Cass Street Bar and Grill + Harry's Tacos Pacific Beach 4612 Cass St
Food
Cass St. Sandwhiches
Cass St. Hot Dog
Chicken Baguette
Grilled Chicken, Salsa Fresca, Crispy Lettuce, Avocado, Curried Honey Mustard, Stuffed in Grilled Baguette
Classic Cass St. Cheeseburger
All-Natural Beef Patty, Cripsy Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Fish Sandwich
Marinated Fish Fillet, Lettuce, Tomato, Sautee Onions
Steak Baguette
Marinated New York Strip Streak, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Aiolo, Stuffed in Grilled Baguette
Surf and Turf Baguette
Marinated New York Strip Streak, Grilled Shrimp, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Aiolo, Stuffed in Grilled Baguette
Cass St. Entrees
Cass St. Appetizers
Cass St. Famous Pan Friend Potatoes
House Made Potatoes Pan Friend Untill Crispy and Topped With Melted Cheese
Cass St. Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Filled with Melted Cheese
Chips and Guacamole
Fresh Tortilla Chips and House Made Guacamole
Seasoned Fries
Our House Fries Cooked Untill Crispy and Seaonsed
Harrys Tacos
Battered Fish Taco
Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado
Grilled Fish Taco
Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado
Grilled Spicy Shrimp Taco
Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado
Northern Tijuana Taco
Steak, Beans, Cheese, Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado
Octopus Taco
Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado
Scallop Taco
Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado
Steak and Shrimp Taco
Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado
Steak Taco
Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado
Trifecta Taco (Spicy Grilled Shrimp, Fish, Scallops)
Spicy Grilled Shrimp, Fish, Scallops, Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado
Veggie w/Beans Taco
Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado
Harrys Burritos
Bean and Cheese Burrito
No veggies, Bean and Cheese
Breakfast Burrito
Steak or Bacon, Eggs, Fries, Guacamole
Cali Burrito
Steak, Fries, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jack Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro
Carne Asada Burrito
Carne Asada, Guacamole, Jack Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro
Steak N' Shrimp Cali Burrito
Steak, Shrimp, Fries, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jack Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro
Veggie Burrito
Beans, Cabbage, Guacamole
Harrys Specials
Harrys Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Jack Cheese, Salsa Fresca, French Fries. Choice of Bacon or Steak
Chilequiles
Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo Suace, Scrambled Eggs, Sour Cream, Avocado, Marinated Carne Asada on top of diced potatoes & topped with Cotijas Cheese
Guacamole, Bacon, Cheese
Diced Breakfast Potatos, Fresh Fruit
Huevos Rancheros
Scrambled Eggs, Tomatillo Sauce, Cotijas Cheese, Avocado, Rice, Beans, Corn Tortillas
Mediterranean Omelette
Feta, Onion, Sun Dried Tomato, Chicken Apple Sausage, Fresh Basil, Diced Breakfast Potatos, Fresh Fruit
Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Bacon
Diced Potatoes and Fresh Fruit
Scrambled Eggs, Diced Potatoes & Fruit
Strawberry Pancakes
Topped with Whipped Cream, Maple Syrup, and Powered Sugar
Veggies Omeletter
Broccoli, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Jack Cheese, Diced Breakfast Potatos, Fresh Fruit