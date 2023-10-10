Skip to Main content
Catch Me If You Can
N/A Drinks
Food
Apparel
Drinks
Popular Items
Swamp Fries
$21.00
N/A Drinks
Drinks
Adult Beverage
$2.75
Kids Beverage
$1.00
Food
Appetizers
Cajun Corn
$2.00
Fried Boudin
$6.00
Out of stock
Grilled Boudin
$6.00
Out of stock
Cheese Curds
$7.00
Cajun Eggrolls
$11.00
Meat Pies
$6.00
6 Hushpuppies
$2.00
12 Hushpuppies
$4.00
Mac and Cheese Bites
$7.50
Weekly Specials
Chips and Queso
$8.00
Fried Fish Plate
$10.00
$10.00
Out of stock
Fried Veggies
$6.00
Monte Cristo
$16.25
Taco
$10.00
Out of stock
Favorites
Swamp Fries
$21.00
Shrimp & Grits
$16.00
Fried Plates
Fried Fish Plate
$12.00
Fried Fish and Shrimp Plate
$16.00
Fried Shrimp (6) Plate
$13.00
Fried Chicken Tenders (3)
$13.00
Fried Crawfish Platter
$16.00
Fried Soft Shell Crab (2)
$19.00
Out of stock
Fried Oyster Plate (7)
$16.00
Out of stock
Grilled Plates
Grilled Fish Plate
$16.00
Grilled Chicken Tenders
$15.00
Grilled Shrimp Plate (7)
$16.00
Grilled Fish and Shrimp Plate
$16.00
Sides
1 Fish Filet
$5.00
Add Chicken (2)
$5.00
Dirty Rice
$3.00
Potato Salad
$3.00
Red Beans and Rice
$3.00
Side of Fries
$4.00
Side Salad
$5.00
Cole Slaw
$3.00
Extra Shrimp (3)
$4.00
Side of Veggies
$4.00
Boil Items
1/2 lb. Shrimp
$11.00
Corn & Potatoes
$2.00
Eggs (2)
$1.50
Sausage (1)
$6.00
Snow Crab
$21.00
1 lb. Shrimp
$16.00
1/2 Dozen Tamales
$7.00
Out of stock
Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
$16.00
Chicken Tacos (2)
$15.00
Fish Tacos
$15.00
Gumbo Birria
$16.00
Sandwiches
Shrimp Po-Boy
$10.00
Chicken Po-Boy
$10.00
Sausage Po-Boy
$15.00
Crawfish Po-Boy
$15.00
Muffuletta
$16.00
End Is Near
$16.00
Bubbs BLTS
$16.00
Fish Poboy
$10.00
Oyster Po-Boy
$16.00
Out of stock
Salads
Grilled Shrimp Salad
$14.00
Grilled Chicken Salad
$14.00
Side Salad
$8.00
Kids Meals
Kids Chicken Tenders (2)
$7.00
Kids Shrimp Plate (3)
$7.00
Cheese Quesadilla
$7.00
Gumbos
Gumbo With Rice
$8.00
Gumbo W/ Potato Salad
$8.00
Desserts
Beignets (4)
$6.00
Apparel
T-shirt’s
Shirts
$10.00
Hats
$21.00
Catch Me If You Can Location and Ordering Hours
(903) 978-2033
18950 Highway 155 South, Flint, TX 75762
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
