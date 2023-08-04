Casey's - Berwyn 542 Lancaster Avenue
Soups & Chili
Flatbreads
Salads
Small House Salad
mx greens,tomatoes,onions,cucumbers , croutons
Large House Salad
mx green tomatoes,onion,cucumbers,croutons
Small Caesar Salad
romaine , parmesan ,croutons
Large Caesar Salad
romaine , parmesan ,croutons
Baby Arugula Salad
cherry tomatoes,parmesan,candied pecans
Chopped Wedge
iceberg,tomatoes,bacon,blue cheese
Black & Blue Salad
bkn sirloin,mx greens,bacon ,tomatoblue chees
Buffalo Chicken Salad
buffalo chix,house salad
Raspberry Walnut Salad
mx greens,sun dried cherries blue cheese , honey walnuts
Cobb Salad
mx greens diced chicken,bacon tomatoes,egg,peppers,olives
Wedge Salad
tomatoes,red onions,blue cheese crumbles
Chicken Salad Platter
chicken salad, greens tomatoes
Tuna Salad Platter
tuna salad, greens, tomatoes
Sharing
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
horseradish,bacon,bistro sauce
* Baked Clams*
Fresh herbs, bacon, onions, peppers
Basket of Cheese Fries
Basket of Fries
Battered Onion Rings
california cocktail sauce
* Boneless Wings (10) *
hot, inferno,mild,bbq,teriyaki,spicy bbq
Boneless Wings (20)
hot,inferno,mild,bbq,teriyaki,old bay,jerk spiced,spicy bbq
Boneless Wings (30)
hot,inferno,mild,bbq,teriyaki,old bay,jerk spiced,spicy bbq
Caseydilla
bacon,tomatoes,jalapenos,cheese
Caseys Nacho Supreme
chips chili, lettuce,tomato.jalapenos cheese
Caseys Sampler
wings,chx fingers,mozzarela stks,fries
Cavatappi Mac n cheese
aged cheddar, parmesan w/chx $15
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
siracha ketchup
Chicken Fingers
plain or buffalo
Coconut Shrimp
sweet chili sauce
Crab & Shrimp Dip
crisp pita chips
Crab Cake Appetizer
Flash Fried Calamari
sweet chili sace
Fried Pickle Chips
california cocktail sauce
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
cheddar beer cheese,spicy mustard
Mozzarella Sticks
marinara sauce
Potato Skins
shredded cheese,diced bacon
* Spinach Dip *
Steamed Clams
garlic aioli, garlic toast
Tater Tots
* Thai Shrimp *
battered shrimp, spicy Thai sauce
Wings (10)
Wings (20)
Wings (5)
hot,inferno,mild,bbq,teriyaki,spicy bbq
Caseys Combos
Favorites
BBQ Baby Back Ribs (Half)
french fries,cole slaw
BBQ Baby Back Ribs(Full)
french fries,cole slaw
Broiled Jumb Lump Crab Cake (1)
chipotle aioli,fries,cole slaw
Broiled Jumb Lump Crab Cake (2)
chipotle aioli,fries,cole slaw
Chicken Parmesan
breaded cutlet,provolone.marinara,linguini
Chicken Pot Pie
chicken,peas,potatoes,carrots,puff pastry
English Style Fish n Chips
panko cod,french fries,cole slaw
Fish Tacos
beer battered fish,cole slaw,chipotle aioli
Hot Turkey
turkey,gravy,stuffing,mashed potatoes,cranberry
Jumbo Butterflied Shrimp
broiled or fried,french fries ,cole slaw
Shrimp Tacos
blkn or grld,cole slaw, ico de gallo,
Stir Fry
market vegetables,teriyaki glaze
Tuna Melt
tuna, tomato,american cheese, muffin
Burgers
8 oz. Charbroiled Burger
Backyard Burger
cheddar,onion ring, bbq sauce
Bacon-Cheddar Burger
bacon,cheddar LT
Black & Blue Burger
cajun seasoned,blue cheese LT
Black Bean Burger
LT
Cali Burger
avocado,pepperjack,LT
Casey Burger
smoked goude,pickled long hots,chili mayo
Impossible Burger
100%plant based LT
Patty Melt
sauteed onions swiss,grld rye,thousand island
Turkey Burger
LT
Sandwiches
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
rst red peppers,aged provolone,ranch
BLT Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
lettuce,tomato,blue cheese crumbles
California BLT
bacon,avocado,LTO,chipotle aioli
Chicken Caesar Wrap
romaine,caesar dressing,parmesan
Chicken Cheesesteak
* Chicken Parmesan Sandwich *
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Corned Beef Special
cole slaw,russian dressing,marbled rye
Crab Cake Sandwich
LTO,chipotle aioli,potato bun
Fried Flounder Sandwich
LTO,tartar,potato bun
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
LTO,potato bun,dionnaise
Italian Style Roast Beef
aged provolone,roasted peppers
Meatball Grinder
marinara, provolone,steak roll
*Italian Pork Sandwich
Philly Cheesesteak
Roast Beef Melt
shaved sirloin,provolone,long roll,aujus
Rueben
corned beef,swiss sauerkraut russian dressin
Triple Decker Club
turkey,bacon,lettuce,tomato,mayo