Casa Di Pizza
MENU
PIZZA
SPECIALTY PIZZA
- CHICKEN FINGER PIZZA 13"$21.99
Bleu cheese base with strips of mild breaded chicken breast, topped with mozzarella cheese
- MEAT LOVER'S PIZZA 13"$19.49
Pepperoni, meatballs and sausage with mozzarella cheese
- SPINACH PIZZA 13"$20.49
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, spinach and mozzarella cheese
- STEAK PIZZA 13"$21.99
Light olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, spinach, grated Romano and mozzarella cheese. Topped with thin sliced rib eye steak.
- SUPREME PIZZA 13"$19.49
Pepperoni, mushrooms and green peppers with mozzarella cheese
- VEGGIE PIZZA 13"$20.49
Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, onions and green peppers with mozzarella cheese
- WHITE PIZZA 13"$18.49
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, Romano and mozzarella cheese
- WHITE SAUSAGE PIZZA 13"$20.49
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onion, Romano and mozzarella cheese, topped with sausage
- SM MARGHERITA PIZZA$18.49
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and sweet basil
- CHICKEN FINGER PIZZA 17"$29.29
Bleu cheese base with strips of mild breaded chicken breast, topped with mozzarella cheese
- MEAT LOVER'S PIZZA 17"$28.49
Pepperoni, meatballs and sausage with mozzarella cheese
- SPINACH PIZZA 17"$29.49
Olive base with fresh tomatoes, onions, spinach and mozzarella cheese
- STEAK PIZZA 17"$30.29
Light olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, spinach, grated Romano and mozzarella cheese. Topped with thin sliced rib eye steak.
- SUPREME PIZZA 17"$28.79
Pepperoni, mushrooms and green peppers with mozzarella cheese
- VEGGIE PIZZA 17"$29.49
Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, onions and green peppers with mozzarella cheese
- WHITE PIZZA 17"$26.99
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, Romano and mozzarella cheese
- WHITE SAUSAGE PIZZA 17"$29.49
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, Romano and mozzarella cheese, topped with sausage
- LG MARGHERITA PIZZA$25.99
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and sweet basil
- SHEET CHICKEN FINGER PIZZA$46.49
Bleu cheese base with strips of mild breaded chicken breast, topped with mozzarella cheese
- SHEET MEAT LOVER'S PIZZA$45.49
Pepperoni, meatballs and sausage with mozzarella cheese
- SHEET SPINACH PIZZA$45.49
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, spinach and mozzarella cheese
- SHEET STEAK PIZZA$45.49
Light olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions and spinach, grated Romano and mozzarella cheese. Topped with thin sliced rib eye steak.
- SHEET SUPREME PIZZA$45.49
Pepperoni, mushrooms and green peppers with mozzarella cheese
- SHEET VEGGIE PIZZA$45.49
Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, onions and green peppers with mozzarella cheese
- SHEET WHITE PIZZA$41.49
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, Romano and mozzarella cheese
- SHEET WHITE SAUSAGE PIZZA$45.49
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, Romano and mozzarella cheese, topped with sausage
- SHEET MARGHERITA PIZZA$42.49
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and sweet basil
CALZONES & STROMBOLIS
- CALZONE$11.99
Mozzarella & ricotta cheese in our homemade dough, with a side of sauce. Available with your choice of the following ingredients: pepperoni, mushrooms, green or black olives, hot peppers, green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, sausage, spinach or meatballs. Each ingredient $0.75
- STROMBOLI$11.99
Provolone & mozzarella cheese in our homemade dough with a side of sauce. Available with the following ingredients: pepperoni, mushrooms, green or black olives, hot peppers, green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, sausage, spinach or meatballs. Each ingredient $0.75
- PERSONAL PIZZA$8.99
APPETIZERS
- BOSCO STICKS$11.59
Garlic bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce on the side (3 per order)
- BREADED MUSHROOMS$9.99
1/2 pound served with ranch
- BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER$8.49Out of stock
1/2 pound topped with bleu cheese crumbles
- BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP$9.99
- FRIED RAVIOLI$9.99
Cheese ravioli served with a side of marinara sauce
- JALAPENO POPPERS$8.49Out of stock
6 cheddar filled poppers served with a side of sour cream
- LOADED FRENCH FRIES$10.99
French fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce, crispy bacon and a side a sour cream
- MAC & CHEESE BITES$8.49
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.99
Our homemade mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce (orders of 6)
- PIZZA LOGS$9.99
4 cheese & pepperoni pizza logs served with a side of marinara sauce
- SPINACH BREAD$9.79
- STUFFED BANANA PEPPERS$12.99
Banana peppers stuffed with cheese, breading and spinach, served with garlic toast (3 per order)
- GARLIC KNOTS$4.29
- APPLE LOGS$8.99
- SOUP OF THE DAY$4.99
SALADS
- ASSORTED ANTIPASTO$12.50
Includes marinated mushrooms, artichokes, mixed olives, sliced eggplant, tomatoes, chi-chi beans, pepperoncini, cheese, celery, roasted red peppers, cappicola, salami, pepperoni & hard boiled eggs, served on a bed of lettuce
- CAESAR SALAD$5.99+
Served with romaine lettuce, fresh grated Romano cheese & croutons
- CHICK CAESAR SALAD$6.95+
Served with romaine lettuce, fresh grated Romano cheese, croutons and grilled chicken
- CHICKEN GREEK SALAD$7.95+
Served with crisp lettuce, pepperoncinis, black olives, tomatoes, feta cheese and grilled chicken
- GREEK SALAD$6.99+
Served with crisp lettuce, pepperoncinis, black olives, tomatoes and feta cheese
- GRILLED CHICKEN N' CHEESE SALAD$11.99
Served with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, eggs, American cheese, chi-chi beans, black olives, green olives and fresh grilled chicken
- HOUSE SALAD$5.99+
Served with crisp lettuce, chi-chi beans, tomatoes, black olives and green olives
- JULIENNE SALAD$11.99
Served with crisp lettuce, strips of ham, fresh roasted turkey, American cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green olives, chi-chi beans & eggs
- MEATBALL SALAD$11.99
Served with crisp lettuce, chi-chi beans, tomatoes, green olives, black olives and our homemade meatballs
CHICKEN WINGS & FINGERS
- SINGLE (10) WINGS$15.99
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
- DOUBLE (20) WINGS$26.99
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
- TRIPLE (30) WINGS$37.99
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
- BUCKET (50) WINGS$61.59
Our Original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
- SINGLE (10) "FROM THE PIT" WINGS$16.99
Our crispy chicken wings finished on the char gill with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, Chiavetta's, BBQ Hot, Mango Habanero or Jamaican Jerk sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
- DOUBLE (20) "FROM THE PIT" WINGS$28.49
Our crispy chicken wings finished on the char grill with your BBQ, honey mustard, Chiavetta's, BBQ Hot, Mango Habanero or Jamaican Jerk sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
- TRIPLE (30) "FROM THE PIT" WINGS$39.49
Our crispy chicken wings finished on the char grill with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, Chiavetta's, BBQ Hot, Mango Habanero or Jamaican Jerk sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
- BUCKET (50) "FROM THE PIT" WINGS$63.59
Our crispy chicken wings finished on the char grill with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, Chaivetta's, BBQ Hot, Mango Habanero or Jamaican Jerk sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
- SINGLE CHICKEN FINGERS$13.59
5 chicken tenders tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
- DOUBLE CHICKEN FINGER$22.79
10 chicken tenders tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
- CHICKEN FINGER BASKET$12.99
4 chicken tenders tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with a side of bleu cheese (ranch upon request) coleslaw & french fries.
- KID FINGERS & FRIES$6.59
SUBMARINES
- 1/2 CAPPICOLA SUB$8.99
Cappicola, lettuce, tomato & cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll
- 1/2 CHEESE SUB$7.25
- 1/2 CHEESEBURGER SUB$8.59
- 1/2 CHICKEN CAESAR SUB$9.29
Grilled chicken, Romano cheese, romaine lettuce & tomato; topped with Caesar mayonnaise served on a fresh 7" sub roll.
- 1/2 CHICKEN FINGER SUB$9.99
- 1/2 CHICKEN PARM SUB$9.99
- 1/2 EGGPLANT PARM SUB$9.29
- 1/2 ELMWOOD AVE$10.69
Your choice of thinly sliced ribeye steak or grilled-chicken with a stuffed banana pepper on garlic toast with aiolo garlic sauce
- 1/2 FRIED CHICKEN SUB$9.99
- 1/2 HAM SUB$8.99
ham, lettuce, tomato & cheese on fresh 7" sub roll
- 1/2 ITALIAN SUB$10.09
Cappicola, salami & sausage on a fresh 7" inch sub roll, with lettuce, tomato & cheese
- 1/2 MEATBALL PARM SUB$9.79
Our homemade meatballs & sauce on a fresh 7" sub roll with melted mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 MEATBALL SUB (NO CHEESE)$9.79
Our homemade meatballs & sauce on a fresh 7" sub roll
- 1/2 NAKED BIRD SUB$9.49
Thinly sliced grilled-chicken with American cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll
- 1/2 NAKED COW SUB$9.49
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with American cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll
- 1/2 PHILLY CHICKEN SUB$10.49
Thinly sliced grilled-chicken with green peppers, mushrooms, onions & American cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll
- 1/2 PHILLY STEAK SUB$10.49
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with green peppers,mushrooms, onion & American cheese on fresh 7" sub roll
- 1/2 PIZZA SUB$8.50
A fresh 7" sub roll topped with our homemade pizza sauce, melted mozzarella cheese & pepperoni
- 1/2 ROAST BEEF SUB$9.99
Roast beef with lettuce, tomato & cheese on fresh 7" sub roll
- 1/2 SALAMI SUB$8.99
Salami, lettuce, tomato & cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll
- 1/2 SAUSAGE PARM SUB$9.69
- 1/2 SAUSAGE SUB$9.69
- 1/2 SAUSAGE-CAPPICOLA SUB$9.99
Sausage patties, cappicola with lettuce, tomato & cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll
- 1/2 STEAK & CHEESE SUB$10.49
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with lettuce, tomato & American cheese on fresh 7" sub roll
- 1/2 STEAK CAESAR SUB$10.49
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with Romano cheese, lettuce, tomato & Caesar mayonnaise on a fresh 7" sub roll
- 1/2 SUPER ASSORTED SUB$9.99
Ham, salami, cappicola & roast beef with lettuce, tomato & cheese on fresh 7" sub roll
- 1/2 TURKEY SUB$9.69
Fresh roasted turkey with lettuce,tomato & cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll
- 1/2 VEGGIE SUB$7.25
- 1/2 STINGER$11.19
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with fried onions, melted cheese and a mild or hot chicken finger on a fresh 7" sub roll
- 1/2 TUNA SUB$9.69
- 1/2 TURKEY BACON CLUB$10.49
- CAPPICOLA SUB$11.99
- CHEESE SUB$9.49
- CHEESEBURGER SUB$12.59
- CHICKEN CAESAR SUB$13.99
- CHICKEN FINGER SUB$13.79
- CHICKEN PARM SUB$13.79
- EGGPLANT PARM SUB$12.29
- WHL ELMWOOD AVE$14.29
- FRIED CHICKEN SUB$13.79
- HAM SUB$11.99
- ITALIAN SUB$13.99
- MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB$13.29
- NAKED BIRD SUB$12.99
- NAKED COW SUB$12.99
- PHILLY CHICKEN SUB$13.99
- PHILLY STEAK SUB$13.99
- PIZZA SUB$11.99
- ROAST BEEF SUB$13.59
- SALAMI SUB$11.99
- SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA SUB$12.59
- SAUSAGE SUB$12.59
- SAUSAGE-CAPPICOLA SUB$13.79
- STEAK & CHEESE SUB$13.99
- STEAK CAESAR SUB$13.99
- SUPER ASSORTED SUB$13.79
- TURKEY SUB$12.99
- VEGGIE SUB$9.49
- WHL STINGER$14.69
- TUNA SUB$12.99
- TURKEY BACON CLUB$13.59
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
- BLACK AND BLUE CHICKEN$11.99
5 oz. chicken breast served on a Kaiser roll with french fries and coleslaw Blackened seasonings with bleu cheese crumbles
- MILE HIGH$11.99
5 oz. chicken breast served on a Kaiser roll with french fries and coleslaw Lettuce, tomatoes and cheese (BBQ style upon request)
- STUFFED PEPPER CHICKEN$11.99
5 oz. chicken breast served on a Kaiser roll with french fries and coleslaw Topped with our famous stuffed peppers and mozzarella cheese
- BUFFALO CHICKEN$11.99
5 oz. chicken breast served on a Kaiser roll with french fries and coleslaw Tossed in our medium sauce with lettuce, tomato and cheese
BURGERS
- HAMBURGER BASKET$11.99
Half pound charbroiled burger prepared to your liking. Served on a fresh roll with lettuce & tomatoes, french fries and coleslaw
- BLACK & BLUE BURGER$11.99
Half pound charbroiled burger prepared to your liking. Served on a fresh roll with french fries and coleslaw. Prepared with blackened seasonings and bleu cheese crumbles
- STUFFED PEPPER BURGER$11.99
Half pound charbroiled burger prepared to your liking. Served on a fresh roll with french fries and coleslaw Topped with our famous stuffed peppers and mozzarella cheese
- PIZZA BURGER$11.99
Half pound charbroiled burger prepared to your liking. Served on a fresh roll with french fries and coleslaw. Topped with our homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
- CHEESEBURGER BASKET$11.99
Half pound charbroiled burger prepared to your liking. Served on a fresh roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes; with french fries and coleslaw.
NY FAVORITES
- SAHLEN'S HOT DOGS$3.99
Charcoal broiled Sahlen's hot dog topped with your choice of ketchup, mustard, pickles & onions. Your choice of Texas sauce available.
- ROAST BEEF ON WECK$13.99
Sliced roast beef on a fresh kimmelweck roll, that is topped with kosher salt & caraway seeds. Horseradish on the side.
- ROAST BEEF ON WECK W/ FRIES$15.99
Sliced roast beef on a fresh kimmelweck roll, that is topped with kosher salt & caraway seeds. Served with french fries and horseradish on the side.
- STUFFED PEPPER SANDWICH$10.99
Stuffed banana pepper served on a fresh roll, topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- FRIED BOLOGNA SANDWICH$9.99
Thick sliced bologna served on a fresh kaiser roll, topped with fried onions & cheese; with french fries & coleslaw.
- 1 LB HOT DOG$8.95Out of stock
- WEBBERS MUSTARD$5.95Out of stock
- FOOTLONG W/ FRIES COMBO$6.99Out of stock
PASTAS
- SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL$9.99
Served with house salad and side of garlic bread (substitute Italian sausage or mushroom sauce)
- PENNE$9.99
Served with your choice of tomato sauce, butter sauce or garlic & olive oil (side of garlic toast)
- PENNE W/ BROCCOLI$11.59
Italian spices, Romano cheese and light oil (side of garlic toast)
- PENNE ALFREDO$11.59
- BAKED PENNE$12.25
Mixed with ricotta cheese, our homemade sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese (side of garlic toast)
- BAKED PENNE W/ MEAT SAUCE$12.99
Mixed with ricotta cheese, our homemade sauce, ground beef and baked with mozzarella cheese (side of garlic toast)
- ARTICHOKE PASTA W/ SPINACH & CHICKEN$12.79
Penne pasta served with light oil, Italian spices, Romano cheese & touch a white wine (side of garlic toast)
- PENNE 1/2 ORDER$7.00
- LASAGNA$10.99Out of stock
- GNOCCHI$9.99Out of stock
- FAMILY PASTA$22.99
SPECIALTIES
- CHICKEN PARM DINNER$15.99
Breaded chicken breast topped with sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of penne past, house salad & garlic toast.
- EGGPLANT PARM DINNER$15.99
Eggplant topped with sauce, Romano & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of penne pasta, house salad & garlic toast.
- FRENCH DIP$12.99
Roast beef with melted provolone cheese on a fresh roll & au jus on the side. Served with french fries and coleslaw
- FISH FRY$13.99
- FISH SANDWICH$13.99
- WEIGHT WATCHERS DELIGHT$12.59
10 oz. grilled chicken breast served with broccoli and house salad (BBQ style upon request)
- 12 INCH SUB SPECIAL$5.99Out of stock
- BOX LUNCH$7.99Out of stock
SIDES
KIDS MENU
EXTRAS
COMBOS & PACKAGES
- REGULAR PARTY PACKAGE$102.99
Sheet pizza with 24 slices, includes cheese & 1 ingredient. 50 chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese. Antipasto Salad with your choice of dressing. Serves 10 people (Add $2.00 for pit flavored wings)
- DELUXE PARTY PACKAGE$143.99
Sheet pizza with 24 slices, includes cheese & 1 ingredient. 50 chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese. Antipasto salad with your choice of dressing. Penne Pasta with our homemade sauce. Mini assorted cold cut sandwiches or roast beef on weck sandwiches. Serves 10 people (Add $2.00 for pit flavored wings)
- MINI PARTY PACKAGE$57.49
Large pizza includes cheese & 1 ingredient. 30 chicken wings with your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & blue cheese (ranch upon request) (Add $2.00 for pit flavored wings)
- SHEET PIZZA & WINGS$96.49
Sheet pizza with 24 slices, includes cheese & 1 ingredient. 50 chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese. (Add $2.00 for pit flavored wings)
- SPECIAL PARTY PACKAGE$46.29
Large pizza includes cheese & 1 ingredient. 20 chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese. (Add $1.00 for pit flavored wings)
- 716 COMBO #1$22.59Out of stock
- 716 COMBO #2$11.39Out of stock
- 2 SLICES OF PIZZA$9.49Out of stock
- HOT DOG W/FRIES$9.99Out of stock
- FRIED BOLOGNA$10.99Out of stock
- 2- BEEF ON WECK SLIDERS$10.99Out of stock
- 5-WINGS WITH FRIES$10.59Out of stock
SAUCES
- 2 OZ MILD$0.50
- 2 OZ MEDIUM$0.50
- 2 OZ HOT$0.50
- 2 OZ SUICIDAL$0.50
- 2 OZ SWEET THAI$0.50
- 2 OZ LEMON PEPPER$0.50
- 2 OZ TERIYAKI$0.50
- 2 OZ BUTTER GARLIC$0.50
- 4 OZ MILD$1.00
- 4 OZ MEDIUM$1.00
- 4 OZ HOT$1.00
- 4 OZ SUICIDAL$1.00
- 4 OZ LEMON PEPPER$1.00
- 4 OZ TERIYAKI$1.00
- 2 OZ BALSAMIC$0.50
- 2 OZ CAESAR$0.50
- 2 OZ GREEK$0.50
- 2 OZ ITALIAN$0.50
- 2 OZ LO-CAL ITALIAN$0.50
- 2 OZ 1000 ISLAND$0.50
- 4 OZ BALSAMIC$1.00
- 4 OZ CAESAR$1.00
- 4 OZ GREEK$1.00
- 4 OZ ITALIAN$1.00
- 4 OZ LO-CAL ITALIAN$1.00
- 2 OZ BBQ$0.50
- 4 OZ BBQ$1.00
- BLUE CHEESE$1.00
- RANCH$1.00
- 2 OZ HONEY MUSTARD$0.50
CATERING
DROP OFF CATERING
CATERING PARTY PACKAGES
- ARTICHOKE PASTA FULL PAN$69.00
- BAKED PENNE FULL PAN$59.00
- BAKED PENNE W/ MEAT SAUCE FULL PAN$65.00
- SAUSAGE GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS TRAY$69.00
- CHICKEN PARM TRAY$72.00
- EGGPLANT PARM TRAY$72.00
- LEMON BUTTER CHICKEN TRAY$72.00
- BBQ CHICKEN TRAY$72.00
- ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS TRAY$68.00
- PENNE MARINARA TRAY$48.00
- ROAST BEEF W/ AU JUS TRAY$79.50
- ROAST TURKEY W/ GRAVY TRAY$79.50
- SWEDISH MEATBALLS TRAY$68.00
- ITALIAN MEATBALLS TRAY$68.00
- ANTIPASTO$4.95
- CAESAR SALAD$4.20
- HOUSE SALAD$4.20
- FRESH FRUIT$4.90
- JULIENNE SALAD$4.90
- Full Pan Greek Salad$49.00
- BROWNIE$3.75
- CANNOLI$3.75
- CARROT CAKE$3.75
- FRESH FRUIT$4.90
- EXTRA ROLLS$0.75