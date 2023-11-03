Castaway’s Seafood and Grill 337 North Alister Street
Food
Small Plates & Apps
- Mozarella Sticks$9.00
breaded, crisp, marinara
- Hushpuppies$8.00
in house, jalapeno, corn, roasted peppers, remoulade
- Calamari Frito$17.00
in house, hand breaded, crisp, marinara
- Ceviche$15.00
gulf catch ceviche, avocado, pineapple, chips
- U Peel Em Shrimp$14.00
1/2 lb, fresh, cold, pickled pepper escabeche
- Laguna Madre Mahi Tacos$19.00
3 tacos, blackened mahi, corn/ flour blend tortillas, sauteed kale, spicy mayo, chimichurri, green onion
- Tuna Tostadas$21.00
marinated ahi tuna, crisp tostada, marinated kale slaw, creamy pineapple salsa, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo
Soups & Salads
- Cup Castaway's Gumbo$9.00
20+ year tradition, dark roux, shrimp, fish, andouille sausage, runs out daily
- Bowl Castaway's Gumbo$13.00
20+ year tradition, dark roux, shrimp, fish, andouille sausage, runs out daily
- Wedge Salad$11.00
Tomato, carrot sticks, blue cheese, crumbles, applewood bacon
- Small Mixed Green Salad$5.00
- LG Mixed Green Salad$9.00
Between the Buns
Fried Seafood
Hot Off the Grill
- Ultimate Port A Platter$42.00
2 coconut shrimp, 2 grilled shrimp, 2 fried shrimp, 2 fried oysters, gulf catch, suspended butter, rice, asparagus
- Grilled Shrimp- Split Shell$28.00
chef's choice seasoning, grilled on the half shell, suspended butter
- Grilled Gulf Catch$29.00
grilled chefs choice, lemon pepper, or blackened, suspended butter
- 3rd Coast Shrimp$29.00
Split Shell shrimp,lump crab, creamy cajun sauce
- Jay's Special$32.00
blackened gulf catch, lump crab, creamy cajun sauce
- Steak Salad$15.00
- Chicken Picatta$15.00
- Meatloaf$15.00
- Poppers$11.00
- Nachos$15.00
Land Ahoy
The Boiling Pot
Bring Your Own
Add- Ons
Ala Cart
- Grilled Shrimp$3.50
- 6 Grilled Shrimp$20.00
- 12 Grilled Shrimp$40.00
- Fried Shrimp$3.00
- 6 Fried Shrimp$17.00
- 12 Fried Shrimp$35.00
- Coconut Shrimp$3.50
- 6 Coco Shrimp$20.00
- 12 Coco Shrimp$40.00
- Grilled Fish$18.00
- Blackened Fish$19.00
- Fried Fish$17.00
- Filet$34.00
- Ribeye$29.00
- Chicken Breast$12.00
- Chicken Tender$3.00
- Oyster$3.00
- 6 Oyster$16.00
- 12 Oyster$32.00
- Corndog$4.00
- Burger Patty$7.00
- 1 pc Snow Crab$17.00
- 2 pc Snow Crab$30.00
- Bread$4.00
Specials
Liquor
Vodka
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Kettle One$8.00
- Titos$8.00
- Belvedere$9.00
- Dripping Springs$7.00
- Stoli Pineapple$8.00
- Stoli Cucumber$8.00
- Stoli Vanilla$8.00
- Taaka$6.00
- Deep Eddy$7.00
- Deep Eddy Cranberry$7.00
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$7.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$7.00
- Deep Eddy Peach$7.00
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$7.00
- Deep Eddy Lime$7.00
- Western Rasberry$7.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila$6.00
- Don Julio 1942 Anejo$31.00
- Clase Azule Blanco$24.00
- Clase Azule Repo$25.00
- Cabo Wabo Silver$9.00
- Cabo Wabo Repo$10.00
- Cabo Wabo Anejo$11.00
- Herradura Silver$9.00
- Herradura repo$10.00
- Herradure Anejo$11.00
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Patron Repo$10.00
- Patron Anejo$11.00
- Don Julio Silver$9.00
- Don Julio Repo$10.00
- Don Julio Anejo$11.00
- Dulce Vida Pine/Jala$8.00
- Espolon Silver$8.00
- Tremana Silver$8.00
- Tremana Repo$8.00
- Codigo Silver$9.00
- Juarez Silver$6.00
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$6.00
- Bulleit Rye$9.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$8.00
- Crown$9.00
- Crown Apple$9.00
- FireBall$7.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Gentelmen Jack$9.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Knob Creek$9.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Rebecca Creek$9.00
- Seagrams 7$7.00
- Wild Turkey 101$8.00
- Tw Samuels$6.00
- Southern Comfort$7.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.00
- Basil Hayden$9.00
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Orange Curacoa$4.00
- Blue Curacoa$4.00
- Crème de Banana$4.00
- Amaretto$6.00
- Watermelon Pucker$6.00
- Apple Pucker$6.00
- Midori$7.00
- Razzmataz$6.00
- Rum Chata$8.00
- Tuaca$8.00
- Peachtree$6.00
- Baileys$9.00
- Jager$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Rumple$8.00
- Contreau$9.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Frangelico$7.00
- E&J XO$7.00
- E&J VSOP$7.00
- Grind Coffee Expresso$8.00
- Elderflower$9.00
Cocktails
- ALOTTA COLADA$19.00
Whole fresh pineapple shell, Island pina colada, Meyer's rum floater
- SPIKED ARNOLD (PALMER)$11.00
Deep Eddy Lemon & Sweet Tea Vodkas, Lemonade
- Amaretto Sour$8.00
- Bloody Mary$3.00
- Blue Hawaiian$3.00
- COASTAL BLOODY MARY$18.00
Snow crab, shrimp, veggies, Tito's Vodka
- Cape Cod$2.00
- Alotta Refill$15.00
- Cosmopolitan$3.00
- Cuba Libre$2.00
- WILSON'S MARGARITA$13.00
Don Julio Silver Tequila, Cointreau, lime, splash of sweetness, rocks
- Dark and Stormy$12.00
- House Pina Colada$2.00
- Jager Bomb$9.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- PINEAPPLE JALAPENO MARGARITA$13.00
Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno Tequila, splash of sweetness, fresh jalapeno, tajin rim
- Manhattan$3.00
- Mexican Mule$3.00
- Marg Frozen$3.00
- Marg Rocks$2.00
- VINNY'S RANCH WATER$12.00
Espolon Silver, Lime juice, Topo chico
- Martini Gin$3.00
- Martini Mexican$3.00
- Martini Vodka$3.00
- Miami Vice$10.00
- CASTAWAYS MULE$12.00
Stoli's Pineapple Vodka, Pineapple, Ginger beer, Basil
- Moscow Mule$3.00
- Old Fasion$3.00
- Paloma$2.00
- Rum Punch$2.00
- CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO MARTINI$12.00
Rum Chata, Grind coffee liquer, cream coconut, cocoa powder
- CASTARITA$14.00
- Salty Dog$2.00
- Screw Driver$2.00
- Tequila Sunrise$3.00
- Tom Collins$3.00
- Vida Hurricane$10.00
- Vida Mai Tai$9.00
- Vida Pina Colada$9.00
- Vida Rum Runner$9.00
- Virgin Alotta$10.00
- Virgin Daquiri$6.00
- Virgin Marg$5.00
- Vida Strawberry Daquiri$9.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$6.00
- White Russian$3.00
Beer
Draft Beer
- Draft DOS XX$5.00
- Draft BLUE MOON$5.00
- Draft MICHELOB ULTRA$5.00
- Draft LAZY BEACH CC Blonde$6.00
- Draft KARBACH Crawford$6.00
- Draft Nueces Hefe$6.00
- Draft Nueces Supremo$6.00
- Draft Nueces O.G.$6.00
- Draft Nueces Ctramatic$6.00
- Draft Voodoo Ranger Hazy IPA$7.00
- Draft Rebel Toad Hazy IPA$6.00
- Draft Yuengling Flight$5.00
Bottles/Cans
Wine
Red
- DARKHORSE CABERNET SAUVIGNON$8.00
- DARKHORSE PINOT NOIR$8.00
- MIEOMI PINOT NOIR$10.00
- MATUA PINOT NOIR$13.00
- JOSH CELLARS MERLOT$12.00
- TERRAZAS RESERVE MALBEC$15.00
- TERRA D ORO RED ZINFANDEL$13.00
- JOSH CELLARS CAB SAUVIGNON$14.00
- BTL DARKHORSE CABERNET SAUVIGNON$27.00
- BTL DARKHORSE PINOT NOIR$27.00
- BTL MIEOMI PINOT NOIR$36.00
- BTL MATUA PINOT NOIR$45.00
- BTL JOSH CELLARS MERLOT$45.00
- BTL TERRAZAS RESERVE MALBEC$50.00
- BTL TERRA D ORO RED ZINFANDEL$45.00
- BTL JOSH CELLARS CAB SAUVIGNON$49.00
- BTL ROOT 1 CAB SAUVIGNON$35.00
- BTL STAGS LEAP PETITE SYRAH$100.00
- BTL FAUST CAB SAUVIGNON$110.00
White
- DARKHORSE PINOT GRIGIO$8.00
- DARKHORSE CHARDONNAY$8.00
- ALLEGRO MOSCATO$10.00
- KIM CRAWFORD SAUVIGNON BLANC$13.00
- MATUA SAUVIGNON BLANC$13.00
- ECCO DOMANI PINOT GRIGIO$11.00
- JOSH CELLARS CHARDONNAY$10.00
- HESS SELECT CHARDONNAY$12.00
- BTL DARKHORSE PINOT GRIGIO$27.00
- BTL DARKHORSE CHARDONNAY$27.00
- BTL ALLEGRO MOSCATO$34.00
- BTL STERLING SAUVIGNON BLANC$42.00
- BTL KIM CRAWFORD SAUVIGNON BLANC$45.00
- BTL MATUA SAUVIGNON BLANC$45.00
- BTL ECCO DOMANI PINOT GRIGIO$39.00
- BTL SANTA MARGARITA PINOT GRIGIO$72.00
- BTL JOSH CELLARS CHARDONNAY$30.00
- BTL HESS SELECT CHARDONNAY$40.00
- BTL JORDON CHARDONNAY$75.00