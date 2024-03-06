Castillo's Mexican Restaurant 1420 Katy Fort Bend Road
Food
Abuelitas Breakfast Plates
- AlaMexicana Plate$9.99
Fresh scrambled eggs cooked with tomatoes, onion, and diced chile peppers served with potatoes and refried beans
- Bacon and Egg Plate$11.99
Fresh scrambled eggs cooked with diced chunky bacon served with potatoes and refried beans
- Chilaquiles - Green$11.99
- Chilaquiles - Red$11.99
Homemade corn tortilla chips smothered in our famous tomatillo sauce our signature ranchera salsa topped with queso fresco, fresh diced onions and a refried egg
- Chorizo and Egg Plate$11.99
Fresh scrambled eggs cooked with our in-house homemade chorizo served with potatoes and refried beans
- Huevos Rancheros$9.99
Two over-ez eggs topped with our signature salsa ranchera served with potatoes and refried beans
- Huevose Rancheros con Carne$14.99
Two over-ez eggs topped with our signature salsa ranchera served with any of our meat items, potatoes and refried beans
- Machacado Plate$13.99
Dry beef cooked with two scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, and chile pepper served with potatoes and refried beans
- Menudo$13.99
Beef tripe soup
- Migas Plate$9.99
Fresh scrambled eggs cooked with small corn tortilla chips, tomatoes, onion, and diced chile peppers served with potatoes and refried bean
- Suasage and Egg Plate$11.99
Fresh scrambled eggs cooked with jimmy-dean pork sausage with potatoes and refried beans
American Breakfast
Appetizers
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Tacos
- AlaMexicana$3.25
- Bacon and Egg$3.25
- Bean and bacon$3.25
- Bean and cheese$3.25
- Bean and chorizo$3.25
- Bean and egg$3.25
- Bean and Rice$3.25
- Chorizo and Egg$3.25
- Egg and cheese$3.25
- Ham and Egg$3.25
- Link Sausage and Egg$3.25
- Migas$3.25
- Pork Sausage and Egg$3.25
- Potato and Bacon$3.25
- Potato and chorizo$3.25
- Potato and Egg$3.25
- Bean and Cheese$3.25
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger$13.99
Beef burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, between two hot buttery buns served with french fries
- Club Sandwich$12.99
Sandwich filled with turkey, ham, bacon american yellow and jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and spicy cholula mayo served with french fries
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, avocado, bacon between two hot buttery buns served with french fries
- Torta Beef$12.99
- Torta Chicken$12.99
Mexican sandwich with refried beans, mayo, avocado, lettuce and tomatoes served with chips and queso
House Specialties
- Enchiladas Verdes$13.99
Two chicken enchiladas filled with seasoned chicken, monterey jack cheese, topped with green tomato sauce, sour cream served with rice and refried beans
- South of the Border Tacos w/2$15.99
Two corn tortillas filled with beef fajita, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, fresh crumbled Mexican white cheese served with rice and refried beans (add a taco for $2)
- Chicken Poblano$13.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with our signature poblano and mushrooms sauce and monterey jack cheese served with rice & beans
- Chile Relleno$12.99
- Puerco Rojo Plate$13.99
- Puerco Verde Plate$13.99
- South of the Border Tacos w/3$17.99
Kids
- TexMex Kid Dinner - Enchilada$6.99
Choose: One cheese enchilada, crispy taco, or a quesadilla served with rice and beans
- Pizza - Pepperoni$6.99
- Mac&Cheese Bowl$6.99
- Chicken Nuggets$6.99
Chicken Nuggets served with fries
- Pizza - Cheese$6.99
- TexMex Kid Dinner - Crispy Taco$6.99
- TexMex Kid Dinner - Quesadilla$6.99
Meaty Tacos
Granny Pancake Breakfast
Seafood Specialties
Soups and Salads
- Tejas Cobb Salad$14.99
Extra large bowl with garden salad mix topped with beef fajita, tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, bacon sliced avocado, hard boiled egg and tortilla chips
- Griled Chicken Salad$13.99
Extra large bowl with garden salad mix topped with fresh grilled chicken breast, pico de gallo, cheese, bacon, sliced avocado, and tortilla chips
- Taco Salad$13.99
Garden salad mix topped with our picadillo (ground beef), tomatoes, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream served in a tortilla shell
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$12.99
A bowl of our homemade chicken tortilla soup topped with cheese, avocado, cilantro, and tortilla chips
Traditional Tex-Mex
- Carne Guisada Plate$14.99
Tender beef stew meat in our signature brown gravy served with rice, charro beans, and two homemade flour tortillas
- Chicken Chimichanga$13.99
- Chicken Flautas$13.99
Four chicken flautas topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and refried beans
- Combination Plate$11.99
One Cheese enchilada topped with chile con carne and cheese, one crispy taco, one tostada served with rice and refried beans
- Crispy Taco Plate (2)$11.99
Two crispy corn taco filled with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese served with rice and refried beans
- Crispy Taco Plate (3)$13.99
- Fajita Plate$17.99
Flamed grilled fajitas with sautéed onions served with sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, charro beans, and two homemade flour tortillas
- Nachos Grande - Picadillo$14.99
Crispy homemade corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, queso, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapenos ,and your choice of chicken, fajita, or ground beef
- Picadillo Plate$13.99
Seasoned ground beef cooked with potatoes served with rice, charro beans, and two homemade flour tortillas.
- Quesadilla Plate - Chiicken$12.99
- Quesadilla Plate - Fajita$13.99
Two flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita, cheese, and pico de gallo served with sour cream, guacamole and rice
- Tex-Mex Enchiladas Cheese (2)$10.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne and cheese, served with rice and beans
- Tex-Mex Enchiladas Cheese (3)$12.99
- Tex-Mex Enchiladas Chicken (2)$11.99
- Tex-Mex Enchiladas Chicken (3)$13.99
- Tex-Mex Enchiladas Fajita (2)$13.99
- Tex-Mex Enchiladas Fajita (3)$16.99
- Tex-Mex Enchiladas Groundbeef (2)$11.99
- Tex-Mex Enchiladas Groundbeef (3)$13.99
- Texas Burrito$12.99
Extra large tortilla filled with ground beef and beans, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese served with lettuce tomatoes and rice
- Nachos Grande - Fajita$14.99
- Nachos Grande - Chicken$14.99
- Chicken Plate$15.99
- Mix Plate$17.99
Sides
- Cup of Refried$3.50
- Cup of Charros$3.50
- Cup of Rice$3.50
- Cup of Pototoes$3.50
- French Fries$4.00
- 4 oz guacamole$2.50
- 2 oz guacamole$1.50
- 4 oz sour cream$2.50
- 2 oz sour cream$1.50
- 4 oz queso$2.50
- 2 oz queso$1.50
- 2 oz cheese$1.50
- 4 oz cheese$2.50
- 2 oz pico$1.50
- 4 oz pico$2.50
- 2 oz fresh jalepenos$1.50
- 4 oz fresh jalepenos$2.50
- Side of Avocado$3.50