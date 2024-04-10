Caroun Restaurant
Food
Main Platters
- Caroun Special$19.99
Three mixed skewers of chicken tikka, beef tikka, and beef kebab. Served on a bed of parsley with a side of onions and grilled tomato. Includes yellow rice, a warm pita.
- Caroun Mix Grill$18.99
Three mixed skewers of chicken tikka, beef tikka, and beef kebab. Served on a bed of parsley with a side of onions and grilled tomato. Includes yellow rice, a warm pita.
- Beef Kabab$17.99
Three freshly prepared ground beef skewers seasoned and cooked over charcoal. Served on a bed of parsley with a side of onions and grilled tomato. Includes yellow rice and a warm pita.
- Beef Tikka$19.99
Three tender ribeye skewers seasoned and cooked over charcoal. Served on a bed of parsley with a side of onions and grilled tomato. Includes yellow rice and a warm pita.
- Chicken Tikka$17.99
Three deliciously marinated chicken skewers cooked over charcoal. Served on a bed of parsley with a side of onions. Includes yellow rice and a warm pita.
- Beef Shawarma$18.99
Marinated slices of beef seasoned with shawarma spices and cooked on our revolving pit. Served on a bed of parsley with a side of onions. Includes yellow rice and a warm pita.
- Chicken Shawarma$17.99
Marinated slices of chicken seasoned with shawarma spices and cooked on our revolving pit Served on a bed of parsley with a side of onions. Includes yellow rice, a warm pita, and it comes with a side of our homemade garlic sauce.
- Half Grilled Chicken$14.99
Half a chicken seasoned and slowly cooked over charcoal. This crispy yet juicy dish is served on a bed of parsley with a side of red cabbage and onions. Includes yellow rice, a warm pita and a side of our homemade garlic sauce.
- Fried Chicken Steak$15.99
Fresh chicken breast lightly coated with breadcrumbs and fried to a crispy perfection. Served over a bed of lettuce and topped with a parsley garnish. Includes a side of red cabbage, lemons, and tomatoes. Comes with a side of our homemade garlic sauce. **Contains Egg.
- Kabab Sator$24.99
2 extra-large skewers of beef kabob and tomatoes seasoned and cooked over charcoal. Served on a bed of parsley with a side of grilled onions.
- Quzi$18.99
Slow cooked and tender lamb shank served on a bed of parsley with a side of onions. Includes yellow rice, a warm pita and a choice of soup.
- Tashreeb$19.99
A house special soup-soaked Iraqi bread topped with our slow cooked lamb shank, parsley, lemon and pickles.
- Dlemea$22.99
This dish is Tashreeb taken to the next level. Soup-soaked Iraqi bread topped with our slow cooked lamb shank, with our yellow rice added in, topped with parsley. served with onions, lemon and pickles.
- Veggie Plate$16.99
Our delightful vegetarian platter includes homemade hummus, baba ganoush, tabbouleh, Iraqi salad, 4 pieces of dolma, and 5 freshly made falafels. Includes a side of garlic sauce and a warm pita.
- Fish$24.99Out of stock
- Sevak's Special$29.99
Comes with 3 skewers of beef ribeye, tomatoes and onions slowly cooked over charcoal. comes with a warm Iraqi Bread.
- Lamb Chops$29.99
5 pieces of Bone-in lamb Chops Seasoned with salt and pepper slowly cooked over charcoal. Comes with warm Iraqi Bread, Rice and Hummus.
- Whole Grilled Chicken$24.99
Family Style Platters
Combos
- Beef Shawarma Saj Combo$15.99
Marinated slices of beef seasoned with shawarma spices and cooked on our revolving pit. Wrapped in our warm saj bread with hummus, tomatoes and pickles. Served with a side of fries.
- Chicken Shawarma Saj Combo$14.99
Marinated slices of chicken seasoned with shawarma spices and cooked on our revolving pit Wrapped in our warm saj bread with garlic sauce and pickles. Served with a side of fries.
- Beef Tikka Saj Combo$17.99
- Chicken Tikka Combo$14.99
- Falafel Saj Combo$14.99
- Beef Kabab Saj Combo$15.99
Pounds
Sandwiches
Desserts
Sides
- Garlic$1.00
- 16oz Garlic Sauce$9.99
- Dulma (4 pcs)$3.99
- Fries$4.99
- Pita Bread$1.00
- Iraqi Bread$1.99
- Rice$4.99+
- Falafel (Dozen)$16.99
- Falafel (Half a dozen)$9.99
- Grilled Tomatoes (4 pcs)$3.99
- Grilled Onions (4 pcs)$3.99
- Beef Kabab Skewer$5.99
- Chicken Tikka Skewer$4.99
- Beef Tikka Skewer$7.99
- Extra Beef Shawarma$5.99
- Extra Chicken Shawarma$4.99
- Extra Lamb Shank$9.99
- Extra Fat Skewer$7.99
Appetizers
Cold
- Hummus$5.99+
A tasty chickpea dip consisting of tahini, garlic, salt, and lemon.
- Baba Ghanoush$5.99+
A staple eggplant dip consisting of fresh Garlic, salt, tahini, and lemon.
- Jajeek$5.99+
A flavorful cucumber and yogurt dish consisting of olive oil, salt, mint and lemon.
- Pickles$5.99+
Pickles stuffed with garlic. A perfect addition to any meal.
- Iraqi Salad$5.99+
Diced tomatoes, cucumber, parsley and lemon juice.
- Eggplant Salad$5.99+
Fried Eggplant, cucumbers, and tomatoes tossed with our secret dressing.
- Red Cabbage Salad$5.99+
A simple, yet delicious salad with only two ingredients. Red cabbage and lemon juice.
- Tabbouleh Salad$5.99+
A traditional mediterranean parsley salad with tomatoes, cracked wheat, and lemon juice.
- Fattoush Salad$5.99+
- Caroun Mix Appetizers$15.99+
Includes homemade hummus, baba ganoush, tabbouleh, Iraqi salad, and eggplant salad. Comes with a warm pita.