Carnegie Diner & Cafe Vienna VA 501 Maple Avenue West
Dine In
Breakfast
- 3 Eggs Any Style
Served with hash browns, mixed organic salad and choice of bread$13.95
- Avocado Toast
Toasted seven grains bread, smashed avocado, chopped tomatoes, diced onions, cilantro, poached eggs, house salad$16.95
- Steak & Eggs
Dry aged 8oz. bistro fillet, eggs any style, hash browns and farmer’s market greens.$19.95
- Classic Benedict
Poached eggs and bacon on an English muffin with Hollandaise sauce, hash browns and farmer’s market greens.$17.95
- Greek Yogurt
Greek yogurt, granola, berries and honey$14.95
- BLT Quinoa Bowl
Organic quinoa, chopped bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, organic poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce$15.95
- *SYMPHONY BREAKFAST*
Served with choice of bread 3 Organic eggs any style served with potatoes, fresh fruit and your choice of: Applewood smoked bacon, black forest ham, artisan Greek sausage. Served with coffee or tea & orange juice$24.95
Breakfast Sides
- Applewood Smoked Bacon$5.95
- Turkey Bacon$5.95
- Chicken Sausage$4.95
- Pork Sausage$4.95
- Side Smoked Salmon$9.95
- Canadian Bacon$5.00
- Side Ham$4.95
- Side Greek Sausage$4.95
- Hash Browns$5.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Fries with Feta Cheese$6.00
- Fries Parmesan Truffle$9.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- Small Cup Fresh Fruits$5.00
- Side Toast$1.95
- Sliced Avocado$5.00
- Side of Lobster$11.95
- Side (1) Egg$4.95
- Side (2) Eggs$6.50
- Side (3) Eggs$7.95
- Side Wagyu Pastrami$9.95
- Side Corned Beef$8.95
- Side Cream Cheese$1.50
- Organic Maple Syrup$2.00
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bagels & Spreads
Muffins & Croissants
Omeletes
- Make Your Own Omelette
Choose 3 Toppings: black forest ham, turkey, bacon, pork sausage, chicken sausage, green peppers, olives, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, Feta, American cheese, Swiss cheese, provolone, sharp cheddar, pepper-jack$17.95OUT OF STOCK
- Californian Omelette
avocado, mushroom, tomato, pepper-jack cheese$17.95
- Country Style Omelette
applewood bacon, ham, sausage, sharp cheddar cheese$18.95
- Powerhouse Omelette
grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese$19.95
- Protein Sunshine Omelette
egg whites, spinach, grilled chicken, feta cheese$19.95
- Greek Omelette
feta, tomato, spinach, Kalamata olives$18.95
- Vegeterian
mushrooms, onions, tomatoes & green peppers$17.95
Pancakes
- Buttermilk Pancakes
our classic buttermilk pancakes made fresh to order$12.95
- Blueberry Pancakes
buttermilk pancakes, blueberries, blueberry jam & whipped cream$15.95
- Bacon Pancakes
our classic buttermilk pancakes, applewood smoked bacon, Canadian bacon$16.95
- Apple Pie Pancakes
our classic buttermilk pancakes, walnuts, raisins, fresh baked, apple/cinnamon sauce$16.95
- Greek Yogurt Pancakes
our classic pancakes with Greek yogurt, walnuts and honey$17.95
- Peanut Butter & Bacon Pancakes
pancakes baked with peanut butter chips & bacon, peanut butter sauce$17.95
- Chocolate Pancakes
Belgian chocolate chips, Hershey’s chocolate syrup, strawberries & whip cream$17.95
- Free Range Chicken Pancakes
fluffy pancakes served with Southern boneless fried chicken$17.95
- Banana Nutella Strawberries Pancakes
pancakes with fresh bananas & strawberries and Nutella hazelnut spread$17.95
- Pancake Lollipops
Mini pancake lollipops$15.95
- Single Pancake$5.95
- Extra Organic Maple Syrup Carnegie$2.00
Waffles
- Plain Waffle
served with warm syrup & whipped cream$12.95
- Salted Caramel Waffle
chopped bacon, whipped vanilla mascarpone, brown sugar roasted walnut crumble, caramel drizzle & coarse sea salt$16.95
- Tropical Crunch
fresh bananas, strawberries, mango, crunchy granola & side of strawberry reduction$16.95
- Southern Chicken & Waffles
wedges topped with fried chicken, chopped bacon, sweet dried cranberries & our own sausage gravy$18.95
- Extra Organic Maple Syrup Carnegie$2.00
French Toast
- Classic French Tst
cooked in our own batter of vanilla, whipped eggs, brown sugar, cinnamon, fresh cream and 100% Real Maple Syrup$13.95
- Nutella French
Nutella, sliced roasted almonds, fresh chopped strawberries$17.95
- Bacon French Toast
topped with sweet mascarpone, sugar walnuts, caramel drizzle & chopped smoked bacon$17.95
- Caramel French Toast
topped with vanilla mascarpone, fresh slices of golden delicious apples, honey walnuts & caramel sauce$18.95
- Extra Organic Maple Syrup Carnegie$2.00
Appetizers
- CHICKEN SOUP Cup
hearty chicken, vegetable & rice soup, made fresh daily$5.95
- CHICKEN SOUP Bowl
hearty chicken, vegetable & rice soup, made fresh daily$8.75
- LENTIL SOUP Cup
vegan, all organic vegetables and tomato broth$5.95
- LENTIL SOUP Bowl
vegan, all organic vegetables and tomato broth$8.75
- Vegan Meatballs$15.95
- Hummus$9.95
- Homemade Chili
ground sirloin steak with beans served with tortilla chips$11.95
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
served with tortilla chips$12.95
- Guacamole
freshly made and served with tortilla chips$14.50
- Spinach pie
phyllo dough pie with spinach, feta cheese and herbs$9.95
- Mac & Cheese$8.95
- Bacon Mac & Cheese$11.95
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$17.90
- Coconut Shrimp
served with Sweet Chili Sauce$15.95
- Calamari
fried calamari served with caper aioli sauce$15.95
- Mozzarella Sticks
5 Pieces - served with marinara sauce$9.95
- Onion Rings
freshly fried and served with our signature homemade sauce$9.95
- Carnegie Nachos
fresh made tortilla chips, grilled chicken, velveeta cheese sauce, jalapeños, Fresno chili, scallions, white cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream$15.95
- Wings
Salads
- Cranberry Salad
organic mixed greens, dried cranberries, roasted candied almonds, cranberry vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil$14.95
- Quinoa Salad
mixed organic quinoa, baby spinach, diced peppers, cherry tomatoes, Feta cheese, raisins, balsamic vinaigrette$16.95
- BBQ Chicken Salad
chicken breast with BBQ sauce, seasonal mixed greens, tomatoes, scallions, Parmesan cheese, BBQ vinaigrette dressing$18.95
- Kale Chix Caesar Salad
organic kale, grilled chicken, chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, Caesar dressing$17.95
- Greek Salad
tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, feta cheese, onions, Kalamata olives, capers and Greek salad dressing$16.95
- "Imagine" Strawberry Fields Salad
seasonal mixed greens, Parmesan cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, fresh sliced strawberries, roasted pecans, roasted beets$17.95
- Farmers Blue Salad
chopped organic kale and baby spinach, roasted beets, organic dry figs, blue cheese, hazelnuts, croutons and grilled lime vinaigrette$17.95
Burgers
- Carnegie Classic$15.95
- Cheeseburger$16.95
- The Corner
organic cheeseburger, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, homemade sauce$17.95
- Central Park
organic cheeseburger, blue cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, pickle, homemade sauce$18.95
- Columbus Circle
organic cheeseburger, smoked gouda, bacon, sliced avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, pickle, caper aioli sauce$18.95
- Morning Sunshine
organic cheeseburger, American cheese, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, pickle, homemade sauce$18.95
- Times Square
spicy fried chicken + cheeseburger, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, pickle, chipotle sauce$21.50
- Five Hills
double stack organic cheeseburger, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, pickle, homemade sauce$21.95
- Chili Burger
organic cheeseburger, American cheese, beef chili, caramelized onions & roasted red peppers$19.95
- Smashed Double Stack
double stack organic cheeseburger, American cheese, caramelized onions, tomatoes, lettuce, pickle, chipotle sauce$21.95
- The Late Night
organic cheeseburger, pepper jack cheese, caramelized o