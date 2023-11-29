Carter & Company 707 Bay St.
Online Menu
Seasonal
Cheesecakes
- Vanilla White Chocolate Cheesecake 8 inch$28.50
- Caramel Cheesecake 8 inch$28.50
- Key Lime Coconut Cheesecake 8 inch$33.50
- Pumpkin Cheesecake 8 inch$33.50
- Bailey's Cheesecake 8 inch$34.75
- Kahlua Cheesecake 8 inch$34.75
- Amaretto Cheesecake 8 inch$34.75
- Blueberry Cheesecake 8 inch$33.50
- Blackberry Cheesecake 8 inch$34.75
- New York Cheesecake 8 inch$36.00
- dozen mini cheesecakes$67.50
Chocolate Cakes - Online
- German Chocolate Cake$47.50
Four chocolate layers, filled with homemade German Chocolate filling, iced with buttercream, surrounded by toasted coconut and topped with another thick layer of German Chocolate filling. Sorry we can't write on this cake
- Caramel Cake$47.50
Four chocolate layers filled with caramel buttercream and homemade caramel drizzle, coated with caramel buttercream, topped with a pool of caramel sauce. Sorry we can't write on this cake.
- Peanut Butter Cake$47.50
Four layers of chocolate cake filled with peabut caramel filling and peanut butter cream cheese icing. Surrounded with peanut cream cheese icing. topped with a think pile of peanuts, caramel peanut, and chocolate. Sorry we can't write on this cake,
- Mint Cake$47.50
Six thin layers of chocolate cake filled and iced with peppermint buttercream. We are happy to write on this cake.
- Black Forest Cake$47.50
Four layers of chocolate cake, brushed with cherry vodka, filled with whipped cream and cherries. Iced in naked cake style with whipped cream, and piled on top with whipped cream, cherries, and chocolate shavings. Sorry we can't write on this cake.
- Chocolate Raspberry Cake$54.50
Six layers of chocolate cake, brushed with raspberry vodka, filled with chocolate-raspberry butter cream and raspberry jam. Iced with chocolate-raspberry buttercream and topped with a pool of raspberry jam. Sorry we can't write on this cake
- Ganache Cake$54.50
Six thin layers of chocolate cake filled with dark chocolate ganache. Coated with chocolate ganache buttercream, topped with a pool of ganache. We are happy to write on this cake in white chocolate ganache.
- Chocolate Hazelnut Cake$54.50
Six thin layers of chocolate cake filled with our classic hazelnut filling, coated with Amaretto buttercream with toasted hazelnuts up the sides. We are happy to write on this cake.
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$54.50
Six layers of chocolate cake filled and iced with chocolate ganache mousse, topped with swirls of mousse, with cocoa nibs up the sides and chocolate curls on top. Sorry we can't write on this cake
- Bailey's ganache Cake$59.50
Six layers of chocolate cake brushed with Kahlua, filled with Bailey's ganache. Coated with Kahlua buttercream, piped with rows of kahlua buttercream/Baileys ganache swirls.
The Rest of the Cakes - Online
- Carrot Cake$47.50
Four layers of carrot cake with Pineapple and Coconut but no nuts. Filled and iced with cream cheese icing with a hint of orange. toasted coconut up the sides and topped with a pool of white ganache. We are happy to write on this cake with a caramel white chocolate ganache.
- Coconut Cake$47.50
Four layers of yellow cake brushed with coconut rum, filled with coconut buttercream and grated coconut. Iced with coconut buttercream and coconut flakes.
- Raspberry Cake$47.50
Six thin layers of yellow cake brushed with raspberry vodka, filled with rasberry buttercream and jam.Iced with raspberry buttercream, topped with a poll of jam. Sorry we can't write on this cake.
- Pineapple Coconut Cake$52.50
- Hazelnut Cake$54.50
Six thin layers of yellow cake, filled with our hazelnut filling, iced with Amaretto buttercream.
- Lemon Curd Cake$54.50
Six thin layers of yellow cake brushed with Limon Vodka, filled with home made lemon curd. Iced with lemon buttercream and decorated with curd.
- Orange Curd Cake$54.50
Six thin layers of yellow cake brushed with mandarin vodka, filled with home made orange curd. Iced with orange buttercream, topped with orange ganache.
- White Ganache Cake$54.50
Six thin layers of yellow cake, brushed with vanilla vodka. Filled with white ganache, iced with white ganache buttercream and topped with a pool of white ganache.
- Rum Caramel Cake$56.50
Four layers of yellow cake brushed with rum, filled with rum-caramel buttercream and more rum caramel. Iced with more rum caramel buttercream and topped with a pool of rum caramel. Also available using cinnamon whiskey.
- Lemon Berry Cake$59.50
Six thin layers of yellow cake brushed with lemon vodka, filled with home made lemon curd. Ice with lemon buttercream. Topped with white chocolate mousse and fresh seasonal berries. ** Available during berry season.
- Berry Mousse Cake$54.50
Six thin layers of yellow cake brushed with berry vodka (your choice of berry), filled and iced and topped with berry mousse, garnished with white chocolate..
- Cup Cake 3 dozen min$87.50
3 dozen minimum order, of each flavor. Chocolate cupcakes with a squirt of ganache, topped with chocolate ganache buttercream, or yellow cake squirted with berry jam or curd, topped with choice of buttercream flavors. Additional dozens for 25.oo special requests considered.
- Cup Cake add-on dozen$25.00
Tarts
Rolls/Breakfast/Pastries
- Cinnamon Rolls dozen$38.00
Cinnamon rolls, orange cream cheese icing on the side. Ready 10 am.
- Cinnamon Rolls Half Dozen$20.00
Cinnamon Rolls, orange cream cheese icing on the side. ready at 10 am, can be ready next day if you message to update the timing. Sorry the system doesn't process online orders less than 72
- Pecan Rolls Dozen$44.00
Pecan Rolls, ready at 10 am. can be ordered next day, if we get a message we can change the due date.
- Pecan Rolls Half Dozen$23.00
Pecan Rolls. Ready 10 am. can be made with 24 hours, send a message so we can change the date.
- Maple Bacon Rolls Dozen$44.00
Maple Bacon Rolls, ready 10 am. can be ordered with 24 hours notice. send a message so we can update.
- Maple Bacon Rolls Half Dozen$23.00
Maple Bacon Rolls Can be ready with 24 hours notice. please send message so we can change the due date.
- Dozen Variety Breakfast Rolls$44.00
Assortment of 4 each cinnamon, maple bacon and pecan rolls. Can be done overnight and ready by 10 am. Send message so we can update the due date.
- Dinner Rolls bag of 9$6.50
9 Brioche Dinner rolls. to order 24 hours ahead, please enter order and send a message, so i can update. (Sorry we can't process online orders less than 72 hours)
- Scones Dozen$27.75
12 scones, up to two varieties. Tell us what you would like and if we have the ingredients we should be able to comply.
Catering Menu
Catering Items
- Mini cupcakes - 5o each$50.00
Either 50 chocolate with ganache filling and icing, or 50 yellow cake with jam or white ganache.
- Mini tarts - up to three varieties$75.00
50 mini tarts, up to 3 different tart flavors
- Mini brioches, 2 varieties$85.00
Ham & Brie, Ham Bacon Swiss, Mushroom Provolone, Jalapeño cheddar
- Mini mini cheesecakes, 25 each. 2 varieties$25.00
Several Varieties to choose from; lemon, berry, caramel, key lime or ask for your own choice
- Mini cookies, up to 3 varieties.$28.00
Chocolate Chip, Triple Chocolate, Peanut Butter