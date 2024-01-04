Carvery Kitchen 8832 West Pico Boulevard
Menu
All Day Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$8.95
Avocado toast is the perfect breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It`s so easy to make and delicious to eat! A choice of toast, your favorite spread (avocado), arugula for a kick of flavor, and chia seeds for extra protein are all you need!
- Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Bacon, scrambled eggs, baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, avocado spread, Cheddar cheese, and spicy salsa
Prime Dippers
- Corned Beef Brisket$13.45
24-Hour, slow-roasted, corned beef brisket served with peppercorn au jus
- Roasted Chicken Dip$12.45
Hand-carved roasted chicken breast served with tomato bisque
- Roast Beef Dip$12.95
Thinly sliced, tender roast beef served with a peppercorn au jus
- Mongolian Pulled Pork Dip$12.95
Soy-ginger pulled pork served with Carolina BBQ sauce
- Roasted Turkey Dip$12.45
Hand-carved turkey breast served with roasted bisque
- Pulled Pastrami Dip$13.45
Slow-roasted, pulled pastrami served with peppercorn au jus
- Roasted Veggie Dip$10.95
Assorted roasted vegetables served with tomato bisque
Paninis, Wraps, and Sandwiches
- Puebla BBQ Brisket$15.95
24-Hour slow-roasted brisket, avocado spread, pickled jalapeño, Oaxaca cheese, onion jam, Roma tomatoes, baby spinach, and cilantro, drizzled with our sweet-spicy BBQ chili sauce. Panini
- Chicken Caprese$15.45
Hand-carved roasted chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, baby spinach, fresh bell peppers, artichoke tapenade, and balsamic glaze reduction with a cilantro-lime vinaigrette. Panini
- Omg Turkey Club$15.45
Hand-carved turkey breast, artichoke tapenade, applewood bacon, onion jam, Swiss cheese, fresh bell peppers, Roma tomatoes. Panini
- Bahn Mi Supreme$15.95
Soy-ginger braised pork, mustard greens, scallions, carrots, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, and sweet BBQ chili sauce. Panini
- Tuna Wrap$14.95
White albacore tuna salad, tomatoes, spinach, and artichoke-olive tapenade
- Power Wrap$12.45
Oaxacan cheese, garbanzo beans, roasted veggies, quinoa, spinach, tomatoes, and avocado spread on your choice of tortilla
- Spicy Turkey Wrap$15.45
24-hour slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey breast, pickled jalapeno, onion jam, tomatoes, spinach, bell pepper, pepper jack, and chipotle honey mustard
- Classic Reuben Sandwich$15.95
Honey-glazed pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss and provolone cheese on rye toast served with a side of kettle chips. Deli sandwich
Salads
- Caesar Salad$12.45
Kale/romaine mix, seasoned croutons, Parmesan cheese, garbanzo beans, with traditional Caesar dressing
- Greek Salad$12.45
Mixed greens, black olives, feta, Mediterranean salsa, grilled crostini with a Greek vinaigrette
- Classic Chop Salad$12.45
Romaine, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella with a red wine vinaigrette
Kids Eat
Hot Sides
Proteins
Cold Sides
On a Plate
Catering
Signature Starters
- Sm Carvery Sloppy Chili$27.00
Our classic vegetarian, black bean chili served over your choice of herb-roasted seasonal vegetables or our creamy, red skin mashed potatoes
- Med Carvery Sloppy Chili$37.00
Our classic vegetarian, black bean chili is served over your choice of herb-roasted seasonal vegetables or our creamy, red-skin mashed potatoes
- Lg Carvery Sloppy Chili$57.00
Our classic vegetarian, black bean chili is served over your choice of herb-roasted seasonal vegetables or our creamy, red-skin mashed potatoes
- Sm Tomato Bisque Shrimp Cocktail$45.00
Lg cajun shrimp, mixed with our signature avocado salad, tossed in our homemade tomato bisque sauce, and garnished with basil oil
- Med Tomato Bisque Shrimp Cocktail$60.00
Lg cajun shrimp, mixed with our signature avocado salad, tossed in our homemade tomato bisque sauce, and garnished with basil oil
- Lg Tomato Bisque Shrimp Cocktail$75.00
Lg cajun shrimp, mixed with our signature avocado salad, tossed in our homemade tomato bisque sauce, and garnished with basil oil
- Sm Wasabi Corn & Spinach$27.00
Sweet corn kernels sautéed with baby spinach and served in a creamy wasabi sauce
- Med Wasabi Corn & Spinach$37.00
Sweet corn kernels sautéed with baby spinach and served in a creamy wasabi sauce
- Lg Wasabi Corn & Spinach$57.00
Sweet corn kernels sautéed with baby spinach and served in a creamy wasabi sauce
- Sm Balsamic Zucchini Salmon Boats$45.00
Shredded grilled salmon mixed with caramelized bell peppers, served on balsamic roasted zucchini boats topped with caramelized onions and cilantro
- Med Balsamic Zucchini Salmon Boats$60.00
Shredded grilled salmon mixed with caramelized bell peppers, served on balsamic roasted zucchini boats topped with caramelized onions and cilantro
- Lg Balsamic Zucchini Salmon Boats$75.00
Shredded grilled salmon mixed with caramelized bell peppers, served on balsamic roasted zucchini boats topped with caramelized onions and cilantro
- Sm Grilled Salmon Medallions$55.00
Grilled salmon medallions drizzled with basil oil and topped with a balsamic glaze served on a bed of mixed greens
- Med Grilled Salmon Medallions$65.00
Grilled salmon medallions drizzled with basil oil and topped with a balsamic glaze served on a bed of mixed greens
- Lg Grilled Salmon Medallions$80.00
Grilled salmon medallions drizzled with basil oil and topped with a balsamic glaze served on a bed of mixed greens
- Sm Smoked Salmon Pinwheel$45.00
Atlantic smoked salmon topped with whipped cream cheese and cold-pressed sauteed spinach formed into a tight hand roll and cut into pinwheel bites
- Med Smoked Salmon Pinwheel$60.00
Atlantic smoked salmon topped with whipped cream cheese and cold-pressed sauteed spinach formed into a tight handroll and cut into pinwheel bites
- Lg Smoked Salmon Pinwheel$75.00
Atlantic smoked salmon topped with whipped cream cheese and cold-pressed sauteed spinach formed in to a tight handroll and cut into pinwheel bites
- Sm Signature Beef Pastry Wellington$42.00
Puff pastry packed with juicy, seasoned ground beef baked to perfection
- Med Signature Beef Pastry Wellington$62.00
Puff pastry packed with juicy, seasoned ground beef baked to perfection
- Lg Signature Beef Pastry Wellington$82.00
Puff pastry packed with juicy, seasoned ground beef baked to perfection
- Chicken Teriyaki Skewers$3.99
Grilled chicken teriyaki skewers, topped with teriyaki glaze, scallions, and sesame seeds. Per person (10 pieces minimum)
Carvery Sliders
- Sm Grilled Chicken Caprese Sliders$90.00
Grilled chicken breast, topped with mozzarella cheese, baby spinach, tomatoes, drizzled with a balsamic reduction served with an herb aioli spread on a toasted brioche bun
- Lg Grilled Chicken Caprese Sliders$175.00
Grilled chicken breast, topped with mozzarella cheese, baby spinach, tomatoes, drizzled with a balsamic reduction served with an herb aioli spread on a toasted brioche bun
- Sm Bahn Mi Pork Sliders$100.00
Slow-roasted, soy-ginger braised pork, topped with pickled jalapeños and fresh cilantro, covered in our signature BBQ chili sauce served on a toasted brioche bun
- Lg Bahn Mi Pork Sliders$180.00
Slow-roasted, soy-ginger braised pork, topped with pickled jalapeños and fresh cilantro, covered in our signature BBQ chili sauce served on a toasted brioche bun
- Sm Oven Roasted Turkey Sliders$90.00
Hand-carved roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, topped with swiss cheese, baby spinach, and roma tomatoes served with an herb aioli spread on a toasted brioche bun
- Lg Oven Roasted Turkey Sliders$175.00
Hand-carved roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, topped with swiss cheese, baby spinach, and roma tomatoes served with an herb aioli spread on a toasted brioche bun
- Sm Salmon Salad Sliders$100.00
Shredded grilled salmon mixed with a pesto basil reduction, topped with baby spinach, and rainbow bell peppers, served with an herb aioli spread on a toasted brioche bun
- Lg Salmon Salad Sliders$180.00
Shredded grilled salmon mixed with a pesto basil reduction, topped with baby spinach, and rainbow bell peppers, served with an herb aioli spread on a toasted brioche bun
- Sm Slow Roasted BBQ Brisket Sliders$100.00
Our signature 24-hour roasted corned beef brisket, topped with fresh avocado salad, Oaxacan cheese, and fresh cilantro, covered in our signature BBQ-chili sauce served on a toasted brioche bun
- Lg Slow-Roasted BBQ Brisket Sliders$180.00
Our signature 24-hour roasted corned beef brisket, topped with fresh avocado salad, Oaxacan cheese, and fresh cilantro, covered in our signature BBQ-chili sauce served on a toasted brioche bun
- Sm Pulled Pastrami Sliders$100.00
Our signature 24-hour roasted pastrami brisket, topped with Swiss cheese, mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, and rainbow bell peppers, served with our sweet and tangy onion jam on a toasted brioche bun
- Lg Pulled Pastrami Sliders$180.00
Our signature 24-hour roasted pastrami brisket, topped with Swiss cheese, mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, and rainbow bell peppers, served with our sweet and tangy onion jam on a toasted brioche bun
Breakfast Favorites
- Bagel & Lox Breakfast Box$16.00
Per person. Toasted bagel, whipped cream cheese, smoked lox, tomato, and red onions served with a side of seasonal fruit
- All-American Breakfast Box$14.00
Per person. Choice of toast or bagel, scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, sauteed seasonal veggies, and breakfast potatoes
- Smoked Salmon Breakfast Box$16.00
Per person. Choice of toast or bagel, scrambled eggs, smoked salmon, sautéed seasonal veggies, and breakfast potatoes
- Oatmeal Bar$14.00
Per person. Steel-cut oats, low-fat milk, fresh strawberries, bananas, toasted walnuts, and honey
- Breakfast Wrap Box$14.00
Per person. Our breakfast burrito (applewood smoked bacon, baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, avocado spread, and mixed cheese in a grilled wheat tortilla) is served with a side of spicy salsa and a choice of either breakfast potatoes or seasonal fruit salad
Hot Entree Lunches
- Piccata Chicken Breast Box Lunch$16.00
Per person. Grilled chicken breast served with seasonal herb-roasted vegetables and red-skin mashed potatoes
- Mongolian Pulled Pork Box Lunch$19.00
Per person. Slow-roasted, soy-ginger braised pork served with seasonal herb-roasted vegetables and red-skin mashed potatoes
- Pesto Salmon Fillet Box Lunch$19.00
Per person. Grilled salmon medallions drizzled with basil oil and topped with a balsamic glaze served with seasonal herb-roasted vegetables and red-skin mashed potatoes
- Signature Corned Beef Brisket Box Lunch$19.00
Per person. Our signature 24-hour roasted corned beef brisket is served with seasonal herb-roasted vegetables and red-skin mashed potatoes
- Oven Roasted Turkey Box Lunch$16.00
Per person. Hand-carved roasted turkey breast served with seasonal herb-roasted vegetables and red-skin mashed potatoes
- Pulled Pastrami Box Lunch$19.00
Per person. Our signature 24-hour roasted pastrami brisket is served with seasonal herb-roasted vegetables and red-skin mashed potatoes
Hot Sandwich Lunches
Mac-n-Mash Bowl Lunches
Signature Salads
- Sm Avocado Salad$50.00
Chunks of ripe avocado, mixed with diced red pepper, fresh cilantro, pickled jalapeños, lightly tossed olive oil, and lemon juice served on a bed of mixed greens
- Med Avocado Salad$70.00
Chunks of ripe avocado, mixed with diced red pepper, fresh cilantro, pickled jalapeños, lightly tossed olive oil, and lemon juice served on a bed of mixed greens
- Lg Avocado Salad$90.00
Chunks of ripe avocado, mixed with diced red pepper, fresh cilantro, pickled jalapeños, lightly tossed olive oil, and lemon juice served on a bed of mixed greens
- Sm Shaved Brussels Salad$40.00
Shaved brussels sprouts, and dried cranberries, tossed in our honey-chia seed vinaigrette
- Med Shaved Brussels Salad$50.00
Shaved brussels sprouts, and dried cranberries, tossed in our honey-chia seed vinaigrette
- Lg Shaved Brussels Salad$60.00
Shaved brussels sprouts, and dried cranberries, tossed in our honey-chia seed vinaigrette
- Sm Tuscan Caprese Salad$50.00
Fresh mozzarella cheese, our signature Mediterranean salsa, on a bed of mixed greens, topped with applewood bacon, and served with our lemon-basil pesto dressing
- Med Tuscan Caprese Salad$65.00
Fresh mozzarella cheese, our signature Mediterranean salsa, on a bed of mixed greens, topped with applewood bacon, and served with our lemon-basil pesto dressing
- Lg Tuscan Caprese Salad$80.00
Fresh mozzarella cheese, our signature Mediterranean salsa, on a bed of mixed greens, topped with applewood bacon, and served with our lemon-basil pesto dressing
- Sm Pasta Salad$40.00
Tri-color rotini noodles, Persian cucumbers, rainbow bell peppers, kalamata olives, red onions, and broccoli tossed in an Italian vinaigrette
- Med Pasta Salad$55.00
Tri-color rotini noodles, Persian cucumbers, rainbow bell peppers, kalamata olives, red onions, and broccoli tossed in an Italian vinaigrette
- Lg Pasta Salad$70.00
Tri-color rotini noodles, Persian cucumbers, rainbow bell peppers, kalamata olives, red onions, and broccoli tossed in an Italian vinaigrette
Fresh Salads
- Sm Greek Salad$45.00
Mixed greens, our signature Mediterranean salsa, kalamata black olives, and feta cheese are served with our Greek vinaigrette
- Med Greek Salad$60.00
Mixed greens, our signature Mediterranean salsa, kalamata black olives, and feta cheese, served with our Greek vinaigrette
- Lg Greek Salad$75.00
Mixed greens, our signature Mediterranean salsa, kalamata black olives, and feta cheese, served with our Greek vinaigrette
- Sm Classic Chop Salad$45.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, diced Roma tomatoes, chopped kalamata olives, and fresh mozzarella cheese, served with our red wine vinaigrette
- Med Classic Chop Salad$60.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, diced Roma tomatoes, chopped kalamata olives, and fresh mozzarella cheese, served with our red wine vinaigrette
- Lg Classic Chop Salad$75.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, diced Roma tomatoes, chopped kalamata olives, and fresh mozzarella cheese, served with our red wine vinaigrette
- Sm Kale Caesar Salad$45.00
Chopped romaine lettuce and kale mix, topped with seasoned croutons, garbanzo beans, and Parmesan cheese, served with a creamy Caesar dressing
- Med Kale Caesar Salad$60.00
Chopped romaine lettuce and kale mix, topped with seasoned croutons, garbanzo beans, and Parmesan cheese, served with a creamy Caesar dressing
- Lg Kale Caesar Salad$75.00
Chopped romaine lettuce and kale mix, topped with seasoned croutons, garbanzo beans, and Parmesan cheese, served with a creamy Caesar dressing
- Sm House Garden Salad$40.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, rainbow bell peppers, and red onions, served with our honey-chia seed vinaigrette
- Med House Garden Salad$55.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, rainbow bell peppers, and red onions, served with our honey-chia seed vinaigrette
- Lg House Garden Salad$70.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, rainbow bell peppers, and red onions, served with our honey-chia seed vinaigrette
Proteins by the Pound
- Piccata Chicken Breast$18.00
Per lb. Grilled chicken breast served with our roasted tomato bisque sauce
- Mongolian Pork$20.00
Per lb. Slow-roasted, soy-ginger braised pork served with our signature BBQ-chili sauce
- Pesto Salmon Filet$25.00
Per lb Grilled salmon medallions drizzled with basil oil and topped with a balsamic glaze
- Signature Corned Beef Brisket$25.00
Per lb. Our signature 24-hour roasted corned beef brisket is served with a peppercorn au jus
- Oven Roasted Turkey Breast$18.00
Per lb. Hand-carved roasted turkey breast served with our roasted tomato bisque sauce
- Pulled Pastrami$25.00
Per lb. Our signature 24-hour roasted pastrami brisket served with a peppercorn au jus
Hot Sides
- Sm Seasonal Herb-Roasted Veggies$40.00
Lightly roasted, seasoned, and tossed in garlic
- Med Seasonal Herb-Roasted Veggies$60.00
Lightly roasted, seasoned, and tossed in garlic
- Lg Seasonal Herb-Roasted Veggies$120.00
Lightly roasted, seasoned, and tossed in garlic
- Sm Black Bean Chili$45.00
Braised black beans in a rich roasted veggie sauce
- Med Black Bean Chili$65.00
Braised black beans in a rich roasted veggie sauce
- Lg Black Bean Chili$125.00
Braised black beans in a rich roasted veggie sauce
- Sm Red Skin Mashed Potatoes$45.00
Creamy red skin mashed potatoes served with a peppercorn au jus
- Med Red Skin Mashed Potatoes$60.00
Creamy red skin mashed potatoes served with a peppercorn au jus
- Lg Red Skin Mashed Potatoes$125.00
Creamy red skin mashed potatoes served with a peppercorn au jus
- Sm Classic Mac-n-Cheese$50.00
Rotini noodles are covered in a homemade cheese sauce and baked to perfection
- Med Classic Mac-n-Cheese$70.00
Rotini noodles covered in a homemade cheese sauce and baked to perfection
- Lg Classic Mac-n-Cheese$130.00
Rotini noodles covered in a homemade cheese sauce and baked to perfection
- Sm Super Grains Veggie Pilaf$50.00
Long grain rice sautéed with seasoned carrots, bell peppers, green beans, sweet corn, red onion, and garlic
- Med Super Grains Veggie Pilaf$70.00
Long grain rice sautéed with seasoned carrots, bell peppers, green beans, sweet corn, red onion, and garlic
- Lg Super Grains Veggie Pilaf$130.00
Long grain rice sautéed with seasoned carrots, bell peppers, green beans, sweet corn, red onion, and garlic
- Sm Roasted Brussels Sprouts$45.00
Fresh brussels sprouts sautéed with garlic, shredded carrots, and red onions
- Med Roasted Brussels Sprouts$65.00
Fresh brussels sprouts sautéed with garlic, shredded carrots, and red onions
- Lg Roasted Brussels Sprouts$125.00
Fresh brussels sprouts sautéed with garlic, shredded carrots, and red onions
Our Picnic Packages
- Picnic Package #1$100.00
Serves 4-6 People. Served with our shaved brussels sprouts and cranberry salad and your choice of red skin mashed potatoes or classic mac-n-cheese
- Picnic Package #2$175.00
Serves 8-12 People. Served with our shaved brussels sprouts and cranberry salad and your choice of red skin mashed potatoes or classic mac-n-cheese