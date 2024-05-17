Carro Cafe - Union City
Cocktails
- Sangria$16.00
- Spicy Mango Margherita
Cointreau, tequila patron, jalapleño, and tajin over the rim$14.00
- Creamy Espresso Martini$12.00
- Sangria White
Traditional cocktail made with white wine, soda, fruits, and other spirits$12.00
- Cocorita
Real flakes coconut margarita$14.00
- Passion Fruit Golosa$22.00
- La Bichota
New!! Signature cocktail$24.00
- Guava Golosa$22.00
- Sangria Tamarind
Traditional cocktail made with white wine, soda, fruits, and other spirits along with naturally flavored with tamarind$14.00
- Paloma
Mezcal, fresh lemon juice, grapefruit, and tajin spicy rim$14.00
- Smokey Old Fashion$22.00
- Dry Martini$12.00
- Lichee Mojito$16.00
- Green Tea Shot$8.00
- Sangria Red
Tradition cocktail made with red wine, soda, fruits, and other spirits$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Bujia$19.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Orgasm$12.00
- Mango Golosa$22.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Lichee Martini$16.00
- Passion Car$18.00
- Margarita
Frozen or on the rocks. Choose one of 10 flavors$12.00
- Alcohol Piña Colada$16.00
- Henny Colada$18.00
- Strawberry Daiquiri$12.00
- Apple Martini$12.00
- Bay Breeze$12.00
- Apperol Spritz$15.00
- Moët Mango Mimosa$30.00
- Mojito
Lemon (original)$12.00
- No Alcohol Piña Colada$14.00
- Blue Hawaian$12.00
- Jager Bomb$12.00
- Altos Margarita$1.00
- Dirty Martini$12.00
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- Titos Lemon Drop$14.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Coconut Golosa$22.00
- Cuba Libre$12.00
- Sangria Pitcher
Red or white$55.00
- Sex on the Beach$14.00
- Watermelon Martini$12.00
- Old Fashioned$18.00
- Sex on the Car$15.00
- Sparkling Mango$32.00
- Screwdriver$12.00
- Gin & Tonic$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Strawberry Golosa$22.00
Wine
Wines by the Glass
- Conundrum White GLS
Unique blend of Viognier, Muscat, Sauvignon Blanc, and Chardonnay that is distinctive for its ripe, complex array of.$14.00
- Pinot Grillio GLS$9.00
- Prosecco GLS$12.00
- Chardonnay GLS$9.00
- Red Wine Conundrum GLS
Sourced from premier California winegrowing regions, conundrum red features dark red varietals including petite$14.00
- Moscato GLS$9.00
- Merlot GLS$9.00
- Lambrusco GLS$9.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon GLS$9.00
- White Zinfandel GLS$9.00
Champagne and Sparkling Wines by the Bottle
- Ace of Spades Brut Armand De Brignac
The noss full of flours and new with notes of white flowers and creme patisserie. However, the palate is crisp and fresh$600.00
- Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial
An elegant, softly sweet champagne with a rich fragrance of peach, white flowers, and hints of clover honey on the nose$170.00
- Ace of Spades Rosé Armand De Brignac
He Armand de Brignac NV Brut rose is an intense salmon-colored blend of 50% Pinot noir, 40% Pinot Meunier, and 10%$900.00
- Rose Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial
This elegant, softly sweet champagne is filled with fresh aromas of strawberry and cream, paired with a lush mousse of fine$180.00
- Louis Roederer Champagne Cristal
The crown jewel of champagne louis roederer, was created in 1876. It remains faithful to its origin, inspired by elegance.$350.00
- Covalli Prosecco
Prosecco fans will love this crisp, full-bodied sparkling either on its own or in an Aperol spritz. Pr... Tip: brut is a drier style of$60.00
- Moët & Chandon Ice Imperial
A premium champagne that is an exceptional blend of pinot noir, pinot meunier, and chardonnay with tropical notes and.$180.00
- Funf 5 German Riesling
It's light, fruity, and well-balanced with a fresh, clean finish. With an easy-to-open screw-top, fünf riesling is an everyday..$45.00
- Dom Perignon Brut
A graceful champagne, featuring fragrant notes of toasted brioche and grilled nut that are more subtle on the..$460.00
- Moët & Chandon Imperial
The minerally undertow imparts a subtle, smoky note that blends with flavors of dried pineapple, biscuit, salted almond and..$140.00
White Wines by the Bottle
- Decoy Chardonnay
Varietal composition: 100% Pinot Noir$55.00
- La Forcine Sancerre
Crisp, appropriate acidic, and aromatic, these wines are an amazing experience on both the nose and palate$55.00
- Pinot Grigio Santa Margherita
This dry white wine has a straw yellow color. Its clean, intense aroma, and bone-dry taste (with an appealing flavor of..$90.00
- House Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, & Pinot Grigio$30.00
- Sauvignon Blanc Duckhorn
This blend of several vineyard lots is souced from various appellations in Napa. Barrel fermentation and the addition$60.00
- Chardonnay Mer Soleil
Classic example of the big, bold, buttery style, produced by the Wagner family of Caymus fame. Layered aromas and flavors$60.00
- Chardonnay Louis Jados Pouilly-Fuisse
This wine has aromas of fresh red apples, honey, and white flowers with elegant and rich flavors of toasted nuts and..$95.00
- White Zinfandel Beringer
Fresh and delicious with berry-like fruit flavors and aromas of citrus and honeydew$45.00
- Blend Conondrum
Unique blend of viognier, muscat, sauvignon blanc, and chardonnay that is distinctive for its ripe, complex array of..$65.00
- Sauvignon Blanc Emmolo
Fresh and racy, this sauvignon blanc exudes lovely melon, apricot, citrus, and lemongrass flavors. A crisp, clean finish..$60.00
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Gr
Winemaker notes lush tropical fruit intertwines with lemon-lime and floral notes. Elegantly layered this wine exhibits a rich..$60.00
Italy
- Red Wine Sassicaia Tenuta San Guido
Exceptional vintage for one of the icons of modern Italian quenology. Baliant rubbed with groot depth. Taut nose with..$310.00
- Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti
A powerful young riserva! The aromas hint at an earthiness similar to porcini mushrooms, while clearly indicating the..$90.00
- Antinori Solaian
The sunniest part of the Tignanello's hillside is home to the Solaia vineyard. The very best grapes from the very best..$430.00
- Ruffino Oro
Garnet with brick red highlights. Incense overtones lead to pencil, wood, and graphite as well as cherries macerated in alcohol..$115.00
- Antinori Tignanello
The wine's fruit weight is contained and polished, and there are no exaggerations, excesses, or loose ends. The results are..$240.00
- Aj Auda Toscana
- Amarone Classico Bertani
Classics resist the passage of time the classes defy time that's be..$210.00
- Riunite Lambrusco
Riunite Lambrusco is a semi-sparkling wine with a lively and bright ruby-red color. It has a soft and harmonious taste..$45.00
- Gaja Barolo
Spain
Argentina
France
- Red Schooner Transit 1
A dark, swirling purple, this wine has a wildness to match. Intense scents of smoky meat, chocolate, and wet soil are layered..$95.00
- Chateauneuf-du-Pape
Dark red in color with a purple body. Black ripe fruits like morello cherries and raspberries, juniper berries, black pepper, and..$90.00
- Chateau De Beaucastel
Expressive aromas of cherry, black raspberry, licorice, and smoky minerals, with a dark chocolate element building slowly..$185.00
California
- Caymus-Suisun the Walking Fool
From the Wagner family, the makers of Caymus. Opens with scents of rustic woodweet spices, a whiff of a cigar, ripe$98.00
- Cab Mount Veeder
Solid, with a loamy edge guiding the core of warmed cassis and plum reduction flavors along. Subtle sweet bay leaf, apple
- Pinot Noir Mer Soleil
Palate-coating red and blue fruit, mocha, and spice cake flavors show very good depth and take on a spicy aspect with.
- Joseph Phelps Cabernet
Very pretty blackberry, blackcurrant, walnut, forest-flower, and dark-walnut aromas follow through to a full body with.
- Red Wine Conundrum*
Sourced from premier California winegrowing regions, Conundrum Red features dark red varietals including petite$60.00
- Justin Isosceles
- Bordeaux Blend Papillon
Papillon is Orin Swift's Bordeaux blend, with cabernet sauvignon complemented by Merlot, petit verdot, malbec, and.$130.00
- Red Wine The Prisoner
The prisoner red blend was inspired by the wines first made by the Italian immigrants who originally settled in Napa Valley.$110.00
- Petite Sirah Gran Durif Caymus
Coming from the Wagner family, grand durif features a deep, majestic purpose. The nose has notes of blueberries and.
- Cab Cade Napa Valley
Cabernet Sauvignon estate comes all from the estate on Howell Mountain and is 87% cabernet sauvignon, 6% malbec, and..
- Pinot Noir Boen
This tri-appellation Pinot Noir has grapes from Sonoma County, Monterey County, and Santa Barbara County. Bright cherry..
- Cab Silver Oak Alexander Valley
One of the venerable names in American cabernet. Featuring aromas and flavors of black currant jam, rose petals.$160.00
- Pinot Notr Meiomi by Joseph J. Wagner
The meiomi pinot noir displays a bright ruby-red color in the glass. On the nose, this Californian pinot noir reveals bright..$60.00
- Red Wine Insignia by Joseph Phelps
The original proprietary Bordeaux-style blend produced in California proves it's still one of the best. Silky-smooth and..
- Red Wine Red Schooner Voyage 9
This malbec is made from grapes grown in the Andes Mountains, shipped chilled to Napa Valley, and produced with the same..$98.00
- Cabernet & Merlot Robert Mondavi NV
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi cabernet Sauvignon Merlot red wine begins with lush aromas of plum before showcasing..
- Ζiata
Boasts a vibrant bouquet of ripe plum and blueberry, dried lavender, dark chocolate, toasted cardamom, and other..
- Cab Bonanza
A delicious cabernet featuring flavors of dark berry, vanilla, cassis, and toast. Aromas of currants and oak are met by a..$60.00
- Cab Groth Reserve
Bright and lifted, with striking aromatic intensity, this wine is all class. Lavender, rose petals, mint, and spice add brightness$250.00
- Caymus Napa Valley
Caymus has a signature style that is dark in color, with rich fruit and ripe, velvety tannins - as approachable in youth as in..$85.00+
- Cab Artemis Napa Valley
Sensuous aromas of rich, dark chocolate, black cherries, cassis, and espresso immediately rise from the glass. As the wine..$150.00
- Red Wine Opus One
The initial bouquet is augmented by more nuanced notes of sage, rosemary, and black olive. Juicy flavors of black..$450.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon Duckhorn
The alluring aroma displays satisfying notes of blackberry, plum, roasted nuts, and chocolate. Layered flavors of ripe black..$140.00
- Cab Robert Mondavi Reserve
Medium to full-bodied, it fills the palate with perfumed, crunchy black fruits framed by firm, ripe,...rainy tannins and finishes..
- Faust NV
The core of Faust comes from our Coombsville estate as well as from our vineyards in Rutherford and Oakville. This wine..$120.00
- Cab Cakebread
Ripe plums and blackberries with some coca-nib, vanilla, bread crust, and smoke notes. Full-bodied with velvety tannins..$160.00
- Merlot Emmolo Napa Valley
This rich, expansive merlot has bold and luscious flavors of ripe cherries, earth, smoke, and figs. Full-bodied and soft, the..$110.00
- Caymus Special Selection
Consistently one of Napa's greatest cabernets, uncommonly rich, distinctive and complex. The Wagners choose their best.$320.00
- Cab Far Niente Napa Valley Oakville
Medium to deep garnet-purple in color, it rolls effortlessly out of the glass with notes of stewed plums, warm cassis, and..$190.00
- Cab Groth Oakville
A breathtakingly beautiful place in Napa valley among centuries-old oak trees and a patchwork of meticulously planted..$130.00
- Quintessa Rutherford
The wine is powerfully structured, with an elegance to its tannins, and notable layers of complexity that reveal themselves as..$345.00
- Cab Quilt Reserve
On the ripe side, with steeped plum, warmed acai berry, and melted black licorice notes melded together, with light..
- Altamura Cabernet
The hillside and valley floor estate vineyards in Wooden Valley are at elevations of 700 to 1000 feet. Soil types on the..$190.00
- Cab Buena Vista
This wine shows depth and balance, offering a classic nose of ripe dark fruit, vanilla, and eucalyptus. Some crushed stone..
- Cab Antica Napa Valley
Cabernet Sauvignon is deep garnet-purple in color, with bold aromas of preserved plum and blueberry pie. This richly..
- Pinot Noir Belle Gloss
Aromas of plum, brown spice turn to sweet caramel. Flavors extend on the bouquet, leading to cranberry, spice and..$110.00
- Three Wishes
Ruby black color. Aromas of watermelon candy, strawberry candies, blueberry jam, and dill with a satiny, vibrant, fruity..$30.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon Jordan
Aromas of blackberry, blueberry, and cassis mingle with hints of violet and dark chocolate to seduce and intrigue. The..
- Silver Oak Napa Valley
Our Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon has an opaque crimson color with a purplish hue. The alluring nose draws you in..$220.00
- Shrader
This is a little ragged and rustic around the edges, with a solid core of rich, dense, extracted dark berry fruit, shaded by..
- 100 Acress$775.00
- Mascot 18$225.00
- Machete$105.00
- Palermo$95.00
Chile
- Cabernet & Merlot Casillero Del Diablo
Ripe blueberry and aromatic floral noes lead to a fresh, easygoing quaff, with black tea and red plum interspersed..$70.00
- Cabernet Don Melchor
Very perfumed and aromatic with blackcurrant, sweet-tobacco, and Spanish-Cedar character. Full-bodied with ultra-fine$210.00
- Cabernet & Merlot Santa Rita Reserve
90% merlot, 10% cabernet sauvignon. Produced, and bottled by Vinya Santa Rita. Founded in 1880 in chile's maipo valley..$75.00