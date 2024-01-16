Casa Tequilana 545 N Main St
Food
Traditional Dishes
- Enchiladas$17.95
3 fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, oregano, queso fresco & onion mix, in a guajillo pepper sauce. Topped with lettuce, cotija cheese, crema & salsa fresca. Served with rice
- Enchiladas suizas$17.95
3 flour tortillas stuffed with veggies, cheese & shredded chicken. Baked in a tomatillo cream sauce. Topped with red onions, cotija cheese & cilantro. Served with rice
- Birria De La Abuela$17.95
Marinated & slow cooked beef roast served with rice pilaf and 3 house-made corn tortillas. Topped with onion, cilantro and a lime wedge
- Brisket Tacos$16.95
Dry chile-rub brisket on cheese crusted handmade corn tortillas. Topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro & tomatillo salsa. Served with rice & beans
- Smothered Burrito$18.95
13" flour tortilla stuffed with: shredded beef, rice, beans, cheese, aioli & jalapeno salsa. Baked in a red cream sauce. Topped with guacamole, sour cream & salsa fresca. Served with fries
- Divorciado Burrito$18.95
13' flour tortilla, chile de arbol aioli, shredded cheese mix, black beans, spaghetti squash, corn, bell pepper and onion mix. Baked with our red and green cream sauces, topped with crema and cilantro
- Quesa-Birria$18.95
slow cooked beef birria on a 13'' flour tortilla, cheese, onions & cilantro. Served with fries & birria broth
- Chile Colorado$20.95
Tender pork cooked in a spicy dry chile sauce. Topped with pickled onion, avocado & cilantro. Served with 3 hand-made corn tortillas, rice & beans.
- Chicken Mole$22.95
Chicken breast poached in our house-made mole sauce. Topped with sesame seeds. Served with rice
- Juanburger 2.0$14.95
Butter crusted hamburger roll stacked with 1/2 lb beef patty, pepperjack cheese, guacamole, salsa fresca & chile de arbol aioli. Served with fries
New Additions & Salads
- Mango Salad$14.95
kale, shrimp, cabbage, avocado, red onion, orange, cucumber, toasted peanuts & cilantro lime dressing.
- Chile Colorado Burrito$18.95
13" flour tortilla stuffed with: pork chile colorado, black beans, aioli, rice, jalapeno salsa. Baked in a creamy tomatillo sauce. Topped with sour cream and salsa fresca. Served with small salad
- Mexi-Cobb$13.95
Chopped romaine, corn, tortilla strips, grilled chicken, avocado, black beans, salsa fresca & cotija cheese. Served with herbs and dry chile ranch dressing
- Fruta fresca$11.95
Mango, cucumber, watermelon, orange & pineapple. Served with tajin & lime
- Pineapple Burger$18.95
Butter crusted hamburger roll stacked with 1/2 lb beef patty, pepperjack cheese, tostada, lettuce, grilled shrimp, pineapple & chile de arbol aioli. Served with fries
- Ceviche$12.95
Cooked shrimp, cucumber, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapenos, avocado & lime. Served with tostadas
- Flautas De Pollo$13.95
Fried shredded chicken taquitos. Topped with avocado salsa, crema, cotija cheese & salsa fresca
- Shrimp Tostada$14.95
Grilled shrimp atop a crunchy corn tortilla. Layered with aioli, pickled cucumber, avocado & crispy onions.
- Empanadas De Camaron$12.95
seasoned shrimp folded into fried corn masa. Served with a tangy jalapeno salsa. Topped with lettuce, crema, cotija cheese & salsa fresca.
Appetizers
- Chilaquile Nachos$16.95
House fried chips tossed in a guajillo sauce. Topped with refried black beans, crema, cotija cheese, brisket, avocado, pickled onions & chopped jalapenos.
- Guacamole & Chips$8.95
Fresh guacamole with house fried chips.
- Elote Asado$5.95
Grilled corn on the cob, with aioli, lime, crema and chili powder
- 3 Amigos$12.95
Roasted salsa, fresh guacamole & refried black beans. Served with house fried chips
- Chips & Salsa$5.95
House made roasted salsa & chips. Mild, Medium or Spicy.
Sides
- Housemade sauces Large$4.95
Roasted tomato salsa, roasted tomatillo salsa, smother sauce, green tomatillo cream sauce, ranch, vinagrette, avocado salsa, jalapeno salsa & salsa fresca
- Housemade sauces Small$2.50
Roasted tomato salsa, roasted tomatillo salsa, smother sauce, green tomatillo cream sauce, ranch, vinagrette, avocado salsa, jalapeno salsa & salsa fresca
- Rice & beans$5.95
Fried black beans and house made rice
- Sauteed veggies$6.95
bell peppers, onions, corn, spaghetti squash, black beans and cilantro
- Side salad$6.95
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, carrot, black beans, cabbage, salsa fresca, tortilla strips & choice of dressing. Ranch or vinagrette
- Tortillas$1.95
house made corn tortillas or flour
- Guacamole$7.95
fresh guacamole
- Fries$3.95
Fries tossed in housemade seasonings
- Whole jalapeno$0.95
Grilled jalapeno, fried jalapeno or fresh
- Avocado$2.50
Fresh avocado
- Sour cream$0.95
2 oz. serving
- Rice$2.50
Housemade rice
- Beans$2.50
Fried black beans
- Meat$6.95
- Shrimp$8.95
- Chips$1.95
Dessert
- Brownie$6.95
Double chocolate brownie served with caramel sauce and vanilla bean ice cream
- Flan$6.95
cold custard of the day. Topped with Strawberry
- Chocolate Cheesecake$7.95
Decadant chocolate cheesecake served with housemade berry compote
- Grilled Banana Bread$7.95Out of stock
Grilled banana bread with dulce de leche & ice cream
- Cheesecake Fudge$6.95Out of stock
Chocolate Cheesecake Fudge with Ice Cream
Daily Specials
- Chile Relleno$16.95
- Chicken Fajita Plate$15.95Out of stock
- Chicken Spinach Spaghetti$16.95Out of stock
Chicken and spinach spaghetti with tomatoes, corn, jalapeños, onion in a garlic cream sauce. Served with bread
- Chicken Vegetable Chipotle Cream Rice$15.95Out of stock
Chicken, spinach, tomatoes, corn, bell peppers, onion, garlic, in a chipotle cream sauce served with three corn tortillas