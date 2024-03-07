Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk Stockdale & Allen Rd.
FOOD
B.Y.O. Pizza 🧀
Specialty Pizza 🗽
- 20" BRONX$42.50
Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, spinach
- 16" BRONX$34.50
Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, spinach
- 14" BRONX$29.20
Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, spinach
- 12" BRONX$22.60
Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, spinach
- GIANT BRONX$75.80
Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, spinach
- SICILIAN BRONX$38.60
Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, spinach
- GLUTEN FREE BRONX$24.20
Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, spinach
- CAULIFLOWER BRONX$24.20
Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, spinach
- 20" QUEENS$42.50
Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms and red onions
- 16" QUEENS$34.50
Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms and red onions
- 14" QUEENS$29.20
Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms and red onions
- 12" QUEENS$22.60
Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms and red onions
- GIANT QUEENS$68.90
Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms and red onions
- SICILIAN QUEENS$38.60
SQUARE PAN EXTRA CRUST, Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms and red onions
- GLUTEN FREE QUEENS$24.20
Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms and red onions
- CAULIFLOWER QUEENS$24.20
Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms and red onions
- 20" MANHATTAN$42.50
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,
- 16" MANHATTAN$34.50
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,
- 14" MANHATTAN$29.20
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,
- 12" MANHATTAN$22.60
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,
- GIANT MANHATAN$75.80
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,
- SICILIAN MANHATTAN$38.60
Square Pan thick crust, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,
- GLTEN FR MNHATTAN$24.20
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,
- CALFLWR MNHATTAN$24.20
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,
- 20" BROOKLYN$42.50
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, bacon, linguica
- 16" BROOKLYN$34.50
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, bacon, linguica
- 14" BROOKLYN$29.20
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, bacon, linguica
- 12" BROOKLYN$22.60
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, bacon, linguica
- GIANT BROOKLYN$75.80
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, bacon, linguica
- SICILIAN BROOKLYN$38.60
Square Pan thick crust, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, bacon, linguica
- GLTEN FREE BRKLYN$24.20
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, bacon, linguica
- CALIFLWR BRKLYN$24.20
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, bacon, linguica
- 20" THE NYC$42.50
Basil Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, mushrooms, Italian sausage, red onions
- 16" THE NYC$34.50
Basil Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, mushrooms, Italian sausage, red onions
- 14" THE NYC$29.20
Basil Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, mushrooms, Italian sausage, red onions
- 12" THE NYC$22.60
Basil Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, mushrooms, Italian sausage, red onions
- GIANT THE NYC$75.80
Basil Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, mushrooms, Italian sausage, red onions
- SICILIAN THE NYC$38.60
Square Pan thick crust, Basil Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, mushrooms, Italian sausage, red onions
- GLUTEN FREE NYC$24.20
Basil Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, mushrooms, Italian sausage, red onions
- CAULIFLOWER NYC$24.20
Basil Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, mushrooms, Italian sausage, red onions
- 16" SPANISH HARLEM$34.50
(Spicy) Tender Chile Verde pork, Feta and Mozzarella cheese
- 14" SPANISH HARLEM$29.20
(Spicy) Tender Chile Verde pork, Feta and Mozzarella cheese
- 12" SPANISH HARLEM$22.60
(Spicy) Tender Chile Verde pork, Feta and Mozzarella cheese
- GLTEN FR SPNISH HRLM$24.20
(Spicy) Tender Chile Verde pork, Feta and Mozzarella cheese
- CALFLR SPNSH HRLM$24.20
(Spicy) Tender Chile Verde pork, Feta and Mozzarella cheese
- 16" CAJUN SHRIMP$34.50
Shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, Cajun spices (red sauce)
- 14" CAJUN SHRIMP$29.20
Shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, Cajun spices (red sauce)
- 12" CAJUN SHRIMP$22.60
Shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, Cajun spices (red sauce)
- GLTEN FR CJN SHRMP$20.50Out of stock
Shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, Cajun spices (red sauce)
- CALFLWR CJN SHRMP$20.50Out of stock
Shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, Cajun spices (red sauce)
- 16" MARGHERITE$34.50
Thin buttered garlic , crust, olive oil, grape tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella, grated parmesan (no red sauce)
- 14" MARGHERITE$29.20
Thin buttered garlic , crust, olive oil, grape tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella, grated parmesan (no red sauce)
- 12" MARGHERITE$22.60
Thin buttered garlic , crust, olive oil, grape tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella, grated parmesan (no red sauce)
- GLUTEN MARGHERITE$24.20
Thin buttered garlic , crust, olive oil, grape tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella, grated parmesan (no red sauce)
- CALFLWR MARGHERITE$24.20
Thin buttered garlic , crust, olive oil, grape tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella, grated parmesan (no red sauce)
- 20" MIDTOWN$42.50
- 16" MIDTOWN$34.50
- 14" MIDTOWN$29.20
- 12' MIDTOWN$22.60
- GIANT MIDTOWN$75.80
- SICILIAN MIDTOWN$38.60Out of stock
- GLUTEN FR MIDTOWN$24.20
- CALIFLWR GF MIDTOWN$24.20
- 20" BUFFALO$42.50
- 16" BUFFALO$34.50
- 14" BUFFALO$29.20
- 12' BUFFALO$22.60
- GIANT BUFFALO$75.80
- SICILIAN BUFFALO$38.60
- GLUTEN FREE BUFFALO$24.20Out of stock
- CALIFLWER GF BUFFALO$24.20
Pastas 🍝
- Spinach Lasagna$15.30Out of stock
Lasagna noodles layered in meat sauce, spinach, ricotta, Mozzarella, Served with garlic bread,
- Baked Ziti$15.30
Baked Italian casserole dish made with Ziti noodles a chunky sausage marinara sauce, layered with Ricotta and mozzarella cheese, Served with a garlic bread.
- Cheese Ravioli$15.30
Al Dente sauce (red), Ravioli pasta stuffed with a blend of cheeses in red sauce, served with garlic bread
- Spaghetti & 2MB$15.30
Al Dente sauce (red), Noodles, 2 meatballs, served with garlic bread
- 1/2 Banquet LASAGNA/BREAD$83.45
- FULL Banquet LASAGNA/BREAD$139.15
Slices 🍕
Chicken 🍗
- Sriracha Chix Bites$8.50Out of stock
Deep fried fresh chicken breast nuggets, coated with mild chili bread coating, served with a side of dipping sauce
- Chix STRIPS/Logs SM$10.60
- Chx STRPS/Logs LG$13.90
- 4 Fried Chix/Logs$15.30
- 8 Fried Chix/Logs$28.40
- 12 Fried Chix/Logs$42.60
- 10 Chix Wings$14.90
- 20 Chix Wings$28.60
- Pop Corn Chicken$8.50
Salads🍅🌿
- Garden Salad$4.70
(single size) Romaine lettuce, tomato, olives, red onions
- CATALDOS Salad$11.20
Family Size. Romaine lettuce, tomato, olives, red onions, mozzarella, Feta cheese, pepperoncini
- Antipasti Salad$13.60
Cold Cut meats on Romaine lettuce, tomato, olives, red onions, mozzarella, Feta cheese, pepperoncini
- Caesar Salad$9.40
- 1/2 Cataldos BANQ$33.50
- FULL Cataldos BANQ$67.00
- MINI Caesar$4.70
- FULL BANQ ANTI$81.80
- 1/2 BANQ ANTI$40.90
- Mini CAT Salad$5.40
- Mini ANTI Salad$6.50
Calzones😍
- BYO SML CALZONE$16.10
- BYO LRG CALZONE$20.10
- SM Bronx Calzone$22.60
Veggie
- SM Manhattan Calzone$22.60
Combo / Supreme
- SM Brooklyn Calzone$22.60
Meat lovers
- SM Queens Calzone$22.60
White sauce chicken
- SM Buffalo Calzone$22.60
- SM Midtown Calzone$22.60
- SM NYC Calzone$22.60
- LG Bronx Calzone$29.20
Veggie
- LG Manhattan Calzone$29.20
Combo / Supreme
- LG Brooklyn Calzone$29.20
Meat lovers
- LG Queens Calzone$29.20
White sauce chicken
- LG Buffalo Calzone$29.20
- LG Midtown Calzone$29.20
- LG NYC Calzone$29.20
Sides👈👉
- Potato Logs$8.50
Served with Ranch
- Bread Sticks$8.50
Served with Red Sauce
- Bread Knots GARLIC$8.50
- 10 Mozz Sticks$11.60
Served with Red Sauce
- 5 Mozz Sticks$6.10
Served with red sauce
- Fried Green Beans$7.40
Served with Ranch
- Meatballs (3)$9.40
- Garlic Bread$6.10
- Bread Knots CARAMEL$8.50
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.40
Served with Ranch
- Fried Raviolis$7.40
Served with Red Sauce
- Zucchini Stix$7.40
Served with Ranch
- Fried MUSHRM$7.40
Served with Ranch
- Cheese Cake$5.20Out of stock
- SOUP Large$7.75Out of stock
SUB Sandwhich🍞
EXTRAS
- Ex 1000 isld pkt$0.75
- Ex CEASAR pkt$0.75
- EX RANCH$0.75
- EX CATALDOS$0.75
- EX ITALIAN$0.75
- EX BLUE CHEESE$0.75
- EX RED SAUCE$0.75
- EX BBQ SAUCE$0.75
- EX HOT SAUCE$0.75
- EX JALAPENOS$0.75
- EX KETCHUP$0.75
- EX PINEAPPLE$0.75
- EX PLATES / NAPKINS (10)$1.00
- EX ANCHOVIES SIDE$4.25
- STYRO 16 oz RANCH$4.25
- TAKE PEPPERS & CHEESE PKTS