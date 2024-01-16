Casa Garcia's - Manor Manor
Food Menu
Tacos
- **********
- ***TO-GO***
- Al Pastor Taco$3.99
- Avocado & Potato Taco$3.29
- Avocado Taco$2.99
- Bacon & Bean Taco$2.99
- Bacon & Egg Taco$2.99
- Barbacoa Taco with onion and cilantro$3.99
- Bean & Cheese Taco$2.99
- Bean & Egg Taco$2.99
- Bean Taco$2.99
- Beef Fajita Taco$3.99
- Black Bean & Cheese Taco$2.99
- Black Beans & Potato Taco$2.99
- Carne Guisada Taco$3.99
- Carnitas Taco$3.99
- Chicharon taco$2.99
- Chicharron & Bean Taco$3.29
- Chicharron and egg$3.59
- Chicharron Taco$2.99
- Chicken Fajita Taco$3.99
- Chorizo & Bean Taco$2.99
- Chorizo & Egg Taco$2.99
- Chorizo & Potato Taco$2.99
- Crispy Taco$3.29
- Egg a la mexicana and cheese Taco$2.99
- Egg and cheese Taco$2.99
- Fish Taco$3.99
- Ham & Cheese Taco$2.99
- Ham & Egg Taco$2.99
- Migas A La Mexicana & Cheese Taco$2.99
- Migas Taco$2.99
- Mushroom & Potato Taco$2.99
- Nopales and egg$2.99
- Nopales Taco$2.99
- Picadillo & Bean Taco$3.29
- Picadillo & Potato Taco$3.29
- Pork in Red Chile Taco$3.29
- Potato & Bacon Taco$2.99
- Potato & Bean Taco$2.99
- Potato & Egg Taco$2.99
- Sauasage & Bean Taco$2.99
- Sausage & Egg Taco$2.99
- Shrimp Taco$3.99
- Soft Taco$3.29
- Spinach & Mushroom Taco$2.99
- Spinach & Potato Taco$2.99
- Black bean taco$2.99
- Egg Taco$2.99
- Over hard egg taco$2.99
Apps
- Queso Flameado
A hot skillet with melted Monterey Jack cheese, chorizo, onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with corn tortillas$12.99
- Chile Con Queso$9.99
- Chile Con Queso Compuesto
Chile con queso, seasoned ground beef, and guacamole.$11.59
- Guacamole
A blend of fresh avocado, lemon juice and seasonings.$10.99
- Casa G's Botanitas
Two beef taquitos asados with cilantro, chopped onion and queso fresco, six chicken flautitas, white cheese quesadillas, bean and cheese nachos and chile con queso. A favorite!$15.99
- Nachos
Nachos topped with choice of refried beans and yellow cheese or refried black beans and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with onions and jalapeños.$5.99
- Nachos Compuestos
Nachos topped with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans and cheese. Served with onions, jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream.$6.99
- Fajita Nachos
Nachos topped with beef or chicken fajita, refried beans and cheese. Served with onions, jalapeños, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream.$7.99
- Shrimp Cocktail
8 large shrimp, avocado, onions, cilantro, and tomatoes in Casa G’s special cocktail sauce.$15.99
- Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.$5.99
- Quesadilla Compuesta
A large flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken fajita and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.$7.99
- Veggie Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with sautéed spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers with Monterrey Jack. Served with guacamole and sour cream.$12.99
- Small chips and salsa$7.99
- Large chips and salsa$11.99
Tamales
Soups & Salad
- Caldo
Broth with fresh corn, carrots, cabbage, and potatoes. Served with a side of Mexican rice.$12.99
- Cilantro Lime Shrimp Salad
Fresh mixed greens, 6 pan-seared shrimp, tomatoes, carrots and sliced avocado served with cilantro lime dressing on the side$15.99
- Menudo
Casa G’s special Mexican recipe! Served with chopped jalapeños, onions and lime on the side.$12.99
- Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken in a crispy flour shell with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole.$12.99
- Tortilla Soup
Chicken, tortilla strips, Monterrey Jack cheese and sliced avocado in a chicken broth. Served with a side of Mexican rice.$11.99
- Traditional Casa G's Salad
Fresh mixed greens, carrots, cheese, tomatoes and sliced avocado with choice of dressing.$11.99
Burritos
- Fajita Wrap
Fajita with fresh mixed greens, guacamole, grilled peppers and onions, and pico de gallo, all wrapped into a flour tortilla. Served with Mexican rice.$13.59
- Chimichanga
A large fried flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, refried beans and rice. Topped with chile con queso. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.$14.99
- Fajita Buritto Plate
One large burrito filled with beef fajita and refried beans, topped with chile con carne sauce and yellow cheese. Served with Mexican rice and a guacamole salad.$16.99
- Beef Burrito Plate
One large seasoned ground beef and refried bean burrito, topped with chile con carne sauce and yellow cheese. Served with Mexican rice and a guacamole salad.$14.99
Taco Plates
- Fajita Taco Plate
Two soft flour or corn tortillas with beef or chicken fajitas, grilled bell pepper, onions, and a guacamole salad. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.$14.99
- Crispy Taco Plate
Three crispy seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.$13.99
- Al Pastor Taco Plate
Two corn tortillas with marinated pork, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.$14.99
- Shrimp Taco Plate
Two corn tortillas with grilled or fried seasoned shrimp, topped with pico de gallo, and cabbage and cilantro slaw. Garnished with a fresh lime. Served with white rice and refried black beans.$15.99
- Fish Taco Plate
Two corn tortillas with grilled or fried seasoned Tilapia, topped with pico de gallo, and cabbage and cilantro slaw. Garnished with a fresh lime. Served with white rice and refried black beans.$15.99
Enchiladas
- Casa G's El Favorito
One beef enchilada with chile con carne sauce & yellow cheese, one chicken enchilada with tomatillo sauce and Monterey Jack cheese, and one white cheese enchilada with creamy white sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.$14.99
- Casa G's Enchiladas
Three beef or cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne or ranchero sauce and yellow cheese, or three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.$14.99
- Fajita Enchiladas
Three beef fajita enchiladas topped with chile con carne sauce and yellow cheese. Mexican rice and refried beans.$16.99
- Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with our special guajillo sauce, chopped onions, Mexican crema and queso fresco.$14.99
- Chicken Enchiladas Rancheras
Two chicken enchiladas with Casa G’s famous ranchero sauce and Monterey Jack cheese$13.99
- Green Chicken Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.$13.99
- Carne Guisadas Enchiladas
Two white cheese enchiladas topped with carne guisada and Monterey Jack cheese.$15.99
- Shrimp Enchiladas
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with our creamy white sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.$15.99
- White Cheese Enchiladas
Two Monterey Jack cheese enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.$13.99
- Mole Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our special mole sauce and sesame seeds.$14.99
- Spinach Enchiladas
Two spinach enchiladas sautéed with onions and tomatoes, topped with creamy white sauce.$14.99
- Mushroom Enchiladas
Two sautéed mushroom and Monterey Jack enchiladas topped with creamy white sauce.$14.99
- Two Enchiladas Plate
Two beef or cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne sauce and yellow cheese.$13.99
Fajitas
- Casa G's Sizzling Fajitas$21.99
- Fajitas Asadas
Grilled beef strips topped with nopalitos and onions, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and guacamole salad.$17.99
- Fajitas Plate
Marinated beef or chicken fajita grilled with onions and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.$17.99
- Fajitas Rancheras
Marinated beef or chicken fajitas, topped with ranchero sauce and served with a guacamole salad, Mexican rice and refried beans.$17.99
- Vegetarian Fajitas
Seasoned mushrooms, peppers, onions, squash, zucchini, and tomatoes sautéed to perfection, and served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, white rice and refried black beans.$15.99
- Add 5 Shrimp$9.99
Seafood
- Camerones Al Mojo De Ajo
Eight large shrimp cooked in a light garlic sauce. Served with white rice, guacamole salad and charro beans.$16.99
- Blackened Tilapia
Grilled blackened Tilapia served on a bed of white rice. Served with a guacamole salad and charro beans.$15.99
- Fried Seafood Plate
Fried Tilapia, served with three jumbo fried shrimp, french fries and 2 pieces of Texas toast.$15.99
Combo Plates
- Casa G's Especial Combo
Two beef enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and yellow cheese, one beef crispy taco, chile con queso in a taco shell, and a guacamole salad$15.99
- La Fiesta Combo
Two chicken enchiladas, topped with tomatillo sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, and Mexican crema, one crispy beef taco, and one bean chalupa topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and yellow cheese.$15.99
- Vaquero Combo
One beef or chicken fajita taco, one cheese enchilada and one pork tamale, both topped in chile con carne and yellow cheese, and a guacamole salad$16.99
- Jay's Combo Plate
Grilled steak with two cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne and yellow cheese. Served with a guacamole salad and charro beans.$20.99
- El Ultimo Combo
One ground beef or shredded chicken stuffed avocado topped with Monterey Jack cheese, creamy white sauce, and tomatillo sauce, one beef or chicken fajita gordita with lettuce, tomato and yellow cheese, and one pork tamale covered in chile con queso$16.99
- Numero Uno Combo
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne and yellow cheese, one beef crispy taco, chile con queso in a taco shell, and a guacamole salad.$15.99
- Light Combo Plate
One cheese enchilada topped with chile con carne and yellow cheese, one beef crispy taco, chile con queso in a taco shell, and a guacamole salad.$12.99
Especiales
- Carne Guisadas
Marinated beef tips in a hearty sauce served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a guacamole salad.$15.99
- Casa G's Stuffed Avocados
One full avocado sliced in half and stuffed with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with Monterey Jack cheese, creamy white sauce, and tomatillo sauce on a bed of white rice. Served with refried black beans and a salad.$15.99
- Pork In Red Chile
Tender pork tips simmered in our Casa G’s guajillo sauce and served with Mexican rice and refried beans, and a guacamole salad.$15.99
- Gordita Plate
Two homemade corn masa gorditas filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese and your choice of seasoned ground beef, beef fajita or chicken fajita. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.$15.99
- Chicken Mole
A Mexican delight! Delicious, tender chicken cooked in our famous homemade mole sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.$15.99
- Steak A La Mexicana
Grilled steak topped with grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Served with guacamole salad, Mexican rice and charro beans.$17.99
- Carnitas
Michoacan style Roasted pork cooked to perfection. Served with a guacamole salad, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and refried beans.$15.99
- Chile Relleno
Battered poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, or Monterey Jack cheese, topped with guajillo sauce and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a guacamole salad.$14.99
- Fajita Chila Relleno
Battered poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken fajita, topped with ranchero sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a guacamole salad.$16.99
- Flautas
Three crispy chicken flautas served with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Sliced jalapeños optional.$12.99
- Chalupas Compuestas
Two tostadas topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes and your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with charro beans, guacamole and sour cream on the side.$11.99
- Tamale Plate
Two homemade pork tamales topped with chile con carne and yellow cheese. Served with a beef crispy taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.$14.99
- Pork Chop Plate
Two tender pork chops topped with grilled onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans.$14.99
Desserts
- Homemade Sopapillas
Made from scratch flour sopapillas. Topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Served with honey.$6.99
- Caramel Flan
A Mexican vanilla custard with a light caramel sauce.$8.99
- Mango Cheesecake
Traditional style cheesecake with natural mango flavor. Excellent any time of year$8.99
- Tres Leches
A Mexican favorite! A light sponge cake soaked in a special mixture of three milks. Topped with whipped cream.$8.99
- Pineapple Passion
Delicious Tres Leches cake with a twist! Topped with a pineapple garnish and cinnamon.$8.99
Migas
- Migas
Scrambled eggs with corn tortilla chips, cheese and choice of ranchero or tomatillo sauce.$11.99
- Migas A La Mexicana
Scrambled eggs with corn tortilla chips, with fresh jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese and ranchero sauce.$11.99
- Bacon Migas
Scrambled eggs with corn tortilla chips, bacon, cheese and ranchero sauce$12.99
- Sausage Migas
Scrambled eggs with corn tortilla chips, sausage, cheese and ranchero sauce$12.99
- Carne Guisada Migas
Scrambled eggs with corn tortilla chips topped with cheese and carne guisada.$13.99
- Fajita Migas
Scrambled eggs with corn tortilla chips, beef fajitas and ranchero sauce.$13.99
- Chorizo Migas
Scrambled eggs with corn tortilla chips, cheese and Mexican chorizo.$12.99
Breakfast
- Steak & Eggs
Seasoned grilled steak and two eggs, any style, served with potatoes and refried beans.$16.99
- Casa G's Deluxe
Two eggs, any style, topped with ranchero sauce. Served with carne guisada, chorizo and egg, potatoes and refried beans.$14.99
- Huevos A La Mexicana
Two scrambled eggs mixed with fresh jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes. Served with potatoes and refried beans.$10.99
- Breakfast Special
Two eggs, any style, served with potatoes and refried beans.$9.99
- Pork Chops & Eggs
Two grilled pork chops and two eggs, any style, potatoes and refried beans.$15.99
- Ham Plate
Two eggs served with ham or sausage, potatoes, and refried beans and toast.$10.99
- Sausage Plate
Two eggs served with ham or sausage, potatoes, and refried beans and toast.$10.99
- Chorizo Mexicano
Two scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with potatoes and refried beans.$10.99
- Barbacoa & Eggs Plate
Two eggs, any style, served with tender barbacoa, potatoes and refried beans.$14.99
- G's Enchiladas & Eggs
Two beef or cheese enchiladas with chile con carne sauce and yellow cheese, topped with two eggs. Served with potatoes and refried beans.$13.99
- Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs, any style, topped with ranchero or tomatillo sauce and your choice of bacon or sausage. Served with potatoes and refried beans.$11.99
- Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips with your choice of guajillo, tomatillo, or salsa topped with crema Mexicana, queso fresco and onions. Served with potatoes and refried beans.$10.99
- Casa G's Fajita Omelet
Two scrambled eggs with beef fajitas, onions and bell peppers, topped with cheese. Served with potatoes and refried beans$15.99
- Pancake Plate
Two pancakes and two eggs served with your choice of bacon or sausage and toast.$11.99
- Chicharron Plate
Specially cooked chicharron served with potatoes and refried beans.$10.99
- BYO Omelet
Served with refried beans and potatoes. Customize your own omelet with up to 5 ingredients:$12.99
Beverage Menu
Non-Alcohol Bev
- Apple Juice$3.59
- Big Red$2.99
- Choc Milk$3.59
- Coffee$2.99
- Cranberry Juice$3.59
- Decaf Coffee$2.99
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Horchata$3.59
- Jamica$3.59
- Melon$3.59
- Mexican Coke$3.59
- Mexican Lemonade$3.59
- Milk$3.59
- Orange Juice$3.59
- Pepsi$2.99
- Pepsi Zero$2.99
- Pineapple Juice$3.59
- Pink Lemonade$2.99
- Root Beer$2.99
- Sparkling Water$2.99
- Starry$2.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Water
Cocktails
- Regular House Rita$7.00
- Jumbo House Rita$11.00
- Top Shelf Rita
- Dos Rita$13.00
- Michelada
- Mex- Mart
- La Flaca$10.00
- Margarita Sampler$12.00
- Chamoy Mangonada$11.00
- Casa G's Reserva Margarita$12.00
- El Tequileno Morado$12.00
- Jalapeno Rita$11.00
- Avion Shaker$12.00
- El Buen Santo$12.00
- Jalisco Sour$11.50
- El Guapo$13.00
- Shipwrecked In Oaxaca$11.00
- Blueberry Limonada$11.00
- Como La Flor$12.00
- Paloma Coco$12.00
- Cantarito$13.00
- El Nacional$13.00
- Casa Garcia's Mule$9.50
- Bloody Mary/ Maria$7.00
- Mimosa$4.50
- Chimosa$6.00
- Pina Colada$12.00
- **TO-GO** Frozen Margarita$11.00
- SMOKED OLD FASHION$12.00
- CUCUMBER CRUSH$12.00
- NO COMPRENDO$12.00
- PARADISE CITY$12.00
Beer
- Bud Light$4.00
- Dos Equis$5.00
- Karback Love Street$5.00
- Twisty Tea$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Modelo Especial$5.00
- Negra Modelo$5.00
- Thirsty Goat$5.00
- Electric Jellyfish$5.00
- BTL Bud Light$5.00
- BTL Budweiser$5.00
- BTL Coors Light$5.00
- BTL Lone Star$5.50
- BTL Miller Lite$5.50
- BTL Michelob Ultra$5.50
- BTL Shiner Bock$5.50
- BTL Corona Extra$5.50
- BTL Dos XX$5.50
- BTL Modelo Especial$4.00
- BTL Negra Modelo$5.50
- BTL Pacifico$5.50
- BTL Victoria$5.50
- BTL Estrella Jalisco$5.50
- White Claw Cherry$6.00
- White Claw Mango$6.00
- Tecate$5.00
- Michelada
Shots
- a kick in the pants$7.00
- amaretto kamikazi$7.00
- american flag$7.00
- b-52$7.00
- bad apple$7.00
- bart simpson$7.00
- blow job$7.00
- boiler maker$7.00
- buttery nipple$7.00
- fruit loops$7.00
- jager bomb$8.00
- jolly rancher$7.00
- key lime$7.00
- lemon drop$7.00
- melon ball$7.00
- mexican candy$7.00
- mexican flag$7.00
- orange drop$7.00
- r&r$7.00
- raider$7.00
- rusty navel$7.00
- sangria de satan$7.00
- scooob snack$7.00
- snapple shooter$7.00
- tarantula$7.00
- the four horseman$7.00
- venom$7.00
- water mocassin$7.00
- windshield wiper fluid$7.00
- white russian$7.00
- Bailey's$6.25
- godiva$6.00
- jager$6.25
- kalua$6.25
- vegas bomb$8.00
- Green tea$8.00
Wine
Vodka (Copy)
- Deep Eddy Vodka$7.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$7.00
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$7.00
- Dripping Springs Vodka
- Grey Goose Vodka$7.50
- McCormick
- Tito's Vodka$7.00
- Well vodka$5.50
- DBL Deep Eddy Vodka$14.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Lemon$14.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$14.00
- DBL Dripping Springs Vodka
- DBL Grey Goose Vodka$15.00
- DBL McCormick
- DBL Tito's Vodka$14.00
- DBL Well vodka$11.00
Gin (Copy)
Liqueurs & Cordials (Copy)
- Bailey's$7.00
- Cointreau$7.00
- Dekuyper Amaretto$6.00
- Dekuyper Blue Curacao$6.00
- Dekuyper Buttershots$6.00
- Dekuyper Melon$6.00
- Dekuyper Peach$6.00
- Dekuyper Razzamatazz$6.00
- Dekuyper Sour Appple$6.00
- Dekuyper Watermelon$6.00
- Gran Gala$7.00
- Gran Marnier$8.00
- H Waler Triple Sec$5.00
- Jaegermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Aperol Liqueur$7.00
- Apricot Liquer$7.00
- Chinola Passion Fuit Liqueur$7.00
- Giffard Chila Liqueur$7.00
- Luxardo Liqueur$7.00
- Sorel Liqueur$7.00
- DBL Bailey's
- DBL Cointreau
- DBL Dekuyper Amaretto
- DBL Dekuyper Blue Curacao
- DBL Dekuyper Buttershots
- DBL Dekuyper Melon
- DBL Dekuyper Peach
- DBL Dekuyper Razzamatazz
- DBL Dekuyper Sour Appple
- DBL Dekuyper Watermelon
- DBL Gran Gala
- DBL Gran Marnier
- DBL H Waler Triple Sec
- DBL Jaegermeister
- DBL Kahlua
- DBL Aperol Liqueur
- DBL Apricot Liquer
- DBL Chinola Passion Fuit Liqueur
- DBL Giffard Chila Liqueur
- DBL Luxardo Liqueur
- DBL Sorel Liqueur
Sides
- side chicharron$3.99
- side bacon$3.99
- side egg$2.59
- side ham$3.99
- side pork chop$4.99
- side blk beans$2.59
- side charro beans$2.99
- side french fries$2.59
- side grilled veggies$4.99
- side mex rice$2.59
- side nopales$3.99
- side potatoes$2.59
- side refried beans$2.59
- side white rice$2.59
- side whole blk beans$2.59
- side sausage$3.99
- side steak$9.99
- side tilapia$9.99
- side avocado slices$2.99
- side guac$4.99
- side guac salad$2.99
- side pico de gallo$1.99
- side queso shell$3.99
- side salad$5.99
- side sour cream$1.99
- side toreado$1.99
- side whtie cheese$1.99
- side yellow cheese$1.99
- side chile con carne$1.99
- side queso$1.99
- side burrito$9.99
- side chalupa$5.99
- side chimichanga$9.99
- side fajita chimichanga$14.99
- side enchilada$3.99
- side ench same plate$3.99
- side flauta$3.99
- side gordita fajita$8.99
- side gordita picadillo$6.99
- side stuffed avocado$6.99
- side pancake$2.99
- side fajita chile relleno$10.99
- side chile relleno$9.99
- side tamal plain$2.59
- side tamal w/chile con carne$2.99
- side tostada (bean&chs)$4.99
- side toast$0.99
- side ranchero$1.99
- side tomatillo$1.99
- sides serranos$1.99
Bulk Menu
Sides
Bulk Meats
Bulk Veg/Dairy
Bulk Entree
- side burrito$9.99
- side chalupa$5.99
- side chimichanga$9.99
- side fajita chimichanga$14.99
- side enchilada$3.99
- side ench same plate$3.99
- side flauta$3.99
- side gordita fajita$8.99
- side gordita picadillo$6.99
- side stuffed avocado$6.99
- side pancake$2.99
- side fajita chile relleno$10.99
- side chile relleno$9.99
- side tamal plain$2.59
- side tamal w/chile con carne$2.99
- side tostada (bean&chs)$4.99