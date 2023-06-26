Cass Street Bar and Grill + Harry's Taco Club Ocean Beach 5049 Newport Avenue
Harry's Main Menu
Specials
Carne Asada Fries
Cheese, beans, sour cream, tomato, onion, cilantro & guacamole
Ceviche
With fish or shrimp, avocado & tostada chips
Surf N Turf Fries
Steak & shrimp, cheese, beans, sour cream, tomato, onion, cilantro & guacamole
HTC Bowl
Choice of steak, fish or shrimp. Cabbage, rice, beans, salsa fresca, guac & cheese
Sides
Burritos
Cali Burrito
With steak, fries, sour cream & guacamole
Steak N' Shrimp Cali
With shrimp & steak , fries, sour cream & guacamole
Bean & Cheese
No veggies, with steak
Veggie Burrito
Beans, cabbage & guacamole
Carne Asada Burrito
Guacamole
Breakfast Burrito
With steak or bacon and eggs, fries & guacamole
Tacos
Steak Taco
Grilled Spicy Shrimp Taco
Octopus Taco
Steak & Shrimp Taco
Veggie Taco
With beans
Scallop Taco
Trifecta Taco
W/spicy grilled shrimp, fish and scallop
Battered Fish Taco
Grilled Fish Taco
Northern Tijuana Taco
W/steak, beans, cheese, onion, tomato, cilantro & avocado
Cass St Food Menu
Appetizers
The Classics - Sandwiches
Steak Baguette
Marinated new York strip steak, caramelized onions, teriyaki aioli, stuffed in a grilled baguette
Chicken Baguette
Grilled chicken, salsa fresca, crispy lettuce, avocado, curried-honey mustard, stuffed in a grilled baguette
Surf and Turf Baguette
Marinated new York strip steak, grilled shrimp, caramelized onions, teriyaki aioli, stuffed in a grilled baguette
Fish Sandwich
Marinated fish fillet, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions
Classic Cass St. Cheeseburger
All-natural beef patty, crispy lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese
Classic Hot Dog
Relish and raw onion