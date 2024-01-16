Casa Playa
APPETIZERS - TAPAS
- EMPANADAS$10.00
Argentinian Empanadas Choose Two: Beef Chicken or Spinach
- SPANISH MUSSELS$18.00
Mussels cooked in garlic white wine sauce with Spanish Chorizo
- CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$12.00
- CHICHARRON ACEVICHADO$14.00
Crispy Pork Belly with a Lime Salsa
- PULPO A LA PARRILLA$21.00
Grilled Octopus on a bed of mixed greens
- TORTAS DE CANGREJO$18.00
Crab Cakes
- FRIED CALAMARI$18.00
Peruvian style with salsa criolla
- GUACAMOLE COSTEÑO$15.00
With Homemade Plantain Chips
- SPICY TUNA TARTARE GUACAMOLE$21.00
Ahi grade Tuna, Peruvian Peppers, Sesame Seeds, with our House Guacamole and Green Plantain Chips
- VIEIRAS AL HORNO$20.00
Scallops Grilled in a Half Shell
LUNCH ENTREES
- CUBANO SANDWICH$16.00
With Potato Salad or Fruit Cup. Fries $1.50+
- FISH TACOS$17.00
(2) Fresh Mahi Mahi Tacos in white flour tortillas with Yellow Rice, Black Bean Puree
- STEAK TACOS$17.00
(2) Steak Tacos in white flour tortillas with Yellow Rice, Black Bean Puree
- CHICHARRON TACOS$16.00
(2) Pork Belly Tacos
- HAMBURGESA DE LA CASA$18.00
Angus Beef, Caramalized Onions, Fried Egg with French Fries
- QUINOA VEGGIE BURGER$16.00
Quinoa and Beans mix Pattie grilled with melted Swiss cheese, Served with Spicy Chipotle mayo, pico de gallo & Sweet Fries
- VEGETARIAN TEMPEH TACOS$15.00
Blackened organic Tempeh, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, queso fresco, on a soft white corn tortilla.
- CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$15.00
Poached Chicken, Golden Raisins, granny smith apples, cilantro & mayo
- GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH$16.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Queso Fresco, Lettuce, Tomato, Chimichurri Sauce
- "GAUCHO" STEAK SANDWICH$16.00
Grilled Steak, Swiss Cheese, peppers, lettuce, tomato & chimichurri
- Lunch Special$17.00
Daily Lunch Special
CEVICHES & TIRADITOS
- CEVICHE DE LA CASA$22.00
Corvina Fish and Mixed Seafood Ceviche in classic Peruvian style, marinated in lime, red onion, cilantro & limo chile
- PASSION FRUIT CEVICHE PLAYERO$22.00
Mixed Seafood Ceviche, Aji Amarillo, Passion Fruit, Avocado
- CORVINA FISH CEVICHE$19.00
Corvina (white sea bass) fish ceviche in classic Peruvian Style.
- TUNA CEVICHE "NIKKEI" STYLE$20.00
Japanese and Peruvian Fusion ahi Tuna ceviche marinated in lime with nikkei sauce
- TIRADITO YELLOWTAIL$20.00
Yellowtail Peruvian Sashimi
- TIRADITO TUNA PLAYA$20.00
Ahi Tuna Peruvian Sashimi
ENTREES
- FRIED RICE SEAFOOD CHAUFA$28.00
Peruvian Seafood Fried Rice
- PARGO FRITO
Fried Whole Snapper In Season - MP
- LOMO SALTADO$25.00
Wok stir-fried steak strips,red onions,tomatoes, french fries & soy sauce with Rice
- POLLO SALTADO$23.00
Wok stir-fried chicken breast, red onions, tomatoes,soy sauce and fries with Rice
- BRUSQUETTA CAMARONES CHIMICHURRI$26.00
- MAHI MAHI EN SALSA DE COCO$25.00
Mahi-Mahi fish fillet cooked in a coconut milk & white wine sauce
- ARROZ MARINERO$26.00
Spanish seafood rice made paella style with scallpos, calamar,octopus,shrimp,mussels,clams,spanish chorizo, white wine
- PERUVIAN SEAFOOD JALEA$28.00
Peru's traditional mixture of crispy seaffod including calamari, scallops, white fish, mussels & Shrimp
- ROPA VIEJA$21.00
Cuban styled shredded beef
- GRILLED ANGUS SKIRT STEAK DE LA CASA
Grilled skirt steak
- PECHUGA POLLO PICO DE GALLO$21.00
Griled chucken breast topped with pico de gallo
- LECHON ASADO$23.00
mojo marinated pork slow oven roasted and finish with sauteed onions
- OVEN ROASTED FLORIDA GROUPER "MERO"
- CHULETA DE CERDO EN SALSA DE PIÑA$25.00
Center cut bone-in Pork Chop in a pineapple sauce.
- CAZUELA DE MARISCOS$28.00
- PRIME PICANHA 10 OZ STEAK
- PRIME FLAP STEAK 12 0Z