Casa Café 3505 West 26th Street
FOOD
BRUNCH
- #1 Avocado Toast$9.00
Toasted bread with two eggs, avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and a side of potatoes
- #2 Egg and Chorizo Burrito$8.50
12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with eggs, chorizo, rice, beans, and shredded cheese. Side of salsa verde.
- #3 Papas con Chorizo Burrito$9.00
12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with potatoes and chorizo, rice, beans, and queso fresco. Side of salsa verde
- #4 Birria Burrito$11.00
12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with birria, rice, beans, and shredded cheese. Side of salsa verde.
- #5 Chilaquiles$10.00
Fried tortilla chips covered in salsa verde, topped with 2 eggs, sour cream, and queso fresco
BOWLS
- #1 Papas con Chorizo Bowl$9.00
Potatoes and chorizo topped with queso fresco, served with rice and beans.
- #2 Steak Bowl$11.00
Steak cooked with peppers and onions, served on a bed of rice, and topped with queso sauce.
- #3 Chicken Bowl$10.00
Chicken cooked with peppers and onions, served on a bed of rice, and topped with queso sauce.
- #4 Birria Bowl$11.50
Birria on a bed of rice, beans, and topped with shredded cheese.
QUESADILLAS
POSTRES/DESSERTS
- #1 Arroz con Leche$4.00
Rice, cinnamon, milk. (rice pudding)
- #2 Choco Flan$5.50
Flan with chocolate cake
- #3 Tres Leches Cake$5.50
Three milks cake
- #4 Stuffed Concha$6.50
Concha stuffed with hazelnut spread, strawberries, & whipped cream
- #5 Flan$5.00
- #6 Mini Pancakes$8.00
Mini pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, hazelnut spread, lecherita, and powdered sugar