Catch-a-Fire Pizza Lebanon
Pizza
10" Pizzas
- 10" Feature: Chicken Alfredo$16.50
Our March pizza feature is pure Italian comfort food! Creamy Alfredo sauce is topped with chicken, broccoli, roasted tomato, four cheeses, cracked pepper, Parmesan & herbs! Buon appetito!
- 10" Signature: Cincinnati Chili$16.50
Cincy-style chili, spaghetti, cheddar, oyster crackers (beans & onions optional)
- 10" One Love$10.75
Traditional red sauce, four cheeses (mozzarella, provolone, asiago, Romano)
- 10" Cornerstone$11.75
Fire-roasted red sauce, pepperoni, four cheeses
- 10" Three Little Pigs$16.50
Fire-roasted red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, four cheeses
- 10" Banan'za$14.50
Fire-roasted red sauce, prosciutto, Italian sausage, red onion, banana pepper, four cheeses
- 10" Buffalo Soldier$14.00
Buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, four cheeses, gorgonzola, celery, ranch
- 10" Crazy Potatoheads$14.00
Créme fraîche, bacon, potato, jalapeño four cheeses, white cheddar, scallion, ranch
- 10" Lively Up Yourself$16.50
Fire-roasted red sauce, bacon, prosciutto, pineapple, peppadew, four cheeses, scallion, bbq
- 10" Mellow Mood$13.50
Créme fraîche, roasted garlic, four cheeses, goat cheese, hot honey, fresh herbs
- 10" Mr. Brown$13.00
Garlic butter, mushroom, truffle oil, parmesan & Romano, fresh thyme
- 10" Natural Mystic$13.00
Traditional red sauce, basil, roasted tomato, pesto (nut-free), fresh mozzarella, sea salt
- 10" Rebel Ranch$14.00
Garlic butter, chicken, bacon, four cheeses, white cheddar, scallion, ranch
- 10" Smile BBQ$14.00
Garlic butter, chicken, bacon, BBQ, four cheeses, white cheddar, scallion
- 10" Stir It Up$16.50
Traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, castelvetrano olive, red onion, bell pepper, four cheeses
- 10" Vegan Vibes$16.50
Traditional red sauce, be-hive sausage, be-hive pepperoni, baby spinach, red onion, banana peppers, be-hive cheese shreds
- 10" Vegetables Unite$14.50
Garlic butter, spinach, mushroom, red onion, roasted tomato, kalamata olive, four cheeses
- 10" Put It On$10.75
Includes 1 sauce & 1 cheese
- 10" Specialty Half and Half
16" Pizzas
- 16" Feature Pizza$30.50
Our March pizza feature is pure Italian comfort food! Creamy Alfredo sauce is topped with chicken, broccoli, roasted tomato, four cheeses, cracked pepper, Parmesan & herbs! Buon appetito!
- 16 " One Love$20.00
Traditional red sauce, four cheeses (mozzarella, provolone, asiago, Romano)
- 16 " Cornerstone$23.00
Fire-roasted red sauce, pepperoni, four cheeses
- 16 " Three Little Pigs$30.50
Fire-roasted red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, four cheeses
- 16 " Banan'za$29.00
Fire-roasted red sauce, prosciutto, Italian sausage, red onion, banana pepper, four cheeses
- 16 " Buffalo Soldier$28.00
Buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, four cheeses, gorgonzola, celery, ranch
- 16" Cincy Chili$30.50
- 16 " Crazy Potatoheads$28.00
Créme fraîche, bacon, potato, jalapeño four cheeses, white cheddar, scallion, ranch
- 16 " Lively Up Yourself$30.50
Fire-roasted red sauce, bacon, prosciutto, pineapple, peppadew, four cheeses, scallion, bbq
- 16 " Mellow Mood$27.50
Créme fraîche, roasted garlic, four cheeses, goat cheese, hot honey, fresh herbs
- 16 " Mr. Brown$27.00
Garlic butter, mushroom, truffle oil, parmesan & Romano, fresh thyme
- 16 " Natural Mystic$27.00
Traditional red sauce, basil, roasted tomato, pesto (nut-free), fresh mozzarella, sea salt
- 16 " Rebel Ranch$28.00
Garlic butter, chicken, bacon, four cheeses, white cheddar, scallion, ranch
- 16 " Smile BBQ$28.00
Garlic butter, chicken, bacon, BBQ, four cheeses, white cheddar, scallion
- 16 " Stir It Up$30.50
Traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, castelvetrano olive, red onion, bell pepper, four cheeses
- 16 " Vegan Vibes$30.50
Traditional red sauce, be-hive sausage, be-hive pepperoni, baby spinach, red onion, banana peppers, be-hive cheese shreds
- 16 " Vegetables Unite$29.00
Garlic butter, spinach, mushroom, red onion, roasted tomato, kalamata olive, four cheeses
- 16 " Put It On$20.00
Includes 1 sauce & 1 cheese
- 16" Specialty Half and Half
Main Menu
Fire Starters
- Small Knotty Bread$7.50
Cheesy bread with garlic butter, roasted garlic, Italian herbs with traditional red sauce
- Large Knotty Bread$15.50
Cheesy bread with garlic butter, roasted garlic, Italian herbs with traditional red sauce
- Jalapeño Popper Potato Skins$8.00
Redskin potatoes, cream cheese, jalapeño, white cheddar, scallion, ranch
- Italian Meatballs$12.00
House red sauce, basil oil and ricotta with house focaccia *please allow additional time
- Mac & Cheese$10.00
Cavatelli pasta with four cheeses, romano, white cheddar
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.00
Chicken, cheddar, cream cheese, gorgonzola & buffalo sauce with house foccacia
- Stuffed Mushrooms$8.00
A blend of artichoke, spinach, peppadew, roasted tomato, red onions, mushroom, four cheeses, fresh herbs
- 6 Wings$9.00
Beer brined, choose from: bbq sauce, buffalo sauce, garlic parmesan dry rub, jerk dry rub
- 12 Wings$19.00
Beer brined, choose from: bbq sauce, buffalo sauce, garlic parmesan dry rub, jerk dry rub
- Focaccia App$7.50
Salads
- Small House$8.00
Spring mix, pistachios, currants, gorgonzola, peppadew vinaigrette
- Small Reggae Ranch$8.00
Romaine hearts, bacon, wood-fired carrot, house pickles, croutons, white cheddar, spicy ranch
- Small Caesar$8.00
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, tossed with classic dressing
- Small Arugula$8.00
Baby arugula, carrot, goat cheese, radish, spiced sunflower seeds, charred lemon vinaigrette
- Small Grain of Truth$8.00
Baby arugula, sorghum & a blend. Of artichoke, peppadew castelvetrano olive, red onion & roasted tomato; topped with crispy chickpeas, sunflower seed parmesan, basil-balsamic vinaigrette (vegan)
- Large House$15.00
- Large Reggae Ranch$15.00
- Large Caesar$15.00
- Large Arugula$15.00
- Large Grain of Truth$15.00
Pizzadillas
Sandwiches
- Meatball Sub$15.00
House red sauce, four cheeses
- Chicken Pesto Sub$15.00
Chicken, pesto, red onion, artichoke, roasted tomato, four cheese, parmesan
- Italian Sub$15.00
Salami, pepperoni, capicola, romaine, red onion, banana peppers, tomato, four cheeses, pesto mayo, basil-balsamic
- Veggie Sub$15.00
Veggie pepperoni, spinach, mushroom, artichoke, red onion, roasted tomato, four cheeses, pesto mayo, basil balsamic
- Steak Hoagie$15.00
Traditional red sauce, red onion, house pickles, four cheeses or caramelized onion, mushroom, four cheeses, pesto mayo