Casamigo Bar & Grill 3201 Mount Pleasant Street Northwest
Comida
Starters
- Guacamole & Chips
Our fresh guacamole, served in a bowl and fresh chips$6.95
- Cheese Dip & Chips
Creamy queso dip with pico de gallo, served with our homemade chips$5.95
- 2 Plain Baleadas
2 flour tortillas filled with refried beans, scrambled eggs, avocado, cheese & sour cream$14.00
- 2 Pupusas
2 thick corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of cheese, bean & cheese, pork & cheese, or loroco & cheese$6.75
- Tacos Catrachos$11.95
- Chicken Wings with Fries
6 marinated chicken wings fried & served with fries$11.95
- Yuca Con Chicharron
Fried cassava and pork, served with marinated cabbage & pico de gallo$12.95
- 2 Tamales De Gallina
Served with marinated cabbage$6.25
- 2 Tamales De Elote
Sweet corn tamal, served with sour cream$6.75
- Platanos Fritos
Sweet fried plantain served with sour cream, refried beans & avocado$9.75
- Salvadorean Enchiladas Platter
3 crispy corn tortillas filled with marinated cabbage, shredded chicken or ground beef & a rich homemade sauce$10.50
- Appetizer Mixto
Tacos fritos, salvadorean enchiladas, pupusas, pastelitos de carne o pollo$16.25
- Pastelitos Fritos Pollo
3 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, and rice and fried$12.25
- Pastelitos Fritos Carne Molida
3 corn tortillas filled with ground beef, and rice and fried$12.25
- 1 pupusa$3.95
Nachos
- Regular Tri Nachos
Our fresh corn chips are covered with refried beans, cheese, grilled chicken steak & shrimp. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream$15.95
- Large Tri Nachos
Our fresh corn chips are covered with refried beans, cheese, grilled chicken steak & shrimp. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream$16.95
- Grilled Nachos Chicken
Our fresh corn chips are covered with refried beans, cheese, grilled chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream$12.95
- Grilled Nachos Steak
Our fresh corn chips are covered with refried beans, cheese, steak, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream$13.95
Grilled Quesadilla
Casamigo Favorites
- Tajadas Con Pollo
Fried green bananas covered with grilled chicken, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, Hispanic shredded cheese, and homemade sauce$14.95
- Tajadas Con Beef Fajita
Fried green bananas covered with fajita, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, Hispanic shredded cheese, and homemade sauce$14.95
- Pollo Guisado
Chicken stew, served with salad, avocado, rice, beans & 2 corn tortillas$14.95
- Carne Guisada
Beef stew, served with salad, avocado, rice, beans & 2 corn tortillas$15.95
- Pollo a la plancha
Grilled chicken breast, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, hard queso & guacamole$17.25
- Carne Desilada
Marinated shredded meat cooked with scrambled eggs & onion. Served with rice, beans, hard cheese & avocado$19.95
- Pok Lover Plate
Pork chop, and pork ribs, served with hard queso, pico de gallo, rice, and refried beans$17.95
- Medium Casamigo Picadera
A combination of mixed fajitas, shrimp cassava, pork, chicken wings, taquitos fritos, hard cheese, pupusas, fried corn tortillas, pico de gallo, and lettuce$28.95
- Large Casamigo Picadera
A combination of mixed fajitas, shrimp cassava, pork, chicken wings, taquitos fritos, hard cheese, pupusas, fried corn tortillas, pico de gallo, and lettuce$48.95
- Lengua Guisada
Tongue stew cooked with vegetables, rice, beans, salad & avocado$18.35
- Plato Maria
Seasoned short ribs, chicken breast, chorizo, queso, served with rice, beans & pico de gallo$24.95
- Casamigo Picadera For 4
A combination of mix fajitas, shrimp cassava, pork, chicken wings, taquitos fritos, hard cheese, pupusas, fried corn tortillas, pico de gallo & house sauce$46.95
Mexican Tacos
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$15.95
- Grilled Steak Tacos$16.95
- Shrimp Tacos$17.95
- Sauce Tacos$15.95
- Tacos Al Pastor$15.95
- Tacos De Lengua (Tongue Tacos)$15.95
- Taquitos Dorados
Deep-fried corn tortilla stuff with shredded chicken or ground beef. Serve with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & pico de gallo$14.95
- Supreme Tacos
Three crispy shell corn tacos or flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken, or ground beef, cheese, guacamoles, sour cream, lettuce with rice, & beans$15.95
- Chimichanga
Deep-fried flour tortilla stuff with melted cheese with shredded chicken or ground beef. With rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomato$14.95
Burritos
Enchiladas
Seafood
Ensaladas
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado shredded cheese & ranch dressing$14.95
- Steak Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado shredded cheese & ranch dressing$15.95
- Grilled Shrimp Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado shredded cheese & ranch dressing$16.95
- Salmon Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado shredded cheese & ranch dressing$17.95
Sandwich
Fajitas
- Casamigo Combo Fajita
Jumbo shrimp, pork ribs, chicken & beef fajita$25.95
- Trio Fajita
3 jumbo shrimp, beef & chicken fajita$23.95
- Jumbo Shrimp Fajita
Fajita de camarones. Marinated jumbo shrimp$22.95
- Beef Fajita
Outside beef skirt$21.95
- Chicken Fajita
Gilled chicken fajita$19.95
- Carne Asada
Skirt grilled steak served with rice & beans, guacamole, queso & pico de gallo$20.95
- Lomo Saltado
Fried beef with onion, tomato & fries$20.95
- Bistec Encebollado
Marinated steak cooked with onion 7 served with rice, beans & sweet fried plantain$20.95
Combinations
- Carne Asada
Skirt gilled steak served with hard queso$20.95
- Bistec Encebollado
Fried beef with onion, tomato & fries$20.95
- Lomo Saltado
Marinated steak cooked with onion, served with rice, beans & sweet fried plantain$20.95
- Guanaca Combination
1 pupusa, Salvadorean enchilada, 1 taquito frito & chicken tamal$16.95
- Combinacion Catracha
1 baleada, 1 catracha, 1 pastelito & chicken tamale, rice beans & sour cream$16.95
- Mount Pleasant Combination
Mexican enchilada, crispy taco, 1 pupusa, chicken tamale, rice & bean$15.95
- El Andariego Combination
1 steak taco, small burrito, 1 crispy taco, rice & beans & sour cream$15.95
Soups/ Sopas
- Seafood Soup
Shrimp, tilapia, clams, mussels, calamari & egg. Served with rice & 2 corn tortilla$22.95
- Sopa De Res/ Beef Soup
Short ribs cooked with vegetables$17.95
- Sopa De Gallina
Un cuarto de gallina de patio en sopa con vegetales$18.95
- Sopa De Mondongo
Sopa de mondongo cooked with vegetables, served with rice & corn 2 tortillas$17.95
- Sopa De Frijoles Con Costillas$16.95
- Consume de camarones$10.95