Casa Mia at Hawthorne 2421 Berlin Turnpike
Dinner Menu
Appetizer
- Antipasto Artignale
Selection of cured meats imported, artisan cheeses, legumes$18.00
- Gambertini Pressato
Shrimp cocktail in martini glass, lobster meat, citrus caponata$18.00
- Guazzetto
Calamari, clams, mussels and shrimp in aromatic red spicy sauce$20.00
- Bruschetta Classica
Garlic bread, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, rucola$14.00
- Calamari Fritti Croccanti
Crispy lightly fried tender squid with spicy marinara sauce$16.00
- Mozzarella in Carozza
Freshly fried mozzarella served with marinara sauce$15.00
- Lumache Tutto Bosco
Snails, sautéed with wild mushrooms, garlic herbed butter, brandy$16.00
- Polpo alla Griglia
Spicy grilled octopus, beans, spinach, balsamic orange vinaigrette, potatoes$17.00
Salad
- Merendina
Pears, field greens, apples, tomatoes, cranberry, walnuts Chicken veils, pizzelle, orange citrus$16.00
- Cesare
Crispy romaine hearts, garlic croutons, parmigiano shavings, romano cheese, anchovies$14.00
- Mediterranea
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, olives, gorgonzola, artichokes, chickpeas$15.00
- Caprese
Cluster tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, rucola, basil, olive oil$14.00
- House side salad
Field greens, cucumbers, tomatoes$5.00
Soup
Raw
Pasta/Risotto
- Pappardelle Ragu
Wide fresh pasta with Veal, Beef, Pork ragu$26.00
- Ravioli Rosa
Lobster ravioli with mascarpone tomato sauce$30.00
- Ravioli Magro
Short rib stuffed ravioli with tomato beef extract$28.00
- Linguine Marechiaro
Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels in a spicy fresh tomato sauce$28.00
- Gnocchi Sorrentina
Potato dumpling with mozzarella, tomato, basil$22.00
- Risotto Mediterranoe
Arborio rice, lobster meat, scallops, shrimp, fresh tom., peas, saffron$30.00
- Risotto Bosco
Arborio rice, truffle butter, porcini mushrooms, artichokes, asparagus$26.00
- Fettuccine Rugatino
Salmon, shrimp, asparagus, velvety rose tomato sauce$28.00
- Fettuccine Al Mare
Lobster, scallops, shrimp in a creamy white sauce$28.00
- Rigatoni Svelta
Spinach, ricotta cheese, tomato, chicken, mushrooms$25.00
- Penne Vodka
Creamy marinara vodka sauce$24.00
- Spaghetti Carbonara
Crispy pancetta, Romano cheese, black pepper$24.00
- Zuppa Di Pesce
Clams, mussels, calamari, cod, shrimp, lobster, scallops in a spicy marinara sauce over linguine$44.00
- BYO Pasta
Build your own pasta$22.00
Light Fair
- Chicken Parm Grinder
Breaded chicken cutlet with cheese, peppers, tomato sauce, Tuscan fries$22.00
- Italian Steak Grinder
Chicago style – Thin sliced top round with onions, cheese, giardiniera, balsamic, Tuscan fries$22.00
- BLT Burger
Black Angus beef flame broiled with tomatoes,bacon, lettuce, robiola cheese, Tuscan fries$21.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast brioche bun, tomato, lettuce, slaw, bacon, cheese, cranberry spread, Tuscan fries$20.00
- D.O.C. Pizza
Crispy pizza with fresh tomatoes, basil, fresh buffalo, mozzarella topped with rucola$20.00
- Mamma Mia
Two jumbo meatballs served with provolone cheese, marinara sauce, garlic bread$20.00
- Bone-In Wings
Your choice – hot buffalo or Italian style served with carrot and celery sticks, blue cheese$20.00
- Boneless Wings
Your choice – hot buffalo or Italian style served with carrot and celery sticks, blue cheese$20.00
- Fish & Chip Only
Crispy fried cod filet, served with tartar and Tuscan fries$22.00
- Fish & Chip Sandwich
Crispy fried cod filet, served with tartar and Tuscan fries$22.00
Entree
- Grigliata Di Pesce Misto
Broiled lobster, salmon, scallops, shrimp, sole, potatoes, vegetables$46.00
- Branzino in Padella
Mediterranean seabass filets with capers, garlic, wine, lemon, tomatoes$34.00
- Salmone in Crosta
Atlantic Salmon with simple herb crust, citrus sauce, potatoes, vegetables$30.00
- Capesante Incamicia
Jumbo scallops in bacon brandy orange essence, mashed potatoes$38.00
- Pollo San Marco
Stuffed airline chicken, prosciutto, chard, walnuts, berries, mushrooms, potatoes, vegetables$28.00
- Saltinbocca Romana
Veal topped with prosciutto, cheese, sage, veal stock, potatoes, vegetables$30.00
- Scaloppine Grangala
Atlantic Salmon with simple herb crust, citrus sauce, potatoes, vegetables$34.00
- Ossobuco Milanese
Slow cooked braised Veal shank with gremolata over saffron risotto$38.00
- Classic Chicken
Parmigiana, Marsala, Lemon, Piccata$28.00
- Classic Veal
Parmigiana, Marsala, Lemon, Piccata$30.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana
Fried Eggplant layered w/mozzarella, tomato sauce, served with side of pasta$25.00
- Effplant Rollatini
Fried eggplant rolled with ricotta cheese, served with side of pasta$25.00
Chops
- Ricca Piemontese (Tenderloin)
Served with roasted potatoes and asparagus$38.00
- Center Cut Filet Mignon
11oz, Served with Choice of potato and asparagus$50.00
- NY Strip
18oz, Served with Choice of potato and asparagus$46.00
- Traditional Cut Prime Rib
22oz, Served with Choice of potato and asparagus$46.00
- King Cut Prime Rib
28oz, Served with Choice of potato and asparagus$56.00
- Boneless Ribeye
22oz, Served with Choice of potato and asparagus$48.00
- Bone-in Ribeye
26oz, Served with Choice of potato and asparagus$54.00
- Extra Thick Pork Chop
Served with Choice of potato and asparagus$35.00
- Grilled Lamb Rack
Served with rice and asparagus$48.00
- Tomahawk
32oz, Long bone-in rib-eye, kosher salt, black pepper, fresh thyme with choice of two sides$100.00
Sides
Dessert
Specials / Family Style Take-Out
Prime Night
- Prime Rib & Scallops St Jacques
12oz Prime Rib with stuffed fresh scallop shell$45.00
- Prime Rib & Stuffed Shrimp
12oz prime rib with two crabmeat stuffed shrimp$45.00
- Prime Rib & Lobster Tail
12oz prime rib with 4oz stuffed lobstertail$56.00
- Filet Mignon Oscar
8oz filett mignon topped with lamp crab, bernaise sauce$56.00
- Filet Rossini
8oz filet mignon, truffle, foisgras, brioche, brandy, glaze$60.00
FS Take_Out
- FS Fried Calamari 2ppl
Fried tender calamari served with spicy marinara.$15.00
- FS Fried Calamari 6ppl
Fried tender calamari served with spicy marinara.$40.00
- FS Italian Antipasto 2ppl
Assorted Italian cold cuts, cheese, olives.$18.00
- FS Italian Antipasto 6ppl
Assorted Italian cold cuts, cheese, olives.$40.00
- FS Boneless Chicken Wings - Dz
Boneless- choice of Italian, BBQ, buffalo, or plain$15.00
- FS Bine-In Chicken Wings - Dz
Bone-in choice of Italian, BBQ, buffalo, or plain$15.00
- FS Mozzarella Sticks 2ppl
Italian seasoned breaded mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce. (8 pcs)$12.00
- FS Mozzarella Sticks 6ppl
Italian seasoned breaded mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce. (24pcs)$28.00
- FS Grilled Beef Tenderloin 2ppl
Served with salad, mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes, rolls.$40.00
- FS Grilled Beef Tenderloin 6ppl
Served with salad, mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes, rolls.$70.00
- FS Veal Saltinbocca 2ppl
Served with salad, mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes, rolls.$40.00
- FS Veal Saltinbocca 6ppl
Served with salad, mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes, rolls.$70.00
- FS Stuffed Filet of Sole 2ppl
Served with salad, mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes, rolls.$30.00
- FS Stuffed Filet of Sole 6ppl
Served with salad, mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes, rolls.$60.00
- FS Chicken Marsala 2ppl
Served with pasta marinara, salad, rolls$30.00
- FS Chicken Marsala 6ppl
Served with pasta marinara, salad, rolls$60.00
- FS Chicken Parmigiana 2ppl
Served with pasta marinara, salad, rolls.$30.00
- Chicken Parmigiana 6ppl
Served with pasta marinara, salad, rolls.$60.00
- FS Chicken Piccata 2ppl
Served with pasta marinara, salad, rolls.$30.00
- FS Chicken Piccata 6ppl
Served with pasta marinara, salad, rolls.$60.00
- FS Eggplant Rollatini 2ppl
Served with pasta marinara, salad, rolls.$30.00
- FS Eggplant Rollatini 6ppl
Served with pasta marinara, salad, rolls.$60.00
- Assorted Cookies 2ppl$12.00
- Assorted Cookies 6ppl$25.00
- Mini Cannollis 2ppl$14.00
- Mini Cannollis 6ppl$35.00
- Triple Tuxedo Chocolate Cake 2ppl$14.00
- Triple Tuxedo Chocolate Cake 6ppl$35.00