Food

Cass St. Sandwhiches

Cass St. Hot Dog

$7.99

Chicken Baguette

$17.99

Grilled Chicken, Salsa Fresca, Crispy Lettuce, Avocado, Curried Honey Mustard, Stuffed in Grilled Baguette

Classic Cass St. Cheeseburger

$15.99

All-Natural Beef Patty, Cripsy Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Fish Sandwich

$18.99

Marinated Fish Fillet, Lettuce, Tomato, Sautee Onions

Steak Baguette

$19.95

Marinated New York Strip Streak, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Aiolo, Stuffed in Grilled Baguette

Surf and Turf Baguette

$22.95

Marinated New York Strip Streak, Grilled Shrimp, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Aiolo, Stuffed in Grilled Baguette

Cass St. Entrees

Cass St. New York Steak Plate

$27.95

Teriyaki Steak, Fried Potatos with Cheese

Oriental Salad

$12.99

Spicy Chicken Pasta

$18.99

Cass St. Appetizers

Cass St. Famous Pan Friend Potatoes

$8.99

House Made Potatoes Pan Friend Untill Crispy and Topped With Melted Cheese

Cass St. Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour Tortilla Filled with Melted Cheese

Chips and Guacamole

$7.99

Fresh Tortilla Chips and House Made Guacamole

Seasoned Fries

$6.99

Our House Fries Cooked Untill Crispy and Seaonsed

Harrys Tacos

Battered Fish Taco

$4.79

Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado

Grilled Fish Taco

$6.79

Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado

Grilled Spicy Shrimp Taco

$6.99

Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado

Northern Tijuana Taco

$6.79

Steak, Beans, Cheese, Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado

Octopus Taco

$6.79

Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado

Scallop Taco

$7.99

Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado

Steak and Shrimp Taco

$6.99

Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado

Steak Taco

$5.79

Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado

Trifecta Taco (Spicy Grilled Shrimp, Fish, Scallops)

$6.99

Spicy Grilled Shrimp, Fish, Scallops, Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado

Veggie w/Beans Taco

$5.39

Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado

Harrys Burritos

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.99

No veggies, Bean and Cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Steak or Bacon, Eggs, Fries, Guacamole

Cali Burrito

$13.99

Steak, Fries, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jack Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.99

Carne Asada, Guacamole, Jack Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro

Steak N' Shrimp Cali Burrito

$15.99

Steak, Shrimp, Fries, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jack Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro

Veggie Burrito

$10.95

Beans, Cabbage, Guacamole

Harrys Specials

Carne Asada Fries

$13.99

Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole

Ceviche

$14.99

Shrimp or Fish, Avocado, Tostada Chips

Harrys Sides

Chips and Guacamole

$5.99

Cass St. French Fries

$4.99

Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.50

Quesadilla

$4.99

Harrys Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Scrambled Eggs, Jack Cheese, Salsa Fresca, French Fries. Choice of Bacon or Steak

Chilequiles

$15.99

Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo Suace, Scrambled Eggs, Sour Cream, Avocado, Marinated Carne Asada on top of diced potatoes & topped with Cotijas Cheese

Guacamole, Bacon, Cheese

$14.99

Diced Breakfast Potatos, Fresh Fruit

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Scrambled Eggs, Tomatillo Sauce, Cotijas Cheese, Avocado, Rice, Beans, Corn Tortillas

Mediterranean Omelette

$14.99

Feta, Onion, Sun Dried Tomato, Chicken Apple Sausage, Fresh Basil, Diced Breakfast Potatos, Fresh Fruit

Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Bacon

$12.99

Diced Potatoes and Fresh Fruit

Scrambled Eggs, Diced Potatoes & Fruit

$9.95

Strawberry Pancakes

$12.99

Topped with Whipped Cream, Maple Syrup, and Powered Sugar

Veggies Omeletter

$12.99

Broccoli, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Jack Cheese, Diced Breakfast Potatos, Fresh Fruit

Retail

Hat

$20.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Stickers

$3.00+