Case and Bucks 7095 Metropolitan Boulevard
Main
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
$13.99
Boneless Wings (5lbs)
$49.99
Buffalo Chicken Dip
$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Tater Skins
$12.49
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.49
Chips and Salsa
$5.99
Fried Cauliflower
$10.99
Fried Mushrooms
$10.99
Fried Pickles
$10.99
Garlic Cheese Bread
$6.99
Jalapeno Poppers
$10.99
Loaded Pub Chips Basket
$10.99Out of stock
Mini Tacos
$10.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$10.99Out of stock
Wings (10)
$14.99
Wings (6)
$10.99
Wings (20)
$27.99
Wings (40)
$45.99
Wings (100)
$115.00
Nachos (beef or chicken)
$10.99
Onion Rings
$10.99
Pepper Jack Cheeseballs
$11.99
Potato Skins
$9.99
Pretzel Bites with Cheese
$10.99
Sampler - Pick 2
$18.99
Sampler - Pick 3
$27.99
Spinach Dip
$10.99
Toasted Ravs
$12.99
Burger
Desserts
Entrees
Kids Menu
Sandwiches
Sides
Fries
$2.49
Apple Sauce
$2.49
Baked Beans
$2.49
Baked Potatoes
$2.49
Broccoli
$2.49
Coleslaw
$2.49
Corn
$2.49
Green Beans
$2.49Out of stock
Mashed Potatoes
$2.49
Mashed Potatoes with brown gravy
$2.49
Mashed Potatoes with White Gravy
$2.49
Pub Chips
$2.49Out of stock
Tater Tots
$2.49
Butter Garlic Pasta
$3.50
Mac N Cheese
$3.50
Onion Rings
$3.50
Spaghetti
$3.50
White Pasta
$3.50
Toast
$1.00
Soup
Salads
Pizza
Extra Sauce
Weekly Specials
N/A Beverages
Case and Bucks 7095 Metropolitan Boulevard Location and Ordering Hours
(636) 464-0110
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM