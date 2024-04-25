Carrot Tree Kitchen- Yorktown- New 323 Water Street
Food
Appetizers
Soups Salads
Wraps
- Yorktown Onion$15.00
mixed greens, hummus, carrots, Kalamata olives, cucumber and red onion
- All American Club$16.00
honey-roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- US Grant$16.00
honey-roasted turkey, blue cheese spread,dried cranberries, walnuts and lettuce
- Captain Wingfield$16.00
roast beef, Swiss, zippy sauce, French's fried onions
- Abe Lincoln$16.00
hot spinach/mushroom croquette with zippy sauce, mixed greens, tomato in a spinach wrap
- the bellfield, chicken salad, bacon. lettuce and tomato, white$15.00Out of stock
- the carnegie, ham, swiss, yellow mustard, pickle, rye$16.00
- the good mom ,pimiento cheese , lettuce, tomato , white$14.00
- the 1776 egg salad, lettuce, tomato, bacon, wrap$15.00
- the Alliance$16.00
- Smithfield croissant$16.00Out of stock
- spring fling, egg salad, l&t on rye$14.00Out of stock
- Straw Fields$16.00
- The good son$16.00
- the brookstone$16.00
- Ala Carte - All American Club$10.00
- Ala Carte - Bellfield$10.00
- ala carte wingfield$10.00
- ala carte 1776$10.00
- ala carte abe lincoln$10.00
- ala carte grant$10.00
- ala carte brookstone$10.00
- ala carte YT onion$10.00
- ala carte alliance$10.00
- ala carte bbq$10.00
Favorites
- Ladies Love It$15.00
chicken salad, egg salad or pimiento cheese on a croissant
- Colonial Gardener$16.00
our spinach/mushroom croquette served hot with toasted pita, hummus, zippy sauce, and a side of carrot salad
- Miss Evelyn's$10.00Out of stock
Bowl of soup and a classic ham biscuit
- BBQ$15.00
pulled pork BBQ dressed with a little Coleslaw on a potato roll with choice of side order
- Ind. Side$3.99
- 1607 Sampler$15.00
scoop each of chicken salad, egg salad, pimiento cheese, with carrot salad and potato salad
- Scoop$5.29
- water st melt$10.00
- sloppy york$14.00
Drinks
Beverages
