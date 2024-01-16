Casa Mia Kennewick
Pizza
Chicken with Three Cheeses
- Small Chicken with Three Cheeses
Winner of pizza today magazine's "Pizza across America" contest. Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, roast chicken, onions, roasted red peppers, black olives, basil, finished with a spritz of balsamic vinegar$19.50
- Large Chicken with Three Cheeses
Winner of pizza today magazine's "Pizza across America" contest. Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, roast chicken, onions, roasted red peppers, black olives, basil, finished with a spritz of balsamic vinegar$28.00
- Gluten Free Chicken with Three Cheeses
Winner of pizza today magazine's "Pizza across America" contest. Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, roast chicken, onions, roasted red peppers, black olives, basil, finished with a spritz of balsamic vinegar. Small. Gluten Free crust.$21.50
Classic Casa Mia Special
- Small Casa Mia Special
Stanislaus tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, artisan pepperoni, Columbus salami, Italian sausage, and mushrooms$20.00
- Large Casa Mia Special
Stanislaus tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, artisan pepperoni, Columbus salami, Italian sausage, and mushrooms$28.00
- Gluten Free Casa Mia Special
Stanislaus tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, artisan pepperoni, Columbus salami, Italian sausage, and mushrooms. Small. Gluten Free crust.$22.00
Di Fara
- Small Di Fara
The American pizza margherita, inspired by di Fara pizza in Brooklyn, New York, shredded mozzarella, fior di latte fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, Stanislaus tomato sauce, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil$18.50
- Large Di Fara
The American pizza margherita, inspired by di Fara pizza in Brooklyn, New York, shredded mozzarella, fior di latte fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, Stanislaus tomato sauce, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil$26.00
- Gluten Free Di Fara
The American pizza margherita, inspired by di Fara pizza in Brooklyn, New York, shredded mozzarella, fior di latte fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, Stanislaus tomato sauce, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil. Small. Gluten Free crust.$20.50
Fig Almond Pesto and Prosciutto
- Small Fig Almond Pesto and Prosciutto
With gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fig almond pesto, prosciutto, arugula and balsamic vinegar$20.00
- Large Fig Almond Pesto and Prosciutto
With gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fig almond pesto, prosciutto, arugula and balsamic vinegar$28.00
- Gluten Free Fig Almond Pesto and Prosciutto
With gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fig almond pesto, prosciutto, arugula and balsamic vinegar. Small. Gluten Free crust.$22.00
Pizza Sole
- Small Pizza Sole
Our pizza of the sun, the "Pizza festiva" vegetarian pizza of the year., gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fresh tomatoes, onions, basil and balsamic vinegar$20.00
- Large Pizza Sole
Our pizza of the sun, the "Pizza festiva" vegetarian pizza of the year., gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fresh tomatoes, onions, basil and balsamic vinegar$28.00
- Gluten Free Pizza Sole
Our pizza of the sun, the "Pizza festiva" vegetarian pizza of the year., gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fresh tomatoes, onions, basil and balsamic vinegar. Small. Gluten Free Crust$22.00
Potato with Truffle Oil
- Small Potato with Truffle Oil
Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, grated potatoes, onions, fresh basil, finished with a swirl of white truffle oil. Winner, "Pizza festiva" international pizza contest$20.00
- Large Potato with Truffle Oil
Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, grated potatoes, onions, fresh basil, finished with a swirl of white truffle oil. Winner, "Pizza festiva" international pizza contest$28.00
- Gluten Free Potato with Truffle Oil
Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, grated potatoes, onions, fresh basil, finished with a swirl of white truffle oil. Winner, "Pizza festiva" international pizza contest. Small. Gluten Free crust.$22.00
Strada Susina
- Small Strada Susina
The plum street pizza. Our first national award winning pizza at hunt wesson foods "Prima pizza" contest. Stanislaus tomato and gorgonzola parmigiano sauces with roast chicken, cashews, onions and fresh basil. Small$20.00
- Large Strada Susina
The plum street pizza. Our first national award winning pizza at hunt wesson foods "Prima pizza" contest. Stanislaus tomato and gorgonzola parmigiano sauces with roast chicken, cashews, onions and fresh basil. Small$28.00
- Gluten Free Strada Susina
The plum street pizza. Our first national award winning pizza at hunt wesson foods "Prima pizza" contest. Stanislaus tomato and gorgonzola parmigiano sauces with roast chicken, cashews, onions and fresh basil. Small. Gluten Free crust.$22.00
Torino
- Small Torino
Thomas Gavosto opened the Torino sausage company on Dearborn street in Seattle in 1953, and made the original pepperoni to supply Casa Mia. This pepperoni is smoky, spicy and very different than typical pepperoni.$18.50
- Large Torino
Thomas Gavosto opened the Torino sausage company on Dearborn street in Seattle in 1953, and made the original pepperoni to supply Casa Mia. This pepperoni is smoky, spicy and very different than typical pepperoni.$26.00
- Gluten Free Torino
Thomas Gavosto opened the Torino sausage company on Dearborn street in Seattle in 1953, and made the original pepperoni to supply Casa Mia. This pepperoni is smoky, spicy and very different than typical pepperoni. Small. Gluten Free crust.$20.50
Design Your Own Pizza
Main Menu
Starters
- Artichoke Ricotta Fonduta
With fresh baked flatbread$10.50
- Basket of House Rolls
Six Casa Mia rolls with butter$7.50
- Cheesy Garlic Bread
With two dipping sauces$10.50
- Classic Casa Mia Garlic Bread
With two dipping sauces$8.50
- Meatball Side w/Sauce
3 Meatballs with tomato meat sauce$6.00
- Toasted Black Pepper Potato Chips
With gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, sprinkled with parmesan$8.00
House Specialties
- Calzone
with four Cheeses, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Tomato Sauce, and Herbs$23.50
- Chicken Parmigiana
Boneless chicken breast sautéed and oven baked in pizzaiola sauce, parmigiana and fior di latte fresh mozzarella. Served with spaghetti or fettuccini$19.50
- Classic Casa Mia Steak
Oven roasted twelve ounce New York steak. A favorite since 1952. Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccini or white beans alla toscana$30.00
- Classic Casa Mia Veal Scallopini
Thinly sliced tender cuts of Veal, sautéed with Mushrooms in our Marsalla Wine Reduction Sauce. Served with Spaghetti or Fettuccini$24.00
- Italian Street Festival Sausage
With white beans alla toscana$19.50
- Veal Parmigiana$24.00
Entrées
- Small Casa Mia Classic Spaghetti
Choose from our house made tomato meat sauce, our classic butter cream sauce, spicy vegetarian puttanesca sauce, or our basil pesto$13.00
- Large Casa Mia Classic Spaghetti
Choose from our house made tomato meat sauce, our classic butter cream sauce, spicy vegetarian puttanesca sauce, or our basil pesto$15.00
- Small Classic Casa Mia Fettuccini$13.00
- Large Classic Casa Mia Fettuccini$15.00
- White Beans Alla Toscana
White beans with pork stock, olive oil, and fresh herbs$15.00
- Small Butternut Squash Ravioli$14.00
- Large Butternut Squash Ravioli
With fresh herb butter and parmigiano$17.00
- Spinach Ravioli
With butter cream sauce and basil pesto$17.00
- Small Classic Casa Mia Ravioli
Stuffed with beef and cheese, and topped with tomato meat sauce$14.00
- Large Classic Casa Mia Ravioli
Stuffed with beef and cheese, and topped with tomato meat sauce$17.00
- Classic Casa Mia Lasagne
With beef, sausage, and cheeses, and baked with our tomato meat sauce$17.50
- Cannelloni
Sausage and cheese filled pasta, baked in our house made tomato meat sauce$18.00
- Manicotti
Cheese and herb filled pasta, baked in our butter-cream sauce$18.00
- Half Manicotti & Half Cannelloni
A sampler of manicotti and cannelloni$18.00
- Tortellini
Stuffed with veal, beef, parmigiano, and Romano. Served with red or white sauce, or a sampler of each sauce$18.00
- Provolone Ravioli$17.00
- Mushroom Risotto$14.00
- Half Spaghetti & Half Ravioli$17.00
- Large Gluten Free Pasta$15.50
- Small Gluten Free Pasta$13.00
Salads
- Arugula Salad
With parmigiano, prosciutto, lemon and olive oil$12.00
- Casa Mia Caprese
Roasted tomatoes on fresh mozzarella with pesto and balsamic glaze$12.50
- Classic Casa Mia Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, sliced black olives, and your choice of dressing$7.50+
- Classic Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad$16.50
- Iceberg Wedge
With gorgonzola parmigiano dressing, oven roasted tomatoes, and smokehouse bacon$12.00
- Small Caesar Salad$8.50
Piadini
Sandwiches
- Classic Casa Mia Sub Sandwich
Canadian bacon, salami, sliced tomato, lettuce, onion, and Casa Mia house vinaigrette$11.00
- Classic Meatball Sandwich
Mozzarella, meatballs, and tomato meat sauce$11.00
- Italian BLT Sandwich
Smokehouse bacon, lettuce, fresh tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, and sun dried tomato aioli$12.00
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$11.00
Kids Menu
Side Menu
- House Dinner Roll$1.25
- side aioli$2.50
- side anchovies$2.75
- side bacon$6.00
- side balsamic glaze$0.75
- side balsamic vinegar$0.75
- side basil$2.50
- side black olives$2.50
- side cashews$2.50
- side chivallini sausage$10.00
- side fresh garlic$0.75
- side fresh tomatoes$2.50
- side grill chicken$6.00
- side grill mushrooms$6.00
- side italian sausage$6.00
- side jalapenos$2.50
- side meatballs$6.00
- side of sun dried tomatoes$2.50
- side onions$2.50
- side parmesan$0.50
- side pepperoncini$2.50
- side pepperoni$3.50
- side pesto$0.50
- side pineapple$2.50
- side red sauce$2.50
- side salami$3.50
- side shrimp$6.00
- side spicy chicken$6.00
- side white sauce$2.50
- side white truffle oil$2.50