Carpaccio 1120 Crane Street
DINNER
Antipasti
Bruschetta
Grilled sourdough bread with tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil & basil
Calamari Fritti
Fried calamari & lemon with creamy Caesar & roasted pepper dipping sauces
Carpaccio
Thinly sliced raw beef, red onions, capers, arugula, lemon & mustard aioli topped with shaved Grana Padano with olive oil drizzled on top
Fondo
Funghi
Portobello mushrooms brushed with olive oil, herbs & garlic roasted in the wood burning oven
Oyster Asiago
Blue Point oysters baked with fresh spinach & asiago cheese
Polenta
Grilled polenta smothered with a reduction of mushrooms, Madeira & veal stock
Sparatutto Shooter
Blue Point oyster shooters with balanced house-made cocktail of tomato juices & spices
Insalate E Minestre
House Salad
Butter lettuce with house-made herb dressing
House Salad Half
Caesar
Romaine, house-made Caesar dressing, garlic croutons, shaved Grana &white or brown anchovies upon request
Caesar Half
Ciya Salad
Spring mixed greens topped with avocado, papaya pear & feta cheese in a balsamic vinaigrette
Minestrone - Bowl 12 oz.
Minestrone soup - Bowl
Minestrone - Cup 8 oz
Minestrone soup - Cup
Wedge Salad
Pizze
Risotto
Pasta
Cannelloni
Crêpes stuffed with chicken, pork & veal in a light cream sauce with fontina cheese , tomato & garlic
Capellini
Angel hair pasta with tomatoes, basil & garlic
Carbonara
Pancetta, cream, egg, garlic & parmesan cheese
Gnocchi
House-made gnocchi (potato dumplings) made with parmesan cheese & served with either Bolognese or vodka sauce
Pappardelle
Flat pasta made with black pepper served with sun-dried tomatoes, shallots,mushrooms & Chianti
Penne Pasta Cheese & Butter
Penne Pesto
Basil, garlic, cream, cheese, walnuts, pine nuts & sun-dried tomatoes
Ravioli
Ravioli – cheese stuffing in a walnut cream sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti with grandmother-style meatballs simmered in marinara sauce
Tortelloni
Stuffed pasta in a cream sauce with prosciutto & peas
Vongole Bianco
Vongole Rosso
Rosso/tomatoes, clams & garlic OR Bianco/cream, clams & garlic
Entrees
Calamari Steak
Calamari steak sautéed with lemon butter cream sauce & served with risotto & green beans
CKN Parm
Chicken breast baked with Monterey Jack & parmesan cheeses in a pomodoro sauce served with scalloped potatoes & green beans
CKN Marsala
Chicken breast sauteed with marsala wine, shallots, mushrooms & served with scalloped potatoes & green beans
CKN Milanese
Chicken breast lightly breaded & prepared with lemon caper butter sauce
CKN Milanese w/salad
Chicken breast lightly breaded & served with arugula salad, dressed with house-made Italian vinaigrette
CKN Piccata
Grilled chicken sautéed with lemon, capers & cream and served with scalloped potatoes & green beans
Eggplant
Eggplant baked with spinach, cheese & pomodoro sauce (olives by request)
Gamberoni
Prawns sautéed with lemon, garlic, shallots & cream served with risotto & green beans
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast paillard on sautéed spinach with roasted vegetables
Pork Tenderloin
Generous portion of pork tenderloin medallions with port wine reduction & apple confit with raisins & served with scalloped potatoes
Scaloppine
Veal medallions with mushrooms & served with scalloped potatoes & green beans
Sole - Piccata
Pomodoro - sautéed with tomatoes & garlic served with risotto & green beans
Sole - Pomodoro
Piccata - sautéed with lemon, capers & cream served with risotto & green beans
Veal Marsala
Veal sautéed with marsala wine, shallots, mushrooms and served with scalloped potatoes & green beans
Veal Milanese
Veal lightly breaded & prepared with lemon caper butter sauce
Veal Milanese w/salad
Veal lightly breaded & served with arugula salad, dressed with house-made Italian vinaigrette
Veal Parm
Veal baked with Monterey Jack & parmesan cheeses in a pomodoro sauce served with scalloped potatoes & green beans
Veal Piccata
Grilled veal medallions sauteed with lemon, capers & cream and served with scalloped potatoes & green beans
Sides/Add Ons
Side Avocado 4 slices
Side Capellini Pomodoro or Marinara
Side French Fries
Garlic Bread Round loaf
Side Meatballs (2)
Mushrooms
Prawns each
Prosciutto
Side Risotto
Salmon grilled 12 oz entree size
Side grilled Salmon 4 oz
Salmon Smoked 4.5 oz
Sausage house-made
Side Grilled Chicken - entree size
Side Grilled Chicken 4oz for salad
Sourdough full loaf
Vegetable Sides
SPECIALS
Drinks
Insalate E Minestre
Pasta
Entree
Dessert
DOLCE
Dessert
Bread Pudding
Warm bread pudding served with brandy sauce and vanilla bean gelato
Cheesecake
New York-style cheesecake topped with choice of sauce
Chocolate Mousse
Slightly lighter version, served with freshly made whipped cream and garnished with grated dark chocolate , served in chocolate cup
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Cookies
(3) Apricot, strawberry & raspberry jelly-filled cookies
Gelato 1 Scoop
Gelato 2 Scoops
Panna Cotta Vanilla
Cooked cream served with choice of sauce
Cannoli
Chocolate pastry shell filled with ricotta cream, dark chocolate & pistachios
Tiramisu
Ladyfingers dipped in brandy & espresso coffee and mascarpone cream