ONLINE ORDER FOR RAMBLER LOCATION ONLY
Carver Park 7557 Rambler Rd
Food
- Chicken Vegetable Soup$6.00
- Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
- Roasted Pulled Pork Frittata Wrap w/ hot sauce potatoes$9.25
- Chicken Poblano Quesadilla w/ The Usual Suspects$9.75
- Carver Chicken Vegetable Salad$9.75
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ lemon dressed mixed green salad, stir fry vegetables, avocado slice (when available) cucumber, tomato & honey mustard drizzle
- Chicken Caesar Salad$9.75
Grilled Chicken Breast,Cut Romaine Hearts w/ homemade herb garlic croutons, shredded parmesan cheese & homemade caesar dressing ( no anchovy)
- Ham & Cheese Omelet w/ spinach salad, toast$9.25
- Brunch Cheeseburger BLT w/ stabbed egg, tots$10.00Out of stock
- Keto Turkey Cheeseburger Club Salad, bacon, egg & cheese$11.00Out of stock
- Roasted Brisket Quesadilla w/ the usual suspects$11.00
- Plain Grilled Cheese$8.75
- Caesar No Chicken$7.00
- 1\2 Caesar No Chx$6.00
- 1\2 Quesadilla$7.50
- 1/2 Soup$3.50
- Side Vegetables$4.00
Chef's Daily Selection
- Add Mushrooms$0.50
- Add avocado$1.75Out of stock
- Add jalapeno$0.50
- Add Pickles$0.25
- Add Chicken$4.00
- Add bacon$1.50
- SIDE SAUCE/SIDE DRESSING$1.50
- 1 Slice Toast$0.75
- Open Food
- Vegetable Quesadilla$7.50
- Breakfast Sandwich or Plate w/ egg, cheese, bacon$7.50
- Spinach Ricotta Tart w/ petit caesar$9.75Out of stock
- Burger Melt w/ Spicy Cajun DressingOut of stock
Desserts & Snacks
- Carver Cookies$2.31
Fresh Baked Daily (contains nuts)
- Muffins$2.31
- Berry Chocolate Bread Pudding$3.50Out of stock
- Individual Bags of Chips$1.50
- Tiramisu$3.50
- Spinach Ricotta Tart ( pre-order only)$40.00
- Callebaut chocolate Pie (Pre Order Only)$42.00
- 9 Apple Pie w/ honey creme anglaise ( Pre Order Only)$38.00Out of stock
- Fruit Cup$3.00Out of stock
Carver Park 7557 Rambler Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(214) 363-1201
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM