Cascades Coffee House - Roseburg 722 West Harvard Avenue #100
Classic Coffees
Classics
- Cappuccino$3.65+
Espresso, 2 Percent Milk
- Latte$3.65+
Espresso, 2 Percent Milk
- Breve$3.75+
Espresso, Half & Half
- Americano$3.15+
Espresso, Water
- Hot Chocolate$2.50+
Steamed Chocolate Milk with Whip Cream
- Steamer$2.50+
2 Percent Milk & Premium Syrup
- Rogue Energy$5.75+
Redbull Made with Premuim Syrups
- London Fog$4.05+
Vanilla, Earl Grey Tea & Coconut Milk
- Espresso con Panna$3.00
Espresso with whip cream
- Flavored Latte$3.95+
- White Chocolate Mocha$3.95+
Specialty Drinks
Speciality
- Cascades Caramel Latte$3.95+
Caramel, Hazelnut Syrup, Espresso With Whip Cream & Caramel Drizzle
- 3 Sisters Irish Cream Latte$3.95+
Irish Cream, Espresso, Steamed Milk with Whip Cream & Cinnamon
- Bumpass Hell Mocha$3.95+
Hot Steamed Milk, Espresso, Dark Chocolate Syrup & Whip Cream
- Mt. Hood Golden Tumeric Latte$4.05+
Steamed Coconut Milk, Tumeric, Honey & Espresso
- Applegate Lavender Almond Mocha$3.95+
Chocolate, Lavender, Honey, & Vanilla with Espresso and Steamed Almond Milk
- Cultus Chai$4.75+
Salted Caramel, Espresso, Chocolate Milk & Oregon Chai
- Broken Top Brew$4.75+
Salted Caramel, White Chocolate, Cold brew & Cream
- Mt. Rainier$4.95+
Strawberry, Peach, Passion Fruit Lemonade With Coconut Milk
- Trillium Tea$4.85+
Passionfruit Black Tea Lemonade
- Mt. Lassen Matcha$5.10+
Lemongrass, Ginger Matcha Green Tea with Coconut Milk
- Rogue Rattlesnake$5.75+
Rosemary, Peach Redbull over ice! Customize with your favorite flavor
- Caramel Macchiato$3.95+
Silky smooth steamed milk with caramel syrup and espresso
Straight Up Drinks
Straight Up
- House Coffee$2.20+
Drip Coffee
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.15+
Cold Brew infused with Nirtogen
- Cold Brew$4.75+
Flat Coldbrew
- Oregon Chai$3.50+
Half Oregon Chai Concentrate, Half 2 percent
- Matcha Green Tea$4.05+
Unsweetened Matcha Powder, 2 Percent
- Tea$3.75+
Fresh in house brewed tea
- Lemonade$4.15+
Delicious Housemade Lemonade
- Italian Soda$3.35+
Blended & Other Beverages
Blended
- Coffee Blend$5.25+
Espresso Based Blended Beveage
- Cream Blend$4.75+
Cream Based Blended Beveage Using Premium Syrups
- Mt. Bachelor$5.45+
Blended Espresso Beverage with Chocolate, Caramel, & Hazelnut
- Saint Helens S'more$4.75+
Cream Based Blended Beveage Using Toasted Marshmellow & Chocolate
- Smoothie$5.00+
A fruit Based Puree Used in house to create a delicious beverage
Other Beverages
- Sangria$3.75
- Tree Top Apple Juice$2.50
- Grape Juice$1.25
- Orange Juice$1.25
- Topo-Chico$2.35
- Spindrift grapefruit$1.80
- Hawaiian Sun Strawberry Guava$1.99
- Olipop Lemon Lime$3.49
- Olipop Vintage Cola$3.49
- Jarritos$2.85
- Health-Ade Kombucha$3.80
- Hawaiian Sun Lilikoi Passion$1.99
- Welches Orange Juice$2.50
- Ice Water$0.68+
Cup with ice & water
Food
Food
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$7.65
Containing Chorizo, Scrambled Egg, Cubed Potato, Mushrooms, Cheese, and an Ancho Chili Aioli Sauce
- Sausage Breakfast Burrito$7.65
Containing Sausage, Scrambled Egg, Cubed Potato, Mushrooms, Cheese, and an Ancho Chili Aioli Sauce
- Bacon Breakfast Burrito$7.65
Containing Bacon, Scrambled Egg, Cubed Potato, Mushrooms, Cheese, and an Ancho Chili Aioli Sauce
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito$7.05
Containing Scrambled Egg, Cubed Potato, Mushrooms, Cheese, and an Ancho Chili Aioli Sauce
- Ham Griller$8.95
Asiago, Parmesan cheese Encrusted sourdough toast with Apricot Dijon Spead, Havarti Cheese, Ham & Pickles
- Grilled Cheese$7.95
Toasted Sourdough Bread with Colby Jack, Monterey Jack, & Chedder Cheese
- Bacon, Egg Crossiant$6.50
Croissant Sandwich with Bacon, Egg, & Colby Jack Cheese
- Ham, Egg, Crossiant$6.50
Croissant Sandwich with Ham, Egg, & Colby Jack Cheese
Pastries
- Bagel$3.50
Toasted Jalapeno Chedder Bagel With Cream Cheese Served on the Side
- Scone$2.95
Tart and tangy, this citrus creation contains orange zest, orange extract and dried cranberries. Topped with an orange sugar glaze, this artisan scone is a citrus treat.
- Gluten Free/ Vegan Cupcake$4.00
A Locally Made Gulten Free/ Vegan Cupcake (ask for flavors)
- Muffin$3.50
A Delicious Wam Double Chocolate Muffin
- Muffin Top$3.25
This Muffin Top has just the right touch of lemon. Baked with fresh lemon juice, lemon extract and poppy seeds. Lemon sugar glaze and more poppy seeds top this moist citrus treat.
- Blondie Brownie$4.95
A blondie studded with white chocolate chunks, semi-sweet chocolate chunks, and chewy pieces of toffee
- Brownie$4.95
A delicous Chocolate Brownie with Chocolate Chips
- Coffee Cake$4.50
Made with real ingredients like butter, brown sugar and sour cream, these look, taste and feel like they came from the generations-old recipe of a family-owned bakery.
- Lemon Bar$4.95
Lemon bars aren't just your grandma's favorite. These Sweet Street bars are luscious, lively lemon curd in a buttery shortbread.
- Cake Pop$3.25
A delicious cake with icing on a stick!