Carolina Ale House Augusta
Food
Starters
Crispy Onion Strings
Crispy onion strings dusted with ranch seasoning, served with side of creamy chipotle ranch
Artisan 5-Cheese Spinach Dip
Custom five-cheese blend, spinach, cream cheese, toasty pita & homemade tortilla chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Pulled chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, cream cheese, melty cheddar & mozzarella blend, toasty pita & homemade tortilla chips
Beer Battered Cheese Curds
Crispy Wisconsin white cheddar bites, red pepper jam
Carolina Shrimp
Crispy shrimp, tossed in sweet and spicy sriracha aioli
Butter-Baked Pretzel Sticks
Soft and buttery with two dipping choices: homemade Carolina queso & honey mustard
Chicken Quesadilla
Braised pulled chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, grilled onions and peppers, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro lime crema
Frickles
Crispy buttermilk-battered dill pickle chips, creamy ranch
Pepperoni Flatbread
Aged provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, Parmesan, marinara, fresh basil
Cheese Fries
Melted cheddar & mozzarella, creamy ranch for dipping
Cheese Tots
Melted cheddar & mozzarella, creamy ranch for dipping
Bacon Brussel Sprouts
Brussels sprouts tossed in bacon brown sugar chipotle butter
Sandwiches
Braised Brisket French Dip
Chopped brisket, grilled onions, Swiss, provolone, hoagie roll, and crock of French Onion Soup for dipping
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast, homemade five alarm sauce, lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles, homemade coleslaw, toasted brioche
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Buffalo chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ranch dressing, toasted brioche bun
Buffalo Zinger Wrap
Crispy Buffalo chicken breast tenders, cheddar & mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, creamy ranch, tomato basil wrap
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, red onions, BBQ sauce, pickles, toasted brioche bun, homemade coleslaw, gourmet baked beans
Classic Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced brisket & sirloin, caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms & peppers, aged provolone, hoagie roll
Meatloaf Sandwich
Our legendary meatloaf, crispy onion strings, homemade bacon chipotle gravy, toasted brioche bun
Simply Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, toasted brioche bun
Wings & Zingers
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day
French Onion Soup
Sherry-braised caramelized onions, beef & chicken stock, aged provolone, Swiss, roasted croutons
Carolina Ale House Chili
Braised beef & beans, tomato, green pepper, jalapeño, crispy smoked bacon
House Garden Salad
Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, roasted croutons, mixed greens
Caesar Salad
Classic with fresh romaine, Parmesan, roasted croutons
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
Fresh avocado, roasted corn, tomato, hard boiled egg, crispy smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, fresh romaine
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken breast tenders, tomato, cucumber, carrot, hard boiled egg, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, fresh mixed greens
Fall Salad
Granny Smith apples, candied walnuts, Craisins®, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, fresh spinach
Hot Bacon Spinach Salad
Tacos
Chicken Tacos
Homemade pulled chicken, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, roasted corn salad, lime-pickled red onion, lettuce, cilantro line crema
Steak Tacos
Sliced sirloin & ribeye, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, roasted corn salad, lime-pickled red onion, lettuce, cilantro lime crema
Carnitas Tacos
Island Fish Tacos
Beer-battered cod, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, mango salsa, cilantro lime crema
Entrees
Smothered Chicken Burrito
Roasted Salmon
Fresh, hand-cut Atlantic salmon, vegetable rice pilaf, roasted vegetables, cilantro lime crema
Chicken Breast Tenders
Crispy Shrimp Platter
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Pacific cod, homemade coleslaw, beer-battered fries, tartar sauce
Chicken & Waffles
Slow-Roasted Carolina Baby Back Ribs
Carolina BBQ sauce, homemade coleslaw, beer-battered fries
BBQ Braised Brisket Platter
Sliced brisket, Carolina BBQ sauce, homemade coleslaw, baked beans, toasted sourdough
28-Day Aged Ribeye
12 oz ribeye, grilled mushrooms, roasted vegetables, homemade mashed potatoes
Fried Chicken Alfredo
Fried chicken breast, onion, fresh spinach, diced roma tomatoes, Parmesan, homemade white wine alfredo sauce, penne pasta
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Calabash Platter
Fried shrimp & flounder, homemade coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, beer-battered fries
Our Legendary Chorizo Meatloaf
Crispy onion strings, homemade bacon chorizo gravy, roasted vegetables, homemade mashed potatoes
General Tso's Chicken Bowl
Burgers & Dogs
Double Cheesy Smashburger
Get your fork & knife ready! Double-stacked burger layered with pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, avocado, red onion, and lettuce, then smothered and plated with homemade Carolina queso (for ultimate fry-dipping!)
The Varsity Cheeseburger
Pub Burger
Sourdough Patty Melt
Double Western Smashburger
Brunch Burger
Fried egg, crispy smoked bacon, hash brown, habanero bacon jam, American cheese, toasted brioche bun
Carolina Hot Dog
Local NC Smithfield's all-beef, half pound, footlong hot dog, loaded with homemade chili, coleslaw, and Carolina queso on a toasted hoagie roll
Sides
Vegetable Rice Pilaf
Homemade Coleslaw
Onion Strings
Homemade Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Fries
Crispy Tater Tots
Roasted Spring Vegetables
Handcut Fresh Mixed Fruit
Gourmet Baked Beans
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Bacon Brussels Sprouts
Desserts
Decadent Chocolate Layer Cake
Huge slice of rich chocolate cake with multiple layers of chocolate frosting
Strawberry Cheesecake
Fresh sliced strawberries and strawberry glaze, topped with whipped cream
Macked Out Doughnets
Doughnut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar, cream cheese frosting, chocolate glaze, sea-salt caramel
Kids Sundae
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Tenders
Fresh chicken tenders, hand battered & fried or grilled. Served with your favorite sauce
Kids Penne Pasta
Meatball, marinara over penne pasta
Kids Little Cheese Burger
Classic chargrilled burger with American cheese, lettuce & tomato on toasted brioche bun
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich
On sourdough with American cheese
Kids Pizza
Personal cheese or pepperoni pizza with marinara sauce
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar & mozzarella cheese on a flour tortilla