Cass Street Bar and Grill + Harry's Taco Club Ocean Beach 5049 Newport Avenue

Harry's Main Menu

Specials

Carne Asada Fries

$13.99

Cheese, beans, sour cream, tomato, onion, cilantro & guacamole

Ceviche

$14.99

With fish or shrimp, avocado & tostada chips

Surf N Turf Fries

$16.99

Steak & shrimp, cheese, beans, sour cream, tomato, onion, cilantro & guacamole

HTC Bowl

$15.99

Choice of steak, fish or shrimp. Cabbage, rice, beans, salsa fresca, guac & cheese

Sides

Chips & Guac

$5.99

French Fries

$4.99

Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.50

Quesadilla

$4.99

Steak

$6.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Fish

$5.00

Guac

$3.00

Burritos

Cali Burrito

$13.99

With steak, fries, sour cream & guacamole

Steak N' Shrimp Cali

$15.99

With shrimp & steak , fries, sour cream & guacamole

Bean & Cheese

$5.99

No veggies, with steak

Veggie Burrito

$10.95

Beans, cabbage & guacamole

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.99

Guacamole

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

With steak or bacon and eggs, fries & guacamole

Tacos

Steak Taco

$5.79

Grilled Spicy Shrimp Taco

$6.99

Octopus Taco

$6.79

Steak & Shrimp Taco

$6.99

Veggie Taco

$5.39

With beans

Scallop Taco

$7.99

Trifecta Taco

$6.99

W/spicy grilled shrimp, fish and scallop

Battered Fish Taco

$4.79

Grilled Fish Taco

$6.79

Northern Tijuana Taco

$6.79

W/steak, beans, cheese, onion, tomato, cilantro & avocado

Extras

Cheese

$2.00

Guac

$2.50

Crema

$1.00

Harry's Beverages

Agua Frescas

Jamaica

$3.99+

Horchata

$3.99+

Strawberry

$3.99+

Pineapple

$3.99+

Cantaloupe

$3.99+

Beverages

Rocket Fuel

$6.99

Cold brew coffee with horchata

Bottled Water

$2.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.99

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.99

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.99

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Mexican Squirt

$3.99

Redbull

$5.00

Cass St Food Menu

Appetizers

Seasoned Fries

$6.99

Our house fries cooked until crispy and seasoned

Cass St. Famous Pan Fried Potatoes

$8.99

House made potatoes pan fried until crispy topped with melted cheese

Cass St. Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese

Chips and Guacamole

$7.99

Fresh chips and house made guacamole

The Classics - Sandwiches

Steak Baguette

$19.95

Marinated new York strip steak, caramelized onions, teriyaki aioli, stuffed in a grilled baguette

Chicken Baguette

$17.99

Grilled chicken, salsa fresca, crispy lettuce, avocado, curried-honey mustard, stuffed in a grilled baguette

Surf and Turf Baguette

$22.95

Marinated new York strip steak, grilled shrimp, caramelized onions, teriyaki aioli, stuffed in a grilled baguette

Fish Sandwich

$18.99

Marinated fish fillet, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions

Classic Cass St. Cheeseburger

$15.99

All-natural beef patty, crispy lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese

Classic Hot Dog

$7.99

Relish and raw onion

The Classics - Entrees

Spicy Chicken Pasta

$18.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, parmesan, bell peppers, mushrooms, in a spicy cream sauce over penne pasta, served with garlic bread

Cass St. New York Steak Plate

$27.95

Teriyaki steak, fried potatoes with cheese

The Classics - Salad

Oriental Salad

$12.99

Salad dressing contain peanuts. Crispy lettuce, cucumber, carrots, olives, broccoli, mushrooms, radish, bean sprouts, fried wontons, house Hunan dressing