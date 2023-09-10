Popular Items

Prime Steak Tacos

$17.99

Three corn or flour tortillas, onion, cilantro, guajillo Chile sauce, rice, refried beans

Quesadilla

$13.99

Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, guacamole

Carne Asada

$30.99

Marinated Prime 8oz Skirt Steak, roasted peppers, onions, potatoes, avocado, rice, refried beans

Food

Dinner Specials

Salmon Grilled Tacos

$17.99

Tacos Campechanos

$16.99

Burrito Fajita

$17.99

Fried Salmon Tacos

$17.99

Camarones a la Mexicana

$18.99

Botanas

Guacamole App

$12.99

Hass Avocado, cilantro, red onions, tomatoes, lime, jalapeńos

White Queso Dip

$5.99+

White queso with a blend of Mexican peppers and seasoning

Casa Bonita Quesadilla

$19.99

Prime steak, Chihuahua cheese, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeńos, guacamole, sour cream

Queso Fundido

$11.99

Housemade chorizo, pico de gallo, Chihuahua cheese w/corn or flour tortillas

Fiesta Nachos

$11.99

Refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, jalapeńos, guacamole, sour cream

Quesadilla

$13.99

Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, guacamole

Half Quesadilla Rice and Beans

$9.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Botanas Platter

$15.99

Small Guacamole

$6.99

Ensaladas y Sopa

Fajita Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, red & green peppers, red onions, crispy tortilla shell, jalapeńo ranch dressing

Mexican Chopped Salad

$14.99

Romaine, red & green peppers, avocado, red onions, black beans, roasted corn, Chihuahua cheese, crispy tortilla strips, Mexican balsamic vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$14.99

Ground beef or shredded chicken, mixed greens, guacamole, sour cream, crispy tortilla shell, rice, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese

Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$16.99

Three corn or flour tortillas, marinated pork, cilantro, onions, Guaca-Salsa, rice, refried beans

Beef Barbacoa Tacos

$17.99

Three corn or flour tortillas, beef slowly braised with chilies, cilantro, onion, rice and beans

Carnitas Tacos

$16.99

Three corn or flour tortillas, slowly roasted golden brown pork, cilantro, onion, rice and beans

Mixed Tacos

$16.99
Pescado Tacos

$16.99

Three corn or flour tortillas, grilled Fresh Mahi with tomatillo sauce or fried Fresh Mahi with chipotle mayo sauce, shredded cabbage, mayo, rice and beans

Picadillo Tacos

$15.99

Three hard or soft-shell tortillas, ground beef, tomatoes, lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, rice, refried beans

TingaTacos

$15.99

Three corn or flour tortillas, shredded chicken, onion, cilantro, rice, refried beans

Prime Steak Tacos

$17.99

Three corn or flour tortillas, onion, cilantro, guajillo Chile sauce, rice, refried beans

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Tostadas

$14.99

Vegan Plant Based Protein Tacos

$15.99

Vegetable Tacos

$13.99

Enchiladas Y Burritos

Casa Bonita Burrito

$16.99

Large flour tortilla, marinated skirt steak, chihuahua cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce and tomato, served with rice and beans

Casa Bonita Enchiladas

$14.99

Two corn tortillas, Choice of queso fresco or Chihuahua cheese, mole, verde, or ranchero sauce, rice, refried beans

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.99

Two corn tortillas, shredded chicken, Chihuahua cheese, ranchero sauce, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans

Trio Enchiladas

$15.99

Three corn tortillas, shredded chicken, Chihuahua cheese, ground beef. Three sauces: ranchero, mole, verde, rice, refried beans

Mixed Trio Enchilada

$14.99

Fajitas

Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Chicken Fajita

$17.99

Chicken breast, red & green peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans

Skirt Steak Fajita

$24.99

Red & green peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans

Seasoned Shrimp Fajita

$22.99

Red & green peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans

Combo Fajitas

$20.99

Red & green peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans

Vegetarian Fajita

$17.99

Red & green peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, carrots, yellow squash, guacamole, sour cream, coconut rice, black beans

Vegan Protein Fajita

$20.99

Favoritos Mexicanos

Alambres Con Queso

$16.99

Diced chicken or pork, grilled peppers, onions, melted Chihuahua cheese, coconut rice, black beans, guacamole, w/corn or flour tortillas

Carne a la Tampiquena

$31.99

Marinated Prime 8oz skirt steak, roasted peppers, onions, potatoes, cheese enchilada, mole sauce, guacamole, rice, refried beans

Carne Asada

$30.99

Marinated Prime 8oz Skirt Steak, roasted peppers, onions, potatoes, avocado, rice, refried beans

Chile Rellenos

$17.99

Two large poblano peppers, Chihuahua cheese, ranchero sauce, rice, refried beans

Chimichanga

$13.99

Deep fried flour tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, shredded chicken tinga, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans

Flautas

$14.99

Four deep fried corn tortillas with shredded chicken tinga, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans

Molcajete Bowl

$33.99

Prime skirt steak, shrimp, chicken, pineapple, Grilled Jalapeno, grilled green onoin, queso fresco, rice, tortillas

Tamales

$17.99

Three pork tamales in corn husks, sour cream or ranchero sauce, Chihuahua cheese, rice, refried beans

Camarones Casa Bonita

$23.99

Sautéed shrimp with Casa’s garlic butter and jalapeno sauce, Served with rice or side salad

Sides

Sour Cream$

$1.25

Guac Sd$

$2.50

Refried Beans $

$2.50

Mexican Rice $

$2.50

Grilled Vegetables $

$4.99

Esquites $

$4.99

Grilled Jalapeno $

$2.50

Black Beans $

$3.50

Coconut Rice $

$3.50

Mexican Rice & Refried Beans $

$4.99

French Fries $

$4.99

Jalapeno Fresh $

$1.50

Jalapeno Pickled $

$1.00

Shredded Cheese $

$3.75

Avocado $

$2.75

Chipotle Mayo Sd $

$0.75

Red Salsa Sd $

$1.00

Verde Sauce Sd $

$1.00

Habanero salsa $

$1.50

Ranchero Sauce Sd $

$1.00

Mole Sauce Sd $

$2.75

Garlic Jalapeno Sauce Sd $

$2.99

Pico De Gallo Sd $

$1.00

Queso Dip Sd $

$2.99

Side Grilled Chicken $

$5.99

Side Shrimp$

$8.99

Side Steak Fajita$

$11.99

Side Vegan Protein $

$8.99

Desserts

Churros

$7.99
Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Coconut Tres Leches cake made from 3 types of milk, topped with a coconut whipped cream and roasted coconut flakes

Platanos Fritos

$10.00

Sopapillas

$7.99

Raspberry Cheesecake

$13.95Out of stock

Flan

$8.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.99
Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kid Chicken Breast

$7.99

Kid Churro

$2.99

Kid Enchilada

$6.99

Kid Taco

$6.99

Kid Ice Cream

$4.99

Kid Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid Steak

$9.99

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Kids Strawberry Smoothie

$2.99

Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Family Meal Tacos

12 Tacos with sides of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese. Served along side chips, salsa, rice and beans.

Family Al Pastor

$34.99

Family Beef Barbacoa

$40.99

Includes Protein and Tortillas for 12 tacos. Onions and cilantro included. Served with Rice, Beans, Chips & Salsa

Family Chicken Tinga Tacos

$29.99

Includes Protein and Tortillas for 12 tacos. Onions and cilantro included. Served with Rice, Beans, Chips & Salsa

Family Grilled Chicken Tacos

$38.99

Includes Protein and Tortillas for 12 tacos. Onions and cilantro included. Served with Rice, Beans, Chips & Salsa

Family Ground Beef Tacos

$35.00

Includes Protein and Tortillas for 12 tacos. Lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream included. Served with Rice, Beans, Chips & Salsa

Family Pork Carnita Tacos

$35.99

Includes Protein and Tortillas for 12 tacos. Onions and cilantro included. Served with Rice, Beans, Chips & Salsa

Family Skirt Steak Tacos

$50.00

Includes Protein and Tortillas for 12 tacos. Onions and cilantro included. Served with Rice, Beans, Chips & Salsa

Family Shrimp Tacos

$55.99

Family Enchiladas

12 Enchiladas with up to two choices of protein and up to two sauce choices. Part cooked for you to finish at home. Sauce served on the side.

Family Enchiladas Tray

$29.99

Part Cooked Tray of Enchiladas and you just finish in your oven. Includes Rice, Beans, Chips & Salsa.

Family Dessert

Family Churros

$12.99

Chocolate filled churros, tossed in cinnamon sugar, with a side of chocolate sauce.

A La Carte

A La Carte Burrito

$6.99

A La Carte Chimichanga

$6.99

Single Al Pastor Taco

$3.50

Single Beef Barbacoa Taco

$4.00

Single Carnita Taco

$3.00

Single Chicken Tinga Taco

$3.00

Single Chile Rellenos

$5.99

Single Enchilada

$3.00

Single Fish Fried Taco

$4.00

Single Fish Grilled Taco

$4.00

Single Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.25

Single Ground Beef Taco

$3.00

Single Pork Carnita Taco

$3.00

Single Steak Taco

$4.00

Single Vegetarian Taco

$3.00

Single Shrimp Taco

$4.25

Single Mushroom Taco

$3.00

Single Vegan Protein Taco

$4.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch Items

Fiesta Combo

$14.00

Bistec a la Mexicana

$16.00

Casa Bonita Trio

$15.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Fajita Salad Bowl

$14.50

TO GO Drinks

Margaritas

Classic

$11.95

Cadillac

$13.95

Tamarindo

$12.95

Jalapeno Cilantro

$13.95

Mango Habanero

$11.95

Rosa Rita

$13.95

Perfect

$13.95

Cucumber serrano

$13.95

Skinny

$12.95

Watermelon Margarita

$12.95Out of stock