Casey's Public House- Newtown Square 3529 West Chester Pike
Soups & Chili
Flatbreads
Salads
Small House Salad
mx greens,tomatoes,onions,cucumbers , croutons
Large House Salad
mx green tomatoes,onion,cucumbers,croutons
Small Caesar Salad
romaine , parmesan ,croutons
Large Caesar Salad
romaine , parmesan ,croutons
Baby Arugula Salad
cherry tomatoes,parmesan,candied pecans
Chopped Wedge
iceberg,tomatoes,bacon,blue cheese
Black & Blue Salad
bkn sirloin,mx greens,bacon ,tomatoblue chees
Buffalo Chicken Salad
buffalo chix,house salad
Raspberry Walnut Salad
mx greens,sun dried cherries blue cheese , honey walnuts
Cobb Salad
mx greens diced chicken,bacon tomatoes,egg,peppers,olives
Fried Oysters & Chicken Salad
fried oysters,chicke salad,fruit garnish
Wedge Salad
tomatoes,red onions,blue cheese crumbles
Chicken Salad Platter
chicken salad, greens tomatoes
Tuna Salad Platter
tuna salad, greens, tomatoes
Sharing
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
horseradish,bacon,bistro sauce
* Baked Clams*
Fresh herbs, bacon, onions, peppers
Basket of Cheese Fries
Basket of Fries
Battered Onion Rings
california cocktail sauce
* Boneless Wings (10) *
hot, inferno,mild,bbq,teriyaki,spicy bbq
Boneless Wings (20)
hot,inferno,mild,bbq,teriyaki,old bay,jerk spiced,spicy bbq
Boneless Wings (30)
hot,inferno,mild,bbq,teriyaki,old bay,jerk spiced,spicy bbq
Caseydilla
bacon,tomatoes,jalapenos,cheese
Caseys Nacho Supreme
chips chili, lettuce,tomato.jalapenos cheese
Caseys Sampler
wings,chx fingers,mozzarela stks,fries
Cavatappi Mac n cheese
aged cheddar, parmesan w/chx $15
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
siracha ketchup
Chicken Fingers
plain or buffalo
Coconut Shrimp
sweet chili sauce
Crab & Shrimp Dip
crisp pita chips
Crab Cake Appetizer
Flash Fried Calamari
sweet chili sace
Fried Pickle Chips
california cocktail sauce
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
cheddar beer cheese,spicy mustard
Mozzarella Stics
marinara sauce
Oysters on a half shell
freshly shucked, ask for todays selection
Potato Skins
shredded cheese,diced bacon
Shrimp Cocktail
coctail sauce,lemon
* Spinach Dip *
Steamed Clams
garlic aioli, garlic toast
Stuffed Mushrooms
mushroom caps,crab imperial
Tater Tots
* Thai Shrimp *
battered shrimp, spicy Thai sauce
Wings (10)
Wings (20)
Wings (5)
hot,inferno,mild,bbq,teriyaki,spicy bbq
Caseys Combos
Favorites
Broiled Jumb Lump Crab Cake (1)
chipotle aioli,fries,cole slaw
Broiled Jumb Lump Crab Cake (2)
chipotle aioli,fries,cole slaw
Crab Melt
crab imperial cream chs topping ,english muffins ff
Chicken Pot Pie
chicken,peas,potatoes,carrots,puff pastry
Shrimp Tacos
blkn or grld,cole slaw, ico de gallo,
Jumbo Butterflied Shrimp
broiled or fried,french fries ,cole slaw
English Style Fish n Chips
panko cod,french fries,cole slaw
Tuna Melt
tuna, tomato,american cheese, muffin
Hot Turkey
turkey,gravy,stuffing,mashed potatoes,cranberry
Fish Tacos
beer battered fish,cole slaw,chipotle aioli
Dinner Additions
Blackened Scallops & Crab
scallops,lump crab,linguini,alfredo sauce
Stir Fry
market vegetables,teriyaki glaze
Linguini & Clams
garlic-oil or marinara
Grilled Salmon
wild rice,mandarin orange sauce
Chicken Chesapeake
boneless breast,crab imperial,lobster sauce
Salmon Penne
salmon,penne,spinach,tomato,parmesan cjhampagne sauce
Linguini & Meatballs
marinara sauce,grlic bread
BBQ Baby Back Ribs(Full)
french fries,cole slaw
BBQ Baby Back Ribs (Half)
french fries,cole slaw
Penne ala Vodka
penne, vodka cream sauce
Baby Calves Liver
bacon,caramelized onions,mashed potatoes
Triple Smoked Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
roasted shallot sauce,mashed potatoes
Crab Imperial
mashed potatoes, market vegetable
Chicken Parmesan
breaded cutlet,provolone.marinara,linguini
Shrimp Scampi
grilled shrimp,linguini,garlic-oil
Fried Flounder
fried flounder, frenh fries, cole slaw
Fried Oyster Dinner
fried oysters , frenh fries, cole slaw
Burgers
*Charbroiled Burger*
Backyard Burger
cheddar,onion ring, bbq sauce
Black & Blue Burger
cajun seasoned,blue cheese LTO
Black Bean burger
LTO
Cali Burger
avocado,pepperjack,LTO
Casey Burger
smoked goude,pickled long hots,chili mayo
Impossible Burger
100%plant based LTO
Patty Melt
sauteed onions swiss,grld rye,thousand island
Turkey Burger
LTO
Sandwiches
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
rst red peppers,aged provolone,ranch
BLT Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
lettuce,tomato,blue cheese crumbles
California BLT
bacon,avocado,LTO,chipotle aioli
Chicken Caesar Wrap
romaine,caesar dressing,parmesan
Chicken Cheesesteak
* Chicken Parmesan Sandwich *
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Corned Beef Special
cole slaw,russian dressing,marbled rye
Crab Cake Sandwich
LTO,chipotle aioli,potato bun
Fried Flounder Sandwich
LTO,tartar,potato bun
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
LTO,potato bun,dionnaise
Ham Sandwich
Italian Style Roast Beef
aged provolone,roasted peppers
Meatball Grinder
marinara, provolone,steak roll
*Italian Pork Sandwich
Philly Cheesesteak
Roast Beef Melt
shaved sirloin,provolone,long roll,aujus
Rueben
corned beef,swiss sauerkraut russian dressin
Triple Decker Club
turkey,bacon,lettuce,tomato,mayo