic Panettone 26.2 OZ

$9.99

Bauducco Classsic Panettone 3.5 oz

$2.99

Bauducco Vanilla Panettone 26.2 OZ

$9.99

Bauducco Vanilla Wafers 1.41oz

$1.99

Bellino Panettone (32 Oz)

$10.99

Boston Baked Beans - Penny Candy

$3.00

Butter Crunch Cookies (2 Oz)

$1.49

C. Howards Lemon (15 Mints)

$1.49

C. Howards Peppermints (15 Mints)

$1.49

C. Howards Scented Gum (8 Pieces)

$1.49

C. Howards Spearmint (15 Mints)

$1.49

C. Howards Tropical Candy Guava (15 Pieces)

$1.49

C. Howards Violet (15 Mints)

$1.49

Candy Blox - Penny Candy

$3.00

Caramel Creams - Bulls Eye - Penny Candy

$3.00

Carne Diem BBQ Smoked Halal Beef Stick

$1.99

Carne Diem Habanero BBQ Smoked Halal Beef Stick

$1.99

Carne Diem Smoked Halal Beef Stick

$1.99

Carne Diem Spicy Cajun Smoked Halal Beef Stick

$1.99

Cavalier Fruit Slices - Penny Candy

$3.00

Choco-Chip Cookies (2 Oz)

$1.49

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$0.99

Chocolate Nonpareils - Penny Candy

$3.00

Chupa Chups Lollipops

$0.99

Cioccolati Biscotti

$1.49

Classic Italian Rainbow Cakebites 2oz

$1.99

Cow Tails Mini - Penny Candy

$3.00

Crazy Straw W/ Lollipop Candy

$4.50

Dave's Sweet Tooth Toffee - Coffee Toffee (4 Oz)

$3.00

Dave's Sweet Tooth Toffee - Dark Chocolate (4 Oz)

$3.00

Dave's Sweet Tooth Toffee - Dark Chocolate Cherry (4 Oz)

$3.00

Dave's Sweet Tooth Toffee - Milk Chocolate (4 Oz)

$3.00

Dave's Sweet Tooth Toffee - Peanut Butter Crunch (4 Oz)

$3.00

Deanan Gourmet Popcorn - Caramel Corn (1.5 Oz)

$1.00

Deanan Gourmet Popcorn - Dark Chocolate (1.5 Oz)

$1.00

Deanan Gourmet Popcorn - Kettle Corn (1.5 Oz)

$1.00

Deanan Gourmet Popcorn - Vanilla Corn (1.5 Oz)

$1.00

Deep River BBQ (2 Oz)

$1.99

Deep River BBQ Chips (5 Oz)

$2.99

Deep River Original Sea Salt (5 Oz)

$2.99

Deep River Rosemary & Olive Oil Chips (5 Oz)

$2.99

Deep River Salt & Cracked Pepper Chips (5 Oz)

$2.99

Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar 2oz

$1.99

Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips (5 Oz)

$2.99

Deep River Sea Salt Original 2oz

$1.99

Deep River Sour Cream & Onion Chips (5 Oz)

$2.99

Deep River Sweet Maui Onion Chips (5 Oz)

$2.99

Deep River Zesty Jalapeno Chips (5 Oz)

$2.99

Doritos Cool Ranch (1 Oz)

$1.00

Doritos Nacho Cheese (1 Oz)

$1.00

European Strawberry Laces

$3.00

European Strawberry Laces Tub (12 Oz)

$12.00

Ferrara Panettone 16 oz Italian Specialty Cake

$8.99

Ferrero Collection Asst

$1.99

Ferrero Collection Chocolates 4.6 OZ

$6.99

Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut 1.3 oz

$1.99

French Macaroon Cookie Asst

$5.99

Fudge Brownie

$1.49

Gumballs - Penny Candy

$3.00

Gummi Bears - Penny Candy

$3.00

Jambar Organic Artisan Energy Bar - Chocolate Cha Cha

$3.99

Jambar Organic Artisan Energy Bar - Jammin' Jazzleberry

$3.99

Jambar Organic Artisan Energy Bar - Malt Nut Melody

$3.99

Jambar Organic Artisan Energy Bar - Musical Mango

$3.99

Jelly Beans - Penny Candy

$3.00

Jolly Rancher - Penny Candy

$3.00

Kinder Bueno Bar (1.5 Oz)

$1.99

Kinder Chocolate Boxes (50g)

$1.99

Lindt Lindor Eggs

$11.99

Mama Geraldine's Italian Wedding Cookies (6 Oz)

$5.99

Mama Geraldine's Key-Lime Cookies (6 Oz)

$5.99

Mama Geraldine's Pecan Cheddar Crispies (4.5 Oz)

$6.99

Mama Geraldine's Pecan Cini-Minis Cookies (6 Oz)

$5.99

Mama Geraldine's Pimento Cheese & Olive Cheese Straws (4.5 Oz)

$6.99

Mary Jane - Penny Candy

$3.00

Mike & Ike Original - Penny Candy

$3.00

Milanos Dark Chocolate Cookies (2 Pk)

$1.99

Mini Sharks - Penny Candy

$3.00

Nutella & Go 1.8 Oz

$1.99

Nutella Hazelnut Spread W/ Cocoa (25g - Glass Jar)

$1.99

Oatmeal Cookies (2 Oz)

$1.49

Old Fashioned Penny Candy Mix (1 Lb)

$12.00

Oreo 6 Pack 2.4oz

$1.99

Peanut Butter Cookie

$0.99

Rainbow Crunch Cookies 4 oz

$6.99

Reisman Kokosh Chocolate Strip Roll (14 Oz)

$11.99

Reisman's Sliced Chocolate Babka (16 Oz)

$11.99

Reisman's Sliced Cinnamon Babka (16 Oz)

$11.99

Reko Pizzelle - Anise (7 Oz)

$5.99

Reko Pizzelle - Vanilla (7 Oz)

$5.99

Ruggeros Bake Shop Fancy Assortment Cookies 14 oz

$7.99

Satelite Wafers - Penny Candy

$3.00

Shortbeard Cookies Easter Chicolate Candy 4oz

$6.99

SmartSweets Low Sugar Candy - Fruity Gummy Bears (1.8 Oz)

$2.00

SmartSweets Low Sugar Candy - Red Twist (1.8 Oz)

$2.00

SmartSweets Low Sugar Candy - Sour Blast Buddies (1.8 Oz)

$2.00

SmartSweets Low Sugar Candy - Sweet Fish (1.8 Oz)

$2.00

Sour Patch Kids - Penny Candy

$3.00

Sour Patch Watermelons - Penny Candy

$3.00

Speach's Assorted Peppermint Brickle (Dark, Milk & White Chocolate) - 3 Oz

$6.00

Speach's Chocolate Fudge

$6.00

Speach's Chocolate Walnut Fudge

$6.00

Speach's Maple Walnut Fudge

$6.00

Speach's Peanut Butter Cup Fudge

$6.00

Speach's White Chocolate Christmas Brickle - 3 Oz

$6.00

Speachs Penuchi Fudge 4 oz

$6.00

Speachs Peppermint Crunch Fudge 4 oz

$6.00

Strawberry Sour Belts (12 Oz)

$12.00

Supremo Italiano Amaretti (Soft) Italian Biscotti

$0.35

Supremo Italiano Cantucci D'Abruzzo alla Mandorla Almond Cookies

$0.35

Swedish Fish - Penny Candy

$3.00

Toblerone Milk Chocolate Fruit & Nut (100g)

$3.99

Toblerone Swiss Milk Chocolate (100g)

$3.99

Tootsie Roll Chocolate Chews - Penny Candy

$3.00

Tootsie Roll Fruit Chews Assorted - Penny Candy

$3.00

Utz Potato Chips (1 Oz)

$1.00

Wafers , Strawberry 5.8 oz

$2.99

Wafers, Chocolate 5.8 oz

$2.99

Wafers, Vanilla 5.8 oz

$2.99

Wonka Runts - Penny Candy

$3.00

Grocery: Coffee, Cocoa & Tea

Cocoa Bombs - Caramel (3 Pack)

$12.99

Cocoa Bombs - Dark Chocolate (3 Pack)

$12.99

Cocoa Bombs - Milk Chocolate (3 Pack)

$12.99

Cocoa Bombs - Peppermint Chocolate (3 Pack)

$12.99

Cocoa Bombs - White Chocolate (3 Pack)

$12.99

Yogi Tea: Bedtime

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Berry Detox

$4.99

Yogi Tea: BlackBerry Apple Cider Digestive Awakening

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Breathe Deep

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Chai Rooibos

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Cold Season

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Comforting Chamomile

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Echinacea Immune Support

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Ginger

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Green Tea Blueberry Slim Life

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Green Tea Kombucha

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Green Tea Passion Fruit Matcha

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Green Tea Super Antioxidant

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Honey Chai Turmeric Vitality

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Honey Lemon Throat Comfort

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Kava Stress Relief

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Lemon Ginger

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Mango Ginger

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Orange Clove

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Peach Detox

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Pumpkin Spice

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Purely Peppermint

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Soothing Rose Hibiscus

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Stomach Ease

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Sweet Clementine Stress Support

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Throat Comfort

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Vanilla Peppermint

$4.99

Yogi Tea: Womens Raspberry Leaf

$4.99

Grocery: Dairy

BelGioioso Mascarpone Cheese (16 Oz)

$8.99

Butter James Farm 1lb

$6.99

Eggs (1 Doz)

$5.99

Half/half 32 Oz Hood

$4.99

Supreme Fresh Basket Cheese

$5.99

Supreme Ricotta Cheese (16 Oz)

$2.99

Supremo Italiano Ricotta Cheese (48 oz)

$7.99

Whole Milk (1/2 GAL)

$3.49

Grocery: Drinks

A&W Cream Soda (20 Oz)

$2.00

A&W Root Beer (20 Oz)

$2.00

A&W Root Beer Zero Sugar (20 Oz)

$2.00

Arizona Arnold Palmer (Half Iced Tea/Lemonade)

$0.99

Arizona Fruit Punch 23 oz

$0.99

Arizona Green Tea W/Ginseng & Honey Can (23 Fl Oz)

$0.99

Arizona Ice Tea - Lemon (23 Fl Oz)

$0.99

Arizona Watermelon 23 oz

$0.99

Canada Dry Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$2.99

Canada Dry Ginger Ale Can (12 Fl Oz)

$1.00

Coke Can

$1.00

Diet Coke Can

$1.00

Fanta Grape Soda 12 oz

$1.00

Fanta Orange Soda 12 oz

$1.00

Gatorade Orange (20 Fl Oz)

$2.00

Gatorade Red (20 Fl Oz)

$2.00

Gatorade Yellow (20 Fl Oz)

$2.00

Mexican Coke (12 Oz Glass Bottle)

$2.50

Mexican Fanta Orange (12 Oz Glass Bottle)

$2.50

Mexican Sprite (12 Oz Glass Bottle)

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade 12 oz

$1.00

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade 12 oz

$1.00

Nesquik Chocolate Milk 14 Oz

$2.49

Poland Spring Water (16.9 Fl Oz)

$1.00

Polar Black Cherry Soda (Glass - 12 Fl Oz)

$2.00

Polar Orange Cream (Glass Btl - 12 Oz)

$2.00

Polar Root Beer (Glass Btl - 12 Oz)

$2.00

Polar Seltzer 12 Pack

$8.99

Polar Seltzer Black Cherry Can

$1.00

Polar Seltzer Ginger Lime Mule Can

$1.00

Polar Seltzer Lemon Can

$1.00

Polar Seltzer Lime Can

$1.00

Polar Seltzer Mandarin Can

$1.00

Polar Seltzer Orange Vanilla Can

$1.00

Polar Seltzer Pomegranate Can

$1.00

Polar Seltzer Raspberry Lime Can

$1.00

Polar Seltzer Ruby Red Grapefruit Can (12 Fl Oz)

$1.00

Polar Vanilla Cream Soda (Glass - 12 Fl Oz)

$2.00

Red Bull 12oz

$3.49

Red Bull 8.4 oz

$2.99

San Pellegrino Aranciata (11.15 oz)

$2.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa (11.15 oz)

$2.00

San Pellegrino Limonata (11.15 oz)

$2.00

San Pellegrino Pompelmo (11.15 oz)

$2.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (16.9 Oz)

$2.00

Saratoga Natural Spring Water (28 Fl Oz)

$3.99

Sprite (2 Liter)

$2.99

Sprite Can

$1.00

Tropicana Apple Juice (12 Fl Oz)

$2.00

Tropicana Orange Juice (12 Fl Oz)

$2.00

Vita Coco Coconut Water 11.1 oz

$1.99

Grocery: Non-Tax

Anna Napoletana Unbleached Flour

$4.99

Bellissimo Hot Pepper Relish (1 Gal.)

$13.99

Domino Granulated Sugar (4 LB)

$4.99

Domino Light Brown Sugar (16 Oz)

$2.99

Heinz Ketchup (14 oz)

$2.99

La Valle Pesto alla Genovese

$4.99

La Valle Pesto Rosso (6.3 Oz)

$4.99

LeSaffre Saf Instant Yeasts & Leaveners (16 Oz)

$5.99

Mike's Amazing Real Extra Heavy Mayonnaise (1 Gal.)

$15.99

Troino's Gourmet Sweet Stuffed Cherry Peppers (12 Oz)

$6.99

Grocery: Paper Products

Bounty Paper Towels

$3.49

Scott Toilet Paper

$1.99

Grocery: Pasta

Anna Acini Di Pepe #78

$2.99

Anna Capellini #9 Angel Hair

$2.99

Anna Cut Ziti #18

$2.99

Anna Ditali #65

$2.99

Anna Ditalini #63

$2.99

Anna Elbows #81

$2.99

Anna Farfalle #93

$2.99

Anna Fettuccine #6

$2.99

Anna Fettuccine Nests #103

$3.99

Anna Fusilli #34

$2.99

Anna Fusilli Col Buco #108

$2.99

Anna Linguine #7

$2.99

Anna Orecchiette #91

$2.99

Anna Orzo #74

$2.99

Anna Penne #40

$2.99

Anna Penne Rigate #41

$2.99

Anna Perciatelli #15

$2.99

Anna Rotelle #54

$2.99

Anna Shells #50

$2.99

Anna Spaghetti #12

$2.99

Anna Spaghettini #11

$2.99

Anna Traditional Lasagne

$3.99

Anna Traditional Rigatoni #24

$2.99

Anna Tubetti #62

$2.99

Deanos Fresh Egg Cavatelli (1 Lb)

$4.99

Deanos Gluten Free Frsh Egg Ziti Rigati 1lb Bags

$7.99

Deanos Large Ravioli Pumpkin 1lb Bag

$8.99

Deanos Large Ravioli Roasted Butternut With Amaretto 1lb Bag

$8.99

Deanos Lobster Raviolis Large Round 1lb

$16.99

Deanos Pasta - 6 Cheese Capelletti Tortellini (1 Lb)

$4.99

Deanos Pasta - Potato Gnocchi Vegan (1 Lb)

$4.99

Deanos Pasta - Radiatore (1 Lb)

$4.99

Deanos Pasta - Red Chile Casarecce (1 Lb)

$4.99

Deanos Pasta - Spinach Gemelli (1 Lb)

$4.99

Deanos Pasta - Three Cheese Medium Square Ravioli (1 Lb)

$4.99

Deanos Pasta - Torcere (Pasta Twists) (1Lb)

$4.99

Deanos Pasta Fresh Egg Fusilli (1 Lb)

$4.99

Sanniti Potato Gnocchi 17.5oz

$5.99

Sanniti Potato Gnocchi Gluten Free 17.5oz

$5.99

Three Cheese Large Round Ravioli (1 Lb)

$4.99

Grocery: Pet

Doggie Style Gourmet Treats - Apple & Oat Treats (12 Oz) (Gluten Free)

$10.00

Doggie Style Gourmet Treats - Bacon Cheddar Bones (12 Oz) (Gluten Free)

$10.00

Doggie Style Gourmet Treats - Blueberry Dirty Paws (12 Oz) (Gluten Free)

$10.00

Doggie Style Gourmet Treats - Doggie Breath Mints (12 Oz) (Gluten Free)

$10.00

Doggie Style Gourmet Treats - Fruit & Veggie Sticks (12 Oz) (Gluten Free)

$10.00

Doggie Style Gourmet Treats - Peanut Butter Cookies (12 Oz) (Gluten Free)

$10.00

Doggie Style Gourmet Treats - Pumpkin Peanut Bites (12 Oz) (Gluten Free)

$10.00

Doggie Style Gourmet Treats - Strawberry Slobber Cakes (12 Oz) (Gluten Free)

$10.00

Grocery: Produce

Onions (Red Or Yellow)

$1.49

Tomatoes

$1.49

Grocery: Sauces, Condiments, Oil & Seasoning

Agricole Staniscia Extra Virgin Olive Oil 750 ML 25.5 Fl Oz

$16.99

Calabrian Hot Crushed Peppers 285g

$5.99

Carmella's Anise Oil (2 Oz)

$7.99

Carmella's Orange Oil (2 Oz)

$7.99

Carmella's Vanilla Oil (2 Oz)

$4.99

Chelsea Fire Wicked Hot Sauce (5 Oz)

$5.99

Deano's Pasta Brandy Cream Sauce (8 Oz)

$5.99

Deano's Pasta Pink Vodka Cream Saucec (8 Oz)

$5.99

Deanos Pasta - Basil Pesto Sauce (1 Lb)

$8.99

Deanos Pasta - Basil Pesto Sauce (8 Oz)

$5.99

Deanos Pasta - Marinara Sauce (1 Lb)

$5.99

Deanos Pasta - Onesto (Honest) Cream Sauce (8 Oz)

$5.99

Dolce Vita Blended Oil (1 GAL)

$12.99

Fig Spread Dalmatia 8.5oz

$5.99

Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce (5 Fl Oz)

$2.99

Frenchs Yellow Mustard (12oz)

$2.99

Gulden's Spicy Brown Mustard

$2.99

Heinz Ketchup (20 Oz)

$3.99

Ken's Steak House Zesty Italian Dressing (16 Fl Oz)

$3.99

La Spagnola Blended Vegetable/Oilive Oil 128oz (1 Gallon)

$15.99

Marshmallow Fluff (7.5 Oz)

$2.99

McCormick Ground Cinnamon

$3.99

McCormick Rosemary Leaves

$4.99

Morton Table Salt (26 Oz)

$2.49

Orchard Park Chocolate Syrup (20 Oz)

$2.99

Pastene Chateau Tomato Sauce 24oz

$6.99

Pastene Italian Style Red Clam Sauce

$4.99

Pastene Italian Style White Clam Sauce

$4.99

Pastene Pesto Basil Sauce 4.76 oz

$5.99

Peter Pan Peanut Butter (Creamy) (16.3 Oz)

$3.99

Porto Blended Oil 128 fl oz (1 gallon)

$15.99

Smithfield James River BBQ Sauce (18 Oz)

$5.99

Supreme Tradition - Rainbow Sprinkles (3.25 Oz)

$2.99

Welch's Concord Grape Jelly (20 Oz)

$3.99

Wishbone Ranch Dressing (15 Fl Oz)

$3.99

Retail: Drinks

Coca-Cola (2 Liter)

$2.99

Diet Coke (2 Liter)

$2.99

Shirts & Sweatshirts

Carmella's T-Shirt

$20.00

Slush & Ice Cream

Big Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.59

Chocolate Eclair Novelty Ice Cream

$2.59

Despicable Me Minion Novelty Ice Cream

$2.25

King Cone Novelty Ice Cream

$2.99

Ninja Turtle Novelty Ice Cream

$2.25

Original Bomb Pop Novelty Ice Cream Cup

$2.99

Reese Peanut Butter Cup Novelty Ice Cream

$2.59

Slush - Large

$4.00

Slush - Small

$3.00

Sonic Novelty Ice Cream

$2.25

Spongebob Novelty Ice Cream

$2.25

Strawberry Shortcake Novelty Ice Cream

$2.59