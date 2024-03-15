Catface Cafe Biddeford, ME
Coffee Drinks-Online
- Cold Brew$3.25
- Light Roast 10 oz$2.75
- Light Roast 12 oz$2.80
- Light Roast 16 oz-To Go$2.95
- Dark Roast 10 oz$2.75
- Dark Roast 12 oz$2.80
- Dark Roast 16 oz-To Go$2.95
- Decaf Roast 10 oz$2.75
- Decaf Roast 12 oz$2.80
- Decaf Roast 16 oz-To Go$2.95
- Double Espresso$2.75
- Iced Double Espresso$3.00
- Americano$2.90
- Iced Americano$3.20
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Iced Cappuccino$4.55
- Latte$4.00
- Iced Latte$4.30
- Mocha$4.25
- Iced Mocha$4.55
- Chai$3.65
- Iced Chai$3.95
- Specialty Latte$4.60
- Iced Specialty Latte$4.90
- Hot Chocolate$3.25
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Cortado$3.25
Breakfast Sandos-Online
Toasts-Online
- Avocado Toast$12.00
fried egg, avocado, crispy garlic, pickled pomegranate, za’tar, micros (served on sourdough, GF bread available, can be vegan)
- The Headlight$12.00
whipped ricotta, thyme, marinated local mushrooms, pickled raisins, mustard seed, parsley (served on sourdough, GF bread available)
- New Englander$12.00
garlic hummus, cucumber, feta, pickled red onion, fig reduction, sprouts (served on sourdough, GF bread available, can be vegan)
Sandos-Online
- Maine Crab Melt$17.00
pimento cheese, Maine crab, bacon, lettuce, tomato (GF bread available)
- Banh Mi$14.00
chicken or tofu, gochujang aioli, carrots, pickled red onion, cilantro, tonkatsu sauce (GF bread available, can be vegan)
- The Hemingway$14.00
garlicky pork sausage, American cheese, harissa honey (GF bread available)
- Chopped Cheese$14.00
Maine family farms beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried onion,sur-lie sauce (GF bread available)
Salads-Online
- Leafy Greens$12.00
roasted beets, candied pecans, shaved red onion, citrus vinaigrette, goat cheese, choice to add chicken or tofu (can be vegan)
- Kale Salad$12.00
cara cara orange, radicchio, carrot, red pepper, cilantro, sesame, ginger vinaigrette, roasted almonds, choice to add chicken or tofu (can be vegan)
NA Bevs-Online
- UFF Ginger Root Kombucha$7.00
- UFF Wild Blueberry Kombucha$7.00
- UFF Chaga Chai Kombucha$7.00
- Spindrift Raspberry Lime$3.00
- Spindrift Pineapple$3.00
- Spindrift Blood Orange$3.00
- Spindrift Grapefruit$3.00
- Liquid Death Severed Lime$4.00
- Liquid Death Convicted Melon$4.00
- Liquid Death Berry It Alive$4.00
- Saratoga Still$5.00
- Saratoga Sparkling$5.00
- Maine Root Ginger Beer$3.00
- Maine Root Root Beer$3.00
- Maine Root Mexicane Cola$3.00
- Natalie's Orange Juice$4.00
- Natalie's Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Red Jacket Apple Juice$3.00
- Ronnybrook Milk$3.00
- Ronnybrook Chocolate Milk$3.00