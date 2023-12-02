Carmelo's Linthicum
Appetizers
- Calamari Fritti$10.99
Lightly dusted & fried to a golden brown, served with a side of marinara sauce.
- Buffalo Wings (6) W/Fries$10.99
Served with fries.
- Buffalo Wings W/Fries (12)$16.99
Served with fries.
- Appetizer Sampler$14.99
Onion rings, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, & fried mushrooms
- Fried Mushrooms$7.49
- Mozzarella Caprese$9.99
Fresh mozzarella di bufula & Roma tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil, garlic & fresh basil.
- Bruschetta Napoletana$11.99
Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, marinated in olive oil, garlic & basil.
- Chicken Fingers W/Fries$9.99
Served with fries.
- Buffalo Chicken Bites w/fries$10.99
Served with fries
- Mussels$10.99
Mussels sautéed in your choice of marinara, scampi or balsamic sauce, served with garlic bread
- Antipasto Italiano$11.99
A variety of cured Italian meats, cheeses & fresh-roasted, marinated vegetables
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Sides
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Sm French Fries$3.99
- Lg French Fries$4.99
- Cheese Fries$5.99
- Broccoli$4.99
- Garlic Bread$3.99
- Cheesy Bread$5.99
- Meatballs$5.99
- Spinach$4.99
- Side Of Pasta$4.99
- Chips$1.00
- 16" Dough Ball$5.00
- 14" Dough Ball$4.00
- Dressing$0.99
- Side of salmon$9.99
- Side of sauce$2.00
- side of cheese$0.49
- side of shrimp$6.99
- Side Of Chicken$4.99
- Side of Gravy$0.99
- Side Of Mignon$7.99
- Plain bread$2.00
- Side Of Sausage$3.99
- Side of marinara$0.75
Soups
Gourmet Salads
- Sm Chef’s Salad$8.99
Turkey, ham & cheese over a bed of lettuce
- Lg Chef’s Salad$11.99
Turkey, ham & cheese over a bed of lettuce
- Chopped Salad$10.99
Spring mix, Roma tomatoes, hearts of palm, roasted red peppers & Gorgonzola cheese topped with crispy onions, served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
Spring mix, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, roasted red peppers & provolone topped with crispy chicken, served with house dressing
- Arugula Salad$10.99Out of stock
Fresh arugula topped with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, sliced almonds, Parmesan, served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Grilled Salmon Salad$16.99
Fresh arugula hearts of palm, cucumbers & sliced almonds topped with grilled salmon, served with lemon vinaigrette
- Bistro Steak Salad$11.99
Spring mix, Roma tomatoes, roasted red peppers, sliced almonds & Gorgonzola cheese topped with filet mignon tips, served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Portobello Salad$10.99
Spring mix, roasted red peppers, sliced almonds & Gorgonzola cheese topped with grilled Portobello mushrooms, served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Shrimp & Scallop Salad$16.99
Spring mix, roasted red peppers & grilled asparagus topped with sautéed shrimp & scallops, served with balsamic vinaigrette
Classic Salads
- Sm House Salad$4.99
Add grilled chicken, meatballs or sausage $3.99 Add salmon $6.99 or grilled shrimp $5.49
- Lg House Salad$7.99
Add grilled chicken, meatballs or sausage $3.99 Add salmon $6.99 or grilled shrimp $5.49
- Sm Caesar Salad$4.99
Add grilled chicken, meatballs or sausage $3.99 Add salmon $6.99 or grilled shrimp $5.49
- Lg Caesar Salad$7.99
Add grilled chicken, meatballs or sausage $3.99 Add salmon $6.99 or grilled shrimp $5.49
- Sm Greek Salad$5.99
Add grilled chicken, meatballs or sausage $3.99 Add salmon $6.99 or grilled shrimp $5.49
- Lg Greek Salad$8.99
Add grilled chicken, meatballs or sausage $3.99 Add salmon $6.99 or grilled shrimp $5.49
Gourmet Pizzas
- XL White Pizza$18.99
Mozzarella, Parmesan & ricotta, olive oil, garlic & basil
- XL Gourmet Veggie Pizza$21.99
Broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers & mushrooms with your choice of red or white sauce
- XL Chicken Popeye Pizza$21.99
Sliced chicken with broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes & your choice of red or white sauce
- XL Capricciosa Pizza$21.99
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes & olives with your choice of red or white sauce
- XL Chicken al Pesto Pizza$21.99
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes with mozzarella, Parmesan & ricotta, olive oil, garlic, basil & pesto sauce
- XL Chicken BBQ Pizza$19.99
Sliced chicken, fresh tomatoes & red onions with BBQ sauce
- XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken & blue cheese
- XL Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza$19.99
Eggplant, Parmesan & fresh basil.
- XL Chicken Parmigiana Pizza$19.99
Chicken, Parmesan & fresh basil
- XL Margherita Pizza$18.99
Tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & Parmesan
- XL Hawaiian Pizza$21.99
Pineapple & ham with your choice of white or red sauce.
- XL Meat Lovers Pizza$21.99
Pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon & sausage.
- XL Asparagus Pizza$19.99
White pizza with fresh asparagus, Italian prosciutto, tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella, garlic & basil
- XL The Carmelo Pizza$21.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, extra cheese, onions & green peppers
- XL 4 Formaggi Pizza$19.99
Gorgonzola, feta, mozzarella & Parmesan
- XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$19.99
Bacon, ground beef, American & mozzarella.
- White Pizza$16.99
Mozzarella, Parmesan & ricotta, olive oil, garlic & basil
- Gourmet Veggie Pizza$19.99
Broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers & mushrooms with your choice of red or white sauce
- Chicken Popeye Pizza$19.99
liced chicken with broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes & your choice of red or white sauce
- Capricciosa Pizza$19.99
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes & olives with your choice of red or white sauce.
- Chicken al Pesto Pizza$17.99
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes with mozzarella, Parmesan & ricotta, olive oil, garlic, basil & pesto sauce
- Chicken BBQ Pizza$17.99
Sliced chicken, fresh tomatoes & red onions with BBQ sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.99
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken & blue cheese.
- Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza$17.99
Eggplant, Parmesan & fresh basil
- Chicken Parmigiana Pizza$17.99
Chicken, Parmesan & fresh basil
- Margherita Pizza$16.99
Tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & Parmesan
- Hawaiian Pizza$17.99
Pineapple & ham with your choice of white or red sauce
- Meat Lovers Pizza$19.99
Pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon & sausage
- Asparagus Pizza$18.99
White pizza with fresh asparagus, Italian prosciutto, tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella, garlic & basil
- The Carmelo Pizza$19.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, extra cheese, onions & green peppers
- 4 Formaggi Pizza$18.99
Gorgonzola, feta, mozzarella & Parmesan
- Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$18.99
Bacon, ground beef, American & mozzarella.
Create Your Own
Slices
Classic Italian Sandwiches & Wraps
- American Combo$8.99
- Cheeseburger$8.99
½ pound chopped 100% sirloin with cheese
- Chicken & Provolone$8.99
- Chicken Parmigiana$8.99
- Club$8.99
Turkey, bacon, ham, provolone, lettuce & tomatoes & mayo
- Eggplant Parmigiana$8.99Out of stock
- Grilled Chicken Caesar$9.99
Boneless chicken breast marinated in herb vinaigrette with romaine and caesar dressing
- Ham & Cheese$8.99
- Italian Combo$8.99
Ham, Salami, capicola & cheese
- Italian Steak & Cheese$8.99
Steak, pizza sauce & cheese
- Meatball Parmigiana$8.99
- Philly Steak & Cheese$8.99
- Pizza Sub$8.49
with sauce & cheese
- Sausage & Provolone$8.99
- Shrimp Salad$12.99
- Steak, Shrimp & Cheese$12.99
- Tuna Salad$9.99
- Turkey & Cheese$8.99
- Veggie$8.49
- Fish Sandwich on Kaiser$8.99Out of stock
- Fish and Chips$9.99Out of stock
Focaccie
- Portobello Caprese$11.49
Grilled Portobello mushrooms, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes & basil with balsamic vinaigrette.
- Carmelo’s Italian Prosciutto$11.49
With fresh mozzarella, basil & extra virgin olive oil.
- Turkey & Smoked Mozzarella$9.49
Roasted turkey, field greens, Roma tomatoes, & roasted red pepper & mayo.
- Mignon B.L.T.$11.99
Filet mignon tips, bacon, topped with provolone, field greens, Roma tomatoes & mayo.
- Chicken Pesto$11.49
Char-grilled chicken strips with caramelized onions, smoked mozzarella, Roma tomatoes & pesto aioli.
Kids Menu
Calzoni
- Veggie Calzone$12.99
- Carmelo Calzone$12.99
- Chicken Calzone$12.99
- Meat Lovers Calzone$12.99
- Steak Calzone$12.99
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$12.99
- Cheese Calzone$12.99
- Sausage Calzone$12.99
- Chicken Parmigiana Calzone$12.99
- Ricotta & Mozzarella Calzone$12.99
- Create Your Own Calzoni$12.99
- Pepperoni Calzone$12.99
- Hawaiian Calzone$12.99
Old Time Favorites
- Stuffed Shells$12.99
- Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce$11.99
- Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil$11.99
- Manicotti$11.99
- Ravioli$11.99
- Classic Baked Ziti$11.99
- Penne Rose$11.99
- Gnocchi al Pesto$11.99
- Gnocchi al Gorgonzola$12.99
- Fettuccini Alfredo$11.99
- Gnocchi Sorrentina$11.99
- Lasagna Bolognese$11.99
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$11.99
- Chicken Parmigiana$11.99
- Pasta Al Forno$11.99
- Angel Hair$11.99
- L Pasta$5.00
- Penne$11.99
- Stuffed Shells$14.99
- Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce$14.99
- Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil$14.99
- Manicotti$14.99
- Ravioli$14.99
- Classic Baked Ziti$14.99
- Penne Rose$14.99
- Gnocchi al Pesto$14.99
- Gnocchi al Gorgonzola$14.99
- Fettuccini Alfredo$14.99
- Gnocchi Sorrentina$14.99
- Lasagna$14.99
- Spaghetti Marinara$14.99
Desserts
- Cookies$1.50Out of stock
- Oreo Cake$5.95Out of stock
- Strawberry Cheesecake$5.95Out of stock
- Strawberry Cake$5.95Out of stock
- Chocolate Mousse Cup$5.95Out of stock
- Eclair$5.95Out of stock
- Small Canoli$3.95
- Large Canoli$5.95
- Chocolate Mouse$5.95Out of stock
- Carrot Cake$5.95Out of stock
- Lemon Cake$5.95
- Tiramisu$5.95Out of stock
- Cookie Butter Tart$3.50Out of stock
ALL BUTTER TART SHELL FILLED WITH SPECULOOS COOKIE BUTTER
- Ultimate Chocolate Cake$5.95
CHOCOLATE HEAVEN! IN THIS CHOCOLATE LOVERS DREAM, A LAYER OF CHOCOLATE DECADENCE IS TOPPED WITH CHOCOLATE MOUSSE AND CHOCOLATE BUTTER CAKE AND IS ICED WITH A RICH AND SILKY CHOCOLATE GANACHE.
- 3 Layer Carrot Cake$5.95
THREE DELICIOUS LAYERS OF MOIST CAKE LOADED WITH SHREDDED CARROTS, PECAN PIECES AND CRUSHED PINEAPPLE, FINISHED WITH A REAL CREAM CHEESE ICING AND GARNISHED WITH PECANS.
- Pumpkin Vanilla Swirl Cake$5.95Out of stock
- Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownie$4.95Out of stock
DINNER PASTA
- D Calamari alla Peppe$15.99
Fresh calamari sautéed with onions in a marinara sauce over linguini pasta.
- D Chicken Carmelo$15.99
- D Chicken alla Chef$19.99
Chicken sautéed with onions & green peppers in a marinara sauce over spaghetti pasta.
- D Chicken Chesapeake$19.99
Chicken & mushrooms in a creamy rose sauce topped with jumbo lump crabmeat over angel hair pasta.
- D Chicken Marsala$16.99
Chicken breast & mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce over angel hair pasta.
- D Chicken Parmigiana$15.99
Chicken breast topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella over angel hair pasta.
- D Chicken Principessa$18.99
Chicken breast topped with jumbo lump crabmeat, cheese & roasted red peppers with a white wine sauce over angel hair pasta.
- Create Your Own Pasta$14.99
- D Eggplant Parmigiana$14.99Out of stock
Fresh Eggplant topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella over angel hair pasta.
- D Fettuccini Bolognese$9.99
Egg noodles tossed in a creamy rose meat ragu.
- D Fettuccini Mediterraneo$21.99
Shrimp, crabmeat & scallops in Alfredo sauce over fettuccini pasta.
- D Fusilli Primavera$16.99
Spiral pasta with fresh broccoli, spinach, artichoke hearts & mushrooms in a creamy rose sauce.
- D Fettuccini Alfredo$15.99
- D Italian Sausage$14.99
With your choice of tomato sauce or a spicy marinara.
- D Jumbo Shrimp Scampi$19.99
Jumbo shrimp in a scampi sauce over linguini pasta.
- D Lasagna Bolognese$15.99
Homemade pasta baked with ground beef & ricotta cheese, with tomato sauce & mozzarella.
- D Linguini alle Vongole$16.99
Little neck clams in white wine or marinara sauce over linguini pasta.
- D Linguini Posillippo$19.99
Clams, mussels, calamari & jumbo shrimp in a marinara sauce over linguini pasta.
- D Pasta al Forno$14.99
Penne pasta with tomato sauce, ground beef, ricotta & mozzarella, baked to perfection.
- D Penne Adriatico$21.99
Scallops, shrimp & crabmeat in a marinara sauce over penne pasta.
- D Penne alla Vodka$14.99
Penne pasta with mushrooms, prosciutto & peas in a delicate vodka sauce.
- D Penne Arrabiata$13.99
Penne pasta with garlic in a spicy marinara sauce.
- D Penne Capricciosa$14.99
Penne pasta with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, black olives & mushrooms in marinara sauce.
- D Penne Sunrise$15.99
Penne pasta with Portobello & button mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes & sliced almonds in marinara sauce
- D Rigatoni alla Chef$18.99
Rigatoni pasta with mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers & mignon tips in a Marsala wine sauce.
- D Salmon Florentine$19.99
Fresh salmon filet & spinach in a white wine sauce over linguini pasta.
- D Sausage Napoletana$13.99
Penne pasta with slices of Italian sausage in a marinara sauce
- D Scampi Pescatore$21.99
Calamari, scallops & jumbo lump crabmeat in a marinara sauce over a mixture of pasta.
- D Seafood alla Chef$18.99
Shrimp & crabmeat in a creamy rose sauce over rigatoni pasta.
- D Shrimp Fra Diavolo$19.99
Jumbo shrimp & mussels in a spicy marinara over linguini pasta.
- D Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.99
With your choice of tomato sauce or a spicy marinara.
- D Spaghetti Carbonara$13.99
Spaghetti with bacon & mushrooms in a creamy Alfredo sauce
- D Three Star Scampi$21.99
Jumbo shrimp, scallops & crabmeat in a scampi sauce over linguini pasta.
- D Salsicca Fiorentina$14.99
Spiral pasta with slices of Italian sausage, spinach & roasted red peppers in a marinara sauce.
- D Spaghetti & Meat Sauce$14.99
- D Rigatoni alla chef$13.99
DINNER SPECIALS
- Tornado Gorgonzola$16.99
- Shrimp, Scallop, & Asparagus$17.99
- Shrimp Cardinale$15.99
- Tortellini Bianchi$13.99
- Chicken Cacciatore$14.99
- Fuilli Della Nonna$15.99
- Fettuccini alla Matricana$12.99
- Chicken alla Pesto$14.99
- Trio Fiesta$16.99
- Veal Sorrentina$15.99Out of stock
- Seafood alla Marinara$16.99
- Trio Marsala$17.99
- Italian Baked Ziti$14.99
- Rigatoni Mignon$15.99
- Shrimp & Scallop Primavera$16.99
- Fettuccini Campagnola$14.99
- Fusilli Asparagus$15.99
- Mare E Monti$17.99
- Trio Parmigiana$16.99Out of stock
- Penne alla Norma$14.99
- Shrimp Bianco$15.99
- Tortellini Rose$13.99
- Spaghetti Con Cozze$14.99
- Chicken Baldostana$15.99
- Pasta E Amore$14.99
- Gambero Rosa$15.99
- Stuffed Salmon$17.99
- Chicken Primavera$8.99
- Fettuccini Amore$9.99
- Gambero Marinara$10.99
- Stuffed Eggplant$13.99
- Chicken Diavola$14.99
- Fusilli Al Salmon$15.99
- Ravioli Rose$8.99
- Fettuccini E Piselli$9.99
- Veal Imperial$10.99Out of stock
- Spinach Manicotti$13.99
- Chicken Francese$14.99
- Veal Special$17.99Out of stock
DRINKS
Fountain Drinks
20oz Bottle/Can & Coffee/Tea
- 20oz Coke$2.25
- Coke Can$1.25
- 20oz Diet Coke$2.25
- Diet Coke Can$1.25
- 20oz Sprite$2.25
- 20oz Cherry Coke$2.25
- 20oz Coke Zero$2.25
- 20oz Ginger Ale$2.25
- 20oz Orange Fanta$2.25
- 20oz Root Beer$2.25
- Powerade$2.25
- Lemonade$2.25
- Bottle Water$2.25
- Strawberry Milk$1.79Out of stock
- Chocolate Milk$1.79Out of stock
- Apple Juice$1.39Out of stock
- Hot Tea$2.49
- Coffee$2.49
- Hot Chocolate$2.49
- Gold Peak Tea 16oz$2.25
- PITCHER$2.25
- Red Bull$2.25
- 2 for $5 Redbull$2.25
CATERING
Appetizer Tray
Party Subs & Wraps
Salad Trays
- Half Tray House Salad$24.00
- Full Tray House Salad$45.00
- Half Tray Caesar Salad$24.00
- Full Tray Caesar Salad$45.00
- Half Tray Greek Salad$32.00
- Full Tray Greek Salad$58.00
- Half Tray Italian Pasta Salad$35.00
- Full Tray Italian Pasta Salad$60.00
- Half Tray AntiPasta$40.00
- Full Tray AntiPasta$75.00
- Half Tray Chopped Salad$29.99
Chicken Trays
- Half Tray Chicken Marsala$55.00
- Full Tray Chicken Marsala$105.00
- Half Tray Chicken Francaise$55.00
- Full Tray Chicken Francaise$105.00
- Half Tray Chicken Parmigiana$55.00
- Full Tray Chicken Parmigiana$105.00
- Half Tray Chicken Scampi$55.00
- Full Tray Chicken Scampi$105.00
- Half Tray Chicken Cacciatore$55.00
- Full Tray Chicken Cacciatore$105.00
- Half Tray Chicken Alfredo$60.00
- Full Tray Chicken Alfredo$125.00
Pasta Trays
- Half Tray Baked Rigatoni$46.99
- Full Tray Baked Rigatoni$90.00
- Half Tray Baked Ziti$46.99
- Full Tray Baked Ziti$90.00
- Half Tray Pasta Al Forno$58.99
- Full Tray Pasta Al Forno$95.00
- Half Tray Cheese Ravioli$46.99
- Full Tray Tray Cheese Ravioli$90.00
- Half Tray Baked Manicotti$46.99
- Full Tray Tray Baked Manicotti$90.00
- Half Tray Stuffed Shells$46.99
- Full Tray Stuffed Shells$90.00
- Half Tray Lasagna$58.99
- Full Tray Lasagna$95.00
- Half Penne Alla Vodka$58.99
- Full Tray Penne Alla Vodka$95.00
- Half Tortellini Tri Color$58.99
- Full Tray Tortellini Tri Color$95.00
- Whole Tray Spaghetti W/ Meat Sc$78.00
- Half Tray Seafood Alla Chef$78.00
- Full Tray Seafood Alla Chef$130.00
- Full tray Fettuncini Alfredo$90.00
- Setup per person$0.25
- HALF TRAY SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$54.00
- Half Tray Chicken Parm$66.00
- Full Tray Chicken Parm$90.00
- Half Fettucini Alfredo$58.99
- Full Tray Spaghetti$49.00