CASA FLORES LODI
FOOD
Appetizers
- Bean Dip
Layered with refried beans, gravy, and Monterey jack cheese$6.00
- Gravy & Cheese$4.00
- Guacamole Dip$9.00
- Ghost Pepper Tortilla Quesadilla
Your choice of asada or birria served with onions, cilantro, guacamole and sour cream$12.00
- Nachos
Choice of protein over corn tortilla chips or fries. Topped with melted Monterey jack cheese, fresh guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, diced tomatoes, and jalapeños. Protein with * served with salsa verde, onions, and cilantro.$14.50
- Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp cocktail shrimp, diced onions, tomatoes, fresh cilantro, cucumber, avocado, and squeezed lemon in a special tomato broth served cold with salted crackers on the side$16.50
Soups & Salads
- Albondigas
Seasonal availability. Served with rice and beans$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Casa Salad
Iceberg lettuce tossed with tomatoes, shredded carrots, fresh cilantro, slices of avocado and lemon$13.00
- Chicken Soup
Mixed vegetables, Spanish rice and shredded chicken$14.00
- Menudo
Limited availability$15.00
- Pozole
Limited availability$15.00
- Taco Salad
Layered refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded carrots in a crispy flour tortilla served with a side of Spanish rice, sour cream and guacamole$14.00
Breakfast
- Breakfast Molcajete
Green chilaquiles served in a hot molcajete with queso fresco, chorizo, ham, hot link, grilled jalapeños, green onion, sour cream and two eggs any style$20.00
- Chilaquiles
Chips sautéed with salsa Verde, shredded chicken and cheese served with sour cream on the side$14.50
- Chorizo & Eggs
Three scrambled eggs cooked with Mexican sausage and diced potatoes$14.50
- Huevos Rancheros
Two over-easy eggs smothered with melted jack cheese topped with our delicious steak ranchero over a soft corn tortilla$14.50
- Machaca & Eggs
Three scrambled eggs mixed with sautéed tomatoes, onions, and green bell peppers and your choice of shredded beef or chicken$14.50
A La Carte
- Burrito
Your choice of protein rolled in a regular size flour tortilla. Served with gravy or salsa verde on top.$5.50
- Chile Relleno$5.50
- Chimichanga$6.00
- Enchilada$5.50
- Fish Taco$6.00
- Flautas (2)$6.00
- Green Enchilada$5.50
- Quesabirria Taco$6.00
- Quesadilla$5.50
- Shrimp Enchilada$6.00
- Shrimp Taco$6.00
- Shrimp Tostada$6.00
- Sope$6.00
- Taco$5.50
- Tamale (Pork)$5.50
- Tostada$5.50
- Multiple a la carte
Combination Plates
- Casa Flores Combo
Beef taco, beef enchilada, chile relleno and side of steak ranchero$20.00
- No. 1
Beef taco, beef enchilada, chile relleno, side of chile verde and chile colorado$20.00
- No. 2
Taco and enchilada (beef, chicken, or pork)$15.50
- No. 3
Chicken taco, chicken enchilada, chile relleno, side of chile Verde and chile colorado$20.00
- No. 4
Beef quesadilla, chile relleno, tamale, side of chile Verde and chile colorado$20.00
- No. 5
Beef taco, cheese enchilada and side of steak ranchero$19.00
- No. 6
Beef enchilada, beef quesadilla and side of steak ranchero$19.00
- No. 7
Beef Taco & Cheese Enchilada$15.50
- No. 8
Chicken Taco & Beef Enchilada$15.50
- No. 9
Beef Tostada & Beef Enchilada$15.50
- No. 10
Chile Relleno & Pork Tamale$15.50
- No. 11
Chicken Enchilada & Beet Taco$15.50
- No. 12
Beef Enchilada & Beef Quesadilla$15.50
- No. 13
Guacamole Tostada & Tamale$15.50
- No. 14
Cheese Enchilada & Pork Burrito$15.50
- No. 15
Beef Enchilada & Chile Relleno$15.50
- No. 16
Beef Taco & Tamale$15.50
- No. 17
Beef Enchilada & Pork Burrito$15.50
- No. 18
Chile Relleno & Beef Tostada$15.50
- No. 19
Beef Enchilada & Tamale$15.50
- No. 20
Beef Taco & Chile Relleno$15.50
- No. 21
Beef Enchilada & Beef Burrito$15.50
- No. 22
Beef Quesadilla & Chile Relleno$15.50
- No. 23
Cheese Enchilada & Chile Relleno$15.50
- No. 24
Beef Burrito & Beef Taco$15.50
- No. 25
Guacamole Tostade & Beef Quesadilla$15.50
Make Your Own Combo
Specialties
- Birria
Tender spiced, braised beef served in its consommé$15.50
- Breaded Beef
Pan-fried breaded steak with sour cream, guacamole and french fries$20.00
- Breaded Chicken
Pan-fried breaded chicken breast with sour cream, guacamole and french fries$20.00
- Carne Asada
Two thin cuts of seasoned steak grilled with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers$20.00
- Carnitas$15.50
- Chile Colorado
Tender bite-sized beef steak cubes with mild Colorado sauce and spices$15.50
- Chile Verde
Tender bite-sized pork sautéed in our tangy salsa verde$15.50
- Especiales
Grilled onions, bell peppers, steak bites, and bacon topped with Monterey jack cheese$15.50
- Molcajete
Chorizo, nopales, green onions, chicken and steak, queso fresco, two grilled jalapeños and special salsa served sizzling in a molcajete$39.00
- Steak Ranchero
Sliced beef, sautéed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and our house ranchero sauce$15.50
- Tampiqueña
Served with one green chicken enchilada, one cut of carne asada, sour cream, and guacamole$19.50
Fajitas
- Chicken & Steak Fajitas$19.00
- Chicken Fajitas
Marinated in our house salsa, sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes and onions$18.50
- Fish Fajitas
Grilled tilapia in our house salsa, sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes and onions$20.50
- Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp in our house salsa, sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes and onions$20.50
- Steak Fajitas
Marinated in our house salsa, sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes and onions$19.50
- Veggie Fajitas$13.50
Super Burritos / Bowls
Seafood
- Camarones a la Diabla
Very spicy sautéed shrimp with butter and onions served with guacamole and sour cream$20.50
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Garlic pan-fried shrimp, cooked in a garlic butter sauce with grilled onions served with guacamole and sour cream$20.50
- Camarones Rancheros
Sautéed shrimp with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers in our house ranchero sauce served with guacamole and sour cream$20.50
- Grilled Tilapia
Seasoned tilapia topped with pico de gallo served with guacamole, sour cream, and fries$20.50
- Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp cocktail shrimp, diced onions, tomatoes, fresh cilantro, cucumber, avocado, and squeezed lemon in a special tomato broth served cold with salted crackers on the side$16.50
BANQUETS / CATERING
Family Pack
Catering
ALCOHOL
Signature Drinks
- Arriba-Rita
Fresh lemon & lime / corralejo reposado patrón citrónge / gran gala float / salted rim / rocks$11.50
- House-Rita
100% agave tequila / triple sec / sweet & sour salted rim rocks$8.00
- Tropical-Rita
Corralejo reposado / dekuyper melon liqueur pineapple juice / sweet & sour / grenadine / rocks$11.00
- Patrón-Rita
Patrón / patrón citrónge / sweet & sour / fresh orange salted rim rocks$11.00
- Skinny-Rita
Fresh lemon organic agave nectar 100% agave tequila / salted rim / served up$10.00
- Corona-Rita
House-Rita corona / salted rim / rocks$10.00
- Paloma
Fresh lime salted ice / Corralejo reposado squirt rocks$10.00
- Michí
Fresh lemon/spicy bloody Mary mix x* dos equis amber beer / tajín rim / rocks$8.00
- Palomimosa
Casa's brut champagne / tequila / grapefruit juice fresh lime grenadine / tajín rim$11.00
- Mimosa
Casa's brut champagne with your choice of: orange juice/mango/strawberry/cranberry pineapple peach/pomegranate/guava$9.00
- Long Island$10.00
- Virgin-Rita$5.50
BEER
Bottled
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Bohemia$6.00
- Bud Light$5.50
- Budweiser$5.50
- Carta Blanca$6.00
- Coors$5.50
- Coors Light$5.50
- Corona$6.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Heineken$6.00
- MGD$5.50
- Michelob Ultra$5.50
- Miller Light$5.50
- Modelo Especial$6.00
- Negra Modelo$6.00
- O'doul's N.A$5.50
- Pacifico$6.00
- Sierra Nevada$5.50
- Sol$6.00
- Tecate$6.00
- Tecate Light$6.00
- Victoria$6.00
- XX Dos Equis Amber$6.00
- XX Dos Equis Lager$6.00
SIDE ORDERS
Side Orders
- Flour Tortilla
- Corn Tortilla
- 1 Egg$1.75
- 1 Grilled Jalapeño
Each$0.75
- Side Beans$2.75
- Side Cheese$2.00
- Side Gravy$1.00
- Grilled Veggies$1.50
- Side Guacamole$3.75
- Flour Chips$3.00
- Pico de Gallo$4.00
- Side Rice$2.75
- Side Salsa Verde$1.00
- Side Shrimp$6.00
- Side Salad$5.50
- Side Sour Cream$2.00
- Side Specialty Meat$5.00
- French Fries$4.00