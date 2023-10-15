Main

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$13.99

Boneless Wings (5lbs)

$49.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Tater Skins

$12.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.49

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Fried Cauliflower

$10.99

Fried Mushrooms

$10.99

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

Loaded Pub Chips Basket

$10.99Out of stock

Mini Tacos

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99Out of stock

Wings (10)

$14.99

Wings (6)

$10.99

Wings (20)

$27.99

Wings (40)

$45.99

Wings (100)

$115.00

Nachos (beef or chicken)

$10.99

Onion Rings

$10.99

Pepper Jack Cheeseballs

$11.99

Potato Skins

$9.99

Pretzel Bites with Cheese

$10.99

Sampler - Pick 2

$18.99

Sampler - Pick 3

$27.99

Spinach Dip

$10.99

Toasted Ravs

$12.99

Burger

C&B Buffalo Burger

$14.49

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Hamburger

$9.99

Royal Burger

$14.99

Western Burger

$14.49

Kodiak Slinger

$17.99

Patty Melt

$12.49

Desserts

Cake of the Week

$7.99Out of stock

Cheesecake of the Week

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

Entrees

10 Oz. Black Angus Sirloin

$22.99Out of stock

Buffalo Mac & Cheese W/ Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Country Fried Steak

$17.99

Fried Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Michelle's Mac

$14.99

Open-Faced Roast Beef

$17.99

Pasta Con Broccoli

$14.99

Fish and Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Pizza

$8.99

Kids Spaghetti & Bread Stick

$8.99

Kids Toasted Ravs

$8.99

Sandwiches

Baer Lover's Sandwich

$15.99

C&B BLT

$12.99

C&B Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Cajun Philly

$13.99

Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$13.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.49

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.49

Turkey Club

$14.49

Sides

Fries

$2.49

Apple Sauce

$2.49

Baked Beans

$2.49

Baked Potatoes

$2.49

Broccoli

$2.49

Coleslaw

$2.49

Corn

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes with brown gravy

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes with White Gravy

$2.49

Pub Chips

$2.49Out of stock

Tater Tots

$2.49

Butter Garlic Pasta

$3.50

Mac N Cheese

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Spaghetti

$3.50

White Pasta

$3.50

Toast

$1.00

Soup

Bowl Soup

$7.50

Salads

Soup & Salad Combo

$11.25

Taco Salad

$14.99

Ribeye Steak Salad

$16.99

Plain Jane Salad

$9.99+

House Salad

$8.50+

Country Salad

$9.99+

Chef Salad

$9.99+

Caesar Salad

$8.50+

C&B Salad

$11.99+

Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$13.99+

Meatza Pizza

$15.99+

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99+

Deluxe Pizza

$15.99+

Cody Pizza

$16.99+

Cheese Pizza

$10.50+

BYO Pizza

$10.99+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Extra Sauce

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

BBQ Buffalo

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

C&B

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

French

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tennesee

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Weekly Specials

TUESDAY Country Fried Steak

$15.99Out of stock

THURSDAY Pork Steak Meal

$19.99Out of stock

SATURDAY FEED THE CREW

$37.50

SATURDAY Ribeye Special

$26.99

SUNDAY Fried Chicken

$14.99

N/A Beverages

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Water

Monster Energy

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00