Cascade Pizza 203 W Main St
Pizza
- #1 Cowboy
This pizza includes: Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olive, and Green Pepper!
- #2 Hawaiian
This pizza includes: Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.
- #3 Meat Lovers
All meat pizza! This pizza includes: Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, and Bacon.
- #4 Chicken Bacon
This pizza Includes: Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Tomatoes, and our home made garlic alfredo sauce!
- #5 Garlic Chicken Artichoke
This pizza includes: Chicken, Artichoke, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Spinach, and our home made garlic alfredo sauce!
- #6 Works
Everything on it! This pizza includes: Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Canadian Bacon, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Tomato.
- #7 BBQ
Barbecue chicken pizza with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce! This pizza includes Chicken, Bacon, Onion, and Pineapple.
- #8 Taco
Taco style pizza! This pizza includes Taco Beef, Refried Beans, Onion, 3-Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips, Sour Cream, and Salsa.
- #9 Veggie
No-meat pizza with a healthy variety of veggies! This pizza includes Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Tomato, and Spinach. Custom options welcome!
- Build Your Own 12"$15.49
- Build Your Own 18"$24.99
- Slice$4.99