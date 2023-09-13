Popular Items

Crab Cakes

$19.95

Large Dungeness crab cakes served with homemade tartar sauce

Veal Milanese

$39.50

Veal lightly breaded & prepared with lemon caper butter sauce

Cannoli

$8.95

Chocolate pastry shell filled with ricotta cream, dark chocolate & pistachios

DINNER

Antipasti

Bruschetta

$14.25

Grilled sourdough bread with tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil & basil

Calamari Fritti

$22.50

Fried calamari & lemon with creamy Caesar & roasted pepper dipping sauces

Carpaccio

$17.95

Thinly sliced raw beef, red onions, capers, arugula, lemon & mustard aioli topped with shaved Grana Padano with olive oil drizzled on top

Fondo

$17.50

Funghi

$14.25

Portobello mushrooms brushed with olive oil, herbs & garlic roasted in the wood burning oven

Oyster Asiago

$24.50

Blue Point oysters baked with fresh spinach & asiago cheese

Polenta

$14.25

Grilled polenta smothered with a reduction of mushrooms, Madeira & veal stock

Sparatutto Shooter

$3.00

Blue Point oyster shooters with balanced house-made cocktail of tomato juices & spices

Insalate E Minestre

House Salad

$9.95

Butter lettuce with house-made herb dressing

House Salad Half

$6.95

Caesar

$12.75

Romaine, house-made Caesar dressing, garlic croutons, shaved Grana &white or brown anchovies upon request

Caesar Half

$8.95

Ciya Salad

$22.95

Spring mixed greens topped with avocado, papaya pear & feta cheese in a balsamic vinaigrette

Minestrone - Bowl 12 oz.

$8.95

Minestrone soup - Bowl

Minestrone - Cup 8 oz

$6.95

Minestrone soup - Cup

Wedge Salad

$13.95

Pizze

Napoletana

$19.50

Pomodoro, mozzarella, fontina, parmesan, garlic & oregano

Margherita

$19.50

Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic & basil

Pepperoni

$19.50

Olli Salumeria pepperoni, fontina cheese & tomato sauce

Salsiccia

$19.50

House-made sausage, pomodoro, mozzarella, garlic & parmesan

Risotto

Carnaroli rice with vegetables and parmesan cheese

Risotto

$27.50

Pasta

Cannelloni

$29.50

Crêpes stuffed with chicken, pork & veal in a light cream sauce with fontina cheese , tomato & garlic

Capellini

$28.50

Angel hair pasta with tomatoes, basil & garlic

Carbonara

$29.50

Pancetta, cream, egg, garlic & parmesan cheese

Gnocchi

$29.50

House-made gnocchi (potato dumplings) made with parmesan cheese & served with either Bolognese or vodka sauce

Pappardelle

$29.50

Flat pasta made with black pepper served with sun-dried tomatoes, shallots,mushrooms & Chianti

Penne Pasta Cheese & Butter

$8.50

Penne Pesto

$29.50

Basil, garlic, cream, cheese, walnuts, pine nuts & sun-dried tomatoes

Ravioli

$29.50

Ravioli – cheese stuffing in a walnut cream sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$29.50

Spaghetti with grandmother-style meatballs simmered in marinara sauce

Tortelloni

$29.50

Stuffed pasta in a cream sauce with prosciutto & peas

Vongole Bianco

$29.50

Vongole Rosso

$29.50

Rosso/tomatoes, clams & garlic OR Bianco/cream, clams & garlic

Entrees

Calamari Steak

$32.50

Calamari steak sautéed with lemon butter cream sauce & served with risotto & green beans

CKN Parm

$37.50

Chicken breast baked with Monterey Jack & parmesan cheeses in a pomodoro sauce served with scalloped potatoes & green beans

CKN Marsala

$37.50

Chicken breast sauteed with marsala wine, shallots, mushrooms & served with scalloped potatoes & green beans

CKN Milanese

$37.50

Chicken breast lightly breaded & prepared with lemon caper butter sauce

CKN Milanese w/salad

$37.50

Chicken breast lightly breaded & served with arugula salad, dressed with house-made Italian vinaigrette

CKN Piccata

$32.50

Grilled chicken sautéed with lemon, capers & cream and served with scalloped potatoes & green beans

Eggplant

$27.50

Eggplant baked with spinach, cheese & pomodoro sauce (olives by request)

Gamberoni

$36.50

Prawns sautéed with lemon, garlic, shallots & cream served with risotto & green beans

Grilled Chicken

$29.50

Grilled chicken breast paillard on sautéed spinach with roasted vegetables

Pork Tenderloin

$36.50

Generous portion of pork tenderloin medallions with port wine reduction & apple confit with raisins & served with scalloped potatoes

Scaloppine

$39.50

Veal medallions with mushrooms & served with scalloped potatoes & green beans

Sole - Piccata

$37.50

Pomodoro - sautéed with tomatoes & garlic served with risotto & green beans

Sole - Pomodoro

$37.50

Piccata - sautéed with lemon, capers & cream served with risotto & green beans

Veal Marsala

$39.50

Veal sautéed with marsala wine, shallots, mushrooms and served with scalloped potatoes & green beans

Veal Milanese

$39.50

Veal lightly breaded & prepared with lemon caper butter sauce

Veal Milanese w/salad

$39.50

Veal lightly breaded & served with arugula salad, dressed with house-made Italian vinaigrette

Veal Parm

$39.50

Veal baked with Monterey Jack & parmesan cheeses in a pomodoro sauce served with scalloped potatoes & green beans

Veal Piccata

$39.50

Grilled veal medallions sauteed with lemon, capers & cream and served with scalloped potatoes & green beans

Sides/Add Ons

Side Avocado 4 slices

$3.00

Side Capellini Pomodoro or Marinara

$12.00

Side French Fries

$8.50

Garlic Bread Round loaf

$8.95

Side Meatballs (2)

$5.50

Mushrooms

$3.00

Prawns each

$2.50

Prosciutto

$4.50

Side Risotto

$8.50

Salmon grilled 12 oz entree size

$38.95

Side grilled Salmon 4 oz

$12.00

Salmon Smoked 4.5 oz

$21.00

Sausage house-made

$4.50

Side Grilled Chicken - entree size

$18.00

Side Grilled Chicken 4oz for salad

$9.00

Sourdough full loaf

$5.00

Vegetable Sides

$8.50

SPECIALS

Drinks

New Craft Pilsner (German Style) Trumer Brewery, Berkeley, Ca

$7.00

Poured in the acclaimed Schlanke Stange glass 12 oz.

Antipasti

Crab Cakes

$19.95

Large Dungeness crab cakes served with homemade tartar sauce

Insalate E Minestre

Burrata Salad

$13.50

Pasta

Lasagna

$28.95

Flat pasta layered with beef, pork, sausage, plum tomatoes, mushrooms,bechamel & parmesan ,mozzarella, & ricotta cheese

Linguini Frutti Mare

$33.95

Small flat pasta filled with tomatoes, fresh fish, clams, jumbo shrimp in a lobster stock sauce

Smoked Salmon Fettucine

$29.95

Entree

Pork Chop

$35.95

Ribeye

$58.95

Roasted Chicken

$36.95

Salmon

$38.95

Sanddabs

$32.95

Snapper Parmigiano

$36.95

Trout

$29.95

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.25

DOLCE

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$7.50

Warm bread pudding served with brandy sauce and vanilla bean gelato

Cheesecake

$9.95

New York-style cheesecake topped with choice of sauce

Chocolate Mousse

$8.25

Slightly lighter version, served with freshly made whipped cream and garnished with grated dark chocolate , served in chocolate cup

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.25

Cookies

$3.00

(3) Apricot, strawberry & raspberry jelly-filled cookies

Gelato 1 Scoop

$4.00

Gelato 2 Scoops

$7.95

Panna Cotta Vanilla

$8.95

Cooked cream served with choice of sauce

Cannoli

$8.95

Chocolate pastry shell filled with ricotta cream, dark chocolate & pistachios

Tiramisu

$8.25

Ladyfingers dipped in brandy & espresso coffee and mascarpone cream

BEER

Bottled Beer

Trumer Pilsner

$7.00

Stella Artrois

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Moretti

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Bohemian

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Canned Beer

Shadow Puppet Lupi Triple IPA

$8.00

Shadow Puppet Pipe Down German Pilsner

$8.00

Shadow Pupper I'll Take Another Pale Ale

$8.00

Shadow Puppet Lush Nectar, Hazy IPA

$8.00

Shadow Puppet Blood Orange Lupi IPA

$8.00

LASAGNA TRAYS

Full Tray

Full tray 16 entree-size pieces, incl. tax $30, tip $30 PLUS $20 refundable tray dep.

$380.00

Half Tray

Half tray 9 pieces, incl. $17 tax & $20 tip PLUS $20 refundable tray deposit

$220.00