Casa Nuevo Leon Mexican Food Caldwell
Lunch/Dinner
- Tacos Nuevo Leon$2.50
At Casa Nuevo Leon, our Tacos Nuevo Leon offer a unique twist on the traditional taco that you're accustomed to. These mouthwatering creations feature a tortilla that is sizzled on the griddle until it becomes perfectly lightly crispy, then topped with a generous amount of melted chihuahua cheese. With your choice of tender and flavorful carne asada or savory adobada, these tacos are a true delight for the senses. While the original recipe does not include additional toppings, you have the option to customize it with a burst of freshness by adding onions and cilantro. And of course, our house salsa is the perfect finishing touch, tying all the flavors together in perfect harmony. Prepare to be pleasantly surprised by the bold and delicious taste of our Tacos Nuevo Leon.
- Tacos 956$2.00
Indulge in our delicious tacos, carefully prepared with attention to detail. Enjoy your choice of flour or corn tortilla, paired with flavorful grilled meat like Carne Asada or Adobada. Customize your taco with toppings that complement your meat. For an extra kick, try our grilled jalapeño and green onion on the side. At Casa Nuevo Leon, we aim to provide a memorable take-out experience that leaves you wanting more.
- Order of 5 Tacos Nuevo Leon$11.50
- Order of 5 Tacos 956$9.00
- Torta con Papas Combo$13.00
Get a mouthwatering Mexican sandwich and a side of perfectly crispy French fries for a wholesome combo that will satisfy your cravings. To complete this delectable meal, pair it with your preferred Mexican drink for a flavor-packed experience that will transport you straight to the vibrant streets of Northern Mexico.
- Papa Asada/ 3 tacos Combo$13.00
At Casa Nuevo Leon, we take pride in our delicious variety of made-to-order tacos. Our menu offers three tasty tacos of the same with your choice of Nuevo Leon or 956 tacos, wrapped in freshly made corn tortillas. To complete the meal, we also serve a half of a large Idaho baked potato, perfectly cooked and your choice of Mexican Drink. Don't settle for ordinary, order from Casa Nuevo Leon for an extraordinary take-out experience.
- Papa Asada con Carne$10.00
Indulge in the incredible flavors of our signature dish: the Big Idaho Baked Potato. This culinary masterpiece is a true delight for your taste buds. Imagine sinking your teeth into the fluffy potato, topped with a generous amount of mouthwatering Cheddar Cheese, smooth Butter, tangy Mexican Sour Creme, and savory Carne Asada or Adobada. Every bite is a burst of texture and taste, satisfying both your hunger and cravings. To complete this culinary experience, we serve it with a side of our housemade Corn Chips. Prepare to be amazed by the explosion of flavors in every bite, as this indulgent dish takes comfort food to a whole new level.
Breakfast
- Breakfast Tacos$2.50
At Casa Nuevo Leon, you have the freedom to create your own meal. Start by choosing your favorite egg combination, like potato and eggs, bacon and eggs, or chorizo eggs. We'll serve it with our tasty refried beans as a base. But that's not all! You can also pick from a variety of toppings, such as our homemade salsa or creamy avocado slices. All of this goodness is wrapped in a freshly made flour tortilla, guaranteeing a burst of flavor with every bite. Order now for a simply delicious breakfast at Casa Nuevo Leon.
- Breakfast Taco Plate$6.00
Start your day off right with of our mouthwatering flour tortilla breakfast tacos. Choose your favorite egg combination, to perfectly complement our warm tortillas. Top it off with your choice of cheese, either the tangy and crumbly Fresco or the gooey and melty Chiuhua. And don't forget to indulge in a side of either savory Charro beans or creamy refried beans. This satisfying breakfast combo will leave you energized and ready to take on the day ahead.
- Breakfast Torta$6.00
At Casa Nuevo Leon, our breakfast torta is a delicious and versatile option to kickstart your day. We offer a range of egg combinations to satisfy every palate. One popular choice is our potato chorizo and eggs combination, which is served on top of a bed of flavorful refried beans. To add a cheesy twist, we add a combination of Chihuahua, Fresco, or Cheddar cheeses. The resulting torta is a mouthwatering symphony of flavors that guarantees to satisfy your cravings and leave you with a smile.
- Breakfast Plate$8.50
At Casa Nuevo Leon, we offer a tempting array of egg combinations to satisfy all breakfast cravings. Indulge in our delectable options such as fluffy scrambled eggs paired with crispy potatoes, a hearty choice that will keep you fueled for the day ahead. For those seeking a burst of flavor, our chorizo and eggs combination brings together spicy and savory in perfect harmony. If you prefer a classic choice, try our ham and eggs combination, offering a familiar and comforting taste. And for the bacon lovers, our bacon and eggs combination is the perfect way to start the morning. Each combination is served with a side of flavorful refried beans, adding a touch of traditional Mexican cuisine to your meal. As for the tortillas, you can choose between our homemade flour or corn tortillas, with a generous serving of three. Order from us at Casa Nuevo Leon and allow our mouthwatering egg combinations to awaken your taste buds.