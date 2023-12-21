Visitanos Hoy -:- Visit Us Today
Casa Mexico 1783 Washington 308 Northeast
Beverages
Soft Drinks
- Coca-Cola$3.50
- Coca-Cola Cero$3.50
- Coca-Cola Dieta$3.50
- Fanta$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Cherry Coca$3.50
- Dr Pepper$3.50
- Brewed Ice Tea$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.75
- Virgen Cocktail$5.95
- Jarritos$4.00
- Coca Cola Bottle$4.00
- Aguas Frescas$4.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.75
- Topo Chico mineral Water 12floz$1.89
- Topo Chico Twist of Grapefruit$1.89
COFFEE
Food
Appetizers
- Nachos Mexico$15.75
Refried or whole beans, choice of meat: ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef, steak or grilled chicken
- Quesadilla$15.75
Choose from ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, topped with guacamole and sour cream, tomatoes, and onions
- Taquitos$14.75
Rolled corn tortillas with your choice of shredded beef or chicken, topped with guacamole and sour cream
- Flautas$14.75
Rolled flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, filled with picadillo or chicken
- Mexican Pizza$16.50
Choose from ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, topped with guacamole and sour cream, tomatoes, and onions
- Queso Dip$9.00
Cheese dip with a jalapeño kick
- Queso Con Chorizo$13.00
Chorizo cheese dip, onion, tomatoes, and jalapeño
- Mojo De Ajo App$16.00
Sautéed shrimp with mushrooms and onions in butter and garlic sauce
- Coconut Shrimp$14.00
Jumbo coconut battered prawns over a bed of lettuce, served with zesty sweet mango and raspberry sauce
- Camarón portugués appetizers$16.00
- Bean Dip$2.50
- Salsa De Hongos$5.00
Specialties
- Carne Asada Y Mas$24.00
Skirt steak with choice of enchilada, taco, or tamale, rice, and beans
- Burrito Crema$16.50
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak, rice, and beans in a flour tortilla, topped with melted cheese and crema sauce, served with pico de gallo and guacamole
- Asada Y Camarones$28.00
Skirt steak, shrimp cooked in garlic sauce with onions and mushrooms, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeño
- Pollo Chipotle$21.00
Tender chicken breast sautéed in our delicious chipotle sauce with fresh spinach and mushrooms
- Pollo Poblano$21.00
Strips of chicken breast sautéed with onions and poblano peppers in our special creamy sauce
- Bandera Burrito$19.75
Three small burritos with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken, smothered in verde, rojo, and crema chipotle, topped with melted cheese and sour cream, rice and beans on the side
- Asada Salad$19.00
Carne asada, romaine lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, onions corn, avocado, whole beans, tortilla chips, and house vinegar
- Fish Salad$19.00
Fried catfish, romaine lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, onions, corn, avocado tortilla chip strips, and house mango dressing
- Camaron Salad$19.00
Grilled shrimp, romaine lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, onions, corn, avocado tortilla chip strips, and house mango dressing
- Street Tacos (S)$16.00
4 street style small tortilla with chicken or steak
- Guiso Ranchero$20.00
Skirt steak with onions, jalapeño, tomatoes, cilantro, rice, and whole beans
- Steak & Fries$18.00
Fries with carne asada, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cream at the top
Combos
Brunch
- Chilaquiles Con Huevos$15.00
Fried crispy white corn tortillas topped with two fried eggs, chicken, beans, salsa verde, onions, cheese, sour cream
- Chorizo Con Huevos$15.00
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes sautéed with two scrambled eggs, rice, and beans on the side
- Huevos Rancheros$15.00
Two fried eggs served with refried bacon crispy corn tortillas, topped with red sauce and avocado
Chicken
- Pollo Mole$19.50
Strips of chicken breast in our authentic Mexican mole sauce, served with rice and beans
- Arroz Con Pollo$19.50
Chicken strips cooked with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, sautéed in special sauce served on a bed of rice
- Pollo Ranchero$19.50
Boneless chicken breast marinated in our family's sauce, broiled, and served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Chile Relleno Mexicano$29.00
Grilled chicken, covered with onion, sour cream guacamole, chipotle sauce, with rice and beans on the side
Pork
From the Grill
Vegetarian
- Spinach Enchiladas$16.00
Filled with spinach, onions, and tomatoes smothered in our green tomatillo sauce served with black beans or whole pinto beans Spanish rice (made with chicken broth) on the side
- Spinach Quesadilla$16.00
Two flour tortillas with cheese, sautéed onions, spinach, and onions
- Veggie Burrito$15.75
Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, salsa verde, pico de gallo, sour cream, black beans, or whole beans, Spanish rice (made with chicken broth) inside with cheese and topped with avocado
- Black Bean Soup$9.00
Made from vegetable broth, topped with pico de gallo and cheese
Burritos
- El Loco Burrito$16.00
Steak or chicken served with rice, whole beans, smothered in green chili, melted cheese in a flour tortilla, topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, and lettuce
- Fajita Burrito$16.75
Steak or chicken strips marinated in our special fajita sauce, rice, beans, bell peppers, onions in a flour tortilla, topped with green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, and guacamole
- México Burrito$16.00
Flour tortilla, chicken, ground or shredded beef, rice, beans, and topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado slices, covered with salsa Verde
- Burrito$15.00
Flour tortilla with a choice of chicken, ground beef, or picadillo, served with side of rice and beans and covered in salsa Verde
- Primo's Burrito$16.75
Grilled chicken or steak, topped in our crema sauce, smothered in melted cheese, rice and beans on the side
Seafood
- Camarones Chipotle$21.00
Large shrimp cooked with fresh mushrooms, onions, covered with our special chipotle sauce includes rice and beans
- Camarones Portugueses$22.75
Large shrimp wrapped in bacon and ham, stuffed with cheese, and green chile sauce on the side includes rice and beans
- Dos Amigos$21.75
Scallops and shrimp, cooked with mushrooms in a mild red sauce includes rice and beans
- Tacos De Camarón$16.00
Freshly sautéed shrimp chopped and stuffed in corn or flour tortillas, served with avocado, tomato, and chipotle sauce (3 pieces)
- Tacos De Pescado$16.00
Fried catfish in corn or flour tortilla, avocado, tomatoes, and topped with chipotle sauce (3 pieces)
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo*$18.75
Sautéed shrimp with mushrooms and onions in butter and garlic sauce, includes rice and beans
- Camarones a La Diabla$18.50
Onions, mushrooms, sautéed in butter with spicy red sauce, includes rice and beans
- Ceviche De Camarón$19.00
Shrimp, cilantro, onions, carrots, avocado and oranges slices in mild sauce
- Ceviche De Pescado$19.00
Fish, cilantro, onions, carrots, avocado and oranges slices in mild sauce
- Beer Battered Catfish$16.00
Three tacos, served with flour tortilla, pico, and crema sauce
Beef
- Carne Asada$24.00
Skirt steak broiled, garnished with pico de gallo, onions, jalapeños, and guacamole, rice, and beans
- Street Tacos$18.00
Four carne asada tacos on corn tortillas, topped with cilantro and onions, rice, and beans
- Chile Relleno Mexicano$28.00
Whole beans, spanish rice, skirt steak with cheese on top, onions, guacamole, and sour cream
- Molcajete$45.00
Soups
- Tortilla Soup$14.50
Chicken breast with crispy tortilla strips, pico de gallo
- Half Tortilla Soup$9.50
Chicken breast with crispy tortilla strips, pico de gallo
Made from vegetable broth, topped with pico de gallo and cheese
- Steak and Black Bean Soup$16.50
Black beans, pico de gallo, and strips of grilled steak on top
Salads
- Taco Salad$15.00
Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat: ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef
- Grilled Chicken Salad$18.00
Grilled chicken breast slices with romaine lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, onions, corn, avocado, whole beans, tortilla chips, and house vinegar
- Fajita Salad$18.50
Flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, cheese, tomato, your choice of fajita steak or chicken, mixed with peppers and onions, topped with sour cream and guacamole
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Side Orders
- Taco Side$3.00
- Enchilada Side$5.00
- Chile Relleno Cheese Side$8.00
- Chimichanga Side$9.00
- Steak Street Tacos$4.00
- Side Tortillas$2.50
- Side Taco de Camaron$3.00
- Side Taco de Pescado$3.00
- Tostada Side$7.00
- Burrito Side$8.00
- Pollo Asada Street Taco$3.00
- 1 jalapeño frito$1.00
- side camaron portugues$3.00
- Side Of Guac$5.50
- Side of Sour Cream$2.00
- Side of Cheese$2.00
- Side Deluxe$3.50
- Side Jalapeños$2.00
- Side Pico De Gallo$2.50
- Side Fries$4.50
- Side Rice and Beans$6.25
- Side Rice$3.25
- Side Beans$3.25
- Side tamale$4.00
- Single Corn Quesadilla$3.00
- Tortillas Side$2.00
- Large Chips & Salsa$8.00
- Large Salsa$6.25
- Large Chips$4.75
- Side Queso Dip$5.00
- Side Crema Sauce$2.00
- Side Corn$1.50
- Side Meat$6.00
- Side Pollo Asado$6.00
Daily Specials
Beer
Regular Draft
Bottle
Can
Liquor
Cocktails
- House Margarita$8.00
- Classic Margarita$9.00
- Margarita Mezcal$10.00
- Margarita Fresca$10.00
- Skinny Margarita$10.00
- Cadillac Margarita$12.00
- Keyport Margarita$12.00
- Coronarita$13.00
- Pitcher Of Margaritas$28.00+
- Grande Margarita$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Paloma$9.00
- Titos Lemon Drop$8.00
- Peachy Mule$10.00
- Strawberry Daiquiri$9.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Classic Mojito$10.00
- Flavor Margarita$9.00
- Skini Grand Manier$15.00
- monday special$5.00
- Double$4.50
- Happy Hour Margarita$7.00
- Happy Hour Draft 22$7.50
- Happy Hour Daft Beer 16$5.50
- Happy Hour Well Drinks$4.25
