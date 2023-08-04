Soups & Chili

Cup Chili

$5.00

Bowl Chili

$8.50

Cup Snapper

$6.00

Bowl Snapper

$8.50

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.00

Crock French Onion

$8.50

Quart Chili

$19.00

Quart Soup

$19.00

Quart Snapper

$21.00

Quart French Onion

$21.00

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread**

$13.50

fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil

Cheese Flatbread**

$13.50

mozzarella, marinara

Vegetable Flatbread**

$13.50

rested peppers, mushrooms,onions,mozzarella

Pepperoni Flatbread**

$13.50

pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara

Salads

Small House Salad

$7.00

mx greens,tomatoes,onions,cucumbers , croutons

Large House Salad

$11.00

mx green tomatoes,onion,cucumbers,croutons

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine , parmesan ,croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine , parmesan ,croutons

Baby Arugula Salad

$13.00

cherry tomatoes,parmesan,candied pecans

Chopped Wedge

$12.00

iceberg,tomatoes,bacon,blue cheese

Black & Blue Salad

$19.00

bkn sirloin,mx greens,bacon ,tomatoblue chees

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

buffalo chix,house salad

Raspberry Walnut Salad

$14.00

mx greens,sun dried cherries blue cheese , honey walnuts

Cobb Salad

$16.00

mx greens diced chicken,bacon tomatoes,egg,peppers,olives

Wedge Salad

$12.00

tomatoes,red onions,blue cheese crumbles

Chicken Salad Platter

$15.00

chicken salad, greens tomatoes

Tuna Salad Platter

$15.00

tuna salad, greens, tomatoes

Sharing

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$15.00

horseradish,bacon,bistro sauce

* Baked Clams*

$15.00

Fresh herbs, bacon, onions, peppers

Basket of Cheese Fries

$8.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Battered Onion Rings

$10.00

california cocktail sauce

* Boneless Wings (10) *

$13.00

hot, inferno,mild,bbq,teriyaki,spicy bbq

Boneless Wings (20)

$24.00

hot,inferno,mild,bbq,teriyaki,old bay,jerk spiced,spicy bbq

Boneless Wings (30)

$33.00

hot,inferno,mild,bbq,teriyaki,old bay,jerk spiced,spicy bbq

Caseydilla

$14.00

bacon,tomatoes,jalapenos,cheese

Caseys Nacho Supreme

$15.00

chips chili, lettuce,tomato.jalapenos cheese

Caseys Sampler

$19.00

wings,chx fingers,mozzarela stks,fries

Cavatappi Mac n cheese

$10.00

aged cheddar, parmesan w/chx $15

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$13.00

siracha ketchup

Chicken Fingers

$12.50

plain or buffalo

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

sweet chili sauce

Crab & Shrimp Dip

$11.00

crisp pita chips

Crab Cake Appetizer

$14.00

Flash Fried Calamari

$12.00

sweet chili sace

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

california cocktail sauce

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

cheddar beer cheese,spicy mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

marinara sauce

Potato Skins

$11.00

shredded cheese,diced bacon

* Spinach Dip *

$11.00

Steamed Clams

$16.00

garlic aioli, garlic toast

Tater Tots

$9.00

* Thai Shrimp *

$14.00

battered shrimp, spicy Thai sauce

Wings (10)

$17.50

Wings (20)

$32.00

Wings (5)

$11.00

hot,inferno,mild,bbq,teriyaki,spicy bbq

Caseys Combos

Cup Soup & Small Salad

$13.00

1/2 Sandwich& Cup of Soup

$14.00

1/2 Sandwich & Small Salad

$14.00

Favorites

BBQ Baby Back Ribs (Half)

$19.00

french fries,cole slaw

BBQ Baby Back Ribs(Full)

$24.00

french fries,cole slaw

Broiled Jumb Lump Crab Cake (1)

$18.00

chipotle aioli,fries,cole slaw

Broiled Jumb Lump Crab Cake (2)

$28.00

chipotle aioli,fries,cole slaw

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

breaded cutlet,provolone.marinara,linguini

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00

chicken,peas,potatoes,carrots,puff pastry

English Style Fish n Chips

$19.00

panko cod,french fries,cole slaw

Fish Tacos

$17.00

beer battered fish,cole slaw,chipotle aioli

Hot Turkey

$17.00

turkey,gravy,stuffing,mashed potatoes,cranberry

Jumbo Butterflied Shrimp

$19.00

broiled or fried,french fries ,cole slaw

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

blkn or grld,cole slaw, ico de gallo,

Stir Fry

$17.00

market vegetables,teriyaki glaze

Tuna Melt

$14.00

tuna, tomato,american cheese, muffin

Burgers

8 oz. Charbroiled Burger

$14.00

Backyard Burger

$17.00

cheddar,onion ring, bbq sauce

Bacon-Cheddar Burger

$17.00

bacon,cheddar LT

Black & Blue Burger

$17.00

cajun seasoned,blue cheese LT

Black Bean Burger

$17.00

LT

Cali Burger

$17.00

avocado,pepperjack,LT

Casey Burger

$17.00

smoked goude,pickled long hots,chili mayo

Impossible Burger

$16.00

100%plant based LT

Patty Melt

$17.00

sauteed onions swiss,grld rye,thousand island

Turkey Burger

$15.00

LT

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

rst red peppers,aged provolone,ranch

BLT Sandwich

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

lettuce,tomato,blue cheese crumbles

California BLT

$13.00

bacon,avocado,LTO,chipotle aioli

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.50

romaine,caesar dressing,parmesan

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

* Chicken Parmesan Sandwich *

$14.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Corned Beef Special

$15.00

cole slaw,russian dressing,marbled rye

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

LTO,chipotle aioli,potato bun

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$17.00

LTO,tartar,potato bun

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

LTO,potato bun,dionnaise

Italian Style Roast Beef

$16.00

aged provolone,roasted peppers

Meatball Grinder

$14.50

marinara, provolone,steak roll

*Italian Pork Sandwich

$14.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Roast Beef Melt

$15.00

shaved sirloin,provolone,long roll,aujus

Rueben

$15.00

corned beef,swiss sauerkraut russian dressin

Triple Decker Club

$14.50

turkey,bacon,lettuce,tomato,mayo

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Childrens Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$9.00

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$9.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Kids Linguini & Meatball

$9.00

Hot Turkey (Kids)

$9.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

N.Y. Cheesecake

$8.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Side Fried Onions

$0.75

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Linguini

$4.00

Side Lump Crab

$12.00

Side Mashed (Dry)

$3.00

Side Mashed (Gravy)

$3.00

Side Mushrooms

$0.75

Side Potato Chips

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Sirloin

$12.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Veggies

$3.00