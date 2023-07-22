2x points now for loyalty members
Carolina Coffee Shop
Brunch
Omelets
CCS Classic Omelet
Ham, roasted red peppers, onion, tomato, sharp Wisconsin cheddar
Cheddar Omelete
Melted sharp Wisconsin cheddar
Feta, Tomato, Spinach and Onion Omelete
Brie and Bacon Omelete
Mushroom and Swiss Omelete
Create your own Omelet
Choice of two items (additional items $1)
Breakfast Specials
Eye Opener
Two eggs any style served with bacon, sausage or ham, hash browns or grits, and your choice of toasted bread
Biscuits and Gravy
House made sausage gravy over flaky butter biscuits, with two eggs any style
Corned Beef Hash
Diced beer braised corned beef, onion, roasted red peppers, and Yukon gold potatoes fried crispy, topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise.
Eggs Jennifer
English muffin topped with fresh avocado, sautéed spinach, tomato, poached eggs, home-made hollandaise, and hash browns or grits
Eggs Benedict
English muffin topped with crispy Lady Edison prosciutto, poached eggs, home-made hollandaise, and hash browns or grits
Steak and Eggs
6 oz USDA Certified NY Strip grilled to perfection, served with two eggs any style, and hash browns or grits. Served with choice of toasted bread
Shrimp and Grits
Sautéed shrimp, bacon, asparagus, tomato, garlic, and white wine butter sauce served over grits
Smashed Avocado
Half of an organic avocado smashed and served on toasted, buttered bread of your choice, toasted peppercorns and salt with arugula salad, and fresh lemon
Chicken and Waffles
Homemade Fried Chicken on top of warm CCS Waffles, drizzled with a maple bourbon syrup and served with collard greens
Griddle
Pancakes
Fluffy house made cakes served with sweet cream butter and maple syrup.
CCS Cornflake French Toast
French toast breaded with cornflakes, served with fresh strawberries and maple syrup
Oatmeal Banana Pancakes
Ground oats pancake batter fried in butter with diced bananas, topped with blueberries, honey and served with a side of greek yogurt, butter, and maple syrup
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Chocolate chips mixed into fluffy house made pancakes served with sweet cream butter and maple syrup
Waffles
Breakfast Sides
Breads
Children's Breakfast
Soups
Salads
Small Green Salad
Mixed greens served with fresh cucumber, tomato, red onion, croutons and parmesan cheese, served with a dressing of your choice
Large Green salad
Mixed greens served with fresh cucumber, tomato, red onion, croutons and parmesan cheese, served with a dressing of your choice
Grilled Caesar
Grilled romaine hearts served with shaved parmesan, crispy capers, croutons, crispy prosciutto, and a creamy caesar dressing
Parisian
Toasted pumpkin seeds, avocado, red onion, parmesan cheese, cucumber, tomato, hard boiled egg and croutons, served with lemon tamari dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens topped with avocado, crumbled bacon, egg, tomato, cheddar, cucumber, red onions with a dressing of your choice
Nuts And Berries
Mixed greens served with fresh blueberries, strawberries, goat cheese, red onion, and toasted pecans with raspberry vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Chicken, Bacon and Brie
Sliced grilled chicken breast, bacon, brie, fresh spinach, and cranberry mustard compote on toasted honey wheat
BLTCA
Classic BLT on toasted bread of your choice, served with avocado, sharp cheddar, and peppercorn mayonnaise
Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast in a flour tortilla with applewood smoked bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato, and cheddar
Coffee Shop Burger
8oz ground beef patty, grilled to your liking served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle chips
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Boneless chicken breast seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, breaded, deep fried, and served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and peppercorn mayonnaise
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Flour tortilla stuffed with spinach, avocado, cucumber, feta, tomato, and red onion. Grilled lightly and drizzled with a light balsamic vinaigrette
Impossible Burger
Plant-based ‘Impossible Burger’ patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle chips
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Your choice of Western or Eastern North Carolina Style pulled pork on a warm brioche bun, topped with southern slaw