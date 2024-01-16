Castillo's Restaurant & Pizza Pub
Appetizers
- Charcuterie Board
Imported cured meats & cheeses, roasted peppers, kalamata olives, grilled pita$20.00
- Crab Cake
Jumbo lump crab cakes, fresh basil aioli$16.00
- Hummus & Pita
Homemade chickpea hummus, fresh vegetables, grilled pita$12.00
- Mussels Red
Mussels sautéed with garlic, fresh basil & marinara sauce$16.00
- Meatballs
Homemade meatballs, tomato sauce, pecorino Romano$10.00
- Chicken Wings
Crispy fried whole wings. Choice of old bay or sesame teriyaki, creamy bleu cheese$14.00
- Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Chef castillo's homemade eggrolls. Shaved ribeye steak with Cheddar & fried onions, side of sriracha ranch$14.00
- Fried Mozzarella
Crispy fried mozzarella, side of marinara sauce$10.00
- Garlic Knots
Tossed with fresh garlic, pecorino Romano, oregano & olive oil$4.00
Salads & Soups
- Soup of the Day$8.00
- Homemade Chili
Served with cheddar and sour cream$8.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, homemade Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved pecorino Romano$10.00
- Iceberg Wedge
Crispy bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, creamy bleu cheese$12.00
- House Salad
Spring mix, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, balsamic house dressing$10.00
- Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, feta, onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, Greek vinaigrette$12.00
Pasta
- Shrimp & Crab Rigatoni
Shrimp & jumbo lump crab meat, sautéed fresh spinach, tomatoes, sherry wine blush sauce$29.00
- Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
Creamy alfredo, fresh basil, pecorino Romano$18.00
- Spaghetti & Meatballs
Homemade meatballs, tomato sauce, fresh basil, pecorino Romano$18.00
- Penne Vodka
Creamy vodka blush sauce, pancetta$18.00
- Shrimp Limon
Sautéed fresh shrimp, spinach, herbs, in a garlic, lemon, butter, white wine sauce over spaghetti tossed with pecorino Romano$26.00
Entrées
- Pesto Salmon
Grilled salmon with fresh pesto served with potato & vegetable of the day$28.00
- Steak & Shrimp
Grilled center cut 5 oz. petite filet mignon & grilled shrimp with fresh herb, garlic, butter sauce served with potato & vegetable of the day$34.00
- Chicken & Scallops Marsala
Sautéed boneless breast of chicken with scallops, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, Marsala cream sauce served over rigatoni$28.00
- Ribeye Steak
10 oz. grilled steak, sautéed fresh wild mushrooms & crispy onion rings$34.00
- Eggplant Rollatini
Batter dipped eggplant stuffed with mascarpone & ricotta, oven baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella served with spaghetti tomato sauce$20.00
- Chicken Parm
Tender fried cutlet topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella served over penne tomato sauce$22.00
Pizza - 12'' Medium
- 12" Medium Cowboy Ranch
Crispy chicken, bacon, tomato, mozzarella, cheddar, sriracha ranch$18.00
- 12" Medium Veggie Blanco
Broccoli, spinach, roasted peppers, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino romano, roasted garlic$16.00
- 12" Medium Meat-Zza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, mozzarella, pecorino romano, tomato sauce, fresh basil$18.00
- 12" Medium Shrimp Caprese
Shrimp, spinach, tomato, mozzarella, feta, pesto sauce$20.00
- 12" Medium Castillo Pizza Signature Pizza
Signature pizza. Fresh wild mushrooms, sweet sausage, roasted peppers, homemade fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic arugula$18.00
- 12" Medium Say Cheese Pizza
Homemade fresh mozzarella, ricotta, feta, pecorino romano, roasted garlic, fresh basil$16.00
- 12" Medium Classic Plain
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil$14.00
- 12" Medium Broad Street Pizza
Shaved ribeye steak, fried onions, roasted peppers, mozzarella, colby jack, tomato sauce$18.00
Pizza - 16" Large
- 16 " Large Cowboy Ranch
Crispy chicken, bacon, tomato, mozzarella, cheddar, sriracha ranch$24.00
- 16 " Large Veggie Blanco
Broccoli, spinach, roasted peppers, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, pecorino romano, roasted garlic$22.00
- 16 " Large Meat-Zza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, mozzarella, pecorino romano, tomato sauce, fresh basil$24.00
- 16 " Large Shrimp Caprese
Shrimp, spinach, tomato, mozzarella, feta, pesto sauce$26.00
- 16 " Large Castillo Pizza Signature Pizza
Signature pizza. Fresh wild mushrooms, sweet sausage, roasted peppers, homemade fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic arugula$24.00
- 16 " Large Say Cheese Pizza
Homemade fresh mozzarella, ricotta, feta, pecorino romano, roasted garlic, fresh basil$22.00
- 16 " Large Classic Plain
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil$18.00
- 16 " Large Broad Street Pizza
Shaved ribeye steak, fried onions, roasted peppers, mozzarella, colby jack, tomato sauce$24.00
Sandwiches, Wraps & Panini
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buttermilk chicken cutlet, pickles, tomato, spring mix, colby jack, sriracha ranch, brioche bun$16.00
- Cheesesteak Phanatic
Philly style cheesesteak. Shaved ribeye steak, fried onions, colby jack, long roll$15.00
- Meatball Parm
Homemade meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella, long roll$15.00
- Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled pesto chicken, arugula, roasted peppers, homemade fresh mozzarella, pesto sauce, panini bread$16.00
- Burrata Burger
Signature burger. 10 oz. black angus beef burger, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, arugula, burrata, brioche bun$18.00
- BLT Cheesesburger
10 oz. black angus beef burger, crispy bacon, spring mix, tomato, Cheddar, brioche bun$16.00
- Blackened Salmon Sandwich
Grilled salmon, fresh spinach, sliced tomato, fresh avocado, basil aioli, brioche bun$16.00
- Shrimp Spinach Wrap
Grilled shrimp, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, feta, basil aioli, spinach wrap$16.00