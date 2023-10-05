Food

Starters

Crispy Onion Strings

$7.99

Crispy onion strings dusted with ranch seasoning, served with side of creamy chipotle ranch

Artisan 5-Cheese Spinach Dip

$9.99

Custom five-cheese blend, spinach, cream cheese, toasty pita & homemade tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.99

Pulled chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, cream cheese, melty cheddar & mozzarella blend, toasty pita & homemade tortilla chips

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$9.49

Crispy Wisconsin white cheddar bites, red pepper jam

Carolina Shrimp

$11.49

Crispy shrimp, tossed in sweet and spicy sriracha aioli

Butter-Baked Pretzel Sticks

$9.49

Soft and buttery with two dipping choices: homemade Carolina queso & honey mustard

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Braised pulled chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, grilled onions and peppers, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro lime crema

Frickles

$7.99

Crispy buttermilk-battered dill pickle chips, creamy ranch

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.99

Aged provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, Parmesan, marinara, fresh basil

Cheese Fries

$9.99

Melted cheddar & mozzarella, creamy ranch for dipping

Cheese Tots

$10.99

Melted cheddar & mozzarella, creamy ranch for dipping

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$12.49

Brussels sprouts tossed in bacon brown sugar chipotle butter

Sandwiches

Braised Brisket French Dip

$14.99

Chopped brisket, grilled onions, Swiss, provolone, hoagie roll, and crock of French Onion Soup for dipping

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy chicken breast, homemade five alarm sauce, lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles, homemade coleslaw, toasted brioche

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.29

Crispy Buffalo chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ranch dressing, toasted brioche bun

Buffalo Zinger Wrap

$10.99

Crispy Buffalo chicken breast tenders, cheddar & mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, creamy ranch, tomato basil wrap

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Pulled pork, red onions, BBQ sauce, pickles, toasted brioche bun, homemade coleslaw, gourmet baked beans

Classic Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

Sliced brisket & sirloin, caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms & peppers, aged provolone, hoagie roll

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.99

Our legendary meatloaf, crispy onion strings, homemade bacon chipotle gravy, toasted brioche bun

Simply Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, toasted brioche bun

Wings & Zingers

Wings

$9.99+

Grilled or hand-battered & fried fresh chicken wings

Dry Rub Wings

$9.99+

Our award-winning, fresh not frozen wings, signature dry rub roasted

Zingers

$9.99+

Chicken breast tenders, grilled or hand battered & fried

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$4.99+
French Onion Soup

$6.49

Sherry-braised caramelized onions, beef & chicken stock, aged provolone, Swiss, roasted croutons

Carolina Ale House Chili

$4.99+

Braised beef & beans, tomato, green pepper, jalapeño, crispy smoked bacon

House Garden Salad

$7.99

Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, roasted croutons, mixed greens

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Classic with fresh romaine, Parmesan, roasted croutons

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.29

Fresh avocado, roasted corn, tomato, hard boiled egg, crispy smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, fresh romaine

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$12.29

Crispy chicken breast tenders, tomato, cucumber, carrot, hard boiled egg, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, fresh mixed greens

Fall Salad

$11.29

Granny Smith apples, candied walnuts, Craisins®, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, fresh spinach

Hot Bacon Spinach Salad

$11.79

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$13.99+

Homemade pulled chicken, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, roasted corn salad, lime-pickled red onion, lettuce, cilantro line crema

Steak Tacos

$13.99+

Sliced sirloin & ribeye, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, roasted corn salad, lime-pickled red onion, lettuce, cilantro lime crema

Carnitas Tacos

$14.99+
Island Fish Tacos

$15.99+

Beer-battered cod, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, mango salsa, cilantro lime crema

Entrees

Smothered Chicken Burrito

$12.99
Roasted Salmon

$16.99

Fresh, hand-cut Atlantic salmon, vegetable rice pilaf, roasted vegetables, cilantro lime crema

Chicken Breast Tenders

$12.99

Crispy Shrimp Platter

$15.49
Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$13.99

Pacific cod, homemade coleslaw, beer-battered fries, tartar sauce

Chicken & Waffles

$11.99
Slow-Roasted Carolina Baby Back Ribs

$15.99+

Carolina BBQ sauce, homemade coleslaw, beer-battered fries

BBQ Braised Brisket Platter

$16.99

Sliced brisket, Carolina BBQ sauce, homemade coleslaw, baked beans, toasted sourdough

28-Day Aged Ribeye

$21.99

12 oz ribeye, grilled mushrooms, roasted vegetables, homemade mashed potatoes

Fried Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Fried chicken breast, onion, fresh spinach, diced roma tomatoes, Parmesan, homemade white wine alfredo sauce, penne pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$16.99
Calabash Platter

$17.49

Fried shrimp & flounder, homemade coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, beer-battered fries

Our Legendary Chorizo Meatloaf

$13.99

Crispy onion strings, homemade bacon chorizo gravy, roasted vegetables, homemade mashed potatoes

General Tso's Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Burgers & Dogs

Double Cheesy Smashburger

$14.99Out of stock

Get your fork & knife ready! Double-stacked burger layered with pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, avocado, red onion, and lettuce, then smothered and plated with homemade Carolina queso (for ultimate fry-dipping!)

The Varsity Cheeseburger

$10.99

Pub Burger

$13.49

Sourdough Patty Melt

$12.99

Double Western Smashburger

$14.49Out of stock
Brunch Burger

$14.99

Fried egg, crispy smoked bacon, hash brown, habanero bacon jam, American cheese, toasted brioche bun

Carolina Hot Dog

$12.99

Local NC Smithfield's all-beef, half pound, footlong hot dog, loaded with homemade chili, coleslaw, and Carolina queso on a toasted hoagie roll

Sides

Vegetable Rice Pilaf

$2.49

Homemade Coleslaw

$2.49

Onion Strings

$2.49

Homemade Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Fries

$2.49

Crispy Tater Tots

$3.49

Roasted Spring Vegetables

$3.99

Handcut Fresh Mixed Fruit

$3.99

Gourmet Baked Beans

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$3.99

Desserts

Decadent Chocolate Layer Cake

$7.29Out of stock

Huge slice of rich chocolate cake with multiple layers of chocolate frosting

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.99

Fresh sliced strawberries and strawberry glaze, topped with whipped cream

Macked Out Doughnets

$6.59

Doughnut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar, cream cheese frosting, chocolate glaze, sea-salt caramel

Kids Sundae

$1.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Fresh chicken tenders, hand battered & fried or grilled. Served with your favorite sauce

Kids Penne Pasta

$4.99

Meatball, marinara over penne pasta

Kids Little Cheese Burger

$5.99Out of stock

Classic chargrilled burger with American cheese, lettuce & tomato on toasted brioche bun

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

On sourdough with American cheese

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Personal cheese or pepperoni pizza with marinara sauce

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Cheddar & mozzarella cheese on a flour tortilla

Kids Wings (4)

$6.99
Kids Grilled BBQ Chicken

$5.99

N/A Bev

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Hot Coffee

$2.79

Bottled Water

$2.79

XL Energy

$3.99

Mt. Dew

$2.79

Water

Pink Lemonade

$2.79

Starry

$2.79

Cherry Pepsi

$2.79

Specialty Cocktails

Grand Silver Margarita

$7.70

Watermelon Rita

$9.99

Spicy Margarita

$9.50

Blueberry VODKA Lemonade

$9.50

Carolina Hurricane

$7.95+

Southern LIT

$9.70

Southern Belle Sangria

$8.45

PB&J

$9.70

Carolina Spiced Bloody Mary

$8.70

Kentucky Mule

$9.50

Kettle One Mule

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.79

Orange Creamsicle

$8.79

Paloma

$8.79

Porch Punch

$8.29

Prickly Pear Margarita

$11.29

Slap Shot

$10.49

Feeling Peachy

$9.99

Gold Rush

$12.99

Cucumber Smash

$12.79

Ala Cart

Burger patty

$5.00

Add chicken

$3.00

Grilled Salmon

$9.99

Jumbo Fried Shrimp (12)

$9.29

Grilled Shrimp Skewer (6)

$4.99

Bacon

$1.50

Add Egg

$1.00

Add Japs

$1.00

Add slaw

$1.00

Large Queso

$3.99

Small Queso

$1.50

Add Chili

$3.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of dressing

$0.50

Side of Sauce

$0.75

Guacamole

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Add Avacado

$1.29

Basket of Fries

$5.49

Basket of Tots

$6.49

Happy Hour

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors Lite

$3.00

Michelob ultra

$3.00

Coors banquet

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00