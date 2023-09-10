Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
Food
Dinner Specials
Botanas
Guacamole App
Hass Avocado, cilantro, red onions, tomatoes, lime, jalapeńos
White Queso Dip
White queso with a blend of Mexican peppers and seasoning
Casa Bonita Quesadilla
Prime steak, Chihuahua cheese, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeńos, guacamole, sour cream
Queso Fundido
Housemade chorizo, pico de gallo, Chihuahua cheese w/corn or flour tortillas
Fiesta Nachos
Refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, jalapeńos, guacamole, sour cream
Quesadilla
Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, guacamole
Half Quesadilla Rice and Beans
Chips and Salsa
Botanas Platter
Small Guacamole
Ensaladas y Sopa
Fajita Salad
Mixed greens, red & green peppers, red onions, crispy tortilla shell, jalapeńo ranch dressing
Mexican Chopped Salad
Romaine, red & green peppers, avocado, red onions, black beans, roasted corn, Chihuahua cheese, crispy tortilla strips, Mexican balsamic vinaigrette
Taco Salad
Ground beef or shredded chicken, mixed greens, guacamole, sour cream, crispy tortilla shell, rice, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese
Tacos
Al Pastor Tacos
Three corn or flour tortillas, marinated pork, cilantro, onions, Guaca-Salsa, rice, refried beans
Beef Barbacoa Tacos
Three corn or flour tortillas, beef slowly braised with chilies, cilantro, onion, rice and beans
Carnitas Tacos
Three corn or flour tortillas, slowly roasted golden brown pork, cilantro, onion, rice and beans
Mixed Tacos
Pescado Tacos
Three corn or flour tortillas, grilled Fresh Mahi with tomatillo sauce or fried Fresh Mahi with chipotle mayo sauce, shredded cabbage, mayo, rice and beans
Picadillo Tacos
Three hard or soft-shell tortillas, ground beef, tomatoes, lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, rice, refried beans
TingaTacos
Three corn or flour tortillas, shredded chicken, onion, cilantro, rice, refried beans
Prime Steak Tacos
Three corn or flour tortillas, onion, cilantro, guajillo Chile sauce, rice, refried beans
Shrimp Tacos
Tostadas
Vegan Plant Based Protein Tacos
Vegetable Tacos
Enchiladas Y Burritos
Casa Bonita Burrito
Large flour tortilla, marinated skirt steak, chihuahua cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce and tomato, served with rice and beans
Casa Bonita Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas, Choice of queso fresco or Chihuahua cheese, mole, verde, or ranchero sauce, rice, refried beans
Enchiladas Suizas
Two corn tortillas, shredded chicken, Chihuahua cheese, ranchero sauce, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans
Trio Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas, shredded chicken, Chihuahua cheese, ground beef. Three sauces: ranchero, mole, verde, rice, refried beans
Mixed Trio Enchilada
Fajitas
Chicken Fajita
Chicken breast, red & green peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans
Skirt Steak Fajita
Red & green peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans
Seasoned Shrimp Fajita
Red & green peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans
Combo Fajitas
Red & green peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans
Vegetarian Fajita
Red & green peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, carrots, yellow squash, guacamole, sour cream, coconut rice, black beans
Vegan Protein Fajita
Favoritos Mexicanos
Alambres Con Queso
Diced chicken or pork, grilled peppers, onions, melted Chihuahua cheese, coconut rice, black beans, guacamole, w/corn or flour tortillas
Carne a la Tampiquena
Marinated Prime 8oz skirt steak, roasted peppers, onions, potatoes, cheese enchilada, mole sauce, guacamole, rice, refried beans
Carne Asada
Marinated Prime 8oz Skirt Steak, roasted peppers, onions, potatoes, avocado, rice, refried beans
Chile Rellenos
Two large poblano peppers, Chihuahua cheese, ranchero sauce, rice, refried beans
Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, shredded chicken tinga, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans
Flautas
Four deep fried corn tortillas with shredded chicken tinga, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans
Molcajete Bowl
Prime skirt steak, shrimp, chicken, pineapple, Grilled Jalapeno, grilled green onoin, queso fresco, rice, tortillas
Tamales
Three pork tamales in corn husks, sour cream or ranchero sauce, Chihuahua cheese, rice, refried beans
Camarones Casa Bonita
Sautéed shrimp with Casa’s garlic butter and jalapeno sauce, Served with rice or side salad
Sides
Sour Cream$
Guac Sd$
Refried Beans $
Mexican Rice $
Grilled Vegetables $
Esquites $
Grilled Jalapeno $
Black Beans $
Coconut Rice $
Mexican Rice & Refried Beans $
French Fries $
Jalapeno Fresh $
Jalapeno Pickled $
Shredded Cheese $
Avocado $
Chipotle Mayo Sd $
Red Salsa Sd $
Verde Sauce Sd $
Habanero salsa $
Ranchero Sauce Sd $
Mole Sauce Sd $
Garlic Jalapeno Sauce Sd $
Pico De Gallo Sd $
Queso Dip Sd $
Side Grilled Chicken $
Side Shrimp$
Side Steak Fajita$
Side Vegan Protein $
Desserts
Kids
Family Meal Tacos
Family Al Pastor
Family Beef Barbacoa
Includes Protein and Tortillas for 12 tacos. Onions and cilantro included. Served with Rice, Beans, Chips & Salsa
Family Chicken Tinga Tacos
Includes Protein and Tortillas for 12 tacos. Onions and cilantro included. Served with Rice, Beans, Chips & Salsa
Family Grilled Chicken Tacos
Includes Protein and Tortillas for 12 tacos. Onions and cilantro included. Served with Rice, Beans, Chips & Salsa
Family Ground Beef Tacos
Includes Protein and Tortillas for 12 tacos. Lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream included. Served with Rice, Beans, Chips & Salsa
Family Pork Carnita Tacos
Includes Protein and Tortillas for 12 tacos. Onions and cilantro included. Served with Rice, Beans, Chips & Salsa
Family Skirt Steak Tacos
Includes Protein and Tortillas for 12 tacos. Onions and cilantro included. Served with Rice, Beans, Chips & Salsa