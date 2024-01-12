Casique's Bakery 15655 Bellaire Boulevard
Breakfast
- Tequeño$8.92
- Breakfast T Egg&salchicha$2.80
- Breakfast T Egg&Potato$2.80
- Breakfast T Egg&Bacon$2.80
- Breakfast T Egg&Chorizo$2.80
- Breakfast T Huevo a la mexicana$2.80
- Breakfast Burrito$5.00
- Egg muffin$4.46
- Sausage muffin$5.02
- Pupusa Bean with cheese$2.20
- Pupusa Jalapeño with cheese$2.35
- Pupusa Chicken with Cheese$2.35
- Pupusa Fajita with cheese$3.10
- Pupusa Cheese$2.20
- Desayuno clasico$10.00
- Huevos rancheros$10.99
- shredded beef$3.50
- shredded chicken$3.50
- pabellon$5.50
- cheese$3.00
- ground beef$3.50
Luch
- Cachapa con queso de mano$12.27
- Cachapa With beef$14.27
- FBS Ham with cheese and vegetables$7.25
- FBS Shredded Beef$7.81
- FBS Grill Chicken$7.50
- Burrito de carne$7.81
- Burrito de Pollo$7.00
- Cheeseburger$9.48
- Bacon cheeseburger$10.04
- Casique Burger$12.27
- Quesadilla Pollo$6.69
- Quesadilla Carne$8.36
- carne asada$12.00
- grill chicken$12.00
- tacos al carbon$12.99
- Almuerzo Pabellon$14.99
- gorditas de carne$4.00
- gorditas de pollo$4.00
- classic hog dot$5.58
- chili hog dot$6.13
- mexican hog dot$6.13
- venezuelan hog dot$5.58
- Taco chicken$2.79
- Taco Fajita$3.00
- Taco al pastor$3.00
- Taco Barbacoa$3.35
- Taco Fajita pollo$3.35
Bakery&Dessert
- Bread with cheese$3.00+
- Bread with Guava$3.00+
- Bread with Dulce de leche$3.00+
- Piñita$0.80+
- Quesadilla$3.00+
- Bread with cheese and Guava$3.00+
- Golfeado
- Puff Pastry Cheese$3.00
- Puff Pastry Guava and Cheese$3.00
- Pan de jamon$25.00
- Flan
- Tres leches
- Chocolate cake
- Bombs Donut's
- Churros$9.50
- Chocoflan
- Carrot cake
- pineapple Cake$5.00
- Tamales Chicken 2$5.00
- Tamles chicken$3.00
- Hallacas$6.00
- Cachito Traditional$3.00
- Cachito Spinach with cheese$3.50
- Cachito Ham with cream cheese$4.00
- Cachito Ham with Bacon$3.00
- Cachito Ham with cheese$3.50
- Arepa Pelua$7.81
- Arepa Sifrina$7.81
- Arepa de Pabellon$7.81
- Reina Pepiada$7.81
- Queso
- Catira
- Arepa Domino$7.81
- Arepa Queso de mano$8.00
Drink
Venezolanas Drink
Happy Hours
Casiques Bakery Location and Ordering Hours
(346) 304-3221
Open now • Closes at 6PM